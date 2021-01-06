Previewing the 2021 high school girls basketball season

PLAYERS TO WATCH (via stream)

Jordan Hodges, Monacan: As a junior captain, Hodges led the Chiefs to a 25-2 record and the Class 4 state co-championship. Her 138 assists rank fourth in school history, and Hodges scored her 1,000th point for the program during a 32-point outburst against Cosby last season. Now a senior, the two-time All-Metro guard announced her commitment to Liberty last April.

Sherese Pittman, Steward: A 6-1 senior wing/forward, Pittman was named VISAA Division II player of the year and led the Spartans to a state title. She averaged 16.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.5 blocks while shooting 50% from the field and recording a double-double in 22 of 28 games. Pittman announced in April she will stay in state and play college ball at James Madison.

Maya Ellis, Meadowbrook: A 5-8 senior guard/forward, Ellis averaged 26.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while leading the Monarchs to a 15-9 record. The second-team All-Metro pick had multiple 30-plus point games. Coach Daniel Connor said Ellis has the ability to score from the perimeter and inside, and is working on playing within the Monarchs’ system as opposing defenses key off on her more often.