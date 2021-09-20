Previewing the 2021 high school field hockey season

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Aurora Balsamo, Cosby: A standout on defense, Balsamo can carry the ball well and can force corners in the circle. She led the team in assists last season with 14.
Caitlin Carraway, Thomas Dale: The sophomore midfielder made up over 50% of the Knights' offensive production last season and is a serious threat with her ball control and shot.
Riley Chandler, Prince George: Chandler, along with Rileyanne Collins and Hayley Collins, makes the Royal midfield a tough place for opponents. They had an undefeated regular season before falling in the regional semifinals.
Madelyn Curtis, Collegiate: A Richmond commit, the senior defensive back will be a steady force for a team with less varsity experience than previous iterations.
Ella Fallen, Deep Run: Fallen earned 5B co-player of the year by allowing less than one goal per game in the cage last season; she shut out two top teams in Prince George and Atlee during the team's regional title win.
Lainey Nichols, Trinity Episcopal: Nichols, the younger sister of 2019 All-Metro player of the year Cori Nichols, now leads the Titans as one of their top scorers.
Callie Rogers, Collegiate: The sophomore played on the US U-17 national team last year and will play a significant role on the Collegiate midfield this season.
TEAM BY TEAM
CLASS 6
Cosby has lost eight of the starters who made a push into the Class 6, Region A title game, but returns a solid duo in utility player Aurora Balsamo and attack Mariah Paulus. Katie McPartlin is also expected to have an impact from the midfield.
With a strong returning midfield boasting four seniors, James River built a strong possession-based style over the summer. The team has gotten stronger and quicker but still needs to build the confidence to back it.
Ellie Nuckolls and Madison Branch lead Manchester as it tries to build off of a losing 2020 season.
Thomas Dale has a consistent team who work well together, with solid athletes at every position. Goalkeeper Emma Scott and defensive back Megan Reed will tend to the backfield. Caitlin Carraway is a top midfielder with a strong shot, and the team's midfield and attack has speed with the ability to score.
CLASS 5
Clover Hill has 11 seniors leading its team this year; five are returning to the starting lineup from last season. First-year head coach Ginny Gill will continue to develop a group that she saw through the JV level.
While Deep Run's leading scorer graduated, the team still maintains the five starters from last year's state runner-up squad. Ella Fallen returns to the cage, and Kelsey MacAleese is expected to step up in the midfield.
Senior midfielder Ellie O'Neil and junior forward Adair Reid will help Douglas Freeman take control. The Mavs are less experienced in the cage but will be helped out by a steady defensive core.
J.R. Tucker lost a large group of seniors, but captains Lexi Ukrop, Sarah Frances Payes and Dakota Griffin will lead a motivated group to improve its skills.
After losing 12 seniors, Mills Godwin is starting its season with a new lineup. The majority of its players are juniors or sophomores who are familiar with each other from junior varsity but are still inexperienced with the next level.
The Prince George squad is an experienced bunch; it returns 11 starters from its undefeated regular season last spring. Along with its returning trio of midfielders, Hayley Collins will be stepping up on the attack as well.
CLASS 4
Atlee is a young team this year after losing some major talent. But the team's leaders, including senior goalkeeper Marissa Perry and Lilian Chamberlain and Mandy Hazelgrove, will help ease the transition up to varsity-level competition.
Henrico has a senior-laden team but may have to shake off some rust after missing last season. Senior forward Rhea Garg will lead the attack.
After losing one player from last year, Matoaca’s 11 returning starters all know how to play together. Senior midfielders Alivia Patterson and Laura Pfitzer, along with senior keeper Erin Lovato, bring experience to the team.
Senior back Abigail Dawes brings experience to a Mechanicsville team who lost the majority of its defense -- for the past three years, the squad had allowed an average of only four shots per game. Solid JV development will have to fill those gaps.
Senior Avery Moore and junior Reagan Grant lead the midfield of a Monacan team that will be settling into a different arrangement. The team is still recovering from last season but has a good assortment of position players.
While unable to put up a win last season, the experience gained should help boost Patrick Henry over the one-goal deficits it fell to seven times. Caroline Bassett will lead the backfield, and the Patriots have a deep pool of forwards to test opponents with.
By maintaining eight starters, Powhatan comes into the season with leaders in every position: four-year starter Peyton Tuttle returns to the cage, and senior defender Catherine Griffith and forward Jordan Krauss carry that experience up-field.
CLASS 3
Maggie Walker's only loss last season came in the regional quarterfinals, but the program will be rebuilding after losing nine of its starters. Seniors Cara Fabrie and Emma Hunter will lead the attack.
The New Kent roster boasts an experienced bunch with eight returning starters. Seniors Leah Hamilton and Peyton Lilley lead the attack, with Jordan Lilley coming up on the left. The defense will be backed by senior Bri Richardson.
PRIVATE
Collegiate has a talented group of players, but a limited season last year left them with less varsity experience and team cohesion. A deep backfield, including senior Madelyn Curtis, will be a strength, as will the young talent of sophomore midfielder Callie Rogers.
Junior midfielder Emma Stevens highlights a St. Catherine's team that lost some significant players to graduation. Expect an adjustment period, but its combination of experienced athletes and ready new faces are ready to face that challenge.
Regina Ryan takes over a young team at Saint Gertrude with only three seniors: midfielders Erin Marks and Kerri Bassett, and back Arden Neighbors. But they hope to have enough experience to make progress this season.
After graduating eight starting seniors, Steward is in the process of building up a group with potential. Senior midfield Harper Jones brings some maturity to the team.
Trinity Episcopal lost a ton of experience in its 11-player graduating class but should still be in a steady position. It maintains a steady duo of mid/attacks in Lainey Nichols and Olivia Schmincke, with juniors Kendall Fleet and Neely Winefordner holding down the backfield. Keep an eye on the Titans' sophomore class as they develop, as well.
Note: Based on forms returned to The Times-Dispatch.