Previewing the 2021 fall high school girls tennis season

In the Richmond area, private high schools play tennis in the fall, instead of during the public school season in the spring.

With a new season getting underway, here's a look at the teams and players to watch:

In an LIS-only season last year, Collegiate went 10-0. Three of its top four have since graduated but the team should still be competitive. Sophomore Elizabeth Mendonza has been promoted to the top of the order, and eighth grader Rita Taylor will be a strong addition to the team.

Madeleine Carithers leads the five players returning for St. Catherine’s. Many of its varsity players were first-year starters last season, so the team's depth of experience should be greater this season.

Saint Gertrude only won one meet during its last full season, but the team turnout is greater this year than it's been in the last decade. It has three players returning from last year, led by senior co-captains Lauren Greis and Mary Jane Erskin.

After sitting out last year due to COVID, Trinity Episcopal is returning a more confident team with greater technical prowess. Junior Lucy Rowe and senior Perrin Gilman take the first and second positions on the ladder, respectively.