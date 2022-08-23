Previewing the 2022 high school football season, team-by-team, around the greater Richmond area

Varina blue and white poured onto the Liberty University field last December as the Blue Devils hoisted a historic Class 4 crown.

On the same day, King William black and gold filled the stands at Salem City Stadium as All-Metro player of the year Demond Claiborne led the Cavaliers to a Class 2 title.

And a couple weeks prior, Titans prevailed over Cadets amid plumes of smoke in double overtime at Aycock Stadium, as Trinity captured its first VISAA Division I championship in program history.

The Times-Dispatch's annual team-by-team look at the upcoming high school football season is here. From Class 6 to the VISAA and Regions 4B and 5C, here's our full look at the greater Richmond area, as 804 football programs look to replicate the championship heights ascended by Varina, King William and Trinity Episcopal in 2021.

CLASS 6

Cosby

Coach: Josh Wild

2021: 2-9

Offense: Senior back Nazir Coley was electric at times with the ball in his hands last season. He and senior wideout Robbie Wilkerson form a good one-two punch at the skill positions. Sophomore quarterback Carson Lambert will be charged with feeding them the ball behind a line led by senior guard Keyshawn Claiborne, a 330-pound, 6-foot-3, first team all-region honoree. Senior center Bryce Gizzard is another returner and should play a key role up front.

Defense: Grizzard will play end and Claiborne leads the line at tackle, along with fellow senior returner Jayden Parker. Much will be asked of three underclassmen linebackers in James Bland, Landon Snyder and Jessiah Parker. Wilkerson will lead the back end at cornerback alongside juniors Jakari Sanders and Kylyn Brown and sophomore Josh Barker. Freshman Grant Horvath is set to handle punting and kicking duties.

Outlook: Josh Wild was named Cosby's head coach in February, and takes over as just the second coach in Titans history after the retirement of longtime program leader Pete Mutascio. Cosby returns 10 starters, and Claiborne, Coley and Wilkerson are among a talented senior class. Aside from wins over George Wythe and Clover Hill, plus a couple competitive losses to Bird and Monacan, the Titans were on the end of some sound defeats in 2021. One of those was a season-opening 32-0 home loss to Thomas Dale, which hosts the Titans in Week 1 this year. Cosby last finished a season with a winning record in 2015.

James River

Coach: Jacob Hodges

2021: 7-5

Offense: Run blocking is the strength for a Rapids attack led by senior linemen Bobby Lee, Nashaun Hall and Zach Betz, plus juniors Thomas Bryne and Liam Henry. Senior Owen Riley and junior Nelson Layne are competing to start at quarterback and may rotate some. Though inexperienced in playing time, this is a senior-laden unit with backs George Grant and Dylan Diaz, plus wideouts Casey Miller and Jordy Etz, who will also handle kicking and punting duties. Senior William & Mary recruit Clayton Dobler (6-4, 225) is the headliner at tight end. Will need to replace the hefty production of first team All-Metro receiver Chris Seward.

Defense: Dobler will be key on this side of the ball as well. As an end, he forms a formidable pass-rushing duo with Betz (6-5, 215). Sophomore tackle Keyshawn Ross (6-2, 330) should plug plenty of rushing lanes. Grant leads the linebacking corps along with junior Sam Walsh. Diaz will play corner opposite fellow senior Jacob Garnett. And Riley, the only returning starter outside Dobler, leads the back end at safety. Coach Jacob Hodges said this is an aggressive Rapids defense that lacks only in-game experience.

Outlook: After a resurgent 2021 campaign in Hodges' first season at the helm that included impressive wins over Powhatan, Midlothian and Thomas Dale, James River faces ample turnover with all 11 offensive starters gone, plus nine defensive starters to replace. Three home games followed by a road matchup with Huguenot to start the season could give this group a chance to find its footing early on before a home date with Manchester in late September serves as a barometer for where it stands in the local hierarchy.

Manchester

Coach: Tom Hall

2021: 7-3

Offense: The Lancers will be young in places but have talent. Keep an eye on freshman QB Landen Abernethy (6-0, 170). He has top targets in Ty’ee Stephens (6-2, 170), who has some Power 5 offers, Kyree Richardson, Simeon Rodgers and Xavier Brown-Player. Deon Carter and Jaden Plantin will see time at slot receiver, with Amari Jackson and Devin Bryant at running back. The line is led by returnees Kenny Walz (6-5, 285), who has several college offers, and Will Harris (6-4, 275). Among those up front will be sophomore Aiden Spencer (6-3, 220), Nick Mackie (6-6, 250) and Gaige Brooks (6-3, 320).

Defense: Manchester has one returning starter, but he’s junior lineman Makai Byerson (6-5, 245), who has offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Maryland and Duke, among others. While experience is lacking, coach Tom Hall says the unit is fast with plenty of potential. Will Taliaferro and Makai Elliott join Byerson up front. Sophomore Carson Martell (6-0, 210) will lead a linebacking corps that includes Myles Cobbs-Bradley and Alazha Lewis. Justice Thompson, Derrick Collins, Jayden Clark and James Howard are in the secondary.

Outlook: Hall has a lot of inexperience after losing some key players to graduation and transfer, and for a lot of programs that might indicate a rebuild. But the Lancers have anchors with several Division I prospects and potential on the way with others. This is a program that has gone 61-10 with a state title (2018) the past six seasons. As it gets some seasoning, expect it to be a team to beat once again.

Thomas Dale

Coach: Kevin Tucker

2021: 6-3

Offense: Dale returns 10 starters from a productive unit, including D-I recruits Ethan Minter (QB), Nick Tyree (receiver) and Stephon Hicks (TE/SS). It can run with Brandon Rose (5-11, 200) or throw to Tyree, Donovan Woods, Christian Lyons (6-4) and Jacob Seaborn. Minter, a junior, will be the best QB the Knights have had, Tucker said, and he was the All-Metro punter. Up front, sophomore Yinka Lawal (6-1, 250), Jayden Baskerville (6-1, 250), Chase Aslett (6-3, 275) and Aiden Jones (6-3, 285) return. Devin Baugh steps in at center.

Defense: While a lot of starters need to replaced, Dale does have experienced players and depth. Hicks, a hybrid linebacker-safety who returned three interceptions for TDs and had 70-plus tackles, was a second-team All-Metro pick last year. Maddax Lee (220) had more than 150 tackles last year and gives Dale a strong linebacking presence with LB/DE Brandan Cammarasana (210), C.J. Milazzo and Will Brooks. Josh Jeter (245), JoJo Gilliam (255) and Phoenix Ward (245) form the front line. Jon Tyree, Lorenz Bacon, Eddie Guinyard and Jaden Thomas are in the secondary.

Outlook: After a short stay in the region playoffs last season, Dale is looking for more, and they should get it. Coach Kevin Tucker has his most experienced offensive team and a dual-threat igniter in quarterback Minter. The Knights scored a lot before being held to 21 and 19 points in their final two games, and Tucker’s charge is to finish short-yardage situations better. Barometer could come in Game 2 against Hermitage.

