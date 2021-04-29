Previewing the 2021 high school softball season

Class 5

Grizzard and shortstop Abbie Campbell (.415/.500/.610), a JMU signee, are the catalysts for a deep and formidable Midlothian team. Senior outfielder Amanda Lanyon (.346/.452/.500) drove in 14 runs in 2019. Junior third baseman Ellie Herndon (.341/.396/.341) and three junior varsity callups, catcher Ryleigh Jones, left fielder/first baseman Ellie Mulligan and utility player Tate Swecker will all feature prominently.

Mills Godwin will be lead by the senior outfield duo of Sydney Blackwell and Rhiannon Jones, junior catcher Sydney Shaffer and senior pitcher Ivy Ray. The Eagles have lots of power in the 3-4-5 spots, and the team defense is above average in coach Keith Wagner's first year at the helm.

Ayer is the top offensive weapon for perennial contender Atlee, and junior Savannah Nash (.311 BA, .571 SLG) anchors the outfield. Senior Kara Hammock and junior Carsen Sanders form a formidable one-two punch in the circle for a versatile defensive team with a mix of power and speed in the lineup.

Williams leads Clover Hill at the plate and in the circle. Senior third baseman Allison Crum hit .407 with 10 doubles and 20 RBIs in 2019, she and senior shortstop Mia Kincaid (.310 BA, 19 RBIs) are also weapons for the Cavaliers, who went 11-8 in 2019.