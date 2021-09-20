Previewing the 2021 high school field hockey season

Henrico has a senior-laden team but may have to shake off some rust after missing last season. Senior forward Rhea Garg will lead the attack.

After losing one player from last year, Matoaca’s 11 returning starters all know how to play together. Senior midfielders Alivia Patterson and Laura Pfitzer, along with senior keeper Erin Lovato, bring experience to the team.

Senior back Abigail Dawes brings experience to a Mechanicsville team who lost the majority of its defense -- for the past three years, the squad had allowed an average of only four shots per game. Solid JV development will have to fill those gaps.

Senior Avery Moore and junior Reagan Grant lead the midfield of a Monacan team that will be settling into a different arrangement. The team is still recovering from last season but has a good assortment of position players.

While unable to put up a win last season, the experience gained should help boost Patrick Henry over the one-goal deficits it fell to seven times. Caroline Bassett will lead the backfield, and the Patriots have a deep pool of forwards to test opponents with.