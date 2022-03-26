Previewing the 2022 boys lacrosse season

With hopes high for a complete season in 2022, area teams are underway in their quest for glory in high school boys lacrosse. Here’s what to look for as the season unfolds.

Players To Watch

Matt McCabe, Douglas Freeman: The Class 5, Region B co-player of the year last season, the Christopher Newport commit and U.S. Lacrosse All-American will lead the charge offensively as the Mavericks look to return to the Class 5 title game.

James Beeghly, Collegiate: A 30-goal scorer last season, the senior midfielder has committed to Villanova University, and hopes to repeat his first-team All-VISAA performance this season for the Cougars.

Kent Goode, St. Christopher’s: 2021’s first-team All-Metro goalkeeper returns, looking to equal or better his 74 percent save percentage from a year ago, which was a school record. Goode will play collegiately at North Carolina.

Kevin Miller, Atlee: The leader of the new generation of Raider standouts, Miller, a first-team All-Metro and All-Region honoree in 2021 will be both key to Atlee’s hopes in their first season in the combined Class 1–4 classification in the VHSL, and a magnet for college recruiters this spring.

Dell Vidunas, Douglas Freeman: Another U.S. Lacrosse All-American on the Maverick roster, this first-team All-Metro and All-Region attacker looks to best his 44 goal, 20 assist junior season and help Douglas Freeman win their first-ever state championship. Vidunas has committed to Roanoke College.

Jack McCoy, St. Christopher’s: One of three returning attackmen for the Saints and 34-year head coach John Burke, McCoy was their leading point scorer in 2021 with 22 goals and 17 assists.

Garrett Bralley, Atlee: The junior LSM/defender anchors the back end for the Raiders. His eighteen takeaways and 45 ground balls in 2021 helped him earn first-team All-Metro and All-Region honors.

Bobby Marlatt, Collegiate: This honorable mention All-Metro midfielder is committed to Loyola University of Maryland, teaming with Beeghly for a strong one-two punch at midfield as the Cougars hope for a deep postseason run.

Keep An Eye On: Eli Petty, Collegiate; Cam Ash, Atlee; Charlie Butcher, St. Christopher’s; Drew Bryner, Douglas Freeman; Nate Elkin, Douglas Freeman; Knox Berry, Midlothian; Will Elles, Steward; Cole Oprandi, Cosby; Brady Johnson, Manchester; Parker Forest, James River; Ethan Slusher, Deep Run

Teams To Watch

Private Schools

St. Christopher’s: Burke brings back a lot of experience on the attack and in goal with Goode. The Saints will have to grow up fast on defense if they hope to return to the VISAA Division I Championship. The Saints were semifinalists in 2021.

Collegiate: A VISAA Division I quarterfinalist last season, the Cougars have plenty of firepower with Marlatt, Beeghly and senior attacker Owen Fallon. Senior John Woodfin works between the pipes behind a strong defense led by Eli Petty and Jay Seevers.

Steward: Looking to make the state postseason, the Spartans return eight starters from 2021 and are senior laden with Elles, defenders Graydon Patterson and Ethan Benson, and attackers Dylan Tyler and Lian Savage. Junior goalkeeper Cole Tyler started all six Steward games a year ago.

Trinity Episcopal: New head coach Dave Daly takes over what he calls a “young, hungry team”. The Titans look to build on their first-ever VISAA Championship bid last spring with senior midfielders Connor Earlenbach and Will Hall, senior attackers Tanner Snow and Will Martin, and sophomore goalie Caden Clark.

Public Schools

Class 6

Cosby: State semifinalists a season ago, head coach Eric Hall lost six starters to graduation, but returns a young, experienced nucleus set for another run. Attackers Oprandi and Tucker Mueller, midfielder Logan Cardwell and goalie Graham LeFevre are all juniors. Adam Sulanke, a sophomore LSM, looks to play a key role for the Titans.

James River: Always a postseason hopeful, the Rapids are led by seniors, beginning with Harry Kardian in goal. Forest, Griffin Newsome and Grady Pereira will create the offense, while Mason Lewis anchors the defense for head coach David Hope.

