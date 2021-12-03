Previewing the 2021-22 high school wrestling season

David Yost's Benedictine squad is loaded despite losing three state title winners. The Cadets feature Arbogast, Dunham and Cox, all top contenders for individual VISAA titles, in addition to junior Nathan Howerton at 152 pounds, and sophomores Ryan Nguyen (152), Sean Condon (170/182) and Bryson Smith (220/285). New wrestlers to watch include juniors Jackson Foldes (126) and Brady Bollander (138), as well as freshmen Luke Huchins (106), Lane Foard (113) and Ronin Foldes (138/145). Bollander and Foldes are both transfers with varsity experience. Benedictine finished ninth at the 2019 national prep tournament and had five All-Americans in 2020. Winners of five state titles over the past seven seasons including the 2019-2020 championship, the Cadets still hold the state's private school crown.

Benedictine wrestled that perch from St. Christopher's, which won back-to-back VISAA titles in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Former coach Ross Gitomer, who guided the Saints to those two VISAA titles over 10 years with the program, seven as head coach, left in the offseason. He's replaced by first-year coach Tommy Owen. St. Chris didn't compete last season, but finished second in the state in 2019-20 and 10th at the national prep tournament. Eric Roggie (UVA), Jake Keeling (VT) and Kevin Schork (Maryland) all graduated to Division I programs. But the Saints still have plenty of talent, led by Cale Roggie, Faglioni, Riley Fink (170), Tyler Hood (138) and Josh Powell (220) the quarterback on the football team. Caleb Haney (113) is a new wrestler to watch, and Peter Natale (145), Charlie Long (152), James Southall (126), Jack Parker (113) and Charlie Hudson (120) should all contribute.