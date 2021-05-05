Previewing the 2021 high school girls soccer season

Players to watch
Marianna McComb, defender, Collegiate: A first team All-Metro honoree as a sophomore, McComb is the Cougars' defensive anchor and one of three captains. She was also an All-LIS and second team All-State selection.
Taylor Lamb, midfielder, Maggie Walker: The senior center mid has scored four goals for the reigning Class 2 state champion Green Dragons.
Elana Petrone, midfielder, Colonial Heights: The senior center mid netted six goals in 2019 and returns to lead an experienced Colonials side.
Tallulah Miller, keeper, Hanover: The senior has allowed 21 goals in 50 games.
Sophia Palumbo, defender, St. Catherine's: A first team All-State selection as a sophomore, Palumbo is as seasoned a center back as you'll find and leads a staunch Saints back line.
Kelli Coughlan, forward, Glen Allen: A senior captain, Coughlan will be tasked with organizing and spearheading the Jaguars front line.
Caley Shriner, midfielder, Deep Run: A senior captain, Shriner had 13 goals and eight assists in the 2019 season.
Hannah Calliot, forward, James River: The senior goal scorer and CNU recruit netted eight to go along with six assists in 2019.
Erla Thorkelsdottir, forward, Goochland: The junior has eight goals and a pair of assists to her name, she'll lead the front line and look to capitalize on service from a deep Bulldogs midfield.
Gracie Knisely, defender, Prince George: A junior center back, Knisely is the leader of a strong Royals back line.
Sydney Clayton, forward, Monacan: Clayton scored 12 goals in 2019 and returns her senior year as the fulcrum of the Chiefs attack.
Ava Lohmann, forward, Douglas Freeman: The senior scored 10 goals in 2019, she'll be the primary attacking threat for a young Mavericks side.
Teams to watch
Class 6
Coach Jay Howell's first year in charge at Cosby sees a well-rounded Titans squad return 13 seniors. Mackenzie Burleson, Brynlee Waldrop and junior Victoria Drake provide the goal-scoring threats up front. Chloe Manheim and Abbey Muir have ample experience in the midfield. And Haley Sink partners with Galyah Ahmed to lead the defense. Junior Becca Neal and Madelene Green could also play key roles in the midfield.
Calliot leads a strong James River side coming off a state semifinal appearance and 16-2 mark in 2019. The Rapids are heavy on seniors, namely defender Jenna Rieck and keeper Callie Slack. Sophomores Kendall Baly and Grace Pereira headline a talented midfield. Rieck partners with sophomore Maggie Bothwell and junior Jessica Lain on the back line. Exciting freshman forward Emma Hendrick could provide a scoring spark alongside Calliot.
Class 5
Reigning Class 5, Region B champion and state runner-up Deep Run is loaded with talent, but the Wildcats are working to reestablish their identity as they, like many spring teams, lack in-game experience. Senior captains Shriner, Camryn Miller (keeper) and Maddie Strieffler (defender) will be leaned on for leadership. Senior mid Morgan Shupack had four goals and five assists in 2019, she'll combine with Shriner and another senior mid, Jess Ligon, to orchestrate for an always formidable Deep Run outfit.
Atlee has plenty of attack options, but is working to develop its defensive core in front of freshman keeper Sarah Robinson. Senior midfielders Lauren Fescina and Meredith James will look to control the center of the pitch with junior mid Belle Skelton, and senior defender Laurel Barnes heads the back line.
A senior-laden Colonial Heights outfit is spearheaded by a veteran midfield. Petrone joins fellow seniors Tess Synowski (three goals in 2019), a center mid, and Juliana "Juju" Restom (13 goals) an outside mid to form an experienced trio. Senior center back Caroline Kinder and senior keeper Abbi Pryor hold down the back end, and junior forward Bianca Isaman is a new name to keep an eye on up front.
Sarah Dietz's 15th year in charge at J.R. Tucker sees a young Tigers team led by senior midfielder Madhur Choudhury and junior attacking mid Katheryn Andrews. Freshman keeper Riya Patel will play a key role for a program eagerly awaiting a move into new facilities.
Senior keeper Maddie Campo headlines for a Clover Hill side that went 10-6-1 in 2019. Ariel Farmer (12 goals), Gabby Flynn (5 goals) and Katarina Stollsteimer (5 goals) are part of a talented junior class that will carry much of the leadership mantle with just two seniors on the roster.
Glen Allen has some big shoes to fill at keeper, forward and center back after losing a handful of top talents to graduation. Senior captain Nikki Ressler will be asked to step up and lead the back line, will Coughlan is the point girl up front. Midfielders Morgan Fisher and Kiley Fitzgerald also figure to feature prominently, as do defender Abigale Lynch and forward Lauren Brokaw.
Junior center mid Kaylee Crocket and senior outside mid Emma Johnson pull the strings for a Varina group that prides itself on communication. Junior center back Jordyn Watts heads the defense.
Midlothian has an experienced front line in senior forward Erin Wasson, senior midfielder / forward Nina Franklin and junior forward Jake McGuire. That upperclassmen attacking trio is part of a strong core of leadership that also includes junior defenders Lauren Zevnik and Isabella Valerio. Sophomore mid Sophie Stroud figures to feature prominently, and much will be asked of freshman keeper Carly Varela.
