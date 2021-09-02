Previewing the 2021 high school cross-country season

Hey, weren’t we just here?
Didn’t cross country season happen maybe a month or two ago?
Well, actually, no, but in the COVID world that turned high school sports topsy-turvy last year, the 5K races over hill and dale occurred not last fall but in March and April, squeezed between the VHSL’s abbreviated winter and spring seasons.
There were no large, showcase invitationals, just smaller meets, then championship competitions.
Cross country runners are a hardy lot, though.
They adjusted, persevered through winter pre-season training, and made the most of their truncated time together.
They’re back now in the early stages of team preparation designed to produce peak performances in November when they start keeping score for real.
That said, much can happen between now and then. New runners emerge. Injuries and illness can cause setbacks. A great race or a sub-par showing in championship meets can alter the order. Predictions are just that. You prove your mettle on the course.
What follows is an early-season look at the area cross country scene, gleaned from information provided by coaches.
RETURNING FIRST-TEAM ALL-METRO RUNNERS
Girls:
Alli Crytzer (Hanover), runner of the year.
Gabriella Garcia (Midlothian)
Catherine Garrison (Maggie Walker)
Grace Pershing (Maggie Walker)
Sidney Walters (Deep Run)
Boys:
Travis Albon (Atlee)
Brett Bishop (Douglas Freeman), runner of the year.
Trevor Mason (Patrick Henry)
Berkley Nance (Mills Godwin)
Quinn Parrish (James River)
Luke Taylor (Patrick Henry)
OUTLOOKS – GIRLS TEAMS
Class 6
Cosby: First-year coach Mark Overstreet will count on senior Erin Kerr and junior Arianna Haynie to lead a squad that placed fifth in last spring’s Region 6A championship meet.
James River: The Rapids lost only one runner from the team that finished second in 6A and eighth in the state but strengthened themselves with the addition of senior Caroline Morley, who transferred from LC Bird. Returning are seniors Katherine Armstrong and Hannah Stewart, juniors Lily Grace Hester, Sirene Phillips, and Avery Knight, and sophomore Ava Dominguez-Moss.
Manchester: The Lancers look to regain traction and rebuild around senior Grace Allen.
Class 5
Clover Hill: Senior Caroline Klotz will lead a small (nine runners) but motivated contingent which will rely on strong performances by sophomores Weslie Rosenberg and Lili Morgan and freshman newcomer Gretchen Gaffney.
Deep Run: The Wildcats, second in 5B and third at states, return three from their top five: junior Sidney Walters (fourth in the region, fifth in the state) and seniors Kenzie Dillman and Janie Sanborn. Look for sophomore Julia Fabiato and freshmen Hazel Wells to challenge for top-five spots.
Douglas Freeman: The Mavericks return their entire top 10 from the squad that placed fourth in the 5B last spring. Look for contributions from seniors Caroline Zorn, Julia Pellei, Madelyn Miller, and Alyssa Gagen, junior Avery Edmondson, and sophomore Sierra Hancock and Charlotte Gardner.
Glen Allen: Led by seniors Tessa Dobrinski and Megan Cash, the Jaguars aim to improve on their third-place finish in 5B and qualify for states. Seniors Annie Ripol and Sofi Varon and junior Reagan Walters add depth and experience.
Midlothian: The Trojans lost four of their top five, including UVA’s Caroline Bowe, from the 5B champion and state runner-up. Seniors Gabriella Garcia and Nicole Quiram and junior Kylie Bonser form a solid top three, so who will provide depth is the question. Never count Midlo out.
Mills Godwin: Graduation took three of the Eagles’ top five from the squad that finished fifth in 5B. They’ll rebuild around seniors Tatum Vogt and Caroline Killium and junior Rachel Slapshak.
Class 4
Atlee: The Raiders return junior Courtney Mudd and senior Erica Economou and will count on four newcomers – freshmen Sophia Bennett, Addison Crow, and Julian Eckstein and junior Jenna Drake – to contribute.
Hanover: The Hawks, with Alli Crytzer leading the way, return nine runners from a competitive team with back-to-back Region 4B titles and state appearances. Look for contributions from seniors Nicole Smith, Erika Osborn, Monica Arechiga, junior Bella Faudale, and sophomores Meredith Soiland, Hannah Clarke, Sibyl Harrell, and Lizzy Tierney.
Matoaca: The Warriors return four runners including seniors Sophie Blake and Hannah Williams from a squad that placed 10th in the Region 5B meet.
Mechanicsville: The Mustangs will look to senior Kaitlyn Dow and juniors Abby Hughes (sixth in 4B last spring) and Emily Willard for leadership.
Patrick Henry: The Patriots, fifth in 4B, look to rebuild and improve with Zoe Dreyfuss, Bella DiLeo, and Jenna Estes leading the way.
