Previewing the 2022 girls lacrosse season

players to watch

Amani Kimball-McKavish, Collegiate: Called “our best overall player” by Cougars coach Christina Dobson last year, she returns for a final season after earning first-team all-state and All-Metro honors in 2021. Her next stop is Ohio State.

Bridget Wilson, Douglas Freeman: Wilson had an incredible sophomore campaign for the defending Class 5 champions with 48 goals and 25 assists with 64 draw control wins. She is one of nine returning starters for the Mavericks and has committed to James Madison.

Harper Jones, Steward: A first-team all-state and All-Metro honoree in a championship season for the Spartans, Jones looks to best her 47-goal, 64-point performance last season. She can cause havoc on the defensive end as well. Jones is committed to Mercer.

Maddie Tomaszewski, Atlee: One of four starting seniors who take the mantle of leadership from Kate Miller, now at the University of Virginia, Tomaszewski contributes everywhere while listed as a defender. She was a first team All-Metro and all-region selection a season ago in Class 5.

Ella Morici, Cosby: One of just six returning varsity players, the honorable mention All-Metro defender moves to midfield. The Titans will lean on her for not only leadership in developing eight freshmen new to the roster but to increase her scoring output as well.

Grace Moore, Douglas Freeman: Another Maverick to shine as a sophomore in last year’s title run, Moore, a first team All-Metro and all-region selection, had 49 goals, 15 assists and 56 draw controls. Moore and Wilson create a one-two punch other teams dream about. She has committed to East Carolina.

Reynolds Hester, Collegiate: This senior attacker is set for a breakout season after being All-Metro honorable mention last year. The Furman commit will form a tandem with Kimball-McKavish to spur the Cougars attack, rivaling Wilson and Moore for best in the area.

Lilly Jordan, Steward: With 94 saves for the VISAA Division II state champions a season ago, Jordan will spearhead the defense for the Spartans title defense. She was first team all-state and honorable mention All-Metro in 2021, impressive for making her debut in goal three games into last season.

Keep An Eye On: Lucy Larkin, Douglas Freeman; Jordan Krauss, Powhatan; Elena Sorkin, Deep Run; Julia Freeman, Atlee; Natalie Seaton, Monacan; Cassidy Perry, Patrick Henry; Kenson Epperly, Hanover; Evie Gouldin, Douglas Freeman; Caty Benton, Mills Godwin; Karli Olson, Cosby; Gillian Smith, James River; Porter Rhoades, St. Catherine’s; Grace Compton, Steward; Sally Harrington, St. Catherine’s

private schools

St. Catherine’s: The Saints lost a quarterfinal heartbreaker in the VISAA state playoffs last year and gear up for a deeper run this season under new coach Caitlin Brooks. She has young attackers, including three sophomores led by Rhoades. Fellow sophomore Katie Horner will be between the pipes, while senior anchors include Katie Smith at midfield and Claire Northfleet on defense.

Steward: A change at the top as Susanna Medoff takes over the reins of the defending VISAA Division II state champions. With Jones and Compton returning, along with Jordan in goal, is it enough to spark another run to a title? Sophomore Grace Deal joins the attack. Look for freshmen Anna Carpinelli and Morgan Shigley to contribute this season.

Collegiate: The Cougars, VISAA Division I runners-up last year, return seven starters, led by Kimball-McKavish and Hester. Coach Christina Dobson already is excited about her offense, with nine different players scoring in a preseason scrimmage. She calls her girls “smart, selfless players.” Veterans Izzy Lee and Barrett Rowe, a commit to Wofford, anchor the defense, with Avery Greenberg and Marla Van Deusen available in goal.

Trinity Episcopal: Veteran coach Margie Snead looks to rebuild after an injury-plagued 2021. Senior Sara Murphy-Payne, a commit to Winthrop, led the Titans in goals and draw controls last season, while fellow senior Sara Jane Ryan were second in both categories. All-conference goalie Maisen Jenkins, who has committed to Bridgewater, is back, while two sophomores who missed most of last season return: Julia Pollard and Catherine Pollard.

Saint Gertrude: After some close defeats in an 0-6 shortened season, the Gators will lean heavily on junior goalkeepers Chloe Fricks and Camille Boys early. Seniors Erin Marks and Lilly Bevan are joined up front by sophomore Annie Adamson. Experience is found on the back end with senior defenders Arden Neighbors and Molly Sproull.

CLASS 6

Cosby: The Titans won the Region 6A championship, advancing to the Class 6 state semifinals. Eight starters have departed, but coach John Henneberry will build with his six returners, including Morici and sophomore Jazna Dumont at midfield, senior attacker Hannah Shenton, and senior defender Karli Olsen. Henneberry calls his eight freshmen a “very exciting group who will see a lot of playing time.” Leading that pack will be new goalkeeper Cate Fritch.

James River: The Rapids look to put COVID cancellations and disappointments behind them this season with three key senior leaders in Smith, Stella Beale and Lilly Overby. Look for sophomore midfielder Emily Carlson to do damage offensively after an 11-goal shortened season in 2021. Junior Clara Watson has experience in goal.

Manchester: New coach Ashley Coddington made preseason an open competition for everyone to earn a starting role. She’ll begin the build with goalies D.J. Thompson and Jade Gilmore. There are eight seniors on the Lancers roster from attacker Katelyn Martin to midfielders Katelyn Garber, Makayla White and Ava Novak. Manchester has a difficult schedule, which will force it to grow up quickly.

