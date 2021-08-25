The Times-Dispatch's annual team-by-team look at the upcoming season.

Class 6

Cosby

Coach: Pete Mutascio

Offense: About half the group returns, led by a line that has senior Mason Howard (6-6, 260, offers from Richmond, William & Mary and Elon) and D-I prospect Keyshawn Claiborne (6-2, 280), a junior tackle. Senior Aaron Birchmeier returns at center. Junior Bryce Grizzard and sophomore Carson Davis (6-3 270) are the guards. Junior Robert LaValle moves in at QB. In the backfield are power-running junior Nazir Coley, Jakari Sanders (“a tailback with juice in his step,” Mutascio said), and senior fullback Cole Giegling. Sophomore Kylyn Brown (6-2, 200) and Connor Rancher are the receivers. Brady Remington is the tight end.

Defense: Unit allowed a lot of points in the spring but returns seven starters. Linebacking corps is intact and should be a strength with seniors Markus Darden, Seamus Henshaw (6-2, 210), Remington and Giegling. Mutascio expects Claiborne to have a breakout season. He’ll command attention up front with Grizzard and Davis. Brown and senior Langley Forte man the cornerback spots. Coley and sophomore Robbie Wilkerson are the safeties.

Outlook: The Titans were shut out four times and scored only 28 points in the spring season. That should improve behind the offensive line. Defense has experience, but it has several two-way players and needs to keep games closer after yielding 28, 29, 35, 41 and 53 points in five of six games last season. Schedule will be challenging with non-district foe Thomas Dale and the usual tough games in the Dominion District.

Thomas Dale

Coach: Kevin Tucker

Offense: If a big but inexperienced line develops, look out. The Knights have a dual-threat QB in sophomore Ethan Minter (6-2, 183), who has offers from UVA and Maryland; a strong backfield with Jordan Branch (5-11, 213) and Brandon Rose (5-11, 190, rushed for more than 600 yards last season); and receiving threats in Kyon Turner, Donovan Woods and Jacob Seaborne. Tackle Tyler Leinberger (6-4, 311), who has committed to East Carolina, is the only returnee up front. Tucker is hoping for big things from Chase Aslett (6-3. 270), sophomore Aiden Jones (6-3, 290), freshman Yinka Lawal (6-2, 265), R.J. Jones (6-2, 270) and JoJo Gilliam (6-1, 245).

Defense: Dale has a lot of experience on the unit, although it gave up points at times last season. Tackle Malachi Madison (6-3, 300) returns after spending last season in Georgia. He has narrowed his list to Virginia Tech, Central Florida and Mississippi State. He’s joined by Ja’Leel Dowd (6-2, 245), Jerry Newmy (cq)(6-2, 235) and K.J. Jones (6-1, 300). The linebacking corps of Maddax(cq) Lee (injured last year), C.J Milazzo and Brandan Cammarasana should be a strength. Stephon Hicks transferred from Prince George and will fill the OLB/SS spot. Sean Crawford, Za’Quan Wallace, Erroll Washington and Tre Knight will be in the secondary.

Outlook: The Knights lost last season in the region championship game to eventual state champ and perennial state power Oscar Smith. With Oscar Smith and now Manchester joining the region, there are obstacles getting to the state playoffs. Still, Dale will be right in the fight with several Division I-caliber players. It will be a handful to defend passing or running, and it should be improved defensively.

James River

Coach: Jacob Hodges

Offense: Hodges, in his first season, will begin with five returning starters. The quarterback spot has been up in the air, but the Rapids have running back Griffin Newsome (6-0, 185) and Tarrael Hayden (6-0, 220), and they have speedy Chris Seward on the outside with Jackson Rowe, plus tight end Eli Mayo (6-2, 225). Colby Scioscia will be a key player somewhere. Line isn’t overly large with seniors Charlie Cavallaro, Kaiden Freedman, Aaron Turnage (6-2, 250) and William Dixon. Sophomore Thomas Byrne is 6-3, 250.

Defense: The Rapids hope an aggressive unit and seven returning starters will serve them well, although some guys will be playing on both sides. Turnage and Cavallaro are up front with Abe Woldemariam and Shane Breedlove. Newsome, Freedman (5-11, 225) and Mayo (6-2, 225) form a good-sized linebacking crew. Tony Brown and Seward are the corners, with Grady Pereira and Jacob McLean the safeties.

Outlook: Hodges, a former UVA player who has been the offensive coordinator and special teams coach at Atlee, will try to turn a program that after going 6-5 in 2017 has gone 6-21. He has a lineup full of seniors, and getting points on the board and keeping them off will be orders of business. The Rapids have scored more than 20 points three times in the past 16 games. After allowing six points in the first two games last season, they yielded 48, 24, 43 and 34.

Manchester

Coach: Tom Hall

Offense: The Lancers have all the ingredients. All-Metro Ramon Brown (6-0, 205, 138.7 yards) is one of the top running backs in the Class of 2022 and has committed to Virginia Tech. Junior QB Cody Shelton can run and throw. Hall thinks he has probably his most talented receiving corps with Cam Sturdifen (6-2), Eric Smith, Tyee Stephens, Brenden Shelton, Ryan Heck and Kyree Richardson. Line has some new starters but is massive. Kevin Fish (6-6, 350) and Nolan Griles (6-1, 280) return, joined by Will Harris (6-4, 290), sophomore Kenny Waltz (6-5, 285) and Ryan Mitchell (6-3, 265).

Defense: Almost everybody is back, led by Sturdifen, an All-Metro defensive back who 47 tackles and six interceptions. He’s part of a secondary – Donovan Spurlock, Ben Kelly, Jaevon Branch and Brenden Shelton – for which Hall has high hopes. Sophomore Makai Byerson (6-5, 260) and Brian Nicks return on the line. Latiek Savoy and Kenzo Peralta (6-1, 300) will get time there as well. There’s plenty of size and experience at linebacker as well in the form of Anthony Brunelli (6-0, 230), Derrick Crawley (6-5, 210), Bryson Sink (5-11, 215) and Brown.

Outlook: The Lancers, who won a Class 6 state title in 2018 and are 54-7 in the past five seasons, are loaded with Division I prospects once again as they move from Class 5 back to 6. There’s hunger, too, after getting off to a slow start last season, coming on and then having their season end due to a positive COVID-19 test before the region final. Their opener is must-see: Manchester meets Highland Springs, the team it was supposed to play in the Class 5, Region B title game.

Class 5

L.C. Bird

Coach: Troy Taylor

Offense: The group, which averaged 27.8 points last season after being shut out in the opener, returns three starters and will rely on a bunch of sophomores and juniors. Skyhawks have senior running back Trevor Schultz (5-10, 200) back, a playmaker in junior receiver Jashaun Amin, and a sophomore quarterback, Brad Hurt, whom Taylor says has a bright future. Receivers Xavier McDaniel, J.T. Stoors and Rashad Lewis are sophomores. Senior Kori Chavis (5-10, 250) is the only senior on the line. Liam Kerekes (6-5, 350) and James Wyche are juniors, and Keenan Barlow and Zac Diefenbach are sophomores.