CLASS 5

Clover Hill

Coach: Bryan Jennings

2021: 2-8

Offense: The Cavaliers have newcomers in a lot of spots. Line is expected to be solid with starters Cole Barner (5-11, 255), Jackson Skarie (6-0, 255) and C.J. Brooks returning. They’re joined by Jayden Anderson (6-1, 255), Ryan Parker and Samari Harvey (6-1, 265). Elden Holmes (6-1, 200) will be a factor at several spots. There’s experience at receiver with Carter Geneas and Chris Henry, and Jennings has high hopes for sophomore Latrell Green. Clover Hill is breaking in a new backfield. Holden Stephens looks to be the starter at QB, with Caleb Moaning (6-2, 240) getting time. Shamar Martin is at running back.

Defense: More newcomers. Linebacking corps will be a strong point. Andre Williams (6-4, 217), Jackson Drewry (6-0, 210) and Jamari Dye (5-10, 210) return, along with Holmes at safety. Anderson played a lot at end. Barner fills the noseguard spot and Jazeah Burgos (6-1, 235) is an end. Most of the secondary is all new: Green, Shaun Jackson, Dayjuan Ablonczy, Dassir Abdussabam and Kyle Evans.

Outlook: Potential is the word coach Bryan Jennings uses. He likes the overall talent and the speed and depth on defense, but there are a lot of unknowns on both sides of the ball with a lot of newcomers. How quickly the Cavaliers develop in the offensive backfield and other key spots may determine how they go.

Deep Run

Coach: Joe Mullinax

2021: 0-10

Offense: Coach Joe Mullinax is hoping a lot of returnees, especially in the line, translates to more production for a team that averaged 6.6 points. Back are tackle Jayson Morgan (6-8, 280), guards Seth Marshall and Doug Clevert, center Nick Gagliardi (6-3, 280) and tight end Matt David. They’re joined by senior tackle Colin Clegg. Junior QB Trey Gauch (6-3, 180) will throw to Colby Taylor and Phillip Dube. Bobby Paster (6-1, 205) and Jahleel Miller (6-0, 210) give Deep Run big backs.

Defense: The Wildcats gave up 34 or more points seven times last season. They will look to change that with some speed, depth and newcomers, including three sophomores. Two – Carson Strieffler and Brian Taber – are at linebacker with returnee David, a senior (6-1, 215). Up front are seniors Taeg Singh and Shawn Feggans, junior Kaleb Hummer and sophomore Nick Ribeiro. Taylor, a senior, is the only returnee in the secondary. He’s joined by Dube, Behrad Davari and Preston Centeno.

Outlook: Deep Run went 11-1 as recently as 2019, but the pendulum swung the other way in Mullinax’s first season. He takes responsibility for that and says his players and coaches have grown during the offseason in response to changes, and he likes the camaraderie and energy and expects his team to compete.

Douglas Freeman

Coach: George Bland

2021: 9-3

Offense: While the Mavericks need seasoning, they have skill players and size. Junior QB/RB Ryan Bland and junior RB/QB Jadyn Reece provide throwing/running threats. The backfield (Miguel Martin and Kevin China) and receiver spots (Jake Lohman, Cole Chizuk, Roddrey McWilliams and P.J. Moore) are deep, and tight end Jason Abbey is 6-4, 230 pounds. Up front are Alex Brann (6-2, 265), Field Smith (6-1, 295), Errick Britt (6-1, 255), Jonah Herbert (6-3, 270), Lewis Beach and Cross Kingsbury.

Defense: Abbey, an end who has committed to Virginia Tech, anchors a unit that should be strong up front. He’s joined by end Max Vest (6-4, 225) and tackles Brann and Britt. Sophomore Jefferson Meade (6-0, 215), juniors Charles Saunders (6-1, 205), Cooper Speidell, Shep Pounders and senior Luke Liberatore will see time at linebacker. Secondary has some inexperience with corners Aiden Hurt and Martin, and safeties Chizuk and Lohman.

Outlook: The Mavericks lost in the region playoffs last season to Highland Springs and have to replace some key players. Assuming young players develop, Freeman will be a region playoff contender, as usual. Schedule isn’t daunting and includes a late-season game against St. Christopher’s.

Glen Allen

Coach: Perry Jones

2021: 4-6

Offense: Jones said senior quarterback Andrew Milwit stepped into the starting role after three games last year and never looked back. He'll lead a Jaguars attack with three new starters on the O-line. Glen Allen will look to run the ball effectively and pass it efficiently. Senior returners Adrien Mosely and Ford Michelow are the primary weapons at receiver. Seniors Will Noel and Xavier Moss form an experienced backfield duo. Senior returners Josh Gooding (T, 6-2, 245) and Seth Morris (G, 6-0, 230) lead a line that includes junior tackle Matt McElwain (6-4, 225). Glen Allen averaged 21.1 points last season.

Defense: Experience in the secondary is the calling card for a Glen Allen defense that held opponents to 19.5 points last season. Noel plays strong safety and joins three other seniors -- Aaren Johnson (CB), Marquis Belle (FS) and Mosely (SS) -- plus junior cornerback Christian Robinson-Clarke in a 4-2-5 alignment. Two sophomores, Gavin Gallavan and Jake Perini, are set to start at linebacker. Gooding (DT) and senior end Chris Johnson are returners on the line. Much could be asked of freshman tackle Nic Zaytsev and sophomore end Gavin Widener.

Outlook: The Jaguars had a great win over Hermitage (13-6) in Week 3 last season, then fell out of the playoffs in a first-round, 42-6 defeat to the Panthers. That illustrated an up-and-down season which could have been better than its 4-6 outcome had a few breaks fallen Glen Allen's way in one-score losses to Godwin (21-14), Lake Taylor (40-34, OT) and Douglas Freeman (8-6). The Jags open with Matoaca, then face an early gantlet of Varina, Patrick Henry and Hermitage in consecutive contests with a Week 4 bye mixed in there.

Hermitage



Coach: Timothy Jean-Pierre

2021: 9-3

Offense: Pair Region 5C offensive player of the year Jeremiah Coney (6-1, 205) at running back with an offensive line that coach Timothy Jean-Pierre expects to be top-notch, and the Panthers will be potent. They have other weapons in QB Karon Burton and receivers Jevon Lewis, Breon Gunnell, Stephon Dandridge and Corey Morton. Tackles Christian Harris (6-7, 260) and Jayvier Frazier (6-4, 265) are part of a line that includes Justin Woods (5-11, 235), Nate James (5-11, 270) and Jaylen Davis (5-11, 255).

Defense: Coney will see much more action this season at linebacker, which may be his calling card in college. He has committed to Appalachian State. He’s joined at linebacker by Jahkael Parker (6-0, 215) and sophomore Rikieh Hopkins (6-1, 205). Dahmon Artis and Kenari Jones are the ends, with sophomore Jayden Shuler (6-2, 250) and Antoine Anderson (6-0, 305) inside. Freshman corner Andre Clarke Jr. (6-1, 170) already has Power Five offers. Damari Mason, Gunnell and Morton are in the secondary as well.

