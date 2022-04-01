Previewing the 2022 boys and girls high school tennis seasons

Deep Run, St. Christopher's and Steward went on state championship runs to highlight the boys side of the 2021 local high school tennis scene, and the girls side featured a number of individual state title-winners and finalists across all classifications from Cosby to Hanover and Maggie Walker.

With plenty of talent to go around the Richmond area in 2022, here's a look at the players to watch and a synopsis for most teams as the boys and girls high school tennis seasons get underway.

NOTE: Private schools play girls tennis in the fall, and those players will be considered for All-Metro teams at the conclusion of the spring public school season. Collegiate won the VISAA championship in November.

GIRLS

Players to watch

Sia Chaudry, senior, Clover Hill: A five-star recruit ranked No. 1 in Virginia, Chaudry was the Region 5B singles runner up, with her only loss coming in the region title match against Deep Run's Olivia Wright, the All-Metro player of the year. Chaudry is committed to play at the Naval Academy.

Hayley Glen, senior, Cosby: A James Madison recruit, Glen won the 2021 Class 6 doubles championship with teammate Katelyn Hubbard. Titans coach Chris Hartman expects Glen to compete for the state singles title this season.

Kirby Westerfield, senior, Maggie Walker: A second team All-Metro honoree in 2021, Westerfield went 10-2 and led the Green Dragons to a state runner-up finish.

Gurveena Singh, senior, Glen Allen: The Jags' No. 1 was an honorable mention All-Metro selection in 2021 and will headline for last year's region finalists.

Class 6

Glen features as the senior No. 1 singles player for Cosby. The reigning Region 6A champs and state runners-up return a strong core from a team that went 13-1 including three juniors at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles -- Renee Kozlowski, Meghan Moore and Ellie Key.

James River looks strong as coach Bennett Hightower's Rapids return all of their starters, led by senior captain and No. 1 Natasha Jeyasingh with fellow seniors Danielle Min and Julianna Hott slotting into the Nos. 2 and 3 singles spots, respectively. Freshman Charlotte Eakes has lots of talent and is already shaking up the lineup.

Class 5

Maria Sorkin's 12th season coaching at Deep Run sees a young and deep Wildcats side that will bring in a number of freshmen with tournament and match play experience. Senior No. 1 Ashley Hair headlines, and it could be all underclassmen in the top six besides her. Sophomores Rosalyn Kara, Sophie Sands and Caroline Nam should feature.

Longtime coach Larry Parpart's Douglas Freeman program is coming off a 12-2 season and returns six starters including three senior four-year starters -- Cindy Xie, Isabelle Hevron and Grace Johnson. Seven seniors overall make for strong leadership. Three sophomores -- Caroline Frank, Ellie Wood and Anne Douglas Council -- could infuse some youth into the lineup.

Region finalists last year, Glen Allen features two seniors at the top of its singles lineup, Singh and No. 2 Anijah Burgo. Juniors Betsie Rabke and Madeline Ashby, sophomore Emma Schaffernoth and freshman Charlotte Stout round out the Jags' top 6.

Senior four-year starter and No. 1 Kyla Terrell headlines a strong J.R. Tucker side that returns six starters. The Tigers hosted a regional final last season for the first time in coach Jesse Gauthier's memory, and defeated eventual stat champions Douglas Freeman in the regular season before losing in a regional rematch. Sophomore No. 2 Esha Kidambi will feature, as will juniors Reeva Kotha and Elli Michalopoulou and senior Simone Anderson.

A largely new group at Meadowbrook is led by five seniors -- Madison Rosario, Kadija Kazire, Lauren Lynch, Kayla Thompson and Trinity Taylor -- and junior Vicky Moore.

Mechanicsville will be rebuilding and developing with plenty of freshmen and newcomers, but the Mustangs will depend on the leadership of senior returners Megan Davis and Chloe Lowery.

Junior No. 1 Armelle Worrel (15-3 in 2021) headlines for a Midlothian program with lots of experience in three of its top four slots. Senior Lawsen Barefoot (16-2) and junior Mackenzie Little (14-1) slot into the 3 and 4 spots, with freshman Lekha Thorn jumping up to No. 2.

Lauren Hagood, Nona Blakeney, Gwyneth Liu, Jenna Bowers, Claire Booth and Kate Dwyer make up the top six for Mills Godwin. Shriya Davis, Ella DiStanio and Audrey Erdman are additional names to watch for the Eagles.