Defense: Skyhawks have four starters returning, with four-year starter Mike Allen (5-11, 215) leading the way at linebacker. That group has some experience and size with seniors Frank Turner, Brandon Dent (5-11, 225) and Dorien Wade (5-11, 220). Junior Devin Ford (6-2, 270) is a three-year starter up front and is joined by juniors Manny Scott and Tank Lawing (6-0, 280). Senior corner Kemar Fraierson heads the secondary. With him are senior corner Christian Braxton and junior safeties Colin Jackson-Gusti and Sidney Jones.

Outlook: Long one of the dominant programs in the area, Bird has gone 1-5 and 5-5 in the past two seasons. It hadn’t lost that many in a season since 1989. Skyhawks were close several times, losing three games by five or fewer points. Turning that around will hinge on an offense that needs to grow quickly with six sophomores, and a defense that will have to improve. Bird gave up 39, 34, 25 and 24 points in four games last season.

Clover Hill

Coach: Bryan Jennings

Offense: Cavaliers may lean on the running game early with RB Reggie Carter and several linemen returning. Cole Barner (6-0, 265), John Parker (6-1, 285) and Tanner Siljanoski (6-5, 295) are back up front, and sophomore Jackson Skarie stated some as a freshman. Jailyn Williams takes over one tackle spot. Eric Webster is the new quarterback. Receiver group of Abe Uqdah (6-4), Carter Geanas, Miguel Davila and freshman Latrell Green is all new as well. Trevon Alford (6-2, 195) could see time in the backfield and at receiver.

Defense: Cavs will be a handful up front with senior end Bryson Jennings (6-6, 245) and sophomore end/OLB Andre Williams (6-3, 220). Jennings, an All-Metro pick who had 33 tackles and four sacks last season, has committed to UNC. They’re joined by Christian Smithers (6-0, 290) and Donovan Griffin. Other returnees are Adam Dyer (6-2, 205) and Brandyn Smith (6-1, 205) at linebacker, Malakhai Lewis and Keshaun Saunders at safety, and Aaron Holtzclaw and Trey Stokes at cornerback.

Outlook: After a spring season in which Clover Hill seemed to be close one way or the other – wins of 6-3 and 24-20, losses of 10-9 and 43-42 (in triple overtime) – it may be looking at some close games again with a mix of experience and newcomers on offense and what should be a stout defense. If it can keep most of those in the win column, the team could make some noise.

Deep Run

Coach: Joe Mullinax

2020-21 (spring): 3-3

Offense: A quarterback competition between junior Matt David and sophomore Trey Gauch is making both players better, said Mullinax, who is entering his first season following Chad Hornik's retirement. All-Metro QB and linebacker Bo Kite is off to Army, so it'll be a very new look for the Wildcats this fall with a new scheme and signal caller. Depth at running back will allow for multiple players to produce, and Deep Run will deploy a variety of schemes and formations with junior back Matthew Cizeck and senior ball carrier Kendall Hummer. Junior tackle Jayson Morgan (6-8, 240) is a force on the O-line. Senior receivers Victor Swarray and Ethan Ragland are the primary weapons outside.

Defense: Coordinator Rusty Webb returns from the previous staff, he'll have depth and versatility at linebacker at his disposal between juniors Cizeck, Bobby Paster, Tahj Pryor and senior Logan Miller. Swarray and senior Julian McIntyre are the corners, they'll patrol the back end with Ragland and fellow safety Colby Taylor, a junior. Junior nose Addison Gilmore will be a key piece in the 3-4 scheme, with senior Marcelo Albequerque and junior Chris Simmons on the ends of a unit Mullinax called "physical and tenacious."

Outlook: The Wildcats went 11-1 in 2019, one of the best seasons in school history. Their .500 mark from the spring should come with the context that those three defeats were to Highland Springs, Varina and Hermitage. Mullinax, a former Randolph-Macon player, had success over four seasons at his previous stop, Brentsville District in Nokesville. The Tigers went 23-19 under his leadership and showed steady improvement over the course of his tenure, going 4-7, 6-6, 8-4 and 4-2 while winning or sharing three district titles. Expect a year of rebuilding, but not necessarily regression, as players learn a new scheme in just three months time.

Douglas Freeman

Coach: George Bland

Offense: The Mavericks should get up and down the field at a high clip so long as they distribute the ball to their athletes and avoid turnovers, Bland said. Freeman returns three offensive starters -- senior receiver Karik Bullock, junior center Alex Brann and senior lineman Eddie Allen. Senior Owen Fallen takes over under center, he's got an experienced group of weapons at his disposal in senior backs Bradley Perkins and Macho Santiago, and senior receivers Jahrell Horne and Kam Tucker. Seniors Ian Donnellan and Kyle Schleicher join Brann, junior Jonah Herbert and freshman Max Vest on the line.

Defense: Improved team speed could lead to more big play opportunities for this unit, and success could depend on how well Freeman's young defensive players develop. Senior inside linebackers Dell Vidunas and Manny Harris return to lead the charge along with senior outside linebacker Kyle Smith, senior safety Bradley Perkins, and Brann, Allen and junior Jason Abbey on the line.

Outlook: Freeman went 7-4 and made the playoffs in 2019, Bland's first season at the helm. The program as a whole has been up and down over the past couple decades, with more winning seasons than losing ones but no deep playoff runs. The Mavericks beat Godwin (48-0) and Henrico (41-24) last season, played Glen Allen relatively close (17-7) and lost decisively to Deep Run (40-13) and Varina (49-7). They open against a solid Prince George team, but the schedule isn't daunting.

Glen Allen

Coach: Perry Jones

Offense: A well-rounded attack is led by junior quarterback Jordan Brown, who started the last three games of the spring. He'll have experience out wide to look to in senior receiver Dominick Staples and juniors Adrien Mosley and Ford Michelow. Junior back Xavier Moss will get most of the backfield touches behind a line replacing three starters and bringing back junior tackle Joshua Fleming and senior guard Nicolas Fenn. Senior tight end Sean McElwain (6-6, 215, William & Mary recruit) will play a prominent role for a unit that averaged 21.7 points in the spring.

Defense: The Jaguars held opponents to just 8 points per game in the spring if you exclude a 35-point outlier put up by Highland Springs. They return seven starters: McElwain at end, senior tackle Jake Morris, junior end Josh Gooding, senior linebackers Caleb Hughes and Zach Chambers, senior cornerback Patrick Carey and junior safety Adrien Mosley. A few unproven players will need to step up and replace one starting spot at each level. But this is a strong unit capable of replicating or improving on its spring success.

Outlook: The Jaguars seem to be on the up and up as Jones enters his third season in charge, including a 5-5 2019. The beginning of their schedule is daunting, with games against Varina, Patrick Henry and Hermitage following the opener against Matoaca. So it shouldn't take long to figure out if Glen Allen is just good, or perhaps very good. Either way, this has the look of an improving program. The defense should keep them in most games, but the offense needs to find more dynamism against good opponents.

Highland Springs

Coach: Loren Johnson

Offense: Michael Hodge Jr., Quanye Veney, Takye Heath and Latrell Sutton form perhaps the area's deepest wide receiver room. The question is, who's throwing them the ball? Senior Khaliyl Nasir would appear to be the incumbent, he played well in a start against Glen Allen in the spring. But sophomore Khristian Martin has lots of talent and push for playing time under center. Marcel Fleming will handle much of the backfield work after the departure of Jordan Jackson. The Springers averaged 29.8 points in the spring.