Outlook: Pierre was named interim coach just before last preseason and took Hermitage to the Region 5C championship game against Highland Springs. With a full offseason, Coney’s return, a strong offensive line and several Division I prospects, the Panthers may be the top challenger for the Springers.

Highland Springs

Coach: Loren Johnson

2021: 10-4

Offense: Coach Loren Johnson said his offense has depth and experience across the board, but will be breaking in some new receivers in a unit led by senior Virginia Tech recruit Takye Heath, one of the best route runners around. Senior back Aziz Foster-Powell runs like a bowling ball and will see most of the work out of the backfield. Junior quarterback Khristian Martin has ample Division I interest and got plenty of experience starting last season. He'll use standout pocket awareness and decision making to involve new weapons outside in seniors Caron Ferguson and Braylon Johnson, a Hokies recruit who's primarily a defensive back but is set to be more involved offensively. Senior guards Terrell Jones and Marsean Harris headline the line, and junior tackle T'khi Alexander (6-6, 305) should open up plenty of rushing lanes. Highland Springs averaged 34.4 points in 2021.

Defense: An always loaded unit is led by Virginia recruit Miles Greene at end, plus three more seniors up front -- end Malik Morrow and tackles Frank Coleman and Alonzo James. Look for sophomore linebacker Brennan Johnson to break out alongside senior LB Jayden Taylor and senior hybrid LB/DB Lance Nelson. Braylon Johnson headlines a secondary that also includes seniors Klay Bailey (CB) and Ian Wynn (S) and junior safety George Lovelace. Highland Springs held opponents to 13.2 points last season.

Outlook: Perhaps the biggest brand name in Richmond-area high school football should be a local juggernaut with state championship aspirations once again. After title game and semifinal losses to Northern Virginia power Stone Bridge the past two seasons, the Springers have got to be hungry for a return to the mountaintop they occupied with four consecutive championships from 2015-18. There's no reason to believe they can't do just that with experience and depth in the form of Division I recruits all over the field. If there are any cracks in the armor, though, it'll be apparent early on in a Week 1 road trip to North Carolina power Julius L. Chambers or a marquee Week 2 visit to Manchester.

J.R. Tucker



Coach: Phillip Sims

2021: 4-5

Offense: The Tigers hope to increase productivity (averaged 13.3 points) with much of the unit returning. Senior QB Koby Owusu has experienced targets in receivers Jayden Lee, Dom Harris and Camron Williams. Junior Damien Graham is the running back, with Caleb Smith (5-10, 210) the H-back. Coach Phillip Sims says the line, while not big, is athletic: Cole Messer (5-10, 225), Daniel Velasquez (5-9, 228), Grayson Starrett (5-9, 230), Tamid Curry (6-0, 220) and Andrew Weippert (5-11, 240).

Defense: Group returns five starters, three of whom are in the secondary: corners Williams and Lee, and safety Harris. Junior Jaiden Blue is the other corner. Juniors Keenon Bell (5-10, 260), James Taggart (5-7, 255) and Joseph Huynh (6-0, 235) form the front. The linebackers are Kai Thompson (5-11, 200), Calvin Birch (5-11, 185), Johnny Patrick and Smith.

Outlook: Sims got Tucker into the playoffs last season for the first time since 1992. The Tigers will have something else to enjoy this season: a new stadium. They spent the past three seasons on the road while a new school was constructed. The next step is winning more than five games, something Tucker hasn’t done since 2009.

L.C. Bird

Coach: Troy Taylor

2021: 5-4

Offense: Junior quarterback Brad Hurt, senior receiver and VMI recruit Jashaun Amin and senior guard James Wyche (6-0, 270) headline a Skyhawks attack that averaged 22.4 points in 2021. Junior receivers Xavier Carpenter and Lew Lewis should see ample targets, and senior back Alvin Townes-Fox should get most of the rushing work. Senior tackle Liam James (6-4, 380) and sophomore tackle Malenko Vaughn (6-3, 350) could be forces in the ground game. Bird lost just three offensive starters.

Defense: Senior tackle Devin Ford (6-2, 280) and sophomore end Jaqui Vaughn (6-2, 220) headline for a group that held opponents to 20.8 points per game last season. Senior linebackers Colin Jackson-Gusti and Sydney Jones pair with sophomore Emery Pope in a 4-3 base look. Two juniors, Tyreek Collins (CB) and JT Stoors (S) pair with two seniors, Nas Copeland (CB) and Noel Reid (S), in the secondary. Bird lost four defensive starters.

Outlook: A program that has been among the area's best as recently as a 9-3 2018 season, coach Troy Taylor's first at the helm, went 5-5 in 2019 and 1-5 in spring 2021 before looking as if it was back on the right track last fall. Bird played good James River (19-18 L) and Douglas Freeman (31-26 L) teams close, and posted a win to hang its hat on (24-23 at Powhatan). It would not be a surprise to see a Bird program that plays seven of its 10 games at home take another step forward this fall, though road tests at James River and Midlo loom early.

Midlothian

Coach: Matt Hutchings

2021: 8-3

Offense: Midlothian brings eight starters back from a unit that put up 41 or more points in five games last season. They have a threat at back with second-team All-Metro all-purpose player Ashby Berry, a passing threat in quarterback Cooper Meads, and threats at receiver with Conor Harrington, Drew Kleski and Jackson Rosenburger. Andrew Perko (6-1, 260), Mykel Cardichon (6-1, 260) and Gio Semidey (5-11, 280) are returning starters on the line. The two tackle spots will be filled by newcomers. Second-team All-Metro Maxx Lawton gives the Trojans a kicking weapon.

Defense: Nine starters are back from a group coach Matt Hutchings calls savvy and aggressive. Group of linebackers should be strong with Gabe Semidey (5-11, 200), Berry, Ethan Knoll and Jack Runyon (6-2, 200). Makhi Jackson (6-2, 195) is part of a secondary that has Ethan Shelor, Knox Berry and Zack Wirt. The only inexperienced area is up front, with Brandon Ross (6-2, 205) the only returnee. Hutchings wants his team to be better at stopping the run. Punter Avery Heleniak gives Midlothian a strong kicking game overall.

Outlook: After winning the first playoff game in school history before falling to Hermitage (24-14) in the next round, Hutchings says the Trojans are hungry for more. They have plenty of pieces and experience to take the next step in the region playoffs, although Highland Springs, Hermitage and others are formidable obstacles.

Mills Godwin

Coach: PJ Adams

2021: 4-7

Offense: There's an open competition at quarterback between junior Daniel Vierner and sophomore Chase Roberts, coach PJ Adams said. The receiving corps is the strength of the offense, that group includes seniors Cohen Busbee, Nick Clark and Logan Rhoades plus junior Hank Piersol. Troi Brendle and Wily Edwards will also see time at wideout. Senior tackle Nathan McNeel (6-5, 265) leads the line along with four-year varsity player Jayden Discalo at center and senior guard David Hopkins. There exists a void at tight end following the graduation of all-region performer Chris Harper. Sophomore Isaiah Brown could get lots of opportunity in the backfield. Godwin averaged 20.4 points in 2021.

