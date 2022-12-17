Previewing the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season around the Richmond region

T-D Top 10 for boys basketball

1. John Marshall (4-0)

2. Varina (4-1)

3. Steward (6-2)

4. LC Bird (5-1)

5. Trinity Episcopal (6-1)

6. Manchester (6-0)

7. St. Christopher's (3-1)

8. Highland Springs (1-0)

9. Hopewell (4-2)

10. James River (5-0)

On the cusp: Petersburg (1-2), Mills Godwin (7-0), Hermitage (4-1), Benedictine (4-3), Glen Allen (3-0)

*Records current through Wednesday's games

Players to watch

Dennis Parker Jr., senior wing, John Marshall: The reigning All-Metro player of the year features a silky smooth scoring acumen that he can employ from the 3-point line, midrange or inside. Parker averaged 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals for the Justices last season, who went 22-4 and easily won the Class 2 state title. Jayem coach Ty White said Parker, also a strong defender and four-star recruit (247Sports) who committed to NC State in late October, has a chance to be the best player he's ever had, high praise from the coach of a Team Loaded VA AAU program that's produced several NBA players.

Steve Stinson, senior wing, Varina: A first-team All-Metro selection last season at John Marshall, Stinson missed time early in the season before returning to average 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Class 2 champs. Now a featured piece for the reigning Class 4 champs, Stinson is a hard-nosed rebounder, physical defender and downhill scorer who can also shoot it from outside the arc. He's drawn interest from VCU and Virginia Tech.

Curtis Blair III, senior wing, Steward: A Liberty recruit and two-time All-Metro honoree, Blair averaged 19 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.1 steals for the Spartans last year, who finished 28-3. He shot 46% on 2-point field goals and 34% from beyond the arc. Blair has already showed off the clutch gene this season, hitting a tough midrange pullup in the waning moments of Steward's 46-44 win over Varina.

Yuri Manns, senior guard, L.C. Bird; Chris Fields Jr., senior forward, Petersburg; Danzelle Coles, junior guard, Highland Springs; Cameron Mise, junior guard, Hopewell; Kennard Wyche Jr., junior guard, Varina.

Varina basketball's KJ Wyche and father, coach Kennard Wyche Sr. play for their community "We wanted to show the community down in the East End, we always knock each other off, but we finally got a chance to celebrate together.”

Class 6, Region A

Cosby

Coach: Ron Carr

2021-22: 14-9, reached region quarterfinals

Key players: Senior forward Nigel Clarkson (6-foot-6; 10 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game), junior guards Mason Pulliam (6.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and Omari Thorpe (7 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

Notable: A veteran Titans outfit has several good shooters and will be looking to build off of a strong finish to last season, though it'll have to improve defensively to move up the local hierarchy, Carr said. Junior guard Tony Chau, junior forward Max Wajciechowski and senior forward Mason Lowe all saw time last year and will step into more prominent roles. Senior forward McKay Goodman, junior forward J.B. Brizendine (6-6) and sophomore forward Justin DeBrew are new names to keep an eye on.

Manchester

Coach: Josh Karlson

2021-22: 20-6, region champions, state quarterfinalists

Key players: Junior center Makai Byerson (10 ppg, 6 rpg), senior forward Zion Richardson-Keys (6.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg), senior guard Jaiden Johnson (9 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Notable: The reigning region champs return three starters in Karlson's eighth year in charge. Byerson, a standout at defensive end and top recruit on the football field, forms a formidable duo in the post with Richardson-Keys. The starting lineup is experienced, with fellow seniors Isaiah Thomas and Greyson Carroll joining Johnson in the backcourt. Collectively, the Lancers will need to pick up their scoring production to replace two all-state players. Junior guard Kevin Lucas is a newcomer to look out for.