Prince George returns three upperclassmen starters -- seniors Ashley Renn and Desani Goodwyn and junior Janelle Mujadzic. Juniors Kaitlyn Rogers and Sariannah Johnson and sophomore Sophia Harris will step into prominent roles, and Makayla Frazier is among the new names to watch.

Class 4

Atlee will lean on the No. 1 and 2 singles duo of Elizabeth Hughes and Kelly Decker, both juniors. Senior Ashley Lohr jumps up from the No. 5 to No. 3 spot, and sophomore Allie France will step up from No. 6 to No. 4. Senior Ella Williams and sophomore Katie Watson round out the No. 5 and 6 singles spots, respectively.

Juniors Sydney Moore and Bailey Walters join seniors Serena Amato, Claire Culbreath and Morgan Taylor to form a strong top 5 that's fundamentally sound with its ground strokes for a Dinwiddie team coming off a 9-0 season that expects to be at the top of the Central District. The Generals need a freshman to step into the six slot, that could be Martina Amato, among other candidates.

A deep Hanover outfit went 9-3 in 2021 and returns five starters -- senior Danielle Woolard, juniors Jordan Wood, Juliann Webster and Jamison Poythree and sophomore Kate Tunstall. Freshman Claire Watkinson is a new player to watch.

A new group for Henrico is learning how to work together for first-year coach Angela Loughride. The Warriors are led by seniors Jordyn Johnson and Sevashtiana Emile and juniors Rutuja Gorane and Ishani Patel. Freshmen Kristine Rogatnik and Olivia Brooks-Giles are new names to watch.

Senior Caroline Knick is cemented at the No. 1 spot for a Monacan team that went 6-4 in 2021 and returns four starters. Sophomores Samantha Labrecque and Claire LaFors will step into key roles, and senior Akilah Matthews will feature as well.

Sophomore No. 1 Emma Goldman headlines for a Patrick Henry team with a new culture in coach Matt Goldman's first year. The 2-5 positions are strong, as Ann Kate Leonardo, Liv Hammond, Hailey Roland and Ainsleigh Toone all gained experience last season. Senior Ella Otto could step into a starting spot, and freshmen Gaby Woodbridge and Samantha Cox are new names to watch.

Powhatan is in a growth mode and expect big things from freshman No. 1 Emma Carter, who brings lifelong experience having played the game since she was 4 years old. The Indians expect to be more competitive in the Dominion District. Sophomore Carter Quinn will also feature, as will senior Erika Roark.

Varina is led by a group of sophomores that includes Chelsea Agudiegwu, Rayven Bragg, Ijayana Thorne, Aundreas Johnson and Tyjah Harris, as well as senior Jakayla Briley. Freshman Nadia Bates is a newcomer to keep an eye on.

Class 3

Five seniors -- No. 1 singles player Jenny Yang, No. 2 Michaela Wells, No. 3 Caroline Llamas-Guzman, No. 4 Laura Bridges and No. 5 Lilliana Patrick -- headline a Colonial Heights team with strong positioning for offensive power and serving in the first year for new coach Jacob Crowder.

Goochland faces a fresh start with just three returners, junior No. 1 Margaret Townsend, and sophomores Anna Stamey and Genevieve Williamson. Sophomore Hadley Peskin is a new player to watch.

Westerfield headlines for a deep and talented Maggie Walker team that returns five players from a 10-3 state runner-up group. Three freshman -- Martina Ribera, Anusha Algappan and Anna Kim -- come in to add strength beside four more returners: junior Naadia Rashid and sophomores Sruthi Vegunta, Anna Newell and Waverly Tang. Ribera has lots of talent and could push Westerfield for the No. 1 spot.

Coach Liz Ahlfield is looking for more aggression in closing out points from a New Kent squad that has improved its consistency and confidence. The Trojans return all of their top six, led by senior Lauren Vick after she missed her junior season due to a concussion. Seniors Hadessah Johnson and Ellie Ross, juniors Katie Ross and Elizabeth Davis and sophomore Allie Smith all return with experience.

BOYS

Players to watch

Will Thompson, senior, St. Christopher's: The reigning All-Metro player of the year, Thompson won the No. 1 singles and doubles flights in the Prep League to lead the unbeaten Saints to a VISAA title last season.

Evan Bernstine, junior, Goochland: The younger brother of state champions and Virginia Tech players Chase and Ryan, the youngest Bernstine won the Class 3 singles title to cap a 17-0 sophomore season and did not drop a game until the state semifinals. He was also a state finalist in doubles and first team All-Metro honoree.

Ryan Good, sophomore, Glen Allen: Last year's Region 5B singles champ went 12-2 and reached the state semifinals. Also a region semifinalist in doubles, Good has competed at the national level in USTA 16-under events and was the only freshman on last season's All-Metro first team.