Defense: Virginia Tech recruit Rashaud Pernell (6-3, 250) headlines a unit that was nothing short of dominant in the spring, giving up just 44 points over nines games (average of 4.8) with five shutouts. The Springers lost plenty of talent, including All-Metro player of the year Kelvin Gilliam at DE and fellow Oklahoma recruit Damond Harmon at CB. But they've always got new talent ready to step up. Daquon Giles is back at safety, he pairs with DB Braylon Johnson, a junior, in a lockdown secondary. Some new starters on the line and at the second level will need to gain experience fast with tough competition teed up right out the gate.

Outlook: Breaking news: the Springers are really good. After a 13-10 overtime loss to Stone Bridge in the state title game, they'll be hungry for a return to postseason supremacy. The schedule is difficult, with two strong out-of-state programs and Manchester, Patrick Henry and Varina on the slate. But if you haven't yet learned never to doubt the Springs, you haven't been paying attention. They should be among the best in the state once again. They'll open their new stadium Saturday against Julius L. Chambers (N.C.) before a Sept. 3 showdown with Manchester, who they were supposed to play in last season's 5B title game before it was called off.

Mills Godwin

Coach: P.J. Adams

Offense: Seniors Marcus Orpiano and Luke Calveric will both see time at quarterback. Senior tight end Chris Harper and senior receiver Justin Harris are the primary pass catchers in a deep receiving corps. The offensive line gained lots of experience in the spring and has three seniors in guards Austin Werner and Daniel Seo and tackle Miles Milligan. Two juniors, tackle Nathan McNeel (6-5, 250) and center Jayden Discalo, are returning starters. The Eagles scored 29 points in the spring, with 23 coming in a win over Henrico.

Defense: A veteran secondary led by Calveric, a safety, and senior cornerback Justin Harris is the strength for an Eagles defense that gave up 36.7 points per game in the spring. Junior tackle Eli LaNeave features on the defensive line along with returning seniors Chris Harper, an end, and Daniel Massengill, a tackle. The linebacking crops is all new, with seniors Ace Cooper and Tim Makar stepping into starting roles alongside junior Connor Boyd.

Outlook: Adams went 26-12 in three seasons at Thomas Jefferson, and led the Vikings to a Class 2 semifinal appearance in 2019 and school-record 11 wins. Godwin finished right around .500 for a few seasons leading up to a 3-7 2019. The Eagles open with perhaps their toughest test, a Sept. 3 road game at Patrick Henry. The schedule eases up from there, and the progress of Adams' project will be interesting to watch throughout the season.

Hermitage

Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre

Offense: Junior back Jeremiah Coney and senior quarterback Jaylen Burton headline a group of nine returning starters. They'll work behind a veteran offensive line that produced the area's top rushing attack in the spring. Senior Liam Horsely and junior Breon Brown return at tackle, and senior Andrew Lee and junior Nate James are back at the guard spots. Senior center Joshua Golden steps into the Billy Gough's vacated center role. Senior fullback Seth Athey, junior tight end DJ Smith and junior receiver Breon Gunnell are all back from last season for a unit that averaged 34.4 points in the spring.

Defense: Team speed is the calling card for a Panthers defense that might want for depth and is facing more turnover than the offense, but does return five starters in junior end Dahman Arties; tackles Nate James, a junior, and Justin Savage, a senior; and DBs Corey Morton, a junior, and Christian Stubbs, a senior. A new group of linebackers will need to gel fast for a group that was holding opponents to 7.4 points per game last season before Manchester figured it out in the region semifinal.

Outlook: One of the area's top programs over most of the past two decades under former coach Patrick Kane, the Panthers were resurgent in the spring, going 6-1 following down 2018 (1-9) and 2019 (4-6) seasons. They lost to Manchester 49-28 in the region semifinal. Gone are All-Metro running back Nigel James (Emory & Henry) and receiver/DB Alhaji Kamara (Old Dominion), as is former head coach David Bedwell. Jean-Pierre was an assistant under Loren Johnson at Highland Springs and has 10-plus years of experience coaching on the Hermitage sidelines under Kane, Bedwell and Derrick Johnson. He's no stranger to high expectations.

Midlothian

Coach: Matt Hutchings

Offense: Eight starters return on a unit that should score more. Junior quarterback Cooper Meads got experience last season and gives the Trojans the ability to throw the ball. His receivers are Braeden Lee, Jackson Rosenburger and Connor Harrington. The running game will go be in the hands of juniors Ashby Berry and Makhi Jackson. Up front are Andrew Perko, Declan Harrington, Mykel Cardichon and Lee Pitz. Kicker Maxx Lawton provides a long-distance kicking weapon for stalled drives.

Defense: The Trojans allowed 20 or fewer points in five of six games last season, including a pair of shutouts. Hutchings has several players back from that unit. The linebacking trio of Gabe Semidey, Jack Runyan and Berry should be a strength. All are juniors. End Zach Phillips, one of the few senior starters, is the anchor on the line. He’ll lead a group that includes sophomores Brandon Ross and Gio Semidey. Jackson and sophomore Knox Berry are the cornerbacks, with Lee at safety.

Outlook: Midlothian went 4-2 with a fairly young team last season. The Trojans still are young with lots of juniors and some sophomores in the starting spots, but they have enough experience to be well-positioned as a factor in the region playoffs. The first three games – Prince George, Clover Hill and L.C. Bird – will be against teams they could be jockeying with for position in the seedings.

Prince George

Coach: Scott Girolmo

Offense: Curtis Allen (6-1, 225) and Wesley Bostic (6-3, 280), who has committed to JMU, were all-region picks. QB Tahir Johnson leads an offense that has Brody Early (6-0, 225) in the backfield and gets depth from Javon Davis-Lee (WR/RB) and Darion Ivory (RB). Willie Jennings and Chandler Nunley are the receivers, with C.J. Thweatt at tight end. Seniors Aiden Hopkins (6-1, 250) and C.J. Burgess (6-3, 275) join Bostic along with juniors Jalen Britton (6-1, 235) and Dejhun McDougal (5-10, 260).

Defense: The Royals gave up 39, 34 and 28 points in three games last season, and they’ll try to improve on that behind linebackers Early, Santino Freeman (5-10, 220) and Ivory (5-10, 190). Bostic’s mates up front are Burgess, McDougal (5-10, 260) and R.J. Clark. The secondary has senior Javon Davis-Lee, junior Brandon Jennings and youth with sophomores Gabe Jones and Xavier Capers.

Outlook: Girolmo steps into a program with plenty of momentum after back-to-back playoff appearances. The Royals have seniors, size and talent, so expect them to be one of the teams trying to pry the grip on the region from Highland Springs. Girolmo went 32-18 at Staunton (formerly Robert E. Lee) and took it to the Class 2 state championship game in 2017. After moving to Battlefield, he was 4-6 and 5-2.

J.R. Tucker

Coach: Phillip Sims

Offense: Junior Kameron Clark returns at quarterback behind a physical offensive line with three experienced returners in senior guards Noah Hartsoe (6-4, 320) and Cameron Davis and junior tackle Grayson Starrett. Two sophomores, center James Taggart and tackle Jose Arriaga, will step into prominent roles. There's some youth at the skill positions past senior tight end Devonte Kenney. Junior receiver Jaden Lee is a returner. But fellow junior wideout Camron Williams is new, as are the running backs, Daniel Velasquez, a junior, and Johnny Patrick a sophomore.

