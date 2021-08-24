Previewing the 2021 high school girls volleyball season

All-Metro watch list
Kaitlyn McNeel, senior outside, Mills Godwin: A two-time All-Metro first teamer, McNeel had 205 kills, 90 digs, 33 aces and a .346 hitting percentage for the region finalist Eagles.
Abbey Clayton, senior outside, Monacan: The Chiefs won their first ever region title in the spring, and Clayton, also a star on the basketball court, had a team-high 165 kills to go along with 30 aces, 81 digs and 19 blocks.
Elise Williamson, senior outside, St. Catherine's: Before the pandemic, Williamson was on track to break the school record for kills in a career. The first team All-Metro selection averaged 4.21 kills and two digs per set during the Saints’ abbreviated six-match spring schedule.
Claire Williamson, senior setter, Patrick Henry: The quarterback of the Patriots formidable attack, Williamson had 258 assists, 39 aces, 29 kills, 86 digs and eight blocks over 14 games in the spring.
Grace Ward, junior outside, Deep Run: The first team All-Region honoree and All-Metro honorable mention had 138 kills her freshman year and will lead a dangerous Wildcats' offense.
Megan Thompson, junior, Cosby: The Titans' do-it-all playmaker was a second team All-Metro selection as a freshman, and helped a strong Cosby program reach the region semifinal in the spring.
Class 6
Cosby reached the Region 6A semifinals last season, and Thompson leads a talented Titans team working through a coaching transition in Rachael Workman's first year at the helm. Cosby has always been tough at the service line, they'll look to continue that tradition around a strong core of returning upperclassmen. Senior setter Riley Kovach, senior outside Kathrine Nosbisch and senior middles Priya Thornton and Sammy McCallie will all play key roles. A couple new underclassmen -- freshman opposite Kylee McGuirk and sophomore middle Juliona Mabie -- could make quick splashes.
Replacing All-Region libero Maggie Krausse will be the first order of business for Manchester, and senior Ella Eccles looks up to the task. Junior all-purpose hitter Catori Crawford will spearhead the Lancers' attack. Junior outside Kennedy Hembrick and junior middle Madison Powell move into more prominent roles for a program with the potential for improvement in a new classification.
Class 5
In coach Kasey Ogden's first season at the helm, Atlee will be looking to replace some key pieces from a team that went 12-0 in county-only play before winning Region 5B then losing in the state semis to eventual Class 5 champion Hickory (Chesapeake). Two starters return for the Raiders -- senior middle and track and field star Jada Foreman, and junior outside Morgan Crawford. Two sophomores, setter Ella Balderson and outside Avery Flaherty, figure to take on prominent roles. Ogden is the former JV coach and daughter of her predecessor Curtis Carpenter, so it figures to be a smooth transition at one of Richmond's traditional volleyball powers.
Ward will feature for a Deep Run outfit that has some key roles to fill after losing a trio of starters, but also sports a high ceiling if its talent can gel. Junior Jillian Levin returns at middle blocker to provide a presence at the net. Sophomore setter Catherine Simpson and junior right side hitter Erin McCourt are key new faces to watch. If the Wildcats can control the pass, they could be looking at a very strong season.
Ten returning seniors make this year's Douglas Freeman team about as experienced as they come. Senior outside Maddie Carpenter was a first team All-Region honoree last season, and fellow seniors Caroline McDevitt (right side) and Claire Greene (libero) made the third team. That trio, along with senior middles Meredith Murphy and Paige Beale and senior setter Evie Gouldin, form a cohesive Freeman core coming off a 10-7 mark in the spring.
Dynamic senior outside and all-region honoree Emily Zacharias headlines for a Glen Allen side that went 7-6 in the spring. Fellow senior outside Kyler Oliver, senior libero Hannah Wright and junior middle Hannah Gill complete the core of a largely defensive team that may ask much of freshman setter Nyla Green.
Coach Lisa Ross enters her third year leading a Hermitage program that will run out a senior-laden side this fall. Hitters Tiana Bey and Nina Earle lead the charge, while middles Trinity Greene-Earley and Janiya Harmon may share libero duties and Emani Henderson could see time at setter -- all are seniors. Junior Eden Ramirez may fill some setter or libero responsibilities as well for the Panthers.
A young and athletic Highland Springs squad will feature senior outsides Jordyn Holt, Milan Robinson and Shermisha Green. Senior setter Bethany Firooz runs the show, and junior middle Kendra Higgibottom controls the net for a Springers program that went 4-8 in the spring.