Class 5, Region C

Highland Springs

Coach: Reggie Tennyson

2021-22: 23-4, Class 5 champions

Key players: Junior guard Danzelle Coles (6-4, 15.9 ppg, 8.9 rpg), junior forward Khristian Martin (6-4, 5.2 ppg, 9.2 rpg)

Notable: The reigning state champs return two starters in Coles, an electric scoring guard who's already proven a big-shot maker, and Martin, the Springers quarterback on the football field and a dominant rebounding presence on the hardwood who had the game-winning rebound and free throw in the Springers' 63-62, state-title win over Maury. It was the program's first state championship since 2007. Tennyson's squads are always tenacious and disruptive defensively. Senior guard Jabari Thompson, junior guard Evan Waller, senior forward James Langley (6-4) and sophomore center Jordan Jackson (6-8) will take on heightened playing time. Sophomore point guard James Vaughan III and junior guard Ezehiel Birchette are new players to watch.

L.C. Bird

Coach: Troy Manns

2021-22: 19-3

Key players: Senior guard Yuri Manns (21.4 ppg), senior forward Logan Hoyt (6-6, 8.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg), senior center Brett Dent (6-8, 6 ppg, 6.5 rpg)

Notable: The Skyhawks lost four starters but return their best player and one of the best scoring guards around in Manns, the region player of the year, first-team all-state honoree and second-team All-Metro selection. Offensive pace and defense will be strengths for a Bird team that's relatively inexperienced out side of its leading man. Dent and Hoyt form a strong combo down low. Three guards will step into significant roles -- senior Brandon Wade, sophomore John Uzochukwu and junior Demarion Hunt (6-4). Sophomore guard Tyrese Williams is a newcomer to watch the 12th year in charge for Troy Manns, a former George Mason and Virginia Tech player.

JR Tucker

Coach: Adam Desgain

2021-22: 2-22

Key players: Senior center Von Ballow (6-6), junior forward Jeremiah Hister (6-6)

Notable: Four seniors, four sophomores and four juniors make up the rotation in Desgain's fourth year leading the Tigers, who are looking to bounce back from a year in which they only had one player with varsity experience and this year return three starters. Hister and Ballow form a duo with good size down low. Junior point guard Jaiden Blue, a newcomer to the program, will direct the offense. Sophomore guard Jayden Bland and senior small forward Donovan Lee fill out the starting five. Sophomore guard Chase James is a new face that could contribute in the rotation.

Glen Allen

Coach: Drew Manton

2021-22: 18-6, region runner-up, state quarterfinalist

Key players: Senior center Chris Dopp (6-8, 8 ppg, 8 rpg), senior point guard Ford Michelow (5 ppg).

Notable: Led by Dopp, a captain and hyper-athletic forward, the Jaguars are looking to build off of a strong season and playoff run in Manton's first year at the helm while replacing four starters from that 2021-22 team. Four seniors in addition to Dopp and Michelow were contributors last year, including 6-2 guard Jackson Prescott (6 ppg). Junior guard Kris Tiller is set to play a bigger part. And freshman 6-4 guard Faron Friend is a name to watch, Manton said he can play all five spots on the floor and is already drawing college interest. The Jags will lean on their depth, and have four guys who can fill up the scoresheet. But a group that's relatively new to one another could take some time to jell.

Meadowbrook

Coach: Sam Bryant

2021-22: 3-12

Key players: Senior point guard Mitchel Nichols Jr., sophomore center DeAndre Turner (6-6), senior forward Jamel Williams (6-5)

Notable: Strong guard play and athletic bigs will allow the Monarchs, who return two starters, to push the pace in Bryant's fifth year as head coach. Nichols missed all of last year with a torn ACL, he's back to direct the show. Freshman Elijah Brandon and senior Armareon Johnson join Nichols in the backcourt. Williams and Turner form a mobile frontcourt duo. One sophomore, guard Dominic Pleasant, and three freshmen, guards Jayden Nichols and Bradyn Arline and freshman 6-5 forward Kevin Brown, are newcomers to look out for.

Hermitage

Coach: Brian Henderson

2021-22: 8-14

Key players: Juniors guards Eiden Harvey (10 ppg, 3 rpg) and Omar Washington (6 ppg, 3 rpg), senior forward Chase Weaver (7 ppg, 7 rpg), junior forward Kayontae Williams (6-5, 7 ppg, 6 rpg)

Notable: Harvey, Washington, Weaver and Williams are all returning starters and part of a core that has played together since grade school. Depth will be a strength for the Panthers, who return 11 players from last year's roster. Sophomore guard Jaiden Faircloth steps into the starting five. He's a new name to watch, in addition to junior guard Desmond Jones and junior 6-5 forward Tyson Scott.