Powhatan: Katlyn Foltyn is the lone senior on an otherwise young squad that includes Olivia Goodrich, Raquel Iga, Audrey Lennon, and Kaitlyn Rissmeyer. The Indians placed third in 4B last spring.
Class 3
Goochland: The Bulldogs return senior Anneliese Rogerson and sophomore Megan Reed from last year’s top five and hope to improve on their tenth-place finish in Region 3B.
Hopewell: The Blue Devils, a one-woman show last spring, face the ultimate rebuilding year. The projected top-five – freshmen Haylee Sites, Julia Humphries, and Sanaa Eldridge and juniors Alexandria Johnson and Queintasia Walker – are new to the sport.
Maggie Walker: The Green Dragons, defending 3B champion and fourth-place finisher at states, have a talented and experienced squad that includes seniors Catherine Garrison, Alexis Bartee, Avery Crumlish and juniors Grace Pershing and Brenna Luczak. Aly Phillips, all-region in the 3200, adds depth. Look for them to contend once again at both the regional and state level.
New Kent: The Trojans return nine runners from last spring’s third-place finisher in 3A including seniors Rosie Gilbride, Caroline Carter, Peyton Manoley, Mea Picone, and Kori Massey.
Class 2
Thomas Jefferson: Senior Casey Garnett (state meet qualifier in 2018) and freshman Estan Weber comprise the Vikings’ squad that will use the fall as a base to prepare for the middle distance and distance events in winter and spring track.
Independent Schools
Collegiate: The Cougars will be young, but the potential is there. Returners include senior Kathryn Sutherland, juniors Katie Adamson and Abby Craig, sophomore Giles Ferrell, and freshmen Sophie Sloan and Maddie McComb. Junior MK Myers, new to cross country, is the reigning LIS and VISAA 3200 champ.
St. Catherine’s: The Saints return a strong and experienced squad as well as younger talent that includes seniors Molly Nystrom, Holland Dixon, Katie Smith, and Annie Edmonds, junior Abby Armstrong, and freshman Turner Clark.
St. Gertrude: The Gators lost three talented runners to graduation and are rebuilding with a nucleus that includes senior Molly Sproull, juniors Chloe Fricks and Christa Tuohy, and sophomores Ellery Team, Annie Adamson, and Elinor Daniels.
Steward: The Spartans lost three runners to graduation but return a young team with juniors Jabrianna Lara, Meghan Rotter, and Kate Harrison and sophomore Ana Reveles. Freshmen Morgan Shigley and Madeline Smith will vie for the fifth scoring spot.
Trinity Episcopal: Seniors Kayla Quigley and A.C. Tetterton and juniors Sarah Coleman, Layal El-Ayoubi, and Ann-Sidney Ragsdale lead a relatively young but cohesive Titans squad into League of Independent Schools competition.
Veritas: The Lions will be strong and talented. Seniors Reagan Gilman, Lana O’Flynn, and Meredith Tentor, junior Faith Hanrahan (back after missing last year with injuries), and sophomores Siobhan Cruess and Amelie Shepherd will make them a force both in the LIS and VISAA, Division II.
OUTLOOKS – BOYS TEAMS
Class 6
Cosby: Seniors Joe Negron and Connor Sink lead a team that placed fourth in last spring’s Region 6A championship.
James River: The Rapids lost just two runners from the team that placed second in 6A and seventh at states. Seniors Ty Redmond, Jake Eklund and Will Diefenthaler, juniors Zach Stevens and Bowman Novey, and sophomore Quinn Parrish will do the heavy lifting.
Manchester: Veteran coach Paul Kline is counting on leadership from seniors Kyle Varney, Vince Brunet, Joe Roberts, and Grayson Plummer to make the Lancers competitive in 6B.
Class 5
Clover Hill: The Cavaliers are young and growing. They’ll rely on senior Eric Walker and junior Andrew Bennett for leadership and three sophomore newcomers – Caleb Wilcox, Garrett Wilcox, and Andrew Ellingson – for depth.
Deep Run: The Wildcats return four of their top five – seniors Michael Tull, Josh Bendura, and Grayson Barber and junior Ryan Young – from the team that placed third in 5B. Tull, fourth in the region, placed 22nd in the state meet.
Douglas Freeman: Class 5 state champ Brett Bishop returns and will lead a deep and experienced contingent that includes fellow seniors Blair Bishop, Ben Mayes, Luke Neely, Aiden McKeon, and sophomore Ian Gilstrap.
Glen Allen: The Jaguars finished second in 5B and states to Atlee and return a senior-laden lineup including Ben Hagerich, Dorian Frick, Eric Gagan, and Jason Latina. Look for freshman Trevor Lawson to provide depth.