Siddharth Pande, senior, Deep Run: The Wildcats' No. 1 led Deep Run to the Class 5 championship in 2021. The Region 5B doubles champion and a first team All-Metro returner, Pande lost a close three-set match to Good in the 5B singles semifinals after beating him earlier in the season.

Class 6

Coach Bruce Sibley takes over a senior-laden Cosby program that will lean on match play experience after winning singles and doubles Region 6A titles in 2021. Casey Coffey and Josh Laramore will feature atop the lineup, with Joseph Braud, Robert Teverovskyi, Tanner Allison, Carter Wade, Nico Villar May, Ethan Craze and Luke Johnson all slated to contribute.

James River has a nice blend of youth and experience with match savvy. The Rapids hope to compete atop Region 6A with sophomore Andrew Kim at the No. 1 spot followed by seniors Nick Owen and West Hartman, sophomore Peter Le and juniors David Cho and Allen Shepherd. New names to watch include freshmen Ryan Eckenrode, Spencer Williams and Ryan Yates, juniors Nick Booth and Parker Landergan and senior Turner Landrum.

Junior Evan Holzmacher moved up the lineup last season for Manchester and this spring returns as the Lancers' No. 1. Seniors Mekhi Ricks and Aiden Floyd step into the lineup, as does sophomore newcomer Hayden Driscoll.

First-year coach VyDel Travis takes over a Thomas Dale program that will depend on veterans Conner Deckert and Levi James. A group of freshmen that includes Sawyer Muldoon, Edward Petersen and Jordan Pratt is quickly improving, Travis said. And the Knights have several players with strong net play and serves. Sophomore newcomer Dj Sydnor is another name to watch.

Class 5

Deep Run is about as loaded as it gets with its entire singles lineup returning from an undefeated state championship-winning team. Pande is joined by fellow All-Metro first teamer Aden Bashir and talented senior Zach Fleishman atop the lineup, with senior Hatcher Butterworth, sophomore Andrew Lee and senior Vyas Narasimhan filling out the four, five and six spots. Sophomore Kaushik Narasimhan is a new name to watch for a Wildcats squad looking to replace some lost doubles production and improve on its depth.

Coach Jeff Given enters his 23rd year in charge at Douglas Freeman coming off a 5-5 season. The Mavericks are young with a talented crop of underclassmen taking up five starting spots. Freshmen Dylan Chou, Meade Anderson and Risher Martin will feature, in addition to sophomores Daniel Lim and Jake Johnson plus senior Ethan St. John.

Good and senior No. 1 Gunveer Singh headline a Glen Allen program that returns five starters from a 6-2 squad. Senior Quan Do and sophomores Nathan Myers and Anthony Le fill the four through six spots, with promising freshman Ibrihim Siddiqui stepping into the No. 3 slot.

A close-knit JR Tucker group features sophomore newcomer and projected No. 1 Viktor Vaniakin. Fellow newcomer Ethan Snow, a freshman, could step into a key role. Three seniors -- Benjamin Ha, Evan Lobred and William Clarkson -- join junior Jai Keskar to complete the probably starting lineup.

An inexperienced Meadowbrook side will look to the leadership of its senior top two duo, Elijah Williams and Malachi Johnson. Junior Harsh Patel, sophomores Jeremy Estrada and Aiden Waldon and freshman Tareq Kennedy will all get opportunities as newcomers to the top six singles lineup.

Under first-year coach Kindall Stevenson, Prince George will feature juniors Owen Tarnaski, Carter Stevenson and Christopher Wilkins, seniors Colby Weston and Owen Johnson and sophomore Dawson Skycora. Senior Dontae Weston and freshmen Noah Woodcock and Kevin Lin are new players to watch.

Class 4

Five returning singles starters plus the return of the top two doubles teams are the strengths for Atlee in coach Kyle Bowles' first season at the helm. Senior Preston Wills is back at No. 1 to lead the lineup, followed by junior Eric Ludwig, sophomore Thomas Felimond, senior Brady Raso and junior Zach Edelman. Sophomores Jeffrey Francis and Carter Zavitz should contribute as well.

Senior No. 1 Nirmay Patel leads a young Henrico group for which five underclassmen will see significant playing time -- freshmen Advik Kovru, Maunin Shah and Krishna Agarwall and sophomores Aman Kanuri and Ayaan Mushtaq.