Defense: A hard-nosed front seven is led by Hartsoe at tackle and senior end Cameron Davis (6-3, 255). Lee will play safety and lead a relatively young secondary along with fellow returner and junior cornerback Camron Williams. Junior linebackers Caleb Smith and Starrett will be key pieces at the second level. Taggart steps into a tackle spot on the line. Junior corner Jacob Maryland, sophomore safety Elijah Rodriguez and junior safety Dominique Harris round out the back end.

Outlook: The Tigers have won one game over the past three seasons and Tucker's last winning season was 2009. They played a gantlet of a schedule in the spring, with their five losses coming to Glen Allen, Deep Run, Varina, Highland Springs and Hermitage. The returning QB and strong offensive and defensive lines are good foundational components. The jury is still very much out on Sims' rebuilding project here, as his only season was drastically altered by the pandemic. Expect improvement from the Tigers after their still relatively new coach's first real offseason cycle.

Class 4

Atlee

Coach: Matt Gray

Offense: A strong offensive line and veteran running back duo will lead a Raiders offense that posted 116 points in four games against Mechanicsville and Hanover in the spring, but mustered just 6 in two losses to Patrick Henry. Backs Keith Green and Caleb Warren will run behind three seniors -- tackles Zedric Hayes and Matthew Sharp and guard Owen Ham -- junior center Matthew Digiovanna and talented sophomore guard Brock Taylor. Sophomore QB Brooks Hollins is the signal caller, he'll look to build chemistry with dynamic sophomore receiver Tae Gilpin, senior wideout Luke Jasinski and senior tight end Zion Bryson.

Defense: The Raiders strength is in the trenches, where ends Izaiah Patterson, a junior, and Cody Chartier, a senior, combine with senior tackle Noah Jones and junior tackle Dillon Kildoo to form a cohesive unit. A few two-way players (Green, Gilpin and Jasinski) make up the secondary. Three seniors -- Chris Gathje, Will Rittenhouse and Cameron Williams -- form an upperclassmen linebacking trio for a unit that lost six starters from the spring.

Outlook: Since taking the job prior to the 2016 season, Gray has gone 21-27 with a Raiders program that won a lot of games in the 2010s under Roscoe Johnson. Patrick Henry, Varina and Highland Springs will be tall tasks on the schedule, but Atlee figures to compete with the rest and push for its first winning season since 2018 if it can lean on its offensive line and ground attack to control games.

Dinwiddie

Coach: Billy Mills

Offense: With QB Brenton Hilton, receivers Kelmari Brown, Quentin Mankin and Chris Drumgoole, TEs Khalil Hazelwood and Zack Weaver, and young running backs Harry Dalton (6-foot, 190-pound freshman) and Raphael Tucker (sophomore), the Generals will be productive. Hazelwood, who’s 6-6, 230 pounds, has offers from ODU and Navy. Line has four starters back and should be good with Collen Jackson (6-7, 325), James Simmons (6-3, 280), Earl Neverson (5-9, 270), William Simmons (6-3, 250) and Ben Pfister (6-0, 225).

Defense: The Generals should be stingy with a unit that didn’t allow more than 22 points in a game last season and returns eight starters. Linebackers Weaver (6-3, 230), Se’Von McDowell (6-2, 190) and Trey McBride (6-1, 190) and end Max Duch (6-2, 225) lead the way. Duch is joined up front by W. Simmons, Pfister and Jackson. Drumgoole, Michael Rhodes and Adrian Parson are part of the secondary.

Outlook: The Generals went to the playoffs 13 consecutive seasons before missing out in last year’s COVID-abbreviated season. With a lot of starters returning on both sides of the ball, expect a program that won a state title in 2013 and was runner-up in 2016 and 2008 under Mills to be back in the hunt in the new 17-team region setup. Three tough games to start -- George Washington, Heritage and North Stafford – may be telling before getting into the Central District schedule.

Hanover

Coach: Sam Rogers

Offense: Experienced skill players and a relatively inexperienced offensive line will look to gel behind junior quarterback Cole Elrod (6-3, 205), who replaces the graduated Levi Huesman under center. Elrod will look to link up with senior tight end Jackson Currie, senior receivers Trent Turpin and Chase Flora and junior pass catcher Jay Poole early and often. The key to the Hawks attack could be the maturation of their offensive line, as junior center Mason Clements, senior guards Josh Lipinski and Blake Anderson, senior tackle Charlie Blaylock and freshman tackle Darrian Miller will need to give Elrod time to let his skill players create the separation they're capable of. Sophomore back Peyton Seelmann should garner most of the running work.

Defense: Experience in the back end will need to cover some youth up front for a unit that gave up 19.8 points per game in the spring. Junior corner Kam Coulter and Flora team up with seniors safeties Peyton Seelmann and Josh Smithson to form a strong secondary that should keep big plays to a minimum. Senior tackle Kam Fox (6-0, 365) headlines the line alongside junior tackle Cole Derricott, and junior Grady Fahed leads the linebackers along with Currie.

Outlook: Rogers was the Times-Dispatch offensive player of the year and helped Hanover win a Central Region title his senior year in 2012 before going on to play at Virginia Tech and the NFL. He's brought energy and excitement to a Hawks program that hadn't had a winning season since 2015 before this past spring, Rogers' first year at the helm. As with the rest of the Capital District, Highland Springs, Patrick Henry and Varina loom on the schedule. But Hanover could take another step forward this fall.

Henrico

Coach: Gerald Glasco

Offense: Glasco hopes some strength in the backfield can help lead a unit that has seven starters returning. Junior Sean Macon will be the quarterback. Backs Corvin Wallace (5-10, 200) and A.J. Scott (6-0, 205) give Henrico some size. There’s good size in the receiving corps, too, with Devin Sumler (6-2, 200) and Matthew Elliott (6-2, 200). Tackle Ahmad Smith (6-3, 300) is the only senior on the line. Joining him are juniors Malachi Hayes (6-1, 265), Bryant Neisz (6-2, 280) and Myles Wilson (6-0, 265), and freshman Trinity Howard (6-3, 220).

Defense: The Warriors will be breaking in some newcomers with only three starters returning. Seniors TraShon Johnson (6-2, 260) and Mehki Sumpter are on the line with juniors Victor Johnson and Lamont Jackson. Scott and Wallace double as linebackers with junior Jathan Washington (6-0, 220). Senior corner Tim Hicks will be a key in the secondary. Sophomore Javian Randall is the other corner. Macon and junior Zavion Tyler-George are the safeties.

Outlook: Henrico endured a winless spring season and was close in only one game. The Warriors gave up 34 or more points in five of their six games. While this year’s defense has a lot of new starters, Glasco expects it to be stronger and faster. Henrico, which drops from Class 5 to Class 4, has some tough games outside the Capital District with Hopewell and Thomas Dale on the schedule.

Patrick Henry

Coach: Ken Wakefield

Offense: Senior quarterback and captain Jordan Allen and senior playmaker Jayden Mines, a James Madison recruit, are back to lead a Patriots attack that returns seven starters from a unit that put up 29 points per game in the spring. Junior guard and captain Maddox Radcliffe has started since he was a freshman, he'll anchor the offensive line. Freshman back Dayshawn Green has the potential to burst onto the scene. Senior tight end Christian Berry (6-3, 220) has Division I athleticism and offers from William & Mary and Georgetown.

