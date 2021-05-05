Previewing the 2021 high school girls soccer season

Calliot leads a strong James River side coming off a state semifinal appearance and 16-2 mark in 2019. The Rapids are heavy on seniors, namely defender Jenna Rieck and keeper Callie Slack. Sophomores Kendall Baly and Grace Pereira headline a talented midfield. Rieck partners with sophomore Maggie Bothwell and junior Jessica Lain on the back line. Exciting freshman forward Emma Hendrick could provide a scoring spark alongside Calliot.

Class 5

Reigning Class 5, Region B champion and state runner-up Deep Run is loaded with talent, but the Wildcats are working to reestablish their identity as they, like many spring teams, lack in-game experience. Senior captains Shriner, Camryn Miller (keeper) and Maddie Strieffler (defender) will be leaned on for leadership. Senior mid Morgan Shupack had four goals and five assists in 2019, she'll combine with Shriner and another senior mid, Jess Ligon, to orchestrate for an always formidable Deep Run outfit.

Atlee has plenty of attack options, but is working to develop its defensive core in front of freshman keeper Sarah Robinson. Senior midfielders Lauren Fescina and Meredith James will look to control the center of the pitch with junior mid Belle Skelton, and senior defender Laurel Barnes heads the back line.