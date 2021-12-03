Previewing the 2021-22 high school wrestling season

New Kent's third consecutive Class 3 state title highlighted the Richmond area high school wrestling scene in a partial 2020-21 season that saw no competition from Richmond or Henrico public schools and no VISAA tournament.
This year, winter sports are back in earnest. Here's a look at the top finishers from last season among those wrestling programs that competed, and a look ahead at some of the area's top wrestlers and teams.
Looking back
Ten local wrestlers took home individual titles across the Class 4, 5 and 6 state meets last February.
In Region 6A, Cosby finished second with 181.5 points, Thomas Dale placed fifth at 94 points and James River was seventh with 28.
In 5B (now 5C) Midlothian won the region with 220 points, followed by Prince George (218), Atlee (170) and Matoaca (141). The Raiders finished second at states with 112 points, followed by the Trojans in third with 99. Brooke Point (Stafford County) won the state title with 156 points.
And in 4B, Powhatan capped an undefeated season with a region title (175 points). Mechanicsville was fifth at 85.5 points, and Hanover eighth at 54.5. The Indians went on to finish sixth at states with 79.5 points, 33.5 behind first-place Liberty (Bealeton).
Goochland placed fourth at the Region 3B meet with 102 points, and Maggie Walker was seventh at 75.
Wrestlers to watch
Nicholas Vafiadis, New Kent: The reigning All-Metro wrestler of the year, Vafiadis won a national championship in the 152-pound weight class of the junior division at NHSCA high school nationals in April. The Naval Academy recruit went undefeated last season en route to his third Class 3 title in as many years.
Alex Frowert, Atlee: A state champion at 145 pounds and All-Metro honorable mention, Frowert is up to 152 this season and plans to wrestle at George Mason.
Eli Cramer, Cosby: A sophomore and returning 6A and Class 6 champion at 106 pounds, Cramer will move up to 113 this season. He finished an undefeated freshman season with a 6-4 decision in the title match.
Brycen Arbogast, Benedictine: A third-place finish in the 113-pound freshman division at NHSCA nationals in April bookended a stellar freshman season for the Cadet, an honorable mention All-Metro honoree who's set to move up to 120 pounds this season.
Dyson Dunham, Benedictine: An All-Metro honoree as a junior at 132 pounds, Dunham went 14-2 last season to bring his career record to 70-20. He placed third at 120 pounds in the 2020 Class 6 state meet while wrestling for Battlefield, and finished sixth in his class at the national prep tournament last spring.
Zane Cox, Benedictine: A two-time state champion, three-time national prep All-American and fourth-place finisher at the national prep tournament, Cox, a senior, will wrestle at 160 or 170 pounds this season.
Cale Roggie, St. Christopher's: A junior whose brother, Erik, is now wrestling at UVA, Cale Roggie reached the round of 16 at April's NHSCA tournament.
Mitchell Faglioni, St. Christopher's: Now a sophomore, Faglioni reached the title match at 126 pounds in the freshman division of the NHSCA tournament after securing a pin in the semifinals.
Ashby Berry, Midlothian: A regional and state champion at 170 pounds, Berry, a junior 182-pounder, is also a star for the Trojans' football team. He won the 804 Varsity Player of the Week award in September after a 41-40 win over Prince George in which he had 12 carries for 73 yards, caught three passes for 107 yards, took a ball from a runner and carried it about 35 yards back for defensive TD, and added four tackles, a sack and blocked a punt.
Crew Gregory, Midlothian: A regional and state champion at 160 pounds, Gregory, now at 170 as a senior, will lead a strong Trojans program alongside Berry.
Dylan Coward, Powhatan: A senior 120-pounder, Coward placed second at regionals and fourth at states at 113 pounds.
Britton Proffitt, Powhatan: The region runner-up and fourth-place state finisher at 138 pounds, Proffitt, a junior, is up to 145 this season.
Keyshawn Burgos, Matoaca: A standout defensive lineman for the 9-2 Warriors, Region 4B defensive player of the year and UVA football recruit, Burgos won a state title at 220 pounds last season.
Austin Weeks, King William: A returning state champion at 138 pounds, Weeks has lots of experience, strong technique, is good on his feet and has a proclivity for grinding out close matches, said coach Buck Downey.