Manchester: Returning nine of ten starters, the Lancers are ready to finally make a run in Region 6A. Johnson is joined on the attack by Jordan Pope, while Bryan Nicks, Griffin Smith and Ryan Heck casts the defensive net in front of Tyler Poss between the pipes. Head Coach John Poss likes the Lancers’ athleticism.

Thomas Dale: Drew Duckett takes over in Chester for a Knights squad who return five starters and has split its first two matches this year. Earning team chemistry this spring is key to building towards May. Duckett leans on seniors Dustyn Shepard, Landon Mangano, Conner Faris, William Wetherbee and Parker Johnston to make that happen.

Class 5

Douglas Freeman: Watching an opponent hoist a state championship trophy can be the ultimate motivation. The Mavericks, state finalists last June, are primed to finish the job. With McCabe, Vidunas, Bryner and Elkin at the core of their leadership, and with senior Seth Holtz in goal, head coach John Neal has his deepest roster ever with 34 players. That depth will serve them well come May, and June.

Midlothian: The Trojans signaled their arrival with an overtime win over Atlee in the former Class 5, Region B semifinals in 2021. Head Coach Greg Barnard returns a quartet of seniors, led by Lee Pitz in goal. Midfielders Ryan Hamelmann and Noah Seli and attacker Braeden Early bring the experience, while three junior defensemen, Brennan Lane, Brock Naiman and Jack Runyon, look to create a wall in front of Pitz.

Deep Run: Falling just one goal short of knocking off rival Douglas Freeman in the region semis in 2021, the Wildcats must overcome the loss of eight starters. Senior attacker Slusher, and fellow seniors Matt Carter and Joe Ressler at midfield will anchor their comeback, while fellow senior Nate Baker returns in goal. Look for sophomore Jack McNally and freshman Daniel Jarvis to impact.

Mills Godwin: Six starters depart, five return for head coach Erik Harrington, as the Eagles hope to improve on their 3-6 record last season. They are very young, with their leading returning scorers a junior (Patrick Barbier) and a sophomore (Tim Hedrick). Luke Seaman, a junior, is experienced in goal, hoping newcomers Connor Boyd and Lawrence Belcher will meld into a tight defense as the season progresses.

Glen Allen: The Jaguars look to build under second-year head coach Scott Shriver, as they only were able to play eight matches a season ago. Junior midfielders Cole Reitzer and Sam Rackley anchor the returnees, with a pair of sophomores on defense in Cole Stein and Jack Poe. New goalie Luckas Ferrini is just beginning his varsity career.

Classes 1–4

Atlee: After several state championship match appearances in Class 5, the Raiders still seek their first state crown in this, their first season in the combined Class 1–4 classification. Veteran head coach Fielding Crawford keeps finding Millers, as Kevin looks to best his 67 point season of a year ago, while freshman Ryan looks to join the scoring party. Ash is there as well, while Bralley is the undisputed leader of the defense. Eric Allen and Thomas Hancock are both goalkeeper options for the Raiders.

Powhatan: Falling a win short of the state tournament in 2021, head coach Joe Niles returns six starters, but admits a lack of overall experience, stating “we are very young, and will rely on many of our juniors to do the heavy lifting”. They include attackers Connor Walters and Paxton Sloan, defender Austin Hurt and goalkeeper Jaden Cabiness. They are seniors, as Robert Smith and Adam Camp team with Hurt in front of the net.

Monacan: Trying to taste some postseason experience, head coach Paul Ralph counts on his defense to lead, with senior Grant Brill joining sophomores Jackson McCandless and Louie Clayton. LSM Colin Russell gives the Chiefs good leadership, and Ralph is very high on freshman goalkeeper Logan Russell. The quicker Monacan understands the learning curve, the better their playoff hopes will be.

Patrick Henry: While the Patriots have deep senior leadership, head coach Matthew Riccio admits he must learn his squad quickly for them to reach their fullest potential. Seniors include defender Andrew Nelson, attacker Charlie Liebert and goalkeeper Bryce Brooks, who started all nine matches for the Patriots a year ago. Keep an eye on junior midfielder Shane Lawson.