Thomas Dale: The ladies from Chester have slowly, steadily improved their young program. Coach Katherine Caricofe is excited about her offense. Senior attacker Kate Harrison is joined by underclassmen Michelle Buffkin, Linsay Harris and Brooklyn Hundley. Senior Grace Nepemucenno will be the goal. Midfielder Avery Anderson is one of four Knights seniors.

CLASS 5

Douglas Freeman: What can the Mavericks do for an encore? Nine of 12 starters from the state championship team are back, itching to go back-to-back in Class 5. Wilson, Moore and Larkin combined for 124 goals last season, while Gouldin and fellow senior attacker Emma Jacoby each contributed 20 goals in ‘21. Zara Issak will be in goal. Three new sophomores are ready to contribute: Maggie Jacoby, Ella Post and Eva Gardner.

Deep Run: A 7-5 season, considered successful by some programs, is not acceptable in Twin Hickory. New coach Lauren Coleman looks to restart the Wildcats with key linchpins Sorkin at midfield and Meg LaBorne in goal. Sorkin is joined by senior Amanda Krug and junior Ella Bowen, while junior Bri Ellis will anchor the Deep Run defense. After tough losses to Collegiate and Douglas Freeman to start the season, a win over Patrick Henry gave Coleman her first as coach.

Glen Allen: Second-year coach Mackenzie Flemmons entered the job under COVID conditions and hopes a full 2022 season can help the Jaguars begin to turn the corner. She notes that “most of the girls have been playing with each other since middle school, so there is a natural chemistry.” Senior Madison Colestock and junior attacker Abigail Zaudtke lead the offense, while Evelyn Tull Springer, only a sophomore, begins her second season in goal. Newcomers Ava Walker and Lily Cosby look to add firepower to the offense.

Mills Godwin: Another second-year coach, Hanna Slough, continues her build of the Eagles, led by Benton, a senior attacker who has committed to Randolph-Macon, and junior midfielder/defender Kate Sylvia, who is already paying dividends on the offensive end as well. Nora DeShazo leads a defense that welcomes Kylee Carroll and Julia Mann. Slough says “leadership from Benton and Sylvia will lead this team.”

CLASSes 1-4

Atlee: The Raiders were 10-1 in 2021, their lone loss in the Class 5, Region B final to eventual state champion Douglas Freeman 17-13. Coach Bonnie O’Hara characterizes her squad as “athletic with a strong offense, young defense and midfield.” New to Class 4, the Raiders count on the experience of Tomaszewski, Freeman, goalie Julia Baitinger, and rising standout Olivia Ritter, who scored 24 goals in her freshman debut. Look for fellow sophomore Ella Lanzo to have a breakout campaign.

Mechanicsville: New coach Stuart Bernstein inherits a Mustangs squad that struggled through the all-Hanover County schedule a season ago. Mechanicsville will need outstanding senior leadership from attacker/defenders Claire Hayden and Victoria Campbell, and attacker Noelle Hess. Bella Testerman will anchor the defense between the pipes.

Hanover: A semifinalist in Region 4A last season, the Hawks return five starters who will have to replace four of their top five scorers from a year ago. Epperly, a sophomore, is the lone returnee with double-digits goal production in 2021 with 17 to go with 11 assists. She also earned 53 draw controls. Meghan Malpass and Tatum Zyglocke must step up offensively while juniors Peyton Powers and Abby Seiders lead the defensive returnees in front of returning sophomore goalkeeper Gabi Greth. Keep an eye on freshman attacker Olivia Griffin when given an opportunity.

Monacan: Five returnees, led by Seaton and her 43 goals in 2021, will work to jump the Chiefs into playoff contention. Freshman Emily Miller looks to form a one-two punch with Seaton, while Hailey Wilson, Ruby Friedrichs and Johanna Powers anchor the midfield. Coach Kristen MacMillan has two options in goal: senior Britney Persinger and sophomore Leah Mercado.

Patrick Henry: After only losing two starters from a team who went 2-4 against county rivals in last year’s mini-season, the Patriots look to take the next step, led by senior midfielder Perry and fellow senior attacker Kendall Morris. Maggie Sharp and Maisy Callahan are goalkeeper options for fifth-year coach Anna Marie Mason. Newcomers Lydia Parker and Adleigh Huckstep look promising.

Powhatan: Like Hanover, the Indians made the Region 4A semifinals in ‘21, falling in a 13-12 heartbreaker to Monticello. Coach Laura Camp is excited about her team chemistry, noting many players “are multisport athletes, so their bond transitions from one sport to another.” Krauss is the undisputed leader, joined by fellow senior Kendal McMullin. Jessie Fens returns in goal, teaming with Sam Flippo and Grace Hayden on the defensive end. Kate Adams and Lexi Campbell will join Krauss on the attack.

Goochland: In just their second season at the VHSL level, the Bulldogs understand that forward steps may be smaller than they’d like. Only one starter graduated, and 13 players return, including 10 starters. The attack will be led by Blair Bussells and fellow senior Sterling Dameron. Sarah Wright and Rayanna Tibbs anchor the middle, while seniors Rena Maier, Marina Stratiou, and Megan Painter defend in front of two goalkeepers: Rachel Calleran and Karleigh Stone. As coach Lydia James builds the roster, close calls will turn into victories.