Midlothian: Seniors Jack Laser and Porter Clark and junior C.J. Mierchuk return from a team that placed sixth in 5B and lost three of its top five to graduation. Look for sophomore Will Hodge, a newcomer to cross country, to contribute.
Mills Godwin: The Eagles will be deep and competitive with sophomore Berkley Nance, the 5B champ and state runner-up, leading a pack that will include seniors Jack Stucky and Holden Backer, junior Connor Hennessey, and sophomore Briggs Nance. As a team, they look to improve their fifth-place finish in 5B and qualify for states.
Prince George: The Royals are young. How young? The only two returning runners, Riley Humphries and Peyton Ziegenfuss, are freshmen. Junior JaVeon Richardson is new to cross country.
Class 4
Atlee: The Raiders won the Class 5 state title and return four of their top five. Albon, Patrick Allen, Josh Leonard, Andre Chavez, Jake Stanley, and Ryan Sherrill provide depth and experience which they’ll need as they move to Class 4 which includes several state powerhouse programs.
Hanover: Seniors Ethan Coleman, Nick Ligday, Tristin Lemens, Seth Miller, Ryan Kocik, juniors Lloyd Jewell, Nathaniel Whitsel, Canon Sandefur, and sophomore Anthony Rice return from last year’s fourth place finisher in 4B.
Matoaca: Seven runners, including senior Jeremiah Monts, juniors Jackson Williams and Zach Trimble, and sophomore Austin Daniel return from a Warriors squad that placed seventh in 5B.
Mechanicsville: Two of the top five from the Mustangs’ 4B championship (and sixth at states) team graduated, but juniors Josh Gray, Carter Smith, and Jack Standridge return to lead a young but hard-working squad.
Patrick Henry: The Patriots, fourth in the always-competitive Class 4 state meet, return five of their top seven. Mason (5K personal best 15:32), Taylor (15:38), and Alex Davis (16:44) lead the way along with sophomore Thomas Neff, junior Jameson Tobin and newcomer Bernard Luitjohan, a senior.
Powhatan: The Indians, sixth in 4B last spring, will be young. Senior Erik Glanden, junior Liam Clancy, and sophomores Tane Jeffs, River Leynes, Sean Seibel, Eli Timmons, and Ian Timmons will set the tone for the eager, hardworking crew.
Class 3
Goochland: Senior Cody Ware, juniors David Johnson and Drew Meiller, and sophomore Luke Farkas return with the intention of helping the Bulldogs improve upon their eighth-place finish in the 3B championship.
Hopewell: Seniors Isaiah Rivera and Bradlee Creel return from a team that went 6-3 in dual-meet competition. Freshmen newcomers Kyshaun Hite, Cyrus Hardeman, and Anderson Nunally complete the top-five.
Maggie Walker: The Green Dragons, who finished second in 3B and seventh at states, return six seniors: Ben Blanchard, Quinn Neary, Ben Roberts, Everett Flora, Alex Seabury, and Roman Chenoweth.
New Kent: The Trojans return all but one runner from the squad that placed fourth in 3A last spring. Sophomores Isaac Lambrecht (No. 4 in the region) and Will Ashley (14th) are back along with classmate Logan Rooks, seniors Jack Porter and Tyler Mara, and junior Daniel Meyer.
Independent Schools
Benedictine: The Cadets intend to build on the foundation they created last year. Seniors Michael Morrissey and Charles Buchanan and junior Clint Ellison will headline a squad that lost only its No. 4 runner to graduation.
Collegiate: The Cougars’ hallmark is experience, teamwork, and a solid work ethic. Seniors Ian Quindoza, Jonathan Yackel, Hugh Williams, and Will Edwards, junior Stan Craig, and sophomore Liam Harbor lead the way.
New Community: Seniors Charlie Cuttino and Jacob Hanes lead the Sabers as they return to action following a year without a season because of COVID.
St. Christopher’s: The Saints won the Prep League and VISAA championships in 2019 and were undefeated in dual meets, their only competitions, in the fall of 2020. Senior Will Wise and juniors Ford Clark, Holden Valerie, Macon Moring, George Beck, and Stephen Proctor return.
Steward: The Spartans, who compete in the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools and the VISAA Division II, graduated 10 but return a solid base including senior Garrett Ashworth, juniors Emory Sproull, Manning Morrison, and Max Keeling, and sophomore Jackson Wright. Freshmen Braylan Rice and Thatcher Hartman will attempt to crack the top-five.
Trinity Episcopal: The Titans under first-year coach Will Cottrell return eight runners including seniors Jackson Hart and Sam McQuaid, junior Jack Plaugher, and sophomore Brady Scoscia.