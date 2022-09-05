Previewing the 2022 high school boys volleyball season

In 2021, two dynasties ended, one continued, and one may have been born.

In the first season where the Virginia High School League (VHSL) combined the state’s participating Class 5 and Class 6 schools into one state championship tournament, it was the Glen Allen Jaguars who, after falling in three straight state finals, grabbed their first state title.

Along that road, both Deep Run and James River saw their championship runs of four and three years, respectively, come to an end.

But in the combined Class 1–4, despite a slow start and a midseason coaching change, Patrick Henry roared through the postseason, capturing its sixth consecutive state championship, adding to a VHSL record run.

Will the Jaguars fend off their powerhouse brethren? Is this the year Maggie Walker finally dethrones the Patriots after falling in three straight championship matches?

CLASS 5-6:

Glen Allen (23-0) has picked up where it left off, taking a 3-0 win at Deep Run on August 30th. Leaning early on the senior trio of Andrew Onusconich, Riley Irmen and Edwin Barrack, coach Kevin Hoy likes the experience factor, and will count on the Jaguars’ defense early, while developing a better block game at the net and, as he says, “offensive consistency”. Two more seniors, Alem Dubcak and Duncan Rutkowski, are expected to be key cogs in the Glen Allen machine.

For Deep Run (15-7), a state semifinalist last fall, coach Kevin Pond, who won his 300th career game as coach of the Wildcats to begin this season, knows that some of his roster has to be ready for the big ones, learning early against Glen Allen. Pond also lacks experience at setter. The Wildcats turn to Gavin Tan for that responsibility, while counting on Makary Czekajlo, Ben Frei and Will Schwab to lead the attack. Junior John Russell should step up in the middle both offensively and defensively.

Douglas Freeman (12-9) looks to take another step back toward prominence under second-year coach Ray Vance. The Mavericks fought back from an 0-2 deficit to knock off Atlee on the road in their opener. Combined, seniors Brayden Owens and Henry Mumford nailed 253 kills last year. Add the returning Jacob Buxbaum at setter (141 digs, 426 assists in ‘21), and the Mavericks are poised to fight for a top spot in region play.

At J.R. Tucker (7-13), coach Sam Rock brings back senior first team All-Region opposite Justin Helberg, who had 187 kills last season, and Jai Keskar (112 kills, 40 aces). At setter is sophomore Zack Bond, who enters with plenty of varsity experience. New sophomore libero Tyler Koshy’s development will be key for a Tiger team finally able to practice and play in their new gymnasium. That stability alone should help Tucker to get back in the double digit win column.

2021 ended abruptly for perennial power James River (19-1), falling in the state quarterfinal for its only loss of the season. The Rapids will be loaded offensively, led by senior middle Tyler Alexander, senior outside William Bickett and senior middle Parker Forest. Add in libero Graham Fearrington, and setter Sean Gould, also seniors, and the experience factor will give James River an edge, as will the desire to erase the disappointment of last November.

Manchester (14-6) comes off its second best season in school history, but must replace leadership and rebuild depth. Senior outside Evan Holzmacher will need to be a big force, aided by senior middle Justin Porta, senior setter Brennan Clark, and junior middle Sam Hoebelheinrich.

For Midlothian (8-9), hopes are high under fourth-year coach Ian Wajciechowski. The Trojans, too, are senior laden, led by setter Collin Johnson, outside hitters Peyton Heleniak and John Ruggiero, middle Michael Candland and libero Brennan Mooney. That experience will help Midlothian in running various offensive options to keep opponents guessing.

Thomas Dale (12-7) already has a three-set win over fellow county rival Cosby, though all three sets were two-point thrillers. The Knights look for their first trip to a state final since 2018, led by junior outside hitter Wesley Graves, senior middle hitters Aaden Sconyers and Ray Baught, and senior outside Tucker Brown, back from an injury-shortened 2021. Coach Joshua Forbes is excited about the prospects of junior setter Landon Andrews and sophomore libero Ryan Cathers, who was named MVP at USA Volleyball Nationals in the 15U Division.

CLASS 1–4:

Patrick Henry will look to extend its state championship run to seven under new coach Andy Steuart. Losing All-Metro Player of The Year Davis Luck (Randolph-Macon) means opportunity for others to step up. The Patriot hopes begin with junior setter Jason Matthews and junior libero Stephan Matthews. Add in senior middles Ryan DuBrueler and Josh Brookheimer, and outside hitters Brandon Atkins and Cooper Cobetto, and Steuart likes the depth and flexibility of his team.

Atlee sports seniors in libero Jacob Mitchell, outside Ethan Miller, and looks for 6’6” senior Todd Sager to contribute. Carter Sykes and Cooper Conrad will be the setters.

Colonial Heights loses six starters, and will lean heavily on seniors Brent Haden (setter), Dylan Ruxer (outside) and Thomas Sawka (right side).

At Hanover, veteran coach Hilary Cassil has a young roster. They are “hard working and eager to improve,” led by junior setter Teagan Cole and outside hitters, junior Jackson Strand and sophomore Robbie Seifert. Sophomore middle Jackson Phipps and outside Wyatt Young will be needed to step up.

Maggie Walker (17-9) continues to climb to state title match levels, only to run into Patrick Henry. Coach Connor Dixon is excited about his team’s chances this fall, led by senior setter Christian Walsh, who has 590 career assists. Fellow seniors Wood Johnson and Jaedin Harris will man the middle, while Bruce Yanovitch returns at libero. Perhaps the big early task for the Dragons is to find vocal leadership after the graduation of Matteo DeLuca.

Matoaca (9-7) looks to improve and make a mark in what may be its final season in Class 4. Six seniors lead the way, including libero Jacob Enslen, setter Ian Wynn, and outsides Jack Polino and Nathan Spinner. Coach Tonya Tunnell is concerned about the teams’ lack of experience when compared to many opponents with club level players on their roster.