Junior No. 1 Preston Edmonds leads the lineup for a young Mechanicsville group with talent in the lower grades. Freshman Riley Butler is a new name to keep an eye on, he could slot in as high as No. 2, with fellow freshmen Jack Kahn and Marshall Miller, sophomore Andrew Housden and junior Justin Whitley all slated for starting roles.

Jeff Langford enters his 36th year coaching a Monacan program that returns five starters and expects to improve on last year's 4-6 mark and qualify for regionals. Junior No. 1 Alek Palczynski leads the lineup, followed by seniors Roman Howard, Chris Counoupas and Ajai Upodhyaya, sophomore Will Dossick and freshman Izaak Brown.

Stuart McCroskey enters his first year coaching Patrick Henry with a Patriots squad coming off a .500 season and hoping to contend atop its district. PH is led by freshman No. 1 Michael Causey, sophomores Harrison Woodbridge and Alex Jordan, seniors Garrett Walton and Carson Cheeley and junior Max Morphis.

Varina returns four starters and is seeking collective match play experience. Junior Xzavius Smith projects to lead the lineup, followed by sophomores Miles McCarther and Josiah Peck, senior Eric Martin and freshmen Alphonso Campbell and Nathan Davidson.

Class 3

In Russell Lyons' first year coaching Caroline, the Cavaliers are led by returning junior No. 1 Xavier Atkins. Juniors John Button and Ben Fagan, freshmen Will Casey and Charlie Holewa and senior Braiden Fletcher round out the lineup.

Five senior returners feature for Colonial Heights -- No. 1 Mason Bennett, No. 2 Dalton Tharpe, No. 3 Sam Moore and No. 5 Logan Wilson. Sophomore Dawson Moody will step into a more prominent role at No. 4, and sophomore Kevin Jiang moves into the No. 6 spot.

Bernstine highlights a Goochland program looking to replace five senior starters from a 9-4 squad with a strong group of juniors that includes No. 2 Alex Peskin, Ryan Bowers, Charlie Alston and Mason Boggs. Sophomore Elijah Isom is expected to claim the No. 6 singles spot.

Two returning doubles teams and five returning singles starters are the strengths for a Maggie Walker program coming off a Class 3 runner-up finish. Senior captains Ronit Jain and Alan Watts provide leadership and could pair together as the third doubles team. The No. 6 singles spot is still in flux, but sophomores Alex Percey and Ethan Choe and juniors Akshay Pappu and Carson Wang join Jain to fill out the one through five singles slots.

VISAA

In Bill Doran's 20th year coaching at Benedictine, the Cadets have as formidable a No. 1 as they have in decades in freshman Matthew Faraci. Fellow freshman Xavier Lugo has helped raise the roster's talent to new heights, and Benedictine expects to compete with teams it hasn't in recent years. Senior Stas Schoenborn and sophomores Christian Lugo and Antonio Schoenborn will play important roles, and the Cadets are looking for someone to step up into the six spot.

Collegiate was second in the Prep League and VISAA last season and returns five starters -- senior captains Tiberius Colina and Reid Coleman, juniors Graham Bor and Drew Atiyeh and sophomore George Simonton. Freshman Dorian Colina steps into the No. 6 singles spot after a strong doubles showing as an eighth grader. Freshman Alexander Tan and eighth grader Preston Green are new names to watch for a Cougars program that expects to compete atop the Prep League.

If there's a boys program that rivals Deep Run's returning talent, it would be St. Christopher's, led by Thompson and four additional returning starters that coach Richard Peyton said have all improved over the offseason -- senior Mason King and juniors Brendon Engel, Evan Fisher and Jake Kuhlen. Three talented ninth graders join the Saints roster -- Sterling Burke, Cade Collingwood and Blake Caldwell. Peyton said St. Chris is looking to improve its doubles play. The Saints should again be among the best private schools statewide.

Coming off its third consecutive Division II championship, Steward has some question marks at the back of its lineup behind four returners. No. 1 Ryan Monroe will play at Christopher Newport and has a good chance at an undefeated singles season, said Spartans coach Kurt Hammerschmidt. Will Bishop, Pearce Caldwell and Chip Williford are also back for a strong Spartans program that came from behind to win the state title last season.

Sancilio Tennis Academy founder and director Damian Sancilio takes over a Trinity Episcopal program that projects to be among the area's most improved. All the Titans' starters are year-round players, and their top three play at the national level. Junior No. 1 Damian Sancilio headlines, followed by freshman Roman Sancilio, junior Gus Mitchell, freshman Sam Nedeff and seniors Paul Hewitt and Maxwell Reece. Trinity could go toe-to-toe with St. Chris and Collegiate for Prep League supremacy.