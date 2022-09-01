Previewing the 2022 high school field hockey season around the Richmond area

Trinity Episcopal and All-Metro player of the year Lainey Nichols made a run to the VISAA semifinals before falling to eventual state champs Norfolk Academy.

Collegiate and St. Catherine's earned their usual bevvy of All-LIS honorees, including star Cougars junior Callie Rogers and Saints senior Emma Stevens.

And Deep Run captured the Region 5C crown with a 2-0 victory over Prince George behind first team All-Metro honoree Ella Burns.

Here's The Times-Dispatch's annual look at the Richmond region's field hockey scene as the 2022 season gets underway.

TEAM BY TEAM

Senior defender Tessa Iorio and senior forward Raneem Basir lead a Clover Hill team looking to replace 10 starters under second-year coach Ginny Gill. Senior Vianca Ruiz and junior Emma McDaniel feature in midfield, and junior Isabella Bushey will be a key piece in defense in front of keeper Kathryn Whaley.

Legendary Collegiate coach and AD Karen Doxey retired; she's replaced by assistant Kelsey Smither. The reigning LIS champs return six starters led by star junior midfielder and top recruit Callie Rogers, a first team All-Metro honoree who scored 22 goals last season, including the overtime winner in the LIS title game against Trinity. Seniors Sadie Brooks and Mary Katherine Brost lead the attacking line alongside eighth-grader Alexandra Curtis. Senior midfielder / back Izzy Lee is the anchor in the middle of the park for a Cougars program with 25 upperclassmen. Collegiate did graduate much of its back line, so there will be some shuffling in defense. Freshman Abby Carley and junior Anjun Dhillon could share time in goal. Eighth-grade forward Alexandra Curtis and junior mid Katherine Martin are new names to watch.

Sophomore keeper Erin Barlett will lead a strong defense for a Cosby program returning six starters from a 14-4 team as coach Emily Hartman enters her fourth year leading the Titans. Juniors Sophia Smith, Caroline Carns and Zoe Baarker anchor the midfield. Seniors Mariah Paulus and Ellie Bland lead the attack, with junior Jazna Dumont headlining the defense.

Cassie Perez enters her fifth year in charge at Douglas Freeman excited about the prospects of a veteran Mavericks side with 13 seniors, six juniors and three sophomores. Senior forwards Ann Collier Ferguson (four goals last season), Avery Fonville and Adair Reid, senior mid Meg Pollard (three goals) and senior defender Simone Fortier, all captains, lead the charge. First team All-Region defender Margaret Shepardson will be key on the back line. Second team All-Region mid Mackenzie Fellows (five goals) could take a big step forward as a junior. The Mavericks will have to replace ample production lost with the graduation of Region 5C player of the year Ellie O'Neil. But Perez said sophomore Sarah Chilton is ready to step into that roll. Senior keeper Ellie Clements played in 17 games last year.

First team All-Region senior keeper Allie Gregory (136 saves, 14 goals allowed) headlines a Glen Allen squad that returns seven starters from a 10-6 team. Seventh-year coach Jennifer Miller is bullish on her Jaguars continuing to generate All-Region honorees with a talented core of returners that includes senior forward Kendall Vonherbulis (10 goals, five assists) and sophomore forward Ally Vonherbulis (six goals, six assists). Senior Elise Crowder (first team All-Region) and junior Anna Threadgold (second team All-Region) anchor the midfield. Senior third team All-Region defender Jenna Wade leads the back line.

Hanover has lots of chemistry to lead on with a core that has played together for several seasons. The Hawks have an established defense and will look to develop and strengthen their attack and speed in the circle. Third-year coach Nicole Yeaney has five returning starters for a group that will feature senior forwards Sydney Wingfield and Margo Dandridge plus senior midfielders Rylee Beasley, Tatum Zyglocke and Kinsley Bajer. Junior forward Kenson Epperly could play a key role, and keeper Caroline Willson played in 16 games last season.

Region 4B runner-up Patrick Henry lost a handful of college-bound standouts, but first team All-Metro attacking midfielder Ava Rossman (15 goals, 10 assists) is back to lead the Patriots in her junior season. Rossman and junior defensive mid Maddie Just (10 goals, five assists) will be relied upon to set the pace, distribute the ball and finish in the cage, said 10th-year coach Abbie Rossman. Junior Maggie Sharp steps into goal with big shoes to fill. Senior defenders Ann Mason Burr and Jaiden Jacobs will play key roles in the back. Senior mid Abby Fitzpatrick (five goals, two assists) and senior forward Clarissa Thurston should feature prominently.

Coach Stephanie Tyson enters her 10th year leading Powhatan with a young starting lineup of three seniors, two juniors and six sophomores. Leading scorer and senior forward Lexi Campbell (20 goals, five assists) is the focal point up front. Junior Casey Grell (two goals, five assists) takes over the center midfield position and will have a key impact as she transitions from defense. Erica Krauss (eight goals, 15 assists) started all 16 games as a freshman and will feature prominently. Senior defender Emilee Taylor and senior mid Kate Adams (seven goals, two assists) provide a vital leadership presence, Tyson said.

Forwards Annie Smith and Adrienne Rogers lead a strong senior class for Saint Gertrude, which returns 14 players that saw time last season. Seniors Maya McClellan, Carolyn Cogswell and Virginia Lee are returners in defense. Senior Camille Boyd returns in the cage after playing all 18 games as a junior. Senior Tabitha Pickral is positioned for a versatile role supporting both the attack and defense. Coach Heather Nichols joins the program to work with second-year coach Regina Ryan.

Stevens headlines a veteran St. Catherine's midfield that also includes seniors Becca Galbraith and Maggie Wallace and junior Emalene Harter. Stevens had five goals in 2021, and Harter netted six. Seniors Alder Dickey (Rhodes College recruit), Addie Whisnand (six goals) and Addy Wanick (four goals) headline the attack. Senior Gigi Johnson and sophomore Keagan Southall lead a defense that will lean on senior Georgie Ascoli in goal. The Saints return seven starters from last year's squad, and third-year coach Annie Zinkavich expects great things from a veteran St. Catherine's squad with leadership and enthusiasm aplenty.

Coach Heather Miller takes over a Steward program with eight returning starters and a new energy about it. Senior Anne Rhodes Aderhold is set to take on the role of keeper. Senior forwards Anza Fierro and Rowan McMillan lead the attack along with junior Katherine Elles. Juniors Hayden Blevins and Emma Herzog will feature in the midfield along with sophomore Sadie Goldberg. Seniors Sabina Mohanty and Mollye Goldberg headline the defense alongside junior left back Mary Walker and sophomore right back Annie Taylor, with junior Grace Deal primed for a versatile role.

Margie Snead enters her 24th season in charge at local power Trinity Episcopal with a skillful, quick Titans outfit that will ping the ball around and play a fun brand of hockey. Senior keeper Valentina Ambrogi-Torres was an LIS, VISAA and All-Metro first-teamer after posting 11 shutouts. Senior back Neely Windefordner is committed to Randolph-Macon. Senior attacking midfielder Olivia Schmincke had 11 goals last season and is set to play at Delaware. Junior defensive mid Mary Hazel Davis is committed to Liberty. Junior forward Ellie Johnson and sophomore Karsin Beatty scored 10 goals apiece in 2021. Freshmen Anna Riesser and Lilah Grace Logan are new names to watch, and freshman keeper Avery Johnson was invited to the USA Field Hockey Junior National Camp.