Previewing the 2022 high school girls soccer season

From St. Catherine's unbeaten run to a VISAA championship to Douglas Freeman's Region 5B title and state semifinal appearance, Monacan's Region 4B championship and Cosby's Region 6A crown, there were plenty of banners hung to cap the 2021 girls soccer season around the Richmond area.

Here's a look at the local scene as the 2022 season kicks off.

Players to watch

*Olivia Woodson, junior forward, Monacan; *Madelene Greene, senior midfielder, Cosby; *Becca Neal, senior midfielder, Cosby; *Talley Applewhite, senior keeper, St. Catherine's; Natalie Jackson, senior midfielder, Colonial Heights; Julia Stephenson, senior defender, Deep Run; Syd McAdoo, sophomore midfielder, St. Catherine's; Cassie Buxbaum, senior defender, Collegiate; Keaton Rahman, senior defender, Collegiate; Cailin Coetzee, senior midfielder, Deep Run; Maggie Patten, senior midfielder, Douglas Freeman; Walker Bristow, sophomore forward, Douglas Freeman.

NOTE: * denotes returning first team All-Metro player.

Class 6

Cosby and star midfielder Becca Neal are coming off a 13-1 record and have high hopes this season. Neal and fellow senior midfielder Madalene Green both made first-team All Metro last season and will lead a Cosby team that lost seven starters from last year’s talented bunch.

Class 5

Colonial Heights and first-year head coach Sarah Crinkley will be led by its experienced midfield this season. Seniors Ava Cavey, Ashlyn Smith and Natalie Jackson combined for 15 goals last season led by Jackson’s seven scores. Juniors Bianca Isaman and Jessica Sprouse return as strikers to lead the Colonials attack.

Midlothian looks to field a veteran squad this season as it returns seven starters off a 2021 team that finished 8-4. The team will be led by defenders Bella Velario and Lauren Zevnik who will try to protect talented goalkeeper Carly Varela. Midlothian will rely on midfielders Sophie Stroud and Ella Searcy to control possession. First-year coach Brandon Flowers expects to be near the top of the district standings with the deep and experienced bunch.

Deep Run rode its stout defense to an 11-2 record last season while surrendering just three goals in 13 games. The team will have to replace key pieces, but eighth-year head coach Steven Chapman said he has a solid core of leaders in Cailin Coetzee, Ellie Smith and Julia Stephenson. The three seniors will be counted on to carry on the defensive dominance. Kate Finkler is expected to take over at goalie after not allowing a single goal in three appearances last season.

Atlee will field a senior-heavy team this season as seven starters return. Belle Skelton, Kathleen Miller, Maddie Hoyt, Dottie McCown and Anabel Shifflett will be heavily relied upon.

Clover Hill expects to be a contender in the Dominion District with eight starters returning. The Cavaliers will be led by senior forward Ariel Farmer who’s coming off a 10-goal 2021 campaign. Clover Hill went 4-6 last season, but experience will be on its side this season as the program returns seven starters. Sophomore midfielder Ellie Diehl will help Farmer in the scoring department. Diehl scored seven times in 2021.

Douglas Freeman returns four first team All-Region players in Maggie Patten, Walker Bristow, Hannah Tittermary and Genevieve Travers. The four stars are part of seven returning starters off a 2021 team that had just one loss to 13 wins. Bristow is expected to do the bulk of the scoring after netting 14 goals a year ago. Fellow forward Vail Thomas is coming off an eight-goal campaign and gives Freeman a pair of intimidating strikers.

Mechanicsville will be a team to watch in the coming years but will be quite green this season. Fourteen freshmen make up a bulk of the roster. Six seniors will be heavily relied upon on a team that coach Paul Doss said could surprise in 2022.

Mills Godwin and star senior midfielder Brianna Cassidy (12 goals in 2021) will try to improve on a 6-4-1 record last year in new coach Chris Thornton’s first season at the helm. Thornton has the luxury of nine returning starters, including six players who scored at least five goals last season. Thornton expects heavy contribution from seven seniors.