Defense: The Eagles are changing up their defensive scheme to better fit their personnel, Adams said, and will rotate as many as 22 players with a defense that has more depth than last year. Carson Smith (Soph.) and Connor Boyd (Sr.) return at inside linebacker, and seniors Rhoades and Wayne Bugg should play prominent roles for that group. Sophomore end Jimmy Stone will anchor the line. Senior corners Busbee and Aiden Gaskins will feature in the secondary, with Edwards and junior Tucker Washburn seeing time at safety. Godwin allowed 27 points per game in 2021.

Outlook: Godwin went 6-5 and made the playoffs in 2017, and had a solid .500 season in 2018. After struggling in 2019 (3-7) and spring 2021 (1-5), this program showed promise in Adams' first season at the helm. The Eagles open at home against Kecoughtan then host Patrick Henry in Week 2, a good litmus test for their 2022 prospects. It's reasonable to hope for continued growth and perhaps a return to above .500 ways at Axselle Stadium. Adams went 26-12 in three seasons (2017-19) at Thomas Jefferson.

Prince George

Coach: Scott Girolmo

2021: 2-7

Offense: The Royals will start pretty much anew after losing every starter but lineman Jalen Britton (6-1, 255). Fellow lineman Floyd Hall (6-2, 300) is a college prospect. They’re joined up front by Behanzin Bowen. Running backs Santino Freeman (5-11, 215) and Isaiah Cox bring toughness, Girolmo said, and receivers TyLeeq Tate, A.J. Gatling (6-0, 160) and Regginald Bell Jr. (6-0 160) can be playmakers. Gabe Jones (6-1, 165) will get action in the skill spots as well.

Defense: Girolmo will be working in a lot of new faces on this side of the ball as well. Four starters return: Freeman at linebacker, and Gatling, Jones and Bell in the secondary. Sophomores Caleb Farley and Jaden Britton will add depth to the backs. Britton, Hall and Bowen may get duty with the unit, along with Tate and Cox at linebacker.

Outlook: Some close early losses -- the Royals lost to Douglas Freeman (17-14) and Midlothian (41-40) in their first two games -- and a tough schedule took its toll in Girolmo’s first season. With the same schedule – Prince George opens with Freeman, Midlothian and Highland Springs – the inexperienced Royals will need to grow quickly to flip some of those results.

CLASS 4

Atlee

Coach: Matt Gray

2021: 6-5

Offense: Junior guard Brock Taylor (6-3, 260) features on a strong line alongside four seniors -- center Matthew Digiovanna (6-2, 250), guard Dylan Kildoo (6-1, 260) and tackles Jacob Rose (6-4, 265) and James Nicholson (6-4, 270). Junior quarterback Brooks Hollins returns, he'll have two returning playmakers out wide in senior Scott Holmes and junior Tae Gilpin. Senior Bryce Bucholz and junior JJ Lewis should see most of the backfield work for a team that leaned on first team all-region back Caleb Warren and averaged 20.3 points last season.

Defense: Gilpin, also a corner, and senior safety Jay Oxford lead a strong secondary. But there's ample turnover elsewhere with seven starters lost. Senior tackle Izaiah Riley and senior linebacker Bucholz are the only returning starters on the first or second level. The Raiders allowed 20.4 points per game in 2021.

Outlook: Coach Matt Gray said, though this group is young, it's got guys who've played a lot of varsity snaps. He lauded his assistant coaches, three of which (Logan McPherson, Keith Braxton and Derek Stoudt) are former head coaches. Atlee last season was very up and down in terms of results, beating everyone one might expect it to soundly yet losing to every favored opponent in similar fashion. The Raiders should be in the thick of the playoff fight in Region 4B once again.

Dinwiddie

Coach: Billy Mills

2021: 9-1

Offense: Harry Dalton starred at running back as a freshman and this season moves under center to lead a new-look Generals attack that should lean more on the ground game following the graduation of QB Brenton Hilton. Dalton will get plenty of carries, as will junior back Raphael Tucker, behind a line that returns two starters, senior guard Collen Jackson (6-7, 335) and junior tackle Solomon Wright (5-11, 230). Senior Christian Drumgoole returns as a key big-play threat, he'll lead a talented but inexperienced receiving corps. Dinwiddie had one of the more explosive offenses around in 2021, averaging 42.1 points. But Patrick Henry held the Generals to a season-low 20 points in their only loss on the type of frigid playoff night where the passing game will always be tricky to execute.

Defense: Experience and depth abound on this side of the ball with eight returning starters, many of them third-year starters. Junior tackle Kahlial Parham is back to spearhead a three-man line with two newcomers at either end position. Junior Se'Von McDowell (6-2, 200) leads the linebackers alongside fellow returner Trey McBride (6-2, 200), a senior. Safeties Adrian Parson (Sr.), Mickiel Johnson (Soph.) and Howard Spencer (Sr.) are all returning starters, as is senior cornerback Quentin Mankin. Dinwiddie held opponents to 12.3 points last season.

Outlook: The Generals finished the 2021 regular season 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10 before beating Atlee 49-14 in the Region 4B quarterfinal and bowing out to Patrick Henry, 35-20 in the semifinal. Dinwiddie opens with three non-local opponents (G.W. Danville, Heritage Lynchburg and North Stafford) before beginning a Central District slate that includes key matchups with Matoaca (Sept. 30) at Hopewell (Oct. 7) and against Thomas Dale (Nov. 4). The Generals cannon should get its fair share of work, and Dinwiddie should again be among the best in a crowded Region 4B field.

George Wythe

Coach: Jimmy Hart

2021: 1-6

Offense: The Bulldogs will be built around their line, a group that lost just one senior. Tashaun Williams could be a dynamic weapon at quarterback, his growth will be key for a unit with little all-around varsity experience. Daveon Canada, Kenneth Edmonds and Demaijae Bledsoe are set to play key roles.

Defense: Tristian Coleman, Kelvion Thomas, Nicholas Christian and Torel Clark will feature on this side of the ball in addition to Williams, Canada, Edmonds and Bledsoe. The Bulldogs lost four defensive starters.

Outlook: The Bulldogs have not won multiple games in a season since 2003, and a season-opening, 8-6 win over Caroline last year was their fourth non-forfeit victory since going 6-4 in 2003. Coach Jimmy Hart, a Wythe alumnus, is in his second season leading the program.

Hanover

Coach: Sam Rogers

2021: 4-5

Offense: Coach Sam Rogers has seven starters returning, which should give the Hawks some consistency for a unit that scored at times last season. QB Beau Sahnow can run and throw and has a top target in receiver Cole Elrod. Rock Schraa also is at receiver, with Peyton Seelmann and Malachi Madden in the backfield. Tackles Charlie Blaylock and Parker Mott, and guard Darrian Miller return with tight end Grady Fahed. Zach Holmes is the center, with Mason Clements at guard.

