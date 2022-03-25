Previewing the 2022 high school baseball season: Hanover may be the region's best team in years

Among plenty of high-end baseball teams in the area this season, Hanover may be the Lamborghini.

The Hawks return virtually everybody from last year’s Class 4 state runner-up team. With All-Metro players Levi Huesman (p), Cannon Peebles (c) and Seth Keller (p/inf) back, Hanover is ranked atop the Mid-Atlantic region by Baseball America and is ranked among the top 35 nationally by Perfect Game.

Along with Hanover, several area teams sport college prospects. Class 5, Region C figures to be highly competitive with top teams in Glen Allen, defending region champ Mills Godwin, Midlothian and Douglas Freeman.

In Class 6, Region A, Cosby and Thomas Dale have the ingredients to make runs, with James River in the mix.

Private schools should continue a tradition of state contenders with St. Christopher’s, Benedictine, Trinity Episcopal and Collegiate in Division I, and Steward in Division II.

Players to watch

Luke Calveric, 3b, Mills Godwin: The 6-foot-5 third baseman/pitcher has committed to Radford. The All-Metro pick made a major impact in the region playoffs last season, hitting .650 while making some terrific defensive plays.

Caleb Grizzard, p, Cosby: An Old Dominion recruit and All-Metro returnee, Grizzard went 4-1 with a 0.42 ERA last season, allowing just two earned runs. In 33 innings, he yielded 16 hits and walked 17, with 37 strikeouts.

Aiden Harris, 3b, Manchester: Harris, a sophomore, has committed to Virginia. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he’s ranked as the top 2024 prospect in the Mid-Atlantic by Perfect Game.

Josiah Harrison, of, Trinity Episcopal: Harrison, who has committed to Longwood, had an incredible streak of 11 consecutive hits – five of which were homers – during a four-game span on the way to All-Metro honors last season. He hit. 450 with six homers and 20 RBIs overall while stealing 19 bases.

Levi Huesman, p; Cannon Peebles, c; Seth Keller p/inf, Hanover: All three were All-Metro picks. Huesman, one of the top pitching prospects in the state, has committed to Coastal Carolina. In 36 1/3 innings last season, the left-hander had a 0.77 ERA, struck out 66 and walked 14. Peebles and Keller are committed to ODU. Peebles hit .500 with four homers and 26 RBIs and threw out five of six baserunners attempting to steal. Keller had a 1.00 ERA on the mound, with 25 strikeouts and three walks in 14 innings, and drove in 21 runs.

Jaden Kinsler, p, Glen Allen: Kinsler, a left-hander and All-Metro selection, has committed to JMU after going 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA last season. He struck out 37 and walked just seven in 28 1/3 innings.

Carter Schmitt, c; Cam Nuckols, p, St. Christopher’s: Schmitt (Randolph-Macon) drove in a whopping 41 runs in 24 games. The All-Metro pick hit .451 with four homers and struck out only four times. Nuckols has committed to VCU. Another All-Metro returnee, he was 7-0 with a 0.59 ERA last season. In 35 2/3 innings, he yielded just 12 hits, walked 15 batters and had 65 strikeouts.

Class 6

Cosby (14-1 last year) will be a region favorite again behind P Caleb Grizzard, SS Brayden Simpson and C Collin Hughes. Coach Dean Grant has a fairly young team with sophomore OFs Ayden Schnarrs and Seth Truesdale, sophomore pitchers Giovanni Briggs and Jack Weight, and juniors Hayden Giordano and Bryce Grizzard.

James River started three freshmen at the end of last season. With another year and a lot of returnees back, the Rapids expect to build on last year’s 9-3 mark. Michael Caliz (ss/p) and Jonah Dail (of/p) hit .450 and .412, respectively. They’re back by sophomores Judd Zegarra (3b) and Callum Early (2b/p), senior Jackson Rowe (of) and junior Eli Reid (1b). Owen Riley, Reece Hamilton and Bryce Vick will be part of the mound rotation.

Manchester returns five starters, has a marquee player in sophomore Aiden Harris, and should be competitive in the region. Harris is joined by junior C Devan Butler and senior OF Austin Riney. Harris and Riney will share the pitching. Freshman Donavan Jeffrey is a first baseman/pitcher.

Thomas Dale can go a long way behind two Division I pitchers – senior Ethan Hamill and sophomore Chase Swift. Hamill (Cornell) was 5-0 with a 0.88 ERA last season. Swift (Virginia Tech) was 6-1 with a 0.83 ERA. Conner Spears (3b/utility, .385 with 14 RBIs), Justin Spiegel (c/p) and Swift (of) lead a lineup that will include Preston Branzelle (utility), Matthew McGovern (of/ss) and Austin Whirley (ss).

