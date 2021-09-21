Previewing the 2021 high school boys volleyball season

James River‘s returning offense of Drew Barfield, Michael Cummins and Tyler Alexander should be a continued strength for the reigning Class 6 champions, along with solid passing and blocking. But they also will be adjusting to a new setter and libero in Ryan Collier and Graham Fearrington, respectively.

Manchester only lost one starter, but there are some big shoes to fill. Jack Dillon will be transitioning from setting to a hitting role, while Gavin Brady returns to leading the pass and Khris Williams leads as a primary hitter. Brennan Clark takes over as the primary setter.

This will be one of the younger squads Thomas Dale has had in recent years, having lost 10 seniors last season. While the team is looking solid in passing and serving, it will have to work through some inexperience to find its go-to offense. Senior Styles Newcomb’s leadership and all-around skill set should help bolster the Knights.

CLASS 5

After winning the past four state championships, Deep Run needs to rebuild a bit after losing four starters and Ian Wagenhauser to injury. Duncan MacAleese will be stepping in as outside hitter, while fellow senior Alejandro Campos settles in as setter.