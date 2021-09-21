Previewing the 2021 high school boys volleyball season

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Drew Barfield, James River: Part of a star-studded offense for the reigning Class 6 champs, opposite hitter Barfield had 112 kills, 34 aces and 21 blocks last season.
Connor Hammock, Atlee: Hammock totaled 167 kills last year for the Raiders and will be looking to make an even bigger step this year competitively.
Brooks Cowart, Glen Allen: An All-Metro first-team honoree, Cowart is a top outside hitter. He recorded 105 kills, 104 digs, 19 aces and eight blocks for the 5B champions.
Styles Newcomb, Thomas Dale: While on a less-experienced team than last season, Newcomb is still a competitive all-around player for the Knights. He put up 112 kills, 48 digs and 92 assists.
Matteo DeLuca, Maggie Walker: Senior outside DeLuca had 145 kills, 157 digs and 36 aces for state runner-up Maggie Walker last season.
Alejandro Campos, Deep Run: Following the graduation of All-Metro honoree Wade Every, Campos will quarterback the Class 5 state champs’ offense.
Team outlooks
CLASS 6
The Cosby team is rebuilding, with only one middle hitter returning and first-year coach Tara Drooker at the helm. Its outside hitting should be a strength, and the leadership of starting setter Luke Ward will help elevate the younger players.
James River‘s returning offense of Drew Barfield, Michael Cummins and Tyler Alexander should be a continued strength for the reigning Class 6 champions, along with solid passing and blocking. But they also will be adjusting to a new setter and libero in Ryan Collier and Graham Fearrington, respectively.
Manchester only lost one starter, but there are some big shoes to fill. Jack Dillon will be transitioning from setting to a hitting role, while Gavin Brady returns to leading the pass and Khris Williams leads as a primary hitter. Brennan Clark takes over as the primary setter.
This will be one of the younger squads Thomas Dale has had in recent years, having lost 10 seniors last season. While the team is looking solid in passing and serving, it will have to work through some inexperience to find its go-to offense. Senior Styles Newcomb’s leadership and all-around skill set should help bolster the Knights.
CLASS 5
After winning the past four state championships, Deep Run needs to rebuild a bit after losing four starters and Ian Wagenhauser to injury. Duncan MacAleese will be stepping in as outside hitter, while fellow senior Alejandro Campos settles in as setter.
With a new-to-Douglas Freeman head coach in Ray Vance and zero returning starters, the Mustangs are in a bit of a rebuild. But the young team has good chemistry to start building its culture with.
Defense, experience and chemistry will be strengths for Glen Allen. It has seniors Brooks Cowart returning as outside hitter and Trevor Foy as the middle blocker. Junior libero Riley Irmen and setter Andrew Onusconich also bring experience. They will be working on offensive efficiency and blocking.
Alex Tillery and Xander Terry lead the way on a young Hermitage squad that needs to develop players who haven’t seen a ton of time on the court. Tillery has been promoted to a full-time setter, while Terry transitions from libero to outside hitter.
After a program-best regular-season finish and a playoff push into the regional semifinals, J.R. Tucker is starting over after having lost all of its starters. Its team is young with limited varsity experience. Juniors Justin Helberg and Jai Keslar are expected to lead offensive production, and 6-foot-7 Jackson Press will add some blocking power in the middle.
Outside hitter Pierce Falcoun highlights an L.C. Bird team that is otherwise starting fresh. Falcoun’s sophomore counterpart, Tyler Leary, is one of its young players excited to develop their game.
Midlothian has seven returning seniors, hoping to bounce back from a season impacted by COVID last year that concluded with a record of 5-7.
CLASS 4
With a senior-laden team led by outside hitter Connor Hammock, middle blocker Will Guest, setter Chay Balderson and libero Drew Keeley, Atlee is aiming to take a step up this year. The Raiders’ focus is on minimizing errors and capitalizing on opportunities.
Senior middle hitter Raylin Nicholas is a top returnee for Henrico. The team lost both of its starting setters but is training up athletes from its larger roster to run a 6-2 rotation.
CLASS 3
Maggie Walker has a deep roster with good experience, but that means athletes may still be battling for their spots at the start of the season. Christian Walker, who was pulled up as an outside hitter for the Green Dragons’ postseason run as the state runner-up, will be returning to setting this season.
Note: Based on forms returned to The Times-Dispatch.
— Lily Betts