Class 5

Deep Run coach Josh Aldrich will rely on a mix of seniors and underclassmen. Juniors Josiah Seguin (ss) and Jake Rizzo (2b) will handle the middle, with seniors Grant Turner (3b), Nate Larsen (1b/dh) and Will Miller (c). Senior Hunter Fallen and sophomore Trey Gauch are the pitchers. Other sophomores and freshmen may see action.

Douglas Freeman is replacing several starters, but coach Ray Moore has some firepower. Senior Macho Santiago (utility, .415 average) is headed to VCU, sophomore Lee Sowers (utility) has committed to Virginia Tech, and senior pitcher Jackson Beale (1-2, 1.83) is headed to Mary Washington. Trey Shelton (inf), Carson Herod (c), Colin Estrada (utility), Ryan Bland (utility) and Andrew Bottari (p) will see action.

Glen Allen (14-1 last year) has six starters returning and will be a team to beat in the region. Jaden Kinsler heads a deep rotation with Ethan Hudson (3-1) and Alex Heid (2-0). Coach Dave Savino’s club has a lot of facets offensively and defensively with Ethan Brooks (ss, VCU), Eli Brooks (of), Andrew Harris (3b), Cam Slough (c), Christopher Johnson (1b) and Anthony Connor (2b).

Hermitage has some depth on the mound with Justin Journette (of) and Cayman Goode (3b/ss) and speed with senior Journette (Norfolk State), sophomore Nick Suitte (ss) and junior Semaj Adams (of). Sophomore Jacob Kinney (1b/p), Nick McCray (c), Alex Tillery (utility) and Emory Bender (of) will be counted on by new coach James Wilkerson.

Highland Springs has six starters returning but has only a few seniors, including Bryan McDonough (of/inf) and Trevor Zitta (1b/c). Junmonte Hamiel (p/of), Eli Tillman (inf/p), KJ Davis (of) and Josh Mahan (c/inf/p) are juniors. Jonathan Smith (inf) and Eric Slaughter (p) are sophomores, and Henry Hazelgrove (inf/of) is a freshman.

J.R. Tucker lost some quality pitching but has a core group of starters returning and mound depth from an 8-6 team. Alex Hagerich (ss/p), Trevor Harris (c), Cole Pegram (lf), Ethan Poling (3b), Peyton Hinton (1b) and Caden Ballum (rf) are back. Hagerich, Justin Helberg and freshman Caleb Wood will do the pitching.

Meadowbrook has five starters back, led by senior Ronald Cruz (cf/ss/p). He hit .433, drove in eight runs and had 13 stolen bases last season. Sophomore Jaden Lipshetz (ss/p), senior Josiah Baird (inf) and junior Dana Robinson (of/2b) will help offensively. Pitching is young with Baird, sophomore Angel Prieto and freshman Anthony Garcia.

Midlothian will be among the region contenders. Cole Feldman (3b) has committed to George Mason, Andrew Jones (p/dh) has committed to VMI, and Joe Gordon (1b/p) has committed to Lynchburg. Conor Harrington (cf), Chase Chambers (ss), Jack Copeland (c), Jack Thomson (rf), freshman Evan Miller (2b) and Sam Sperry (lf) should form an offense with speed and power. Jones, Gordon and Hank Blanton will be on the mound.

Mills Godwin has almost everybody returning from last year’s region title-winning club. The Eagles should have strong defense behind 3B Luke Calveric, C George Gustafson (13 RBIs, Roanoke) and infielders Juice Tobin (.417, 15 steals), Cole Powers and Matt Cornwell (1b). Garrett Mason (18 RBIs), Ashur Caraher (lf), Dylan Hudson (utility) and Darin Capps (rf) are part of a lineup that can create havoc on the bases. Coach Josh Gentry has a lot of arms with Calveric, Mason, Michael Hagin (H-SC) and Cornwell, among others.

Class 4

Atlee’s first-year coach, Michael Morris, will rely on seniors Turner Fitzpatrick (ss), Chase Sanford (cf/p), Miguel Montoya (2b) and Landon Scott (lf), Dane Keith (p) and John Best (p). Juniors Gunnar Stromberg (3b) and Jacob Hines (1b) also will be on the mound, along with sophomore Aven Stevens.