Mills Godwin

Coach: Jake Oliver

2021-22: 9-12

Key players: Senior guard Logan Rhoades

Notable: Rhoades, the son of VCU head coach Mike Rhoades, returns to lead the program he started at as a freshman after transferring back from Blue Ridge School. The Eagles have strong shooters and guard play, but limited size, so rebounding and defending the post could be a challenge. Two sophomores that Oliver is excited about join Rhoades in the backcourt -- Chris Suber, who started as a freshman, and Daniel Keogh, the junior varsity team's leading scorer last season. Senior guard Meyer Kaplan will also see lots of time, and much will be asked of junior forward Sean Smith in Oliver's 10th year in charge of a scrappy program that's off to an 8-0 start.

Class 4, Region B

Powhatan

Coach: Brock Geiman

2021-22: 6-14

Key players: Sophomore wing Matt Henderson (6-5, 13.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg), senior guard Jack DeBord (15.4 ppg)

Notable: Geiman enters his first year at the helm of an Indians program that returns four starters, so Powhatan is experienced in terms of varsity minutes played, but inexperienced in terms of familiarity with Geiman's system. The new coach hopes the Indians' roster continuity will help them overcome a year of change, from the firing of their head coach toward the end of last season to the retirement of their director of athletics at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Junior guard DJ Jackson and senior guard Oscar Whitley join Henderson and DeBord to form an experienced group of guards. Senior 6-3, 205-pound forward Paul Bonner will lead the rebounding battle down low. Freshman 6-4 guard Ryan Flippo is among the new names to watch, as are senior guard Tanner Wyatt and senior forward Austin Hurt.

Varina

Coach: Kenneth Randolph

2021-22: 25-1, Class 4 champions

Key players: Senior wing Steve Stinson, junior guard Kennard Wyche Jr. (12.5 ppg)

Notable: The Blue Devils have great length and collective defensive acumen, though with lots of two-sport athletes and a couple transfers, they're still building on-court chemistry. Wyche is a wizard with the ball and one of the best handlers and passers around. Stinson is a physical, imposing wing who will fill the shoes of first-team All-Metro honoree and Class 4 player of the year Fatts Billups, now a freshman at VCU, as the focal point offensively. Myles Derricott, Varina's quarterback on the football field, has championship DNA and averaged 10.2 points last year, he joins Wyche and senior Jerome Conway in the backcourt. Junior forward Malachi Cosby and senior center Josh Hughes, a Benedictine transfer, combine to form an imposing forward duo for a squad that should be a top contender to repeat as state champs.

Atlee

Coach: Rally Axselle

2021-22: 10-14, No. 9 seed in region

Key players: Senior forward Garrett Bralley (6-3, 185)

Notable: Bralley averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds last year, he's the only returner that played significant minutes and one of just three overall for a Raiders squad that lost its whole starting lineup and has 11 players with no varsity experience. Senior forward Mikey Carr and sophomore guard Matthew Shields are back, they'll step into considerably more prominent roles. Junior guard Maddux Bowles and sophomore guard Knox Axselle round out the starting five for a team that can shoot it from outside but will take time to get experience under its belt.

Patrick Henry

Coach: Randy Anderson

2021-22: 12-13

Key players: Senior guard Landon Peterson, senior forward Cabell Saunders

Notable: The Patriots return three starters in Anderson's 12th year as head coach. A squad that will lean on strong chemistry features Peterson and Saunders (6-2). Two sophomores, Aiden Trimiew and Jayden Davenport, join Peterson in the backcourt rotation. Two juniors, Steve Geter and Jeremiah Grant, join Saunders in the frontcourt. Peterson, Davenport and Grant are all newcomers to the program looking to assimilate into the program's culture.