Defense: Old Dominion recruit Camden Byrd (6-3, 225), a senior linebacker, is one of 10 returning starters on a unit that held opponents to 10.7 points per game in the spring. Radcliffe plays the all important nose tackle position in PH's 3-4 scheme. Mines plays corner and Allen is a free safety, both are as good in the secondary as they are on the offensive side of the ball. Sophomore linebacker Grayson Johnson is the lone newbie for a fast and experienced Patriots defense that will use its overall speed and 3-4 base to cover sideline to sideline and limit big plays, but could have to adjust when faced with a big offensive line and imposing ground game.

Outlook: The Patriots were Class 4 semifinalists in 2019, and rolled through county-only competition in the spring before playing Monacan tight in a 28-19 region semifinal defeat. Wakefield, now 16-5 at PH, brings the vast majority of that team back in his third full season at the helm. Patrick Henry is firmly entrenched as one of the 804's top teams heading into the fall. The Patriots open with Godwin, Glen Allen, Deep Run, Atlee and Henrico before a marquee Oct. 8 matchup in Ashland against Highland Springs.

Huguenot

Coach: James Riley

Offense: Riley hopes to take advantage of some speed and athleticism. At quarterback he has Jaericco Bassfield. His receiving targets are Karvell Johnson and Myles Anderson. Bassfield will hand off to backs Jahiem Staten and Teice Jackson. Center Izaviah Taylor leads a line that has Leon Lewis and Stephen Shropshire at guard, and Jason Parrilla and Da Shawn Berry at tackle. Steph Fowlkes is the tight end.

Defense: Riley likes the chemistry and appetite for mix it up t but has some concerns about depth with a fair amount of guys playing on both sides of the ball. Fowlkes does double duty at end with Cole Felix. Parrilla and Jamari Culbreth are the tackles. Staten, Lewis and Ki’Jhon Jackson-Bonner form the linebacking unit. Johnson and Kee’mon Christmas hold down the cornerback spots. Also in the secondary are safeties Jackson and Derrick Carter.

Outlook: Richmond Public Schools opted not to play sports last year because of the pandemic, so Huguenot may be a bit of an unknown while taking the field for the first time since finishing 6-5 in 2019. The Falcons also got a late start getting a look at the system under Riley, the former coach at James River who took over Huguenot in late July. Schedule will be challenging with Dominion District opponents and nonconference foe Louisa.

Matoaca

Coach: Jay Parker

Offense: With eight starters returning, the Warriors expect the experience from last season to pay off. Junior QB David Field is back, along with running backs Quentin Johnson (6-1, 200) and Cam Johnson (6-0, 210). Field will throw to Paul Lewis (6-2, 190), Bryce Yates (freshman) and Riley Simmons. Matoaca has bulk and experience up front with Krishaun Harper (5-9, 270), Morice Fulton (6-0, 265), Jaedin Lee (6-2, 275 sophomore) and Keyshawn Burgos (6-5, 245). They’re joined by newcomer Brad Wells (5-9, 270).

Defense: Burgos, a state wrestling champ who has committed to UVA, and the linebacking trio of Michael Shank (6-0, 210), C. Johnson and Gavin Hall (6-0, 210) will be the foundations for a unit that is replacing six starters and has several players doing double duty. Freshman Caleb Williams (6-5, 240) joins Burgos, Lee and Harper on the front line. Lewis is the only returnee in the secondary, which includes Yates, Simmons and Cam Sanderson.

Outlook: Matoaca was close last season, despite the 1-4 record. The Warriors lost to Prince George 28-24, Dinwiddie 28-14, Thomas Dale 20-17 and Hopewell 21-14. If an experienced offense can help turn around some of those results, they will be in the mix for a spot in the region playoffs. They will need to make the most of their opening three games against Glen Allen, Clover Hill and Hanover.

Mechanicsville

Coach: Ryan Turnage

Offense: Alex Reid and Tyler Stevens are returning starters on an experienced offensive line that also includes Joe Elaal, Dajaun Washington and Travonne Strattman-Lassiter, all of whom have ample varsity experience for an offense that returns nine starters. Freshman tackle Brady McIntyre (6-3, 315) could compete for a starting spot. That line will be the calling card for a Mustangs attack looking for a breakout season from first-year quarterback Jordan Callahan. Back Cole Varner will be deployed in a versatile role, and Logan Harris will be the top target out wide. Mechanicsville scored 56 points across five games in the spring.

Defense: Junior Cristian Lanier anchors a deep, physical line that also includes Reid, Jacob King, Washington, Joey Gorman, Adam and Joe Elaal and Hunter Ostein. Varner has great instincts at corner, and Harris will play safety alongside fellow senior Anthony Cisternino and junior Josh Morris. Aaron Maxie and Davis Williams, both juniors, are returning starters at linebacker and understand the Mustangs' system well. Junior Jelani Turner is slated to step into a starting spot. Mechanicsville returns eight starters from a unit that surrendered 181 points across five spring games.

Outlook: The Mustangs have lots of returners with varsity experience, and Turnage said his group has high expectations of returning Mechanicsville to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The program has won three games the past three seasons. But Turnage, who's held the job since 2014, has had success at Mechanicsville, guiding the school to three consecutive winning seasons in 2015 (8-3), 2016 (8-3) and 2017 (6-5).

Monacan

Coach: Jim Henderson

Offense: The Chiefs are replacing some highly productive skill players and will lean on a line that returns four starters. All-Metro Lloyd Williams (6-1, 290) is back along with Humphrey Quaye (6-0, 255), Daveon Gray (5-10, 180) and Dre Lockey (6-0, 260). Amaryion Taylor joins them. Lee Wells has experience at running back, but the receiver corps is new: Ghalil Wells, Mekhi Shepherdson, Martin Ellerbee and K.J. Johnson. Henderson said senior A.J. Lynch and sophomore Turner Johnson both could see time at quarterback.

Defense: Line also is the strength with Williams and Quaye returning. Williams, a two-way force, had 47 tackles, three sacks and blocked a kick last season. Marcellus Nash will be up front. Junior Danny Johnson (6-0, 200) is the only linebacker who started. Sophomore Ahmad Grovner (6-1, 220) and either senior Jackson Alexander or sophomore Sage Norrell will fill the other spots. Ellerbee and Johnson are back in the secondary, joined by Kymir Dotson, Tray Bagby and Josh Brown or D’Ivory Jenkins.

Outlook: Monacan advanced to the region final last season but loses of lot of firepower from that squad. The Chiefs, though, are a constant in the playoffs. In the past seven seasons, they’ve gone 11-3, 9-2, 9-3, 11-1, 9-3, 8-3 and 7-1. Henderson believes his offense has a lot of potential with some seasoning, which should make Monacan a factor again in the expanded region.

Powhatan

Coach: Mike Henderson

Offense: Not a lot of starters returning, but there is experience. Henderson says speedy RB Mitchell Johnson (6-0, 195) is a player to watch, and along with Andrew Cheatham could spearhead an effective running game while new QB Dylan Trevillian (junior) develops a passing complement. His targets are speedy Fisher Hamersley, Ethan Dowdy (6-3) and Jason Worthington. Tanner Palmore (6-1, 275) is a top guard. He’s joined by Wyatt Groseclose, Josh Wade, Aston Tingle, Zack Karanian and tight end Zack Warinner.