Senior libero Teaghan Bloxton (60 digs, 28 aces) is a strong defensive anchor for J.R. Tucker, which went 6-6 last year. Junior outside Sloan Marie (78 kills, 28 aces) and sophomore setter Jasmine Icalla (168 assists, 52 aces) will look to connect often. The Tigers lost their starting middle and will be rebuilding in that position. Senior opposite Ty'Kyrah Williams is a new offensive weapon to watch.
New coach Katrena Ready enters her first year in charge at L.C. Bird looking to reshape the program after coaching at Monacan and with Virginia Tech's club team. Ready's friend, Anthony Harris, a Skyhawks legend and current NFL defensive back, helped convince the retired Chesterfield County police officer to take the job. Four returning juniors -- setter Kirah Aylor, libero Kayleigh Devine, DS Alexis Williams and outside Aryana Ross -- form the core of a Bird team that has the potential to take a big step up this fall.
Seven seniors, six of whom have been playing together since eighth grade, lead the charge for an experienced Mechanicsville team coming off a 3-11 season in county-only play. Senior setters Kyley Christian and Peyton Porterfield will quarterback the Mustangs' offense. Junior Savanna Abele will prove a versatile contributor, she can play six positions. And senior libero Erin Shaffer and junior defensive specialist Leanna Bartrug make up the defensive spine.
A young Midlothian team will be looking to replace eight regulars from a side that went 10-1 before losing in the 5B semifinal. Sophomore setter Alex Mazulewicz got ample experience last season, and won't want for offensive options. A talented group of Trojans hitters includes sophomore Hannah Ball and senior Heather Spichiger. Juniors Tatum Evans (setter/opposite) and Reagan McAdams (middle) will also step into prominent roles for a Midlo squad that will be formidable offensively but may have to search for its defensive identity.
McNeel headlines for an always formidable Mills Godwin program that was 13-0 in the spring before falling to Atlee in the region final. Senior middle Ryan Taylor is a force at the net, and senior outside Sydney Shaffer combines with McNeel to form one of the best outside duos around. Junior setter Jamie Wright and sophomore setter Sydney Newcomb will run the offense. Look for sophomore middle Sanna Muse, senior DS Lauren Stefanko and freshman outside Chloe Snyder to make impacts for an Eagles side that should be among the 804's best.
Prince George will be looking to replace six starters, but the Royals are perennially strong under 24th-year coach Wanda Gilbert. Three seniors -- Ellie Farmer, Alexis Dolberry and Sydney Turcotte -- will lead the charge for a team coming off a 10-2 campaign.
Senior setters Abbie Christion and Alannah Murphy pair with senior outsides Faith Adamson and Ryan Lee to makeup a veteran attack for a Varina squad with lots of upperclassmen. Junior DS Jaida Cash will anchor the back line.
Class 4
Hanover produced back-to-back state tournament appearances and All-Metro players of the year in 2017 and '18, but went 2-12 in county-only play in the spring and now enters a new era under first-year coach Sarah Keith. Senior setter Jenna Currie will run the show. Middles Kirsten Powers and Elizabeth Patina pair with outsides Emilyn Shifflett and Lily Hubert to form an upperclassmen-laden attack. Liberos Berkley Holt and Alex Currie will anchor the defense.
The senior middle combo of Jaden Jones (49 kills, 41 digs) and Kennedy Francis (52 kills, 29 aces, 50 digs) pairs with senior setter Jenyse Hill (82 assists, 36 aces) to form Henrico's experienced core. Senior outside Saanvi Tatineni is a new face to keep an eye on for the Warriors.
Reigning Region 4B champion Monacan enters coach Liz Ragland's 10th year in charge with five returning regulars headlined by Clayton. Sophomore setter Isabelle Kvetensky had 295 assists, 34 kills, 36 aces, 24 digs and three blocks, she'll once again direct the Chiefs' attack. Senior libero Jordan Gorman had 164 digs and 13 aces, she'll be the defensive anchor. Sophomore middle Jackie Branch and senior opposite Jordan Mondrey also figure to play prominent roles.
After an 8-4 campaign, Patrick Henry is loaded with upperclassmen ready to make big contributions around Williamson. Seniors Erin Bennett (DS), Corinne Delgado (opposite, 52 kills), Ila Hales (middle), Ann-Kathryn Leonardo (DS), Wren McLaughlin (outside, 107 kills, 210 digs), Ella Otto (middle) and Zophia Walker (middle) all got some experience last season, as did juniors Abi Hildebrand (setter/DS) and Addison Six (outside). Serve receive prowess and team dynamic will be strengths for a Patriots side that wants to improve its blocking and communication.