Junior Caitlyn McCallister partners with Knisely in the Prince George defense, they're part of a loaded junior class that also features midfielders Jada Adams, Kyra Warren, Hailey Collins and Rileyanne Collins, striker Ali Powroznik, defenders Kolleen Tumlin, Natalie Vick and Nicole Wheeleer, and keeper Tianna Morales (11 goals against in 17 games). Sophomore attacking mid Jade Van Buskirk provides a dynamic presence going forward to link up with Powroznik up top.
Three senior midfielders -- Shea Saunders, Chloe Martin and Jerica Roulo -- headline for a Matoaca side that returns five starters overall. Saunders can play as a forward as well, while Ruolo will lie deeper in front of the back line. Sophomore midfielder Allyson Booth, junior defender Sophie Moore and junior keeper Alivia Patterson will all fill key roles.
Mechanicsville will lean on an experienced defensive unit featuring seniors Peyton Cooper, Abbie Coleman and Rina Varela. Junior Maddie Stubblefield will work alongside sophomore Kristina Watson in the midfield, and senior forward Lauren Schenack leads the attack. The Mustangs have a small team with just 14 players, so they'll look to control the tempo as much as possible.
Class 5, Region B runner-up in 2019 Douglas Freeman is spearheaded by Lohmann up top. Senior mid Ashley Hemp (nine goals in 2019) and junior Maggie Patten (two goals) will look to link up with Lohman going forward. Senior keeper Lauren Hargrove allowed just six goals in 20 games in 2019, she combines with senior Lacy Fisher and sophomore Genevieve Travers to form a rock solid defensive core for a strong Mavericks outfit.
Class 4
Miller leads a well-balanced Hanover side that also features a veteran midfield headlined by seniors Maggie Grimes (10 goals), Ronin VonOfenheim (11 goals) and Anna Sweeney. Junior forward Hanna Pavey (seven goals) is the point girl up front, and senior defenders Kat Winter and Brooke Hamp partner to anchor a growing defense.
Clayton is the focal point of a Monacan outfit with ample senior leadership in defender Madison Foultz, midfielders Maci Hulver, Shelby Ruth and Jasmine Rivas (three goals in 2019) and forwards Grace Dorgan and Allison Zemeno. Junior keeper Maura Mahoney has allowed just nine goals in 11 matches between the posts. Talented sophomore forward Olivia Woodson will look to provide a creative spark going forward.
Class 3
Coming off its first state title in program history, Maggie Walker will look to build upon the successes of two years ago with a squad featuring a few players from the 2019 team. Keeper is the Green Dragons strongest position, junior Keely Thomas and sophomore Caraline Kennedy both have national-level experience playing with Richmond United. Lamb leads the midfield, and fellow senior Lily Walsh anchors the defense. Junior mids Angel Lu and Cara Fabrie will also feature prominently, and freshman forward Alice Bowman is a new name to watch up front.
Goochland went 12-6 in 2019 and reached the region quarterfinals. All-Region honoree Ella Kamencik can play in the midfield or defense alongside fellow senior Caroline Black. Senior midfielders Gabrielle Ragone (eight goals, three assists) and Aubrie Hixon (five goals, two assists) are the Bulldogs' engines, they'll partner with talented junior Grace Becraft, who missed her freshman season with a knee injury, and junior Bridget Dinora (five goals, two assists) to form a deep group in the center of the pitch.
Dinwiddie enters coach Jared Jones' first full season in charge with a young group spearheaded by junior center mid Olivia Jones, she'll look to provide service to senior right winger Maragret Young and sophomore striker Faith Williams. Jones partners with senior Narda Garcia in the midfield, and senior Sunday Wright forms the center back duo with sophomore Madalyn Estep. Senior keeper Haley Wofford and freshman defensive mid Luisa Garcia will also feature.
Class 2
A young King William team features sophomore center mid Emily Waters, freshman center mid Anya Horner and freshman keeper Savanah Baxter.
Private schools
Two-time defending VISAA champion Collegiate leans on the defensive partnership of McComb and junior Keaton Rahman to solidify the backline. Up front, senior forward Emma Barrett leads the attack, she has five goals and 10 assists to her name. Senior Bella Zeballos captains the midfield. New goalkeepers may need some to get comfortable, and freshman Kenley Campbell could make a splash in the midfield.
St. Catherine's has conceded just one goal all season, in a 2-1 win over Collegiate, and the Saints are unbeaten as they ready for postseason play in coach Laurie Marshalek's 18th year at the helm. Junior keeper Talley Applewhite partners with the Palumbo-led back line to form a rock-solid defense. Senior forward Sophia Connell and junior Sydney Simpson spearhead the attack, and senior midfielders Emma Mitchell and Emma Galbraith partner in a midfield with the vision to breakdown opposing defenses.
After reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in 2019, Steward returned four key seniors to mix with a talented freshman class. Center mid Lizzie Householder (22 goals, 15 assists), striker Casie Steinfatt (12 goals, five assists) and center back Grace Struminger lead the charge. Freshman keeper Laura Luzzato and freshmen midfielders Lilly Caldwell (two goals) and Logan Snyder (two goals) have featured prominently.
Seven seniors will be tasked with mentoring a big freshman class for Veritas. Senior keeper Eliza Sweeney has lots of experience between the posts, and freshman midfielder Eleanor Martin will play a key role.