Defense: Rogers says Zach Tyler, Seelmann, Fahed and Colby Jones form the most solid linebacking group he’s had. They’ll be the heart of a unit that has returnee Carlito Kinney at end and Leon Decordova and Hayden Brewster at tackle. Brandon Harris and Deonte Harris are the corners. Brandon Marlow and Jalen Copeland are the safeties.

Outlook: Schedule, like last season, isn’t easy, and the Hawks will need to win their share of close games (2-2 in games decided by nine or fewer points last year). Opening games against Monacan and Matoaca will be important to the direction of the season – Hanover has Varina in Game 5, Highland Springs in Game 7, and Patrick Henry in Game 8.

Henrico

Coach: Gerald Glasco

2021: 2-8

Offense: The Warriors are athletic at the skill positions but inexperienced on the line, coach Gerald Glasco said. Senior quarterback Sean Macon is back to lead the attack. He'll try and feed the ball to junior back Calvin Sanders and wideouts Jameel Kizzie (Sr.) and Samari Johnson (Jr.). Senior tackle Bryant Neiz (6-1, 265) leads a line that's set to start three underclassmen. Henrico averaged 9.7 points last season.

Defense: A unit that's looking to replace 10 starters is inexperienced across the board, Glasco said, though three seniors man the line -- ends Del'Quan Simms and Jathan Washington, plus tackle Miles Wiles. Seniors Zavion Tyler-George and Tagi Williams lead the linebackers, and Macon keys the back end at safety alongside three juniors. Henrico opponents averaged 24.9 points last season.

Outlook: Glasco has led the Warriors since 2013, and they had winning seasons and made the playoffs under him every year year from 2014-19. So though Henrico was 2-13 across the spring and fall 2021 seasons, there's still a winning foundation here the Warriors will hope to rediscover in 2022.

Matoaca

Coach: Fred Stoots

2021: 9-2

Offense: The Warriors have to replace some key starters, but talent remains abundant. Junior QB Ryley Justus, junior RB Keon Clanton and receivers Riley Simmons (senior), Bryce Yates (sophomore) and Paul Lewis (senior) will lead a unit that should rack up points. Lewis (6-1, 170) has offers from Navy and some FCS schools. Juniors Jaedin Lee (6-2 ½, 270) and C.J. Hewitt are back on the line, joined by Caleb Williams (6-5, 250), Ethyn Prevette (6-7, 350) and Jacob Turner. Senior Gavin Hall is back at tight end.

Defense: Williams, a sophomore, is the next big defensive recruit for the Warriors, following Keyshawn Burgos (Virginia Tech). The end has offers from Tech, Duke, Maryland and West Virginia. Lee and juniors Asad Samad (5-11, 285) and Jahon Reis (6-1, 245) form the rest of what should be a solid front. Senior Gavin Hall (6-0, 215) and junior Mason Short (6-0, 190) return at linebacker, joined by senior Kymonte Moore. Secondary has three sophomores -- Yates, Dillon Newton-Short and Landon Hardy -- and junior Montino Williams.

Outlook: Matoaca was a force last season, and that should continue in coach Fred Stoots’ first year. The Warriors have some playmakers and college recruits, although they will be relying on some sophomores on the defensive side. Region is a bear with defending state champ Varina and others, but Matoaca should be a team to keep an eye on.

Mechanicsville

Coach: Shane Reynolds

2021: 2-8

Offense: Coach Shane Reynolds expects the offensive line to be a strong point for the Mustangs. Tyler Stevens and Brady McIntyre are the tackles, with Joey Gorman at guard and Trey Strattman at center. Jelani Turner is the tight end. Running behind them will be Colby Messe. Reynolds said he may be rotating quarterbacks. Josh Morris and Evan Buchanan are the receivers.

Defense: Most of the experience rests in the linebacking corps of Aaron Maxie, Chris Drozdowicz and Max Bidou. In front of them will be Hunter Ostein, Yousef Murshed and Carter Winston. Keshon Lewis and Buchanan are the corners, with Morris at safety.

Outlook: Reynolds’ charge is rekindling a program that has won just five games in the past four seasons. The Mustangs had some moments last season – 62, 43, 35 and 28 points – but also allowed 56, 52, 38, 35, 30 and 30. Reynolds played at the school. He’s been the offensive coordinator at L.C. Bird and was an assistant at VMI (2017) and Virginia Union (2016).

Monacan

Coach: Jim Henderson

2021: 5-5

Offense: The Chiefs are replacing eight starters from a unit that put up points at times last season. Senior running back Lee Wells will be a focal point, with junior QB Turner Johnson providing Monacan with a throwing option. Senior Jeremiah Rogers, juniors Sean McCord and Walker Lloyd, and sophomore Tristan Hollins are his targets. Seniors Amariyon Taylor and Logan Standbridge lend experience up front. Joining them are sophomore Owen Brooks, senior Shawn Campbell and junior Reed Wilson. Kicker/punter Camden Richardson is a weapon.

Defense: Henderson hopes several returnees and a defensive mindset lead to good results. Back are end Dre Lockey, linebackers Sage Norrell and Danny Johnson, and safeties Amare Bunch (sophomore), Draven Robinson and Tray Bagby, who also will see time on offense. Junior Ahmad Grovner and senior Jerrod Johnson line up with Lockey. Sophomore Jayden Stadler is one of the linebackers. Senior D’Ivory Jenkins and sophomore Tavarus King are the corners.

Outlook: Monacan has been a constant in the playoffs but missed out last season for the first time since 2012. Henderson, who is 74-27 in nine seasons at Monacan, is breaking in a lot of new players and several sophomores, and getting back to the plus side of .500 may hinge on keeping the score down. The defense, where most of the experience resides, kept opponents under 23 points in seven games last year.

Patrick Henry



Coach: Ken Wakefield

2021: 10-3

Offense: Experience on the offensive line will be a major strength for a Patriots attack that last season sported one of the best ground games around. Senior center Maddox Radcliffe (6-0, 280) will be a four-year starter with 34 career starts already under his belt, and coach Ken Wakefield expects a big year from senior Aiden Paynter (6-1, 245). PH lost some key playmakers, so there's plenty of production to replace. Junior Grayson Johnson steps in at QB; Wakefield said he's got tons of potential but a lot to learn. Senior Gracyn Ross and junior Jeremiah Grant will be important weapons out wide, and senior Shamar Williams headlines the backfield. The Patriots averaged 30.3 points last season.

Defense: The Patriots have standout speed at all three levels, but limited size at the first and second levels. They'll tackle well in space but need to be schematically sound in order to fill rushing lanes. Senior linebacker Greg Foster and DB Ross lead the second and third levels, respectively. Senior lineman Payton Dyer (6-1, 220) will play a key role in a 3-4 base look. Senior Latrell James is a returning starter at linebacker alongside Foster, as is junior DB Edwin Henderson alongside Ross. PH held opponents to 17.8 points per game in 2021.