Dinwiddie should continue to be a factor under first-year coach Mack Krupp despite relying on several sophomores. Seniors Colby Massengill (p/inf) and Maddaux Childress (inf/p) are back from a 10-2 team, leading a lineup that includes sophomores Jack Wells (inf/of), Lucas Smith (of), and Conner Cliborne (inf/c), and junior Austin Hawkes (of). Cliborne and Smith join Massengill on the mound.

George Wythe will rely on a mix of seniors -- Kenneth Edmonds (p), Ter’quan Thomas (cf/p) and Tremain Reid (p) – and underclassmen. Freshman Moses Crump will catch, with freshmen Luis Ramierez Chun at first and Demone Hill at second. Sophomore Emacio Jefferson is in left.

Hanover will be a state favorite with virtually everybody back, led by Levi Huesman (p), Cannon Peebles (c) and Seth Keller (p/inf). Also back are Brett Alvis (1b/p), Nolan Williamson (of/p), pitcher Marcus Van Alstine (1.00 ERA, four saves), Charlie Rohr, Chase Hustead, Owen Deshazo, Cole Elrod and Ryan Cowell.

Henrico intends to put athleticism and scrappiness to work with Joseph Rupp (cf/ss/p), Dylan Connell (1b/p), Ernest Jarrett (2b/ss/of), Zavion Jackson (ss/p), Daquan Smith (c/utility) and Zuri Jefferson (of/p). Rupp, Smith and Jefferson are seniors. Connell and Jarrett are sophomores, and Jackson is a freshman. Rupp, Jackson and senior Jordan Hawkins are expected to do a lot of the pitching.

Matoaca, relying on some sophomores and freshmen, will seek to improve as the season goes along. Franklin Pearce Butler (utility) is a junior, Jacob Lee (c) and Gavin Kennedy (ss) are sophomores, and Seth Harrison (utility) and Lucas Edwards (cf) are freshmen. Senior Ben Goodman leads a mound corps that includes sophomores Caymon Wilkinson and Connor Valerio.

Mechanicsville is replacing most of pitching, but the Mustangs have talent throughout the lineup. Ethan Serrano (ss, VCU), CJ DiNapoli (of/p, William & Mary), Dallas Hairfield (of/p, Longwood), Trevor Loving (inf, Lynchburg), Nolan Kruse (of, Shenandoah) and sophomore Cam Lamb (c/of, Longwood) have college commitments. DiNapoli, Hairfield and Sam Owens will handle the pitching.

Monacan lost some key starters but has several seniors, led by Christian Estes (c), Jaden Greenidge (ss/p), Jalen Greenidge (cf) and Jake Williams (1b/dh). Sophomore Turner Johnson (inf/p) and senior Cole Macomson (2-3, 2.70 ERA) are part of the pitching rotation. Freshman Aydan Smith will see duty in the infield and outfield.

Patrick Henry has some seasoning to undergo and will look for leadership from returnees Lee Smallwood (senior ss) and Patrick Brizendine (junior p/1b). Junior Cole Simmons joins Brizendine on the mound. Junior Sam Kaczmarek (3b) and freshman Zach Zelazny (2b) will be in the infield.

Powhatan should be solid for first-year coach Duane Partusch. He has an experienced lineup with seniors Chase Gayness (1b), Josh Boelt (ss), Carter Dawson (cf), Andrew Cheatham (rf), Hayden Wasson (p) and Jack McMinn (p), plus junior Andrew Shiflett (2b). Senior Thomas Cook (of/p) and junior Luke Burkhart (p) will step into roles.

Varina coach Mike Crostic expects to be competitive if he can get some offense behind pitchers Michael Wingo (sophomore, 3-3, 3.94) and Isaiah Wyatt (junior, 2-1, 3.21), and OF Malcolm Mackey (Norfolk State, .389), SS Jabril Bullock (.435, 14 RBIs) and Wingo (2b, .400). Crostic could start several sophomores and freshmen, including sophomore Landon Camley (c/inf). Gavin Stevens (3b/p) is a junior.

Class 3

Caroline has a lot of youth but four starters back. Mound duty will go to sophomore Adam Pitts, freshman Baylor Storke and junior Christian Tingen (inf, .405). Seniors Jordan Chapman (c/p) and Justin Simulcik (of), sophomores Myles Holmes (of) and Brayden Hartsell (1b/p), and freshman Michael Schott (2b/p) are part of the every-game lineup.

