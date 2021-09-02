Previewing the 2021 high school cross-country season

Manchester: The Lancers look to regain traction and rebuild around senior Grace Allen.

Class 5

Clover Hill: Senior Caroline Klotz will lead a small (nine runners) but motivated contingent which will rely on strong performances by sophomores Weslie Rosenberg and Lili Morgan and freshman newcomer Gretchen Gaffney.

Deep Run: The Wildcats, second in 5B and third at states, return three from their top five: junior Sidney Walters (fourth in the region, fifth in the state) and seniors Kenzie Dillman and Janie Sanborn. Look for sophomore Julia Fabiato and freshmen Hazel Wells to challenge for top-five spots.

Douglas Freeman: The Mavericks return their entire top 10 from the squad that placed fourth in the 5B last spring. Look for contributions from seniors Caroline Zorn, Julia Pellei, Madelyn Miller, and Alyssa Gagen, junior Avery Edmondson, and sophomore Sierra Hancock and Charlotte Gardner.

Glen Allen: Led by seniors Tessa Dobrinski and Megan Cash, the Jaguars aim to improve on their third-place finish in 5B and qualify for states. Seniors Annie Ripol and Sofi Varon and junior Reagan Walters add depth and experience.