Outlook: Star DB/WR Jayden Mines is off to James Madison, as is stalwart QB Jordan Allen to Richmond. Both were first team All-Metro honorees. Replacing that production is of paramount concern, and much will be asked of Johnson and Ross in those spots. PH took eventual Class 4 champs Varina to the brink in the Region 4B title game (16-14 L) after a statement victory over top-seeded Dinwiddie (35-20) in the semifinals. Wakefield took over the program in 2019, and PH has been a playoff contender in each of his three seasons at the helm. It's reasonable to expect more of the same, but PH will have its work cut out for it in a crowded Region 4B hierarchy. The Patriots open Sept. 1 at Godwin, and their first big test does not come until Oct. 7 at Highland Springs.

Powhatan



Coach: Mike Henderson

2021: 7-4

Offense: Senior QB Dylan Trevillian threw for 1,703 yards and 23 TDs last year, he's a dual-threat option and will lead a unit that averaged 27.3 points. The right side of the O-line is inexperienced but very talented, coach Mike Henderson said. Freshman right tackle Jesse Lowe (6-1, 255) is as good a freshman OL as Henderson has had, and sophomore right guard Johnny Evans (6-2, 260) is improving fast. Junior left guard Josh Wade started every game as a sophomore, he's the leader up front. Senior tight end Oscar Whitley is a key threat in the passing game and a good blocker. Freshman Ben Whitver (6-1, 185) and sophomore Matt Henderson (6-5, 180) bring good size to the receiving corps, and sophomore Jackson Morris has breakaway speed. Senior Landon Hutchison and sophomore Edgar Alejo will share time at running back.

Defense: Senior Oscar Whitely and sophomore Jameson Britt lead a strong group of linebackers. Whitley is the only returning starter for a unit facing ample turnover at all three levels. Junior end Teddy Anderson features on a tenacious line that also includes tackle Jaden Watkins, the emotional leader and sparkplug of the defense. The secondary is older but still inexperienced, safety Omaree Morris will headline a unit that has good depth. Powhatan held opponents to 19.9 points last season.

Outlook: The Indians had a couple home losses they'd probably like back last season (30-9 to James River and 24-23 to L.C. Bird), then took eventual Class 4 champs Varina to the brink in a 28-27 overtime loss in the first round of the playoffs. So the ceiling appears high for Powhatan if it can find more consistency. The Indians open Sept. 1 at home against Mechanicsville, and their first big test comes Sept. 16 at Manchester. Powhatan should be in the thick of a crowded Region 4B playoff field.

Varina

Coach: Marcus Lewis

2021: 13-1

Offense: A high-flying Blue Devils offense that averaged 32.3 points lost eight starters but returns key pieces in senior quarterback Myles Derricott, senior running back Tae'mon Brown and senior tight end/receiver Kaveion Keys. Varina has lots of speed and playmaking ability, but will have to develop some pieces on a young offensive line led by senior guard Mlika Brown (6-2, 300) and junior center Evan Nixon (6-2, 280). The Blue Devils retooled a bit at the skill positions in the offseason, adding Collegiate standout receiver LJ Booker and Manchester athlete Eric Smith.

Defense: A unit that held opponents to 13.9 points per game will be looking to replace seven starters, and leans on Keys at linebacker, senior tackle and D-I recruit Marquis Vincent (6-1, 260) up front plus lockdown corner Kenny Faison in the secondary. A fast and disciplined Varina defense is, like the offense, young on the line. But with talented pieces like freshman tackle JaySean Richardson (6-1, 265) joining the fold, coach Marcus Lewis isn't worried about the inexperience. Junior safety Elijah Brown should play a key role alongside Smith at safety, as will senior linebacker Michael Lory alongside Keys and senior end Anthony Greene in tandem with Vincent.

Outlook: The Blue Devils lost a big crop of talent led by All-Metro offensive player of the year Anthony Fisher (UVA), but that's to be expected with a title-winning side. Exciting additions like Smith and Booker paired with top recruits like Keys and Vincent have Varina looking as dangerous as ever, and experience under center in the form of seasoned signal caller Derricott will be a major boon. James E. Dawkins Stadium will welcome a worthy adversary Week 1 in Hopewell, followed by a road trip to Glen Allen and another tough home matchup with Hermitage. So the Blue Devils will be tested early, but there's a special energy at Varina right now after it became the first Richmond area public school to win state football and basketball titles in the same school year. There's no reason to believe the Blue Devils can't be among the best in the state once again.

CLASS 3

Colonial Heights

Coach: Justin Keeler

2021: 4-6

Offense: The Colonials have a fair amount of returnees, and coach Justin Keeler says his team should be more effective running the ball with Ricardo Trinidad (5-11, 190) and Omar McLeod, and a line of Cameron Crew (6-1, 300), Joseph Colletti, Dakota Cloninger, Pearlie Logan (5-10, 240), Andrew Madren (6-3, 270) and tight end Daviyon Warner. The unknown is at quarterback, where sophomore Zamarion Mason steps in. His receivers are Lashawn Spencer and Will Cimburke.

Defense: Colonial Heights will try to compensate for being a bit undersized up front with better team speed. Nick Sprinkle (5-10, 165) and Trinidad are the ends with Madren and Colletti (5-10, 220) at tackle. The linebackers are Isaiah Taylor (5-11, 205) and Warner. In the secondary are Byron Hernandez (5-10, 155), McLeod (5-8, 140), Donoven Miller (5-9, 155), Steven Ackerman (5-10, 150) and Kenyez Mungro (6-1, 160).

Outlook: The Colonials won three of their final four games and were competitive last season outside some of the top teams in the district. Schedule is almost the same. If depth doesn’t become an issue, Colonial Heights again could be competitive in many of its games.

Goochland

Coach: Alex Fruth

2021: 6-6

Offense: Line is intact from a unit that generally put up three to four scores last season. Most of the skill spots are being filled by newcomers. Junior Darius Rivers and sophomore Malachi Montgomery are battling at QB. Jamason Pryor is the running back and returnee Jonathan Lease the H back. Derek Pierce and Mason Gregory are the receivers. Hayden Raley, a William & Mary commit, leads the group up front, joined by Eastman Bowman, Josh Usry, Daly Scruggs and Gavin Hazelton. Martin Mendoza is the tight end.

Defense: Goochland will count on several newcomers on this unit. Deontae Quarles is back on the line, with Kamari James and Seth Conrad taking over starting roles. Junior linebacker Corey Mullins and senior Nik Cotner started at linebacker and will be joined by seniors Justin Morton and Reese Vincent, as well as junior Jaquel Young. Pierce, a junior, has been a starter in a secondary that includes Pryor and Malachi Tyler.

Outlook: The Bulldogs have been a constant in the playoffs since 2004, but coach Alex Fruth says his team “is a giant question mark at a bunch of spots.” How well newcomers step into key spots will determine Goochland’s path. It has a weapon in senior kicker/punter Tyler Black, who has committed to Wake Forest.

