Previewing the 2021 high school girls volleyball season

Dynamic freshman outside Gabby Hines will look to provide an offensive spark for a Maggie Walker team that went 6-7 last season and lost in the region semifinals. Sophomore libero Leah Winder covers lots of space defensively, and junior middle Brinkley Davis is the Green Dragons' presence at the net.

New Kent's first team All-Metro and All-State senior setter Haley Baker tore her ACL during the first week of practice and is out for the season. But the Region 3A champion and state runner-up Trojans have senior setter Clara Foster ready to fill Baker's shoes, and return 13 players. Senior middles Julia Hathaway and Jaiden McCoy form an imposing duo at the net, and junior outside Aubrey Hyndshaw had 120 kills and 117 digs in the spring. Seniors Shelby Savage and Logan McKenney are set to compete for the starting opposite spot. Seniors Andrea Sorensen, Lauren Vick and Sofia Foster will jostle with junior Sophie McLaughlin and sophomore Lexi Powell for the libero and DS spots on a New Kent team primed to compete with the best in Class 3 in coach Cynthia Burnett's 34th season.