Defense: With experience, talent with a senior-laden group, this unit may be the calling card. Powhatan has a top linebacking tandem in All-Metro Wyatt Lowe (6-0, 242) and Chase Gayness (6-0, 230). Cheatham or Oscar Whitely will join them. Karanian (6-0, 255), Tingle, Miller Kiernan (6-0, 335) and Robbie Watson (6-1, 255) should form a solid front wall. Hamersley and Dowdy are the corners, with Worthington and Landon Hutchison at safety.

Outlook: Powhatan has narrowed the gap in the Dominion District in Henderson’s two seasons and was on the cusp of the playoffs last year. The region offers lower odds for making the playoffs after swelling to 17 teams, but the Indians’ defense puts them in the mix. With a lot of two-way players, their chances may hinge on keeping everybody healthy.

Varina

Coach: Marcus Lewis

Offense: First-year quarterback Miles Derricott, a junior, will look to command a unit that has good size and speed at the skill positions but lost nine starters. Senior back Curtis Green and junior Taemon Brown will handle most of the work out of the backfield. Senior wideouts Carlo Thompson and Anthony Fisher have plenty of big-play potential. Senior tackle De'Andre Crump (6-3, 260) leads a big, strong O-line that also includes center Albert Roberts (5-8, 260), guards Wayne Watson (6-1, 290) and Marquis Vincent (6-2, 270), and tackle Jalen Spears (6-3, 285). Varina was shut out by Hermitage and held to 7 points by Highland Springs in the spring, but averaged 38.25 points in its other four games.

Defense: Lewis was the Times-Dispatch defensive player of the year as a Blue Devils linebacker in 2000, and former coach Stu Brown said Lewis is the smartest defensive player he ever coached. That acumen is reflected in Varina's defense under Lewis, which allowed just 7.8 points per game in the spring and should be one of the best around this fall. Thompson combines with senior Kamaree Wells at safety, and Fisher pairs with junior Kenny Faiso at corner to form a reliable and speedy secondary. Vincent and Crump are a dominant duo at tackle, and senior end Amari Baylor can wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Green and Spears join junior Michael Long to form a savvy linebacking trio.

Outlook: Varina reached the Class 5 semifinal in 2019, where it lost by the thinnest of margins, 17-14, to eventual state champ Maury. Stu Brown, who had led the Blue Devils since 2008, resigned after that season and made way for Lewis. It's tough to say a 4-2 spring showing with tight losses to Hermitage and Highland Springs was disappointing, but at one of Richmond's traditional football powers, playoff success is the standard. Look for Varina to return to that precedent and compete with the best this fall, starting Friday in a juicy matchup at Hopewell. The Blue Devils are sure to be good, but their ceiling may depend on Derricott's maturation under center.

George Wythe

Coach: Jimmy Hart

Offense/defense: The Bulldogs will rely on Armando Ruiz (running back/linebacker), Demario Lonzer (offensive/defensive line), Daveon Canada (offensive/defensive line), Jalin Vernon (offensive/defensive line) and athlete Charles Hartridge.

Outlook: George Wythe sat out in the spring after Richmond Public Schools canceled sports due to the pandemic. The first order of business getting back to play for second-year coach Jimmy Hart will be breaking a 41-game losing streak. The Bulldogs haven’t won since beating Armstrong 8-6 to start the 2016 season. Hart has a young team to go against a tough Dominion District schedule plus nondistrict opponent Caroline.

Class 3, Region A

Colonial Heights

Coach: Justin Keeler

Offense: The Colonials will rely on their skill spots with quarterback Jaden Newby (6-foot-3, 230 pounds), H-back Maurice Harmon (6-3, 215), RB Benjamin Holmes, receiver Justus McLeod and tight end Daviyon Warner. Omar McLeod is the other receiver. Andrew Maderen (6-3, 270), Joseph Colletti, Isaiah Taylor, Cameron Crew (6-0, 290) and Dakota Cloninger form a line that is breaking in four new starters and doesn’t have a senior.

Defense: The unit returns seven starters but allowed 30 or more points in every game last season. Linebacker Tucker Booth, a four-year starter, is one of the anchors, along with cornerback Ernest Royal, safety Will Cimburke and Colletti at tackle. Harmon and Ricardo Trinidad are the ends, Steven Raigns is a tackle, Warner and Nick Sprinkle are linebackers, and Donoven Miller and Holmes are in the secondary.

Outlook: Keeler, a former head coach at Amelia and an assistant at Prince George, takes over a program that has won seven games since the 2016 and returns only 18 players. Central District schedule always is rugged and depth could be an issue, but the Colonials should have some chances against teams in their classification.

Hopewell

Coach: Ricky Irby

Offense: In the skill spots, the Blue Devils have talent and experience. Sophomore running back Kesean Henderson (6-0, 185 pounds) has offers from UVA, Virginia Tech, ODU and Maryland. Junior quarterback Mason Cumbie (6-3, 195) has an offer from ODU. He’ll throw to Duke Chavis, Rico Thomas, Kevin Hicks and Elijah Brown. In the line spots, the Blue Devils have two sophomores, two juniors, a senior and no returning starters among Nick Sample (6-4, 325), Tavin Tucker, Micah Marshall (6-2, 265), Ah’Daryall Hite (6-3, 260) and Yosiah Moss.

Defense: Speed may have to outweigh lack of size and depth. Linebacker Khatoine Taylor (5-10, 210) returns to lead a unit that will start sophomores Patrick Scott (linebacker), Henderson (linebacker) and Brown (safety), along with freshman Major Preston (cornerback). Moss and Hite do double duty as ends, with Camari Covington at nose tackle. Carmello Crawford fills out the linebacker corps, with Kentrell McDaniels and Cam Robinson in the secondary.

Outlook: Hopewell, which won the Class 3 state title in 2019 and 2017, didn’t have the same firepower last season. With Cumbie and Henderson, the brother of Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, in the backfield, expect them to be productive again. Development on the line will be a factor. With the exception of last season and 2018, the Blue Devils have gone deep in the playoffs in every season since 2015.

New Kent

Coach: John McCauley

Offense: The Trojans are replacing eight starters and have a lot of juniors, but McCauley says there’s a good core and young talent with which to build. Junior Ryan Grey (6-1, 195) is the quarterback. Backs A.J. Whitlow and Joe Batkins are juniors, as are receivers Zay Singleton and Josiah Reedy, and tight end Kellan Roberts. Seniors Grady Rounds (6-4, 290) and Taylor Bandy (6-8, 340) lead a big line that includes senior Tyler Nuttall (6-1, 220) and juniors Cincere Hicks (6-5, 325) and Austin Brown (6-2, 250).

Defense: Same outlook as the offense: replacing eight starters, good core and young talent. Roberts, who’s 6-5, 240 pounds, will be a player to watch at end. Sophomore Jordan Howard is the other end, with seniors Nick Wiles (6-2, 220) and Brayson Pridemore (5-10, 245) the tackles. Juniors Logan Hodge, Andrew Wallace (5-10, 200) and Grey are the linebackers. Whitlow and Singleton double as the corners. Ellis Branch and Yanti Locklear are the safeties.