Hopewell

Coach: Ricky Irby

2021: 6-4

Offense: A veteran offensive line brings back four upperclassmen returners -- seniors Micah Marshall (6-1, 270), Kavel Perry-Graves (6-4, 293), and Ah'Daryall Hite (6-2, 265) plus junior center Nick Sample (6-4, 325). They'll block for a dynamic rushing duo in senior quarterback and Buffalo recruit Mason Cumbie and junior back Kesean Henderson, the brother of former All-Metro player of the year and current Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson. Junior Patrick Scott could also see work out of the backfield. A relatively new receiving corps is led by sophomore top recruit Major Preston, plus seniors Cortaz Cheatham and Savion Hutchins. Hopewell averaged 32.6 points in 2021, and coach Ricky Irby said this year's offense has a chance to be special.

Defense: Speed and experience on the line and in the linebacking corps stand out for a group that allowed 20.5 points per game last season. Hite and Perry-Graves are returners on the line, they're joined by junior Wisdom Lightner (6-4, 305) in a 3-4 look. Henderson and Scott anchor the linebackers alongside junior Trey Shelton and sophomore Cam Hunt. Preston and Cheatham headline a talented back end that also includes senior Kavion Tucker and junior Raphael Dabney, both safeties.

Outlook: The pandemic has considerably disrupted the past two seasons (9-6 combined in spring and fall 2021) for a Blue Devils outfit that went undefeated and won a Class 3 title in 2019 behind a historic season from the elder Henderson. With relative normalcy returned, Hopewell may be primed to return to elite status in the local hierarchy. Cumbie and Henderson could be one of the best offensive duos around. We should get a good idea of how high this group's ceiling is in a Week 1 "Battle of the Blue Devils" at Varina. Early October meetings with Dinwiddie and Thomas Dale loom large.

New Kent

Coach: John McCauley

2021: 5-5

Offense: The Trojans expect to be productive with a lot of returning seniors and experience. Senior QB A.J. Whitlow can make things happen and is backed by senior Joe Batkins and junior Khoen Christian. Seniors Jon Campbell and Ryan Grey are the wideouts. Line has size, led by senior guards Kellan Roberts (6-4, 260) and Austin Brown (6-3, 240) and senior tackle Cincere Hicks (6-5, 350). They’re joined by seniors J.P. Fallon (6-0, 235) and Logan Hodge (tight end) and junior Payton Williamson (6-3, 310).

Defense: New Kent also returns a lot on this side of the ball but is mixing in some younger players. Roberts anchors the front line of Brown, senior Seth Bayens (6-5, 225) and Williamson. The linebackers are Grey, Hodge and junior Jordan Howard (6-3, 182). Junior Josiah Reedy and senior Phillip Woodley are the cornerbacks, with Campbell and Christian the safeties.

Outlook: With so many returnees and seniors plus some players back from injury, coach John McCauley believes he has the pieces and experience to make a run in the Bay Rivers District. Depth is a concern with the Trojans having several players doing double duty.

CLASS 2

King William

Coach: Scott Moore

2021: 13-1

Offense: Four offensive starters return on a Cavaliers attack looking to replace lots of vacated production, including All-Metro player of the year Demond Claiborne (Wake Forest) and first-teamer Jayveon Robinson. Senior QB Kaleb Shelton and senior running back Montae Roane will be featured pieces, along with wideouts Tre Robinson, Joe Isaac, Emmett Shortt and Marty Braxton. Carter Hamilton, Derek Baker, Wiley Johnson, Mason Botkin and Taejon Nichols make up the line. King William averaged a gaudy 48.3 points last season.

Defense: A speedy but inexperienced unit is led by Hamilton, Baker, Trent Johnson and Wiley Johnson up front. KJ Washington, Mekdi Martin and RJ Jenks are the linebackers in a 4-3 base. Shelton, Robinson, Isaac and Braxton man the back end. The Cavaliers allowed 18.3 points per game in 2021.

Outlook: Claiborne and Robinson's departures leave a huge void. But coach Scott Moore has a strong staff, so though it would be unfair to ask for or expect offensive production comparable to that of last year, the Cavaliers should retool and be strong again, if not the Class 2 juggernaut we saw in 2021. They open Friday at home with a tough matchup against Goochland.

Thomas Jefferson

Coach: Josef Harrison

2021: 6-4

Offense: Four returners lead a big, experienced offensive line -- sophomores Zavier Anderson (6-4, 290) and Deon Wright (5-10, 220), junior Timarion Venable (6-5, 335) and junior Jaden Goodwin (6-1, 320). Senior quarterback Quinton Wallace has a 4.2 GPA. Coach Josef Harrison said he commands the offense efficiently and sports a strong elusiveness with his legs. Junior Dashawn Stovall leads the backfield, and a receiving corps with good route running, hands and size is led by senior Aziah Johnson. Harrison said the Vikings attack should improve significantly on its 15.2 points per game output last season.

Defense: The Vikings pitched two shutouts and held opponents to one score four times last year while allowing 10.8 points per game. Familiarity with scheme is a plus. The linebackers, led by Stovall and seniors Kentre Darden and Corey Hall, all returners, are physical and fly to the ball. The line is young but strong, and a pair of underclassmen starters join junior returners Goodwin and Cedric Pearce in a 4-3 base. Johnson will feature in a big secondary that also includes juniors Carmell McCloud and Myles Anderson.

Outlook: Harrison said his defense has a chance to be one of the best in the region, and the offense should be much improved. Teejay has made the playoffs the past five seasons, including a historic 2019 campaign under P.J. Adams. The Vikings did not have a season in spring 2021, so this is Harrison's second season at the helm. Teejay has a chance to be among the best in its classification.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Benedictine

Coach: Greg Lilly

2021: 8-4

Offense: There's good depth all around, though the Cadets lack some experience in some spots. Senior guard Jacob Moore (6-2, 270) and senior tackle Myles Bridges (6-2, 250) anchor the line. Junior Leo Boehling and senior David Ngendakuriyo form a strong, returning one-two punch out of the backfield. Senior quarterback Wes Buleza has some experience after starting five games and playing in eight last season. Junior tight end Luca Puccinelli (6-6, 240) is a top recruit and big-time weapon. Senior Josh Davis and junior Riley Roarty return as outside weapons. Benedictine lost four offensive starters.

Defense: A menacing defensive line headlines a staunch all-around defense that should be the Cadets' backbone. Senior North Carolina recruit Joel Starling (6-4, 300) and senior D-I recruit Terae Baldwin (6-0, 285) will make running lanes hard to come by and harass opposing backfields, alongside ends Moore and a fourth senior, Zion Hunter. Three starting linebackers return -- seniors Henry Berling and John Garbett and junior Chris Johnson. Junior cornerbacks Khalil Moore and Khamari Veney started most of last season and headline a strong back end that also includes senior safety Nic Land and sophomore Easton Ogle.

Outlook: The Cadets will lean on a defense that could be dominant, and look to control games on the ground offensively. Benedictine got off to a slow start last year with losses to Trinity (27-13), Friendship Collegiate (20-13) and St. Christopher's (14-7) in its first five games, then found its footing to win six straight, including a 28-14 playoff win over the Saints, and ultimately came inches short of a VISAA title in a 22-21, overtime loss to the Titans. Benedictine will hope to generate more explosive plays. But the Cadets have been there, done that, and should again compete for a VISAA Division I crown.