Monacan

Coach: RJ Spelsberg

2021-22: 8-16, region semifinalists

Key players: Senior guard Rasheed Daniels (6-4, 20 ppg)

Notable: A very experienced Chiefs team returns all five starters but will need to fight in the rebounding battle to make up for limited size. Daniels is among the best scorers around, he's a two-time All-Metro honorable mention and all-region honoree. Senior guard Malcolm Hodges has the potential to make an impact all over the floor, Spelsberg called him "our glue guy." Upperclassmen leadership abounds, with senior guards Dalen Whitaker and Malcolm Moore and junior guard Sam Sims joining Daniels and Hodges in the projected starting lineup. A few talented freshman are coming into the program and looking to contribute in Spelsberg's 19th year at the helm, among them guards Amare Cooper and Tai Bowler.

Henrico

Coach: Nick Leonardelli

2021-22: 17-8, region finalist, state quarterfinalist

Key players: Senior guard Jaden Walker (14.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

Notable: Returning starter Walker is an all-region and all-state honoree, he'll headline a Warriors outfit with strong depth and positional versatility, plus speed and skill at the guard position and length inside. Defensively, second-year coach Leonardelli's squad will use its depth to control the pace and rebound efficiently. Senior Jakyi Mills and sophomore Tykie Jones join Walker in the backcourt, and senior Corey Smith and junior Shamon Rosser (6-6) lead the forward line. Junior guard Xavier Sauls missed all of last season with a knee injury and is a name to look out for.

Mechanicsville

Coach: Gene Foley

2021-22: 6-15

Key players: Senior forward Abram Hendrickson, senior center Samuel Grubbs

Notable: A Mustangs squad that enjoys playing defense and works hard on that end of the floor has limited collective varsity experience and returns one starter. Abram and Grubbs will be the focal points in the frontcourt with some new faces at the guard position. Seniors Hayden Branson and Sean Green will look to step into featured roles in the backcourt in Foley's third year leading Mechanicsville.

Hanover

Coach: Rob Rice

2021-22: 14-7, No. 5 seed in region

Key players: Senior guard Beau Sahnow (8.7 ppg, 2 rpg), sophomore guard William Hopkins Jr.

Notable: A Hawks group with one returning starter and strong chemistry but deficiencies in experience, size and length will be led by the backcourt of Hopkins Jr. and Sahnow, also a standout on the football field. Senior 6-5 forward Max Williams will play a key role. Sophomore forward Riley Baten, junior guards Jackson Latham and Jalen Copeland, sophomore guard Tyler Latham and senior guard James Pierce should all compete for minutes and factor into the rotation in Rice's second year at the helm.

Dinwiddie

Coach: Kristian Brown

2021-22: 7-15, No. 11 seed in region

Key players: Senior forward Jakai Franklin (6-5)

Notable: The Generals return three starters and will be built around Franklin and junior guards Colin Butler and Jordan Clayton. They've also got a member of the all-nickname team in junior forward Daymarion "Pooh Bear" Grant. Senior guards Idris Capers and Lutrell Hayes should play some important minutes. Senior forwards Jailen Jiggets and Frank Wells, junior guard Tylique Parrish and sophomore guard Christian Lewis are new faces to watch.

Class 3, Region A

Hopewell

Coach: Elvin Edmonds III

2021-22: 16-9, state semifinalists

Key players: Junior shooting guard Cameron Mise (19.5 ppg, 5 rpg), senior point guard Jordan Lambert (14 ppg, 4 rpg), senior forward Sincere James (10.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg), junior small forward Shawn Long (16 ppg, 7 rpg)

Notable: Mise is one of the best guards in the area, and Lambert, James and long are all seasoned contributors. James was not at full strength much of last year due to a knee injury, Edmonds said he's back at 100% and added that he's playing with a confidence and maturity that last year's team lacked. This is an experienced Hopewell squad with depth at every position, though with a good few new faces, chemistry is a work in progress. Look for two freshmen, 6-10 center Jamese Jordan and guard Tyrease Hunter, to play key roles. Freshman point guard Nick Byrd II is another newcomer to watch.

