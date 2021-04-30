Previewing the 2021 high school boys lacrosse season

As the 2021 high school boys lacrosse season began this week, the prevalent emotion from players and coaches was gratitude, as they get back on the field after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we push the reset button, here’s a look at the area scene.

Players To Watch:

Chase Mullins, St. Christopher’s: Widely regarded as the best face-off specialist in the region, the senior, who committed to the University of North Carolina last summer, is a leader for, arguably, the best boys lacrosse program in the region.

Blake Wyman, Deep Run: The second team All-Metro honoree as a sophomore enters his senior season with 100 career points, including 58 goals. Wyman signed to play collegiately at High Point University.

Kent Goode, St. Christopher’s: The junior, also a North Carolina commit, has been the anchor of the Saints’ defense. He will be charged with developing a young defense as the season progresses.

Owen Fasulka, Cosby: The senior exploded onto the scene in 2019 with a 100-point season (55 goals, 45 assists), earning him First Team All-Metro and All-Region honors. He leads a group of five seniors hoping to send the Titans into the Class 6 State Tournament.