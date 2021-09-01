Previewing the 2021 high school golf season: Players and teams to watch, and what to expect this year

Experience and depth played a major role during Deep Run’s five-year championship run. Coach Josh Aldrich reloaded each new season with seniors and juniors who knew success and with younger players who learned what the expectations were.

This year is different. Senior Ethan Snow, who played No. 3 last spring and posted the team’s second-best score in the state tournament, is the lone senior with experience. He moves into the No. 1 position. Junior Caden Sherman and sophomores James Oh and Jason Casullo are among the players vying for one of the open spots in the top 6.

“Last season’s No. 6 is returning, but we played many different players there through the year,” Aldrich said. “We’re looking to replace the rest with returning members and new ones.”

The Wildcats are the reigning Class 5, Region B champions.

“Deep Run is still the team to beat. They may have the least experience, but confidence is a large part of this game,” Mills Godwin coach Hunter Thomas said. “Many of the teams are closer in ability now, but until you beat them, they have your number.”

ALL-METRO WATCH LIST