New Kent seniors: Vafiadis leads a loaded Trojans senior class that's largely been wrestling together with Virginia Team Predator since their youth years and also includes Dom Baker (160/170, two-time state champ, Campbell recruit), Evan Holloway (145, two-time state champ), Travis Ragland (152, two-time state champ), Daniel Colgin (106/113, three-time state placer) and Nathaniel Fly (170/182, three-time state placer). All were first team All-Metro honorees last season.
Private schools
David Yost's Benedictine squad is loaded despite losing three state title winners. The Cadets feature Arbogast, Dunham and Cox, all top contenders for individual VISAA titles, in addition to junior Nathan Howerton at 152 pounds, and sophomores Ryan Nguyen (152), Sean Condon (170/182) and Bryson Smith (220/285). New wrestlers to watch include juniors Jackson Foldes (126) and Brady Bollander (138), as well as freshmen Luke Huchins (106), Lane Foard (113) and Ronin Foldes (138/145). Bollander and Foldes are both transfers with varsity experience. Benedictine finished ninth at the 2019 national prep tournament and had five All-Americans in 2020. Winners of five state titles over the past seven seasons including the 2019-2020 championship, the Cadets still hold the state's private school crown.
Benedictine wrestled that perch from St. Christopher's, which won back-to-back VISAA titles in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Former coach Ross Gitomer, who guided the Saints to those two VISAA titles over 10 years with the program, seven as head coach, left in the offseason. He's replaced by first-year coach Tommy Owen. St. Chris didn't compete last season, but finished second in the state in 2019-20 and 10th at the national prep tournament. Eric Roggie (UVA), Jake Keeling (VT) and Kevin Schork (Maryland) all graduated to Division I programs. But the Saints still have plenty of talent, led by Cale Roggie, Faglioni, Riley Fink (170), Tyler Hood (138) and Josh Powell (220) the quarterback on the football team. Caleb Haney (113) is a new wrestler to watch, and Peter Natale (145), Charlie Long (152), James Southall (126), Jack Parker (113) and Charlie Hudson (120) should all contribute.
Class 6
Mike Stefanko enters his 26th year in charge of an always strong Cosby program that features Cramer, the fourth state champion but first freshman to win states that Stefanko has coached. Seniors Cole Giegling (195, second-place in 6A) and Jackson Higgins (138, third-place in 6A) will be key leadership figures. New wrestlers to watch include freshmen Jenna Anderson (120), James Bland (220) and Owen French (106) and sophomores Sawyer Reasoner (126) and Jackson Lambert (132).
Douglas Freeman has 45 wrestlers on a roster looking to be stronger in the upper weight classes with a promising group of newcomers. Juniors Brey Loving (285), Wyatt (126) and Bridger Giddings (132) and sophomore Henry Kirkeby (120) are all new names to watch. Seniors Sam Moran (170, two-year letterman), Harrison Willis (160, three-year letterman) and Macarios Atia (138) are all returners, as is junior Reid Garnett (145, two-year letterman).
Fourth-year varsity wrestler Drew Fink and returning state qualifier Zack Tirpak, a junior, highlight a Thomas Dale team coming off a strong performance at the Region 6A meet. Sophomores Jaden Thomas and Elisa Davis, junior Landon Davis and senior Brian Francis are all returners.
Class 5
Former Atlee coach Gabe LaVey is now wrestling at Averett University, and Josh Moses takes over a traditionally strong Raiders program with three senior returning state placers -- Frowert, Mateo Duarte (113, third at states) and Will Rittenhouse (160, fourth at states). Junior Eric Ludwig (106), sophomores Alex Donaldson (120) and Brayton Crews (138), and seniors Tyler Bosher (132), Jacob Maust (138), Gabe Blair (170) and Nick Ludwig (195) are all returners. Four freshman -- John Edwards (126), Tristan Torres (145), Davis Hamby (182) and Ed Slade (285) are new wrestlers to watch.
David and Jerry Simon are the most experienced wrestlers for a Deep Run program that finished fifth at regionals and 11th at states in 2019. David Simon (126), a junior, finished fifth at states in 2019, while Jerry Simon, a sophomore, is a new wrestler to watch. Senior Brian Holland (138) was a sixth-place finisher at regionals. Seniors Tyler Wilkinson (195) and Ian Mayhugh (152) and juniors Colby Taylor (160) and Cameron Mckay (145) will step into key roles for a Wildcats program that coach Alex Loving said is hungry to compete after missing last season.