New Kent

Coach: Garrett Ross

2021-22: 10-14, won first-round game in regionals

Key players: Senior point guard Isaiah Carr, sophomore guard Will Ross (12 ppg)

Notable: The Spartans are relatively young with just two seniors, but they'll play fast and have some interesting young building blocks. Carr, a team captain, started as a sophomore and returns after missing his junior year due to a torn ACL. Ross is a knockdown shooter who turned heads this fall in the Boo Williams high school league where he averaged more than 20 points. New Kent also has a group of sophomores and juniors who've played together for several years and went undefeated in back-to-back years at the middle school level, that collection includes sophomore wing Kyle Diggs, junior guard Dillon Mickles and junior forward Kemauri Palmer, who should all see significant miutes.

Colonial Heights

Coach: John Thomas Jr.

2021-22: 2-16

Key players: Junior guards T.J. Freeman and Deyonte Parham-Owens

Notable: Freeman (7.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Parham-Owens (8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg) are returning starters for a Colonials squad that will also feature football standout and sophomore forward Zamarion Mason (6-foot-3, 6.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg). Colonial Heights will lean on its speed and quickness to make up for what it lacks in experience and size. Junior guard Lashawn Spencer and senior forward Jayden Jones (6-1) round out the starting five. Junior guard Steven Ackerman, sophomore guard Cartier Coleman and freshman guard Cameron Hartsoe are new players to watch.

Class 3, Region B

Armstrong

Coach: Darryl Watts

2021-22: 7-16

Key players: Senior forward Kemari Eberhardt, senior forward Quanye Forbes, senior guard Delonte Liggins-Johnson

Notable: The Wildcats are looking to replace four starters in Watts' 20th year at the helm. They'll be built around the two senior forwards, Eberhardt (6-0) and Forbes (6-2). Look for two juniors, center Marvin Banks (6-2) and guard Devante Walker to step into prominent roles as Liggins-Johnson directs the show. Senior center Jahqae Jones, junior guard Shmount Wyche and sophomore forward Kyran Jones are new players to watch.

Goochland

Coach: Preston Gordon

2021-22: 4-16

Key players: Senior guard Jamason Pryor (7.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg), senior forward Nick Cotner (5.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg)

Notable: The Bulldogs will lean on strong guard play but may want for size and rebounding, and they're replacing the entire starting lineup. Senior Justin Morton and junior Kedrick Quarles join Pryor, who will run the show, in the backcourt. And sophomore Jackson Beam (6-3, 215) pairs with Cotner in the frontcourt. Sophomore forward Jackson Beam (6-3), junior wing Darius Rivers and freshman wing Jojo Johnson are new players to keep an eye on.

Maggie Walker

Coach: Dr. Cedric Moore Jr.

2021-22: 1-20

Key players: Senior wing Wood Johnson (6-6, 9 ppg, 5 rpg)

Notable: The Green Dragons return three starters in Moore's second year in charge, they'll be led by Johnson and senior guards Cole Didato (5 ppg, 4 rpg) and KJ Dowling (6 ppg). Sophomore guard Grayson Reid (6 ppg) should play a bigger role, as will senior wing Jonathan Beirly. Junior forward Will Richter and senior forward Will Shepard are new players to keep an eye on. Moore, a member of the Thomas Jefferson High athletic hall of fame, is looking to develop good basketball habits and culture coming off his first off-season development program.

Class 2, Region A

Thomas Jefferson

Coach: Kendrick Warren

2021-22: 10-7

Key players: Junior wing Valentino Pleasant (26 ppg), senior forward Quinton Wallace (6-3, 11 ppg, 6 rpg), senior forward Darius Williams (6-5, 6 ppg, 8 rpg)

Notable: An experienced and deep Vikings outfit returns four starters in the 12th year at the helm for Warren, the All-Metro player of the year at Teejay in 1989 and 1990. Football influence is prevalent, with Wallace, the Vikings quarterback, guard Aziah Johnson, the Region 2A offensive and defensive player of the year who recently committed to Michigan State, and junior defensive back/receiver/guard Carmell McCloud set to play key roles. Look for Williams and Wallace to control the paint while Pleasant acts as the focal point offensively. Junior guard Trevonte Atkins and senior forward Aicem Baylor are set to step into bigger roles. And three juniors guards, Zaymon Harris, Cameron Sampson and Avner Polsky, are new players to watch.