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot

Coach: Gary Brock

2021: 4-1

Offense: The Knights return their No. 1 and No. 2 receiving options, David Mann (TE) and Jeb Hatfield (WR). They'll look to connect with returning junior quarterback Afton Harrow. Running back Hunter Case carried 103 times for 716 yards and 14 TDs in 2021, and center Nathan Barras is a two-year starter. Junior Will Fichter will also see some opportunities out of the backfield. New faces along the line will need to gain experience.

Defense: Mann, a 6-2, 225-pound senior, anchors the line at end; he had 23 tackles last season. Hatfield (17 tackles) leads the linebackers and Harrow (25 tackles) features in the secondary at corner. The Knights lost a couple all-state performers on the line and will work to replace them, and there's limited experience in the linebacking corps.

Outlook: The reigning VISFL Division II champions lost seven defensive starters and three offensive ones, so Harrow, Mann and Co. should score plenty of points, but the defense could take some time to learn and grow. BSH plays eight-man football in a 12-team league that also includes Richmond Christian. The Knights last season beat Kenston Forest (Blackstone) 54-12 to claim their first state title since 2013.

Collegiate

Coach: Mark Palyo

2021: 5-5

Offense: The Cougars have a marquee player in receiver Krystian Williams (604 yards, 7 TDs), a senior and top track athlete who has committed to Virginia Tech. Sophomore quarterback Jack Callaghan, another D-I prospect, has other targets in tight ends Hayden Rollison and Hank Shield, as well as receivers Hudson Avery and Ben Street. Senior Wyatt King and sophomore Xay Davis are the backs. Line has some inexperience after returnees Charlie Cunningham (senior) and Carter Mitchell (sophomore). Tyler Stepanian, Kevin Johnson and L.J. Hawkins join them.

Defense: Collegiate brings back a lot of experience, particularly in the front seven, led by senior ends Michael West and Shield. Johnson is back at tackle, with Hawkins the other tackle. The linebackers are Rollison, Avery and senior Eli Petty. Returning starters Williams and Watson anchor the secondary, filled out by Street (sophomore) and Hudson Neese.

Outlook: With an offense featuring Williams and Callaghan, and a defense with experience, Collegiate should be a threat in the VISAA. The Cougars played a fair number of close games last season, and keeping those on the positive side, plus staying away from injuries, will be key.

Life Christian

Coach: Charles Scott

2021: 4-6

Offense: The Eagles will be tasked with replacing three Division I linemen and breaking in a new quarterback, senior Manchester transfer Cody Shelton. Though he's new, Shelton has lots of varsity experience. Georgia State recruit and captain Dorian Fleming is one of the best tight ends in the state, Scott said. A stable of running backs is led by junior Cole Varner (4.4 speed), and Shelton has a bevy of outside weapons at his disposal including senior JRon Lawrence and junior Jaevon Branch. Senior tackle and Georgia recruit Josh Miller (6-6, 315) might be the best lineman around; he's a returner up front along with senior center Nicholas Krevonick.

Defense: A loaded and physical secondary stands out. Boston College recruit Antonio Cotman is a lockdown corner, and fellow senior Kenneth Lowery forms a strong coverage duo on the outside. Linebacker / safety hybrid Kaleb Spencer is one of the area's top recruits, he's committed to Oklahoma. Fellow linebacker Markel Dabney is just a freshman already garnering six D-I offers, coach Charles Scott said. There's lots of speed and experience on the Eagles defense. But they could have to work through losing a few D-I recruits up front. Fleming will be a dangerous pass rusher from the end position. Sophomore JaQuel Allen and junior DeJhun McDouglas man the interior at tackle in a 4-3 look.

Outlook: The Eagles have as many, if not more, Division I prospects than anyone around, but it's always difficult to evaluate them in the local hierarchy because they don't have any in-state opponents on their schedule. VISAA teams largely refuse to schedule them. Scott said his program is "hoping the VISAA will do the right thing and fix the flaws within its playoff season.

St. Christopher’s

Coach: Lance Clelland

2021: 10-1

Offense: The Saints have a lot returning up front, but they have some new faces in the skill spots. The line, which helped St. Christopher’s score in the 40s and 50s several times, has seniors Carson Lamb (6-3, 250), John Miles (6-2, 260), Reid Felton and Luke Pendlebury back, along with junior tight end Henry Omohundro (6-3, 240). Freshman Darius Gray takes over a tackle spot. Juniors Kahlil Nash and Miller Porterfield are battling for the QB job. Evan Wilson, at 6-2, 205 pounds, will get the carries. The receivers are Willie Jennings, Jacob Zollar and Brandon Jennings.

Defense: St. Christopher’s has more newcomers on a group that allowed more than 19 points just once last season. Coach Lance Clelland expects the line to be a strong suit. Ends Omohundro and Miles, and tackle Harrison Baratka (6-3, 300) all are back. Wilson, senior Chris Beach (5-10, 225) and senior Max Buono (6-1, 190) head the linebacking group. Willie Jennings and Zollar are in the secondary.

Outlook: St. Christopher’s went unbeaten before falling to Benedictine in the VISAA semifinals. The Saints have to replace some firepower, but they should remain in the thick of things with an experienced line that should give some of the newer players time to blossom in bigger roles.

Trinity Episcopal

Coach: Sam Mickens

2021: 8-3

Offense: Overall team speed and experience will be the strengths for a Titans attack that lost QB Jack Toscano (William & Mary), he's replaced by sophomore Taegan Logan, who got some experience last season filling in for an injured Toscano. Senior Navy recruit Trai Ferguson is an explosive playmaker at receiver; he caught the game-winning TD and 2-point conversion in the state title game. Freshman receiver Davion Brown is already seeing Division I interest, and juniors Brennan Ridley and Isaiah Robinson complete a formidable receiving corps. Junior Trey Grant should see most of the work out of the backfield. Senior first team All-Metro tackle Carlos Moore (6-5, 320) anchors the line.

Defense: Starting experience abounds for a unit that lost just one starter. Senior cornerback and Virginia Tech recruit Cam Fleming headlines a loaded secondary that also includes juniors Deuce Edwards (CB), Zahir Rainer (S) and Cornell Allen (S). Senior linebacker and William & Mary recruit Elijah Rainer (83 tackles, four forced fumbles in 2021) quarterbacks the defense, and senior linebackers Hunter Brooks and Mario Thompson (ODU recruit) are tackling machines. VMI recruit Robby Dunn (6-4, 260) spearheads the three-man line at tackle alongside senior Jon Brooks and junior Cameron Walker at the end positions. Senior JD Stemhagen will handle the punting and kicking duties.

Outlook: Trinity has speed and experience all over the field, and should be explosive offensively and fly around to cover lots of ground defensively. A senior class that led the Titans to their first VISAA Division I title, fused with some exciting new prospects like Brown, should make Trinity a lock to compete for back-to-back championships, though it'll be trial by fire in Week 1 at Benedictine.

*Schools that did not return preview forms to the Times-Dispatch are not included.