Outlook: McCauley got off to a solid start in his first season. Two of the losses came to Lafayette, the eventual state champ. Lafayette remains the kingpin in the Bay Rivers District, but McCauley believes his team can be in the upper tier. With a lot of juniors, how quickly everyone develops will be key.

Petersburg

Coach: Mike Scott

Offense: Petersburg has to replace prolific QB Meziah Scott but returns eight starters, most of whom still are underclassmen. Kelvontay Carson steps in at QB. Running back Jonathan Bolden is the starting point for a running game that Scott hopes will be more steady. Receivers Zahmarie White, Donnell Batts (moving from tight end) and Jamante Chavis all return. Four starters on the line are back: Anthony Jefferson, Keith Young, Deshawn Tribbey (6-1, 290), and Amir Dickerson (6-0, 303). They’re joined by Khalil Peebles and tight end Jamar Hodges (6-4, 255).

Defense: With the exception of a 42-6 win last season, the Wave allowed at least 40 points in every other game. They’ll try to improve on that with several returnees: Hodges and Anthony Jefferson on the line, Marquese Woods, Eric Dabney and Rayjuan Traynham at linebacker, and White and Chavis in the secondary. Ricky Swann and Jalin Beasley (6-0, 265) also are on the line, and Carson and Batts are defensive backs.

Outlook: How the defense fares likely will go a long way to determining what improvement the Wave can make in the win total. In 16 games since the 2019 season, Petersburg has surrendered at least 30 points 11 times. Scott hopes the starting point will be a defensive line that can contain the run better. The offense put up points last season behind Meziah Scott. Carson’s role will be managing the unit as a dual threat QB, Mike Scott said.

Class 3, Region B

Armstrong

Coach: Jeremy Pruitt

Offense: Speed on the perimeter will be the calling card for a young Wildcats attack led by senior signal caller Devon Cheatham and senior running back Kile Artis. Junior back Kemari Eberhardt could prove an explosive weapon. Juniors Leonte Oulahi and Lavert White are the receiving weapons on the outside, and senior tight end / kicker Jaheim Peoples could get involved in the passing game as well. Junior center Tywun Brown has four seniors around him -- guards Dayvon Palmer and Amonte Warren, and tackles Xavier Coleman and Latrell Peoples.

Defense: This speedy and scrappy unit is headlined by Eberhardt, Cheatham and Jaheim Peoples at linebacker. End Brian Jackson (6-5, 180) will be asked to supply edge pressure, as will Palmer on the other side in a unit with plenty of two-way players. Brown and Coleman are the tackles. White, Artis, Oulahi and senior corner Deandre Cotman patrol the back end.

Outlook: Armstrong last won more than two games in 2014, and went 1-9 in 2019 before sitting out the spring season. It's Pruitt's first year at the helm, so the Wildcats enter the fall 2021 season with lots of unknowns and a relatively blank slate. Varina, Patrick Henry and Goochland will be tough asks on the schedule, but Armstrong should compete with the rest of its opposition.

Goochland

Coach: Alex Fruth

Offense: Quarterback C.J. Towles gives the Bulldogs someone who will be at the top of defensive scouting reports. He’ll run and throw behind a line that is almost intact: guards Josh Usry and Jahran Tucker, and tackles Alex Rosenbaum and Hayden Raley. They’ll be joined by either Easton Bowman or Carter Payne at center. The experience up front should make it easier for senior fullback Jason Woodson and wingbacks Jamason Pryor (junior) and Derek Pierce (sophomore) to get yards. Eyan Pace and Zion Stoltz are the receivers.

Defense: The unit didn’t allow more than 18 points until a 27-17 loss to Independence in the region final, and it returns a bunch of starters. Offers for Towles, a safety, include UVA, ODU and Liberty. Seniors Kia Burton, De’Andre Robinson and Enrique Alvarez give the Bulldogs a tough front. Secondary should be a strength with Towles, Pace, Pierce and Aiden Allen or J.D. Mills. Senior Omarion Quarles is the only returning member of a linebacking crew that includes Corey Mullins (sophomore), Dylan Myers (senior) and Nik Cotner (junior).

Outlook: After dominating the James River District for years, Goochland has moved to the tougher Jefferson District, which includes several Class 4 schools (Louisa among them) and a Class 5 (Albemarle). While there might be a few dings for a program that has gone 13-1, 12-1, 14-1, 12-2 and 6-1 in the past five seasons, the end result shouldn’t be much different. With Towles and company, Goochland again will be among the teams to beat in Class 3.

Class 2

King William

Coach: Scott Moore

Offense: Demond Claiborne can fly, and the 5-11, 190-pound All-Metro back and Wake Forest commit gives the Cavaliers a threat to score at any time. He ran for 522 yards on just 42 carries last season. QB Jayveon Robinson (5-11, 190) is another weapon, along with receivers Kavontay Hayes, Kaleb Shelton and Ryan Southern. Returning on the line are P.J. Holmes (6-6, 340), Drew Newcomb (6-3, 283) and Chase Rosso (6-3, 235). They’ll mesh with Connor Gulasky, Derek Baker and tight end Tre Robinson.

Defense: The Cavaliers have speed, size up front and return almost everybody. Rosso teams with Trent Johnson, Elijah Adams (6-3, 316) and Wiley Johnson (6-0, 247) on the line. Behind them are Kaleb Shelton, Robinson and Southern. Hayes and Romeo White are the cornerbacks, with Robinson and Claiborne at safety.

Outlook: King William was knocked out of the region playoffs last season because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program. At that point, the Cavaliers had outscored teams 125-21. The schedule is a little tougher this year – KW opens with Class 3 power Goochland and plays Class 4 Mechanicsville – and good health is a must with several two-way players, but with Claiborne and 17 starting spots back, the Cavs should pick up where they left off as a big threat in Class 2.

Private schools

Benedictine

Coach: Greg Lilly

Offense: The Cadets are replacing six starters, including QB Jay Woolfolk (now at UVA). Senior Tate Plageman takes over at QB, with weapons in highly recruited receiver Leon Haughton Jr. (6-4, 205) and back David Ngendakuriyo. Sophomore Khalil Moore joins Ngendakuriyo in the backfield, with Josh Davis (6-1, 190) at receiver and sophomore Luca Puccinelli (6-7, 225), who is receiving Power 5 interest, at tight end. Parker Tootle (6-2, 250) returns up front with sophomore Bryson Smith (6-1, 255). There’s more size with linemen Jacob Moore (6-2, 260), Joe Covington (6-3, 290) and Miles Bridges (6-3, 260).

Defense: Unit will be a load up front with junior tackle Joel Starlings (6-4, 295), Dylan Faniel (6-2, 255), Zion Hunter and T.J. Baldwin (6-1, 285). Starlings has multiple Power 5 offers. Faniel has FBS and FCS interest. Gary Seigler (6-1, 190), who has committed to Delaware, leads a linebacking corps of Henry Berling (6-2, 220) and John Garbett (6-1, 185). Seniors Eddie Jackson, Elijah Rogers, Aaron O’Neal and D.J. Edmonds are in the secondary.