John Marshall

Coach: Ty White

2021-22: 24-4, Class 2 champions

Key players: Senior wing Dennis Parker Jr., junior point guard Damon Thompson Jr., freshman forward Latrell Allmond (6-8, 205)

Notable: MaxPreps.com ranks the Justices as the No. 18 team in the country and No. 2 in the state behind only St. Paul VI (Chantilly). White's Team Loaded VA AAU influence abounds here, as the Justices' roster includes an assortment of the area' best young talent. Parker is the headliner, but Thompson is an explosive downhill guard who can also shoot it from range and dish the rock. Allmond is an ascending talent who's already garnered a handful of Division I offers. Junior guard Dominique Bailey is a tough-nosed defender and strong passer. Look for junior 6-8 forward Makeyon Hill, sophomore small forward Desmon Rose (6-6), junior guard Ashaun Moore (6-4) and senior small forward Jason Rivera (6-6) to take on significant roles for a high-flying, nationally elite Jayem squad that's always worth the price of admission and has already notched impressive road wins over Holly Springs (North Carolina) 64-61 and DeMatha (Maryland) 69-62.

Class 1, Region A

Charles City

Coach: De'Quantae Mason

2021-22: 0-16

Key players: Senior guards Taequan Williams and Mitchell Whitehead, senior forward Bryan Lewis (6-2)

Notable: Mason is a first-time head coach and former Hopewell assistant who helped the Blue Devils win a Class 3 title in 2021. The Panthers return much of last year's team, and will be led by Williams, who averaged 17.6 points last season en route to second-team all-Tidewater District honors.

VISAA

Cristo Rey

Coach: Shawn Johnson

2021-22: 6-14

Key players: Junior guard Lamar Walters, senior guard Marc Turner, sophomore forward Odell Goodman (6-8).

Notable: The upstart Royals are in their fourth year of existence as a school and first year with a full varsity program eligible for postseason play. Cristo Rey played its inaugural season last year, and faced stiff competition in the form of Steward, St. Chris, Trinity, Collegiate and Highland Springs. But it did so with no seniors on the roster, as the current ones come from the school's first class, and it was not yet officially in a VHSL classification. Now the Royals are a full-go, they'll be led by leading scorer Walters. Goodman and Turner join sophomore guard Lamar Gregg (6-4), and junior guards Delontae Ford and Tyshawn Louis as prospective starters.

Benedictine

Coach: Corey Bradt

2021-22: 21-5

Key players: Junior point guard MJ Winstead, senior center Quentin Toulson (6-5), senior guard Omar Johnson

Notable: Bradt is the Cadets' third coach in as many years, he takes the helm of a new-look squad after Benedictine lost its two leading scorers, Jaden Daughtry (graduation) and Davin Cosby Jr. (transfer). Depth and versatility will be the calling cards for a relatively inexperienced roster with just three seniors. Look for Winstead to run the show and Toulson to be a force down low. Johnson and junior forwards Colin Mitchell and Hudson Williams round out the starting five. Sophomore forward Trevor Toulson (6-4) and junior center DJ O'Brien (6-4) are among the new names to watch.

Steward

Coach: TJ Grimes

2021-22: 28-3

Key players: Senior wing Curtis Blair, senior guards Sam Roberson and Teven Smith, junior center Owen Gray (6-10)

Notable: Three starters return for the Spartans as Grimes steps in to replace longtime coach Curt Kassab. Steward will defend, shoot and rebound at a high clip. Blair is committed to Liberty, Gray has D-I interest from the likes of Bucknell and Richmond, and Smith is committed to Christopher Newport. They form the nucleus along with point guard Roberson, the school's all-time leading scorer on the soccer pitch. Sophomore small forward Xavier Nelson, junior guards Fischer Sprouse and Hudson Smith and senior guard Manny Young are all set to feature prominently. Sophomore guard Preston Day, senior guard Tommy Magnano and junior wing Dixon Mescall are newcomers to look out for. The Spartans have already turned heads with a 46-44 win over Varina, but also lost at Trinity 66-48.