Senior middle Faith Henderson and senior libero Kendal McMullin are the pillars of a strong, upperclassmen-heavy Powhatan side coming off a 7-3, region runner-up spring season. Tough serving and staunch defense will define this Indians side that will look for major contributions from senior opposite Emilie McDaniels, junior middle Chesed Russell, junior setter Sydney Wade and junior outsides Carly Rehme and Olivia Moss.
Class 3
Goochland enters its first season in the Jefferson District with some unknowns in terms of competition, but very few when it comes to personnel. The Bulldogs return eight regulars from a team that went 9-2 -- senior outside Nova Wonderling, senior libero Blair Bussells, junior middle Nicole Brown, junior opposite Nina Smith, sophomore outside Layla Ford and senior setter Marina Stratiou are all back. Look for sophomore setter Adele Wheatley to provide an infusion of youth to this veteran side.
Dynamic freshman outside Gabby Hines will look to provide an offensive spark for a Maggie Walker team that went 6-7 last season and lost in the region semifinals. Sophomore libero Leah Winder covers lots of space defensively, and junior middle Brinkley Davis is the Green Dragons' presence at the net.
New Kent's first team All-Metro and All-State senior setter Haley Baker tore her ACL during the first week of practice and is out for the season. But the Region 3A champion and state runner-up Trojans have senior setter Clara Foster ready to fill Baker's shoes, and return 13 players. Senior middles Julia Hathaway and Jaiden McCoy form an imposing duo at the net, and junior outside Aubrey Hyndshaw had 120 kills and 117 digs in the spring. Seniors Shelby Savage and Logan McKenney are set to compete for the starting opposite spot. Seniors Andrea Sorensen, Lauren Vick and Sofia Foster will jostle with junior Sophie McLaughlin and sophomore Lexi Powell for the libero and DS spots on a New Kent team primed to compete with the best in Class 3 in coach Cynthia Burnett's 34th season.
Class 2
Four-year starting hitter Emma Anderson (156 kills, 108 blocks, 109 aces) headlines for a senior-laden King William outfit. Senior setter Grace Medlin (50 assists) will play a key role operating the offense, and junior libero Samantha Pitts (104 digs, 40 assists) anchors the defense. Seniors Victoria Kurtz and Ashlee Foster (62 kills, 105 digs) round out a strong group of hitters for a Cavaliers side that went 6-6 last season and returns five starters.
Thomas Jefferson went 8-6 in coach Autry Morgan's first season, and will lean on three returning senior regulars this fall -- athlete Janae Armstead, outside Leena Ismail and setter Grace Tolliver. Two new faces, senior middle ShaMari Morgan and senior setter Asia Angaroo, could prove key contributors.
Private schools
Christopher Newport recruit and senior hitter Abigail Draper anchors New Community with her leadership and experience under first-year coach Ed Kassab. A pair of returning junior hitters, Audrey Ryland and Grace Fornash, will feature, as will an assortment of young, talented new pieces.
Two-time reigning All-Metro player of the year Quinn Menger is off to Penn State, but St. Catherine's is one of the area's top programs and has plenty of talent behind Williamson waiting in the wings. The Saints will run a 6-2 offense, with freshman Fielding Croft and sophomore Madison Loving sharing Menger's vacated setter responsibilities. Sophomore Campbell Wood will start at libero and anchor the defense for a relatively young but nonetheless talented Saints outfit. Senior defensive specialists Andie Flota and Guin Buono will both fill key roles, as will middles Bella Lupica and Taylor Meredith.
A young Saint Gertrude team will look to bring along its many underclassmen behind the senior combo of middle Kate Samson and setter Allison Consuegra. The Gators went 2-6 last season.
Five returners should help the transition into coach Carlos Cadavid's first year at the helm for Steward. Seniors Ellison Blangy and Lauren Johnson, juniors Mikal Banks and Kyla Johnson and sophomore Grace Nouri will all fill prominent roles, and three talented JV players will look to compliment that experienced core.
It'll be a season of rebuilding for a Trinity Episcopal program that returns just two starters -- senior middle Madeline Fox and junior outside Lily Jennette. The latter led the Titans in passing and kills in 2019, the last time Trinity took the court. Sophomore outside Kaitlyn Watkins is a new name to watch.