Outlook: Benedictine lost a senior class that helped the Cadets go 14-2 the past two seasons and win a VISAA state title in 2019. Lilly has several Division I recruits returning, so expect the Cadets to be back in the hunt in the state playoffs. They open with Trinity Episcopal in a game that could serve as a barometer for both teams.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

Coach: Gary Brock

Offense: Senior captain and second team All-State running back Josh Decker averaged 126 yards as a junior with six rushing and two receiving touchdowns, he'll be the Knights primary weapon. Sophomore backs Hunter Case and Will Fichter add good depth to the backfield. Returner Zander Nadeau and Powhatan transfer Afton Harrow could both see time at quarterback. Three returners lead the offensive line -- junior center Nathan Barras, senior guard Garrett Musselman and junior guard Nathan Roberts. Junior receivers David Mann and Jeb Hatfield should garner most of the targets.

Defense: Senior safety Harrison Lee covers a lot of ground and has good instincts, he'll lead the secondary. Decker returns at linebacker alongside senior Gage Smith. Harrow and senior Julian Alcazar are the corners. On the line, Mann and Roberts are the ends and Musselman is the tackle.

Outlook: BSH beat Southampton Academy 32-0 in the spring, and lost to Kenston Forest (38-13), Halifax Academy (26-21) and Broadwater Academy (61-41). The Knights went 5-4 in 2019, and play mostly the same schools in this year's slate.

Collegiate

Coach: Mark Palyo

Offense: Senior quarterback Owen Fallon is the only returner from 2019. He's got talent around him at the skill positions in senior backs Donovan Williams and Bobby Marlatt, senior receiver Jalen Pierce, junior receiver Krystian Williams and sophomore wideout L.J. Booker. Four seniors -- tackles Pearse Riendeau and Jones Brackett and guards Harry Shaia and Aidan Foster -- join junior center Tyler Stepanian on the O-line. Junior Hayden Rollison will handle primary tight end duties.

Defense: Junior linebacker Hudson Avery is the only returner with varsity experience, he joins Rollison and senior Matthew Monahan to form a strong linebacking trio in the Cougars' 4-3 scheme. Marlatt will play some DB too, as will Williams, and Peirce will play corner opposite senior Reid Coleman. Shaia and senior Walker Clemans are the interior linemen. Junior Jax Lou and senior Michael Lansing are the edge rushers. Sophomore punter L.J. Booker has a strong leg that should help dictate field position.

Outlook: Collegiate has plenty of upperclassmen but little to no experience after sitting out the spring season. The Cougars went 5-4 in 2019, and have program stability to lean on as Palyo enters his 15th year in charge. He's 80-46 in his career, and it's fair to expect a solid showing from a Collegiate team that's excited as any to be back on the field and should improve as the season progresses.

Life Christian

Coach: Charles Scott

Offense: Senior running back AJ Turner is committed to Marshall. Dynamic freshman back Michael Dabney already has an offer from Maryland. On the O-line, All-Metro tackle Trevyon Green it headed to UNC, senior guard Desaun Williams has offers from Pitt, ODU, Maryland and more, and junior tackle Joshua Miller has offers from Penn State, Florida State, Texas A&M and more. WR/DB Akim Sledge has lots of D-I offers. This senior-heavy outfit has big-time talent all over the field, but will ask much of freshman quarterback Isaiah French.

Defense: The Eagles lost a lot of D-I talent on this side of the ball, but have plenty more waiting in the wings. Senior edge rusher and Virginia Tech recruit D'Andre Martin (6-5, 305) highlights a strong line that also includes senior tackles and JMU recruits Ike Thompson (6-0, 290) and Tyrique Tucker (6-0, 290). DBs Antonio Cotman (VT, Boston College, Liberty) Kaleb Spencer (Pitt) and Jamil Anderson (Liberty, Army, Navy) feature in a lockdown secondary. Linebackers Reid Pulliam (VT, Duke, Houston) and Gene Townsel (Buffalo, Air Force, Eastern Michigan) will try and help bring along freshman Kamari Loving.

Outlook: The Eagles are already 2-0 with wins over Miami International Academy (30-13) and Godby (Florida, 22-16). They play a very tough schedule, but are not slated to face a single team from Virginia. It's always tough figure out how they stack up in the local hierarchy because there's no head-to-head evidence. But with their bevvy of Division I recruits, it's fair to wonder how Life Christian would fare against the very best in the 804 and state.

St. Christopher's

Coach: Lance Clelland

Offense: Senior receiver Andre Greene Jr. (top six of Penn State, UNC, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Oregon) and senior running back Trent Hendrick (offers from JMU, Richmond, W&M, Navy) headline for a Saints attack that returns 11 of 12 starters, including sophomore kicker Jack Slokker. Senior back Nikkos Kovanes, senior receiver Mac Grant and senior tight end Joe Sullivan round out a group of skill position players that's about as experienced as any you'll see. Four juniors -- center Chris Beach, guards John Miles and Reid Felton and tackle Carson Lamb -- make up the O-line, with a tackle spot still TBD. Senior QB Joshua Powell (offer from Yale) has plenty of playmakers to chose from.

Defense: Hendrick, Powell and Sullivan join fellow senior Harrison Wood to form a veteran group of linebackers in a 3-4 look. Junior nose Harrison Baratka (6-3, 300) plugs the running lanes, and Miles plays end opposite fellow junior Henry Omohundro. Grant and Kovanes are the safeties. Both corners, senior Jack McCoy and sophomore Jacob Zollar, are new starters.

Outlook: St. Chris went 10-2 in 2019 and reached the VISAA final, where it lost to Benedictine 14-6. Then in the spring, the Saints beat St. Anne's-Belfield handily before lopsided losses to the Cadets and Trinity. Those two defeats are reason for pause, but the Saints have lots of talent at the top to be excited about, enough to make them a formidable contender in the VISAA. Their key concern is depth. Six players are set for two-way roles, including the quarterback and both running backs. That could be a trying workload over a full season.

Trinity Episcopal

Coach: Sam Mickens

Offense: A deep and potentially explosive Titans attack is led by three-year starter under center Jack Toscano. He'll look to link up with big play threat Trai Ferguson, a junior wideout. Junior back Mario Thompson will handle most of the work out of the backfield. Senior four-year starters Chris (6-7, 310) and Sam Singleton (6-7, 312) will work with three returning junior starters -- tackle Carlos Moore (6-6, 307), guard Jonathan Brooks and center Matthew Houston -- on a veteran offensive line. Trinity scored 20 points in a one-score spring loss to Benedictine, and put up 35 in a lopsided win over St. Chris.

Defense: Senior LJ Jones is back for his fourth year starting at linebacker, he's joined by experienced juniors Elijah Rainer and Hunter Brooks and talented sophomore Jay Williams to form a versatile group of linebackers. Sophomore Cooper Gardiner steps into the nose tackle role in the Titans' 3-4 look, and senior Connor Erlenback and junior Robbie Dunn (6-3, 255) are the ends. Thompson will play safety too, he leads a young but talented secondary that features standout sophomore safety Zahir Rainier and junior cornerback Cameron Fleming.

Outlook: Trinity has to be a popular pick to make noise this fall. There's lots of stability to like with Toscano's experience and Mickens entering his 10th year in charge. The Singletons will be the backbone of a strong offensive line, so Toscano should have the time to find his weapons often. The Titans project to put up lots of points. If the defense can keep pace, watch out. They'll have an immediate opportunity to make an impression Saturday night at Henrico High against Benedictine.

*Schools that did not return preview forms to The Times-Dispatch are not included

Capsules by Zach Joachim and Tim Pearrell