Colonial Heights has arms back from a 10-5 team but will need to replace offense. Alex Chini went 5-2 with a 2.63 ERA and Zach Miller was 4-2, 3.54. Miller (of) had 17 RBIs, and Chini and Gray Ellenburg (p/c) drove in 13 runs apiece. First-year coach Brennan Hoffer has a lot of juniors with Miller, Ellenburg, Will Cimburke (p/inf) and Mason Warren (p/inf).

Goochland has a team filled with juniors: Mason Gregory (cf/utility), Riley Hite (inf), Graham Michael Fletcher-Mintz (c/p), John Summitt (of) and A.J. Condrey, the only player with varsity experience on the mound. Juniors Chase Breedlove and Jacob Throckmorton join Condrey.

Maggie Walker Governor’s School has a lot of starters and seniors back. Dominant Turner (p/ss/cf), Pulkit Iyer (p/3b), Cameron Paoloni (cf/p), Jonah Curran (3b/p) and Will Shepard (p) are seniors. Charlie Mackay (p) is a junior. Freshmen Grayson Reid (utility/of/p) and Donovan Johnson (2b) will see time.

Petersburg has a young team led by sophomore catcher Julius Turner (.423). Two other sophomores – Khalil Brooks (of/ss) and Jamonte Chavis (2b) – along with junior Rayjuan Traynham (of/p), senior Rodleke Stith (1b) and freshman ZaQuez Reese (ss/p) will be counted on for production.

Class 2

Thomas Jefferson has a young team. Josiah Hargrove (ss) and Jermaine Booker (c) are seniors, Bryce Carrington (2b), Quinton Wallace (3b/c/p) and John Blease (c/1b) are juniors, and Ben Coppola (of/ss) is a freshman. Coppola, Carrington and Blease will handle the pitching.

John Marshall is starting six freshmen and sophomores along with seniors Bernard Tyler (3b) and Jaevion Trent (cf). Avi Greene (ss) and Zerihun Prescott (c/3b) are sophomores, and Jackson Cobb (2b/c) is a freshman. Green, Cobb and Prescott will move to the mound as well.

Independent schools

Benedictine lost a lot of starters from last year’s state championship team, but it has talent. Corey Adams (ss, William & Mary) hit .420 with 23 RBIs. Junior Daniel Lingle went 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA. OF Wil Moore (VMI) is back after missing time with an injury. Terrence Rhodes (inf), Sam Saunders (c/of), Derrell Fletcher (p/1b/c), Ethan Loucks (2b/3b), Eli Ranson (p) and Jagen Ratlief (p) will step into key roles.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot lost several seniors and will have a young squad led by sophomore outfielder Hunter Case.

Collegiate will be a factor under coach Andrew Slater with senior OF Donovan Williams and junior OF/P Hank Shield forming a nice combination in the lineup. Seniors Eric McDaniel (of) and Pearse Riendeau (dh) will double up on the mound.

New Community’s lineup is all underclassmen, and eight are returning starters. Wyatt Alridge (ss/p, .421, 4-1, 1.00), Thomas Peters (p/c) and Julie Conn (utility/p) are juniors. Sophomores include Nate Gobble (2b/p), Nicholas Catania (3b/of), Jack Raggio (of/p) and Wesley McElroy (of).

St. Christopher’s has been working through some injuries but will be a title threat with C Carter Schmitt, P/INF Cam Nuckols, 1B/3B/P Sterling Austin (H-SC) and SS/P Jacob Carnley back. Charlie Knighton (lf/1b/p) hit .421 and Bradley Garner (3b/1b/p) is experienced. Chase Bayler steps into center field. Nuckols, Austin and Carnley are on the mound.

Steward also has been dealing with some injuries but should be a handful behind Michael Shamus (3b/p, .432, 12 RBIs), Andrew Schmeer (2b/p, 13 RBIs), Michael Lewis (p/cf), Sam Roberson (ss/p, 19 stolen bases, four triples) and Owen Marcey (of/p). Nate Kumper (c), Zach Williams (p) and Mike Moore (of/inf) will see action.

Trinity Episcopal will be a contender with OF Josiah Harrison (.450, six homers, 20 RBIs) leading a lot of returnees. Carter Schuma (p/inf), Logan Janney (p/inf), JD Stemhagen (p/of), Matthew Rollins (c) and Will Carter (p/inf) are back. The pitching corps includes eighth-grader Jalen German, freshman Taegan Logan and sophomore Brennan Ridley.

Note: Schools that returned questionnaires to The Times-Dispatch are included in this preview.