Hermitage lost 10 wrestlers and has lots of new faces, but seniors Jordan Moore (152) and junior Jack Kutz (160) are on hand to help bring their new teammates along. Fourth-year coach Mike Arnold said he's been impressed by how fast a large group of new wrestlers is learning, that includes seniors Nick McCray and Xander Terry, sophomores Nangang Tanwi, Diego Jimenez, McKay Lipscomb and Jacob Kinney, and freshman Tristan Tinsley.
Jim Reilly enters his 14th year in charge at Meadowbrook with three returning seniors to build around -- Brandon Broadie (113), Xavier Hill (126) and Eric Mawyer (152).
The core of a Midlothian program that's seen lots of recent success has been wrestling together for 10-plus years. Berry and Gregory lead a squad that also features sophomore Knox Berry (152), a region champ and state runner-up, and Robbie Painter, a senior region champ and third-place finisher at states. Freshman Callad Gregory (132) is a new wrestler to watch.
Class 4
Six seniors with ample varsity experience combine with eight underclassmen to form the core of a Matoaca program that features Burgos. Senior Miles Woody (126) is another cornerstone, he placed second at regionals and sixth at states at 113 pounds. Fellow seniors Blake Frost (160, third-place regional finisher) and Kiiluun Johnson (145) will be key pieces. Seniors Will Crowley (182) and Morice Fulton (285) are new wrestlers to watch, as is freshman Collin Ranson (120).
Coward and Proffitt headline a Powhatan program that graduated five seniors from its region title-winning group, one of the most decorated senior wrestling classes in school history. Senior Tanner Palmore (285, fifth place at states) is also a star offensive lineman on the football field, he's a returner, as is Hans Rheme. Junior Ricky Huber (195) and freshman Gavin Utley (113) are new faces to keep an eye on in Jonathan Tanaka's ninth year at the helm.
Class 3
Goochland returns 14 wrestlers in Jeremy Wampler's second year at the helm of a growing Bulldogs program that placed seven of eight wrestlers in third or fourth place at regionals. Seniors Grant Heidel, Thomas Robertson, Blake Smith and Alex Rosenbaum and juniors Adger Cardani, Riley Hite, John Summitt and Reese Vincent are all returners. Sophomore Dawson Lewis and freshman Patrick Harlow are new wrestlers to watch.
Hopewell is led by four returners -- seniors Bradlee Creel (170), Wilkin Murillio-Cruz and Nasir Bennett and sophomore Blaine Bell. Ninth-year coach Rich Halas had four individual state qualifiers in 2019 and said most of this year's group are developing first-year wrestlers, including senior Aravely Avila Jimenez, sophomores Keshaun Henderson and Gabrielle Moore, and freshman Michael Hammond.
New Kent coach Mike Faus stepped down to focus on his family after 20 successful years at the helm. He's replaced by assistant John Goodbody, and one wouldn't expect the Trojans to miss a beat with 12 returners led by the aforementioned loaded senior class. Juniors Trace Ragland (126/132, 2021 state champ), Matthew Eberly (126/132, two-time state champ), Patrick Jordon (138, 2020 state champ) and Kyle Gibson (120, 2021 state champ) will all compete atop the region and state. Senior Nick Wiles (220) is a regional placer, and senior Cole Townsend is a new wrestler to watch with a 28-6 varsity record elsewhere.
Class 2
A strong three-man core of Weeks, Rudy Downey (132) and Romeo White (152) have been wrestling together since their youth years for a King William team that added nine underclassmen and has lots of depth at the middle weight classes. The Cavaliers could fill 10 weight classes, their most in recent history. Weeks, Downey and White are all multiple place winners at states. Junior Haley Viars is a second-year wrestler with a background in Jiu Jitsu. Jonathan Kelley (145) and Trevor Black (170) are returners primed to play big roles. The Cavaliers placed third in 2A with 73 points last season, and ninth with 44.5 points at the Class 2 state tournament.
Note: Teams included reflect preview forms returned to The Times-Dispatch.
