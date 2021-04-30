Previewing the 2021 high school boys lacrosse season

As the 2021 high school boys lacrosse season began this week, the prevalent emotion from players and coaches was gratitude, as they get back on the field after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we push the reset button, here’s a look at the area scene.
Players To Watch:
Chase Mullins, St. Christopher’s: Widely regarded as the best face-off specialist in the region, the senior, who committed to the University of North Carolina last summer, is a leader for, arguably, the best boys lacrosse program in the region.
Blake Wyman, Deep Run: The second team All-Metro honoree as a sophomore enters his senior season with 100 career points, including 58 goals. Wyman signed to play collegiately at High Point University.
Kent Goode, St. Christopher’s: The junior, also a North Carolina commit, has been the anchor of the Saints’ defense. He will be charged with developing a young defense as the season progresses.
Owen Fasulka, Cosby: The senior exploded onto the scene in 2019 with a 100-point season (55 goals, 45 assists), earning him First Team All-Metro and All-Region honors. He leads a group of five seniors hoping to send the Titans into the Class 6 State Tournament.
Bo Brown, Collegiate: Already off to a strong start in goal, the University of Richmond commit will be key as the Cougars look to take the next step in challenging for the top of the private school ranks.
Pierce and Carter Strothers, Glen Allen: This twin senior tandem, who both will continue their careers at Bridgewater College, anchor the defense for an upstart Jaguar team with five college commits.
Dell Vidnuas, Douglas Freeman: The junior attacker looks for a breakout season for the Mavericks, who hope to advance to the Class 5 state tournament this season after a semifinal loss in 2019.
Also Keep An Eye On: Spalding Hill, St. Christopher’s; Jonathan Creager, Steward; Bobby Marlatt, Collegiate, Aiden Stevenson, Midlothian; Braden Eastman, Atlee; Michael Albanese, Deep Run; Samuel Busby, Patrick Henry
Teams To Watch:
Private Schools:
St. Christopher’s: The Saints were the top seed in the VISAA Championship two years ago, falling in the semifinals. Off to a 6-1 start, coach John Burke leans on the experience of Mullins and Goode, both future Tar Heels. Junior Jack McCoy is emerging at the attack. If the Saints can develop a solid bench during the regular season, another charge in the playoffs is likely.
Collegiate: Sitting at 8-2 after a .500 record in 2019, the Cougars are anchored by senior goalkeeper Bo Brown and a host of scoring options, from attackers Owen Fallon and Will Hanson to midfielder Bobby Marlatt. Collegiate’s only losses so far were to St. Christopher’s and Norfolk Academy.
Steward: Creager, a senior attacker, and Will Elles, a junior midfielder, are the leaders whom head coach Jim Tyler are counting on to improve on an 8-9 record in 2019. Sophomore Cole Tyler is in goal, accompanied defensively by Jack Morgan and Graydon Patterson.
CLASS 6:
Cosby: The Titans are happy to have an experienced senior core led by Fasulka, midfielder Bryce Oprandi, a University of Mary Washington commit, and goalkeeper Drew Neville. The Titans won the former Class 6, Region B title as a sixth seed two seasons ago, so there’s plenty of postseason experience.
Thomas Dale: Coach Paul Amos is rebuilding, losing eighteen seniors in 2020. Kaden Flessner and Logan Jacobs will man the goal, with juniors Dustyn Shepard and Landon Mangano leading the attack.
CLASS 5:
Atlee: The Raiders have reached the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 5 state finals in four of the past five seasons, but are still in search of their first championship. Coach Fielding Crawford points to seniors Braden Eastman and Mark Ward to provide leadership and quick study to the young Raiders, playing their final season in Class 5.
Deep Run: The Wildcats will look to supplant the Raiders with a deep, experienced offense led by senior attackers Blake Wyman and Nick Krug, and two capable goalkeepers: Noah Balagtas and Nate Baker. New head coach Alex Lynn looks to Mary Washington commit Balin Galbraith to lead a young defense.
Midlothian: The Trojans finally get to compete in Class 5, Region B. Senior goalkeeper Aiden Stevenson is aided by an experienced defense. Head Coach Greg Barnard is excited about a quartet of sophomores: Brock Naiman, Brennan Lane, Maxx Lawton and Gabe Semidy.
Glen Allen: Joining the Strothers twins are two more Bridgewater commits in midfielder Austin White and attacker Korey Polo. Although the Jaguars have a lot of seniors in key roles, are they ready to take the next step after advancing to the Class 5, Region B semifinals in 2019, losing to Atlee.
Mills Godwin: The Eagles look to bounce back from a 5-10 campaign two seasons ago, led by junior goalkeeper Walker Williams and senior midfielders Sam Blackmon and Marcus Vernon. The trio are three of seven returning starters for coach Erik Harrington.
Matoaca: The Warriors must rebuild their defense. Coach Donald Field is excited about his offense, looking to junior attacker Kris Newman and senior midfielders Zach Wilkerson and Dustin Hanshaw to show the way.
Manchester: It’s a youth movement for the Lancers in their only season in Region 5B. 34 of the 38 players in Manchester’s program are sophomores or younger, according to coach John Poss, taking over a team who will lean heavily on senior midfielder Nasir Dixon early.
Highland Springs: Steve Shoul continues to build the Springers program as they await a new stadium to play in come 2022. A junior-laden squad is led by goalkeeper Boubacar Ba.
L.C. Bird: The Skyhawks must rebuild, losing all but one starter from 2019. Roosevelt Byrd and Shane Spriggs man the middle, while junior James Heaton, who started all twelve games in goal, returns.
Hanover: Youth could be an advantage for the Hawks, returning eight starters, including defenders Aiden Willett and Jackson Currie. Junior Adam Langford welcomes sophomores Henry Montgomery and Rock Schraa to the attack. Senior Connor Bond mans the pipes.
Patrick Henry: Busby heads a lineup that must stay healthy for head coach Greg Rosenberg, who says depth is an issue. Look for sophomore attacker Evan Williams to make strides.
Powhatan: The Indians also must avoid the injury bug due to little depth. Connor Jeffs returns in goal. Seniors Chase Mahaney, Ryland Davis and Nate Gray anchor the middle.
Mechanicsville: It’s a rebuilding season for the Mustangs, who place junior Evan Williams in goal, and look for offense from attacking seniors Tommy Bonniville and junior Nick Owens.