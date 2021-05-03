Previewing the 2021 high school girls lacrosse season

Hanna Pawela, Deep Run: After a breakout sophomore season in 2019, the first team All-Metro honoree enters the season with 68 goals for the Wildcats, who also look to end Atlee’s reign in Class 5, Region B.

Hallie Brost, Collegiate: Leading the attack for the Cougars, Brost had 41 goals, 46 draw controls and 45 ground balls in the 2019 season.

Landin Bostian, Mills Godwin: The senior midfielder was a key contributor in the Eagles’ best season in school history two seasons ago. In a 14-4 campaign, Bostian contributed 51 goals, ten assists, as well as collecting 40 ground balls.

Ashley Karn, Atlee: The senior is the perfect compliment to Miller, garnering first team All-Metro honors in 2019 with 47 goals and 42 assists. Karn will play her college lacrosse at VCU.

Teams To Watch:

Private Schools:

St. Catherine’s: Working their way through a powerful regular season schedule, the Saints turn to senior attacker Alexa Macaulay and midfielder Forster Worrell, along with the Horner twins. Claire Norfleet anchors the defense. Watch for freshman Porter Rhoades as she joins the Saints’ attack.