Collegiate

Coach: Del Harris

2021-22: 15-11, second in Prep League regular season, reached VISAA quarterfinals

Key players: Senior forward Luke Smith (6-8, 225), senior guard William Britt (6-6, 180), sophomore guard Donovan Richardson (6-6, 180)

Notable: Last season, Collegiate advanced through the first round of states for the first time since 2010. The Cougars graduated three double-figures-scoring starters. But senior captain and second-team all-state honoree Smith averaged a double-double (16.4 pts, 10 rebs) and returns to lead the charge, he's committed to the University of Chicago. Fellow captain Richardson has offers from Holy Cross, Austin Peay and Radford and is receiving ACC and Atlantic-10 recruiting interest, Harris said. And Britt, another captain, has D-III interest, he and junior guard Randolph Campbell, also a lacrosse standout, round out Collegiate's core. Five talented sophomores and a collection of senior role players round out the roster.

New Community

Coach: Danny Wise

2021-22: 3-11

Key players: Sophomore wing Gerald Burr III (16.5 ppg), senior guard Michael Abouassi (12.1 ppg)

Notable: Four starters and 84% of team scoring return for a New Community team led by last year's leading scorer Burr and senior guards and vocal leaders Abouassi and Timmy Miller, a three-year starter. Wise expects a major impact from junior 6-5 center Seven Hawkins, who adds much-needed size to the frontcourt. Junior forward Nate Gobble and senior forward Alex Aghdami should see major minutes in Wise's third year at the helm.

St. Christopher's

Coach: Hamill Jones

2021-22: 16-9, Prep League runner-up

Key players: Junior guard Brandon Jennings (6-3, 8 ppg, 4 rpg)

Notable: The Saints are looking to replace their whole starting lineup, but Jennings headlines a group with lots of potential, he's got offers from Lafayette and Radford. Senior guard Zach Murphy and sophomore guard Sonny Bridges step into leadership roles after functioning as key reserves last year. Senior forward Thomas Youngkin and freshman Darius Gray, also a standout two-way lineman on the football field, provide versatility in the frontcourt. Sophomore forward Stuart Cosby and senior guard Willie Jennings are set to feature prominently in the rotation for a St. Chris team that will face a learning curve but has a high ceiling.

Grace Christian

Coach: Chad Bishop

2021-22: 12-9, reached conference championship

Key players: Senior point guard Chris Leath (23 ppg), senior shooting guard Michael Patrick (6-4, 18 ppg)

Notable: Last year's 12-win team was Grace Christian's most successful in its 10 years as a varsity program. Patrick has committed to Hampden-Sydney and Leath is drawing college interest, Bishop said. A strong defensive team returns three starters and has strong shooting plus newcomers to add depth. Junior forwards Caden Burch (6-3, 10 ppg, 7 rpg) and Jordan Ignace (12 ppg, 8 rpg) and junior guard Logan Hardy (7 ppg) fill out the starting lineup. Junior 6-6 forward Ryland Hardy and sophomore guard Mason Wynn are new players to watch.

Trinity Episcopal

Coach: Andrew Blazar

2021-22: 5-23

Key players: Senior forward Leland Coleman (6-6, 13.6 ppg, 8 rpg) and senior guard Luke Fisher (12.5 ppg, 4 rpg)

Notable: Traditionally among the area's top programs, the Titans were down last year in Blazar's first year at the helm, but look primed for a resurgent season with four returning starters led by Coleman, the younger brother of former All-Metro player of the year Henry Coleman, and Fisher. Blazar said this year's Trinity squad has more depth and athleticism, and will play fast and spread the floor without a dominant big man to lean on in the paint. Junior guards Alex Chaikin and Trey Coles, sophomore forward Mason Patrick (6-4) and freshman guard Davion Brown, also a standout receiver on Trinity's unbeaten, VISAA champion football team, are set to play important roles.

Capsules by Zach Joachim

Note: Schools that returned preview forms from The Times-Dispatch are included.