Prince George will have a target on its back all season as a team that lost just one game in 2021 and returns every starter. Gracie Knisely, Ali Powroznik and Riley Anne Collins each notched double-digit goals last season as the trio combined for 33 scores. Prince George finished 8-1-1 last season and expects a boost from a talented group of freshmen to accent the strong core of seniors.

Hermitage will field a young team that is expected to have just two seniors in the starting lineup. Angelyn Jordan and Deanna Minor will provide veteran leadership as the senior duo make up a third of the team’s returning starters. Sophomore keeper Emily Vega is expected to get the start in net for Hermitage.

Meadowbrook will carry a whopping 13 underclassmen on this year’s roster on a team that returns just two starters. The Monarchs have many spots to fill but should be set in net as experienced goalkeeper Kelsey Aguilar returns for her junior season. Sophomore forward Laila Raney looks is the team’s leading returning scorer after burying six goals last season.

JR Tucker will field a young team this season led by sophomore goalkeeper Riya Patel and five freshmen. The Tigers have a new facility, and 16th-year head coach Sarah Dietz expects it to quickly pay dividends on the field.

Class 4

Monacan will be led by senior midfielder Elizabeth Drauszewski and goal-hungry junior forward Olivia Woodson. Woodson’s 2021 campaign saw the sophomore net 15 goals on the season. The upperclassmen duo helped the team to a 9-4 record last season and make up two of the six starters returning in 2022. Monacan expects to be right in the thick of things as its been throughout coach Brian Yazinski’s eight season. Yazinski enters season nine with a stout record of 69-24-10.

Hanover returns just one starter this season, but that one player will be a key to Hanover’s success. Sophomore forward Samantha Krines tallied 10 goals as a freshman and looks to add to that total in 2022. Hannah Pavey, Taylor Grubb and Estella Gajarsky-Prado all should help in the scoring department after 4-goal seasons from each player last year.

Greg Lyndaker has a strong core of experienced returners in his first year as head coach at Henrico. The Warriors are led by seniors Jaden Jones (midfield), Iman Kamran (forward/mid) and Summer Noell (forward/mid). Three juniors -- Lula Kgang (defense), Miranda Johnson (defense) and Mianna Fowler (defense) -- will hold down the back line, and junior Mahi Shah will feature in the midfield. Freshman Gianna Mungo takes over between the posts.

Patrick Henry expects to start half a dozen freshman in coach Scott Gidman’s first full season as head coach.

Class 3

Goochland will field a young team this season but all five of its seniors will be counted on by first-year coach Jason Funkhouser. Funkhouser is counting on seniors Bridget Dinora, Erla Thorkelsdottir and Nadia Esposito for veteran leadership.

Maggie Walker fielded a .500 team last year and looks to have a winning season this year due to its strength in goal. The team returns two experienced keepers in senior Keely Thomas and junior Caraline Kennedy. The team will get a boost from five freshmen, including two who coach Jim Thomas expects to start. The freshman talent coupled with eight returning starters gives the team high hopes.

Class 2

King William will look to improve from a quality 2021 season which ended in a hard-fought playoff loss in the regional semifinals. The team will rely upon goalie Savannah Baxter and midfielders Anya Horner and Emily Waters to lead a group of several young newcomers. Gracie Madren and Skylar Harper are two returning seniors who expect to help in that department as well. Freshman Ryleigh Frayzer’s speed up front will play a big role in the team’s offensive attack.

VISAA

St. Catherine’s and 2021 VISAA player of the year Talley Applewhite are set to defend their state title and keep a huge winning streak alive. St. Catherine’s finished 16-0 last season and Applewhite was a huge reason for the team’s perfection. The current senior keeper allowed just three goals last year. Senior Reagan Reiferson missed all of last season with a torn ACL, she'll be back to reinforce a strong midfield that also includes fellow seniors Peyton Hudson and Mary Kate Richards. Offensive production for the Saints will start with senior forward Sydney Simpson and sophomore midfielder Syd McAdoo.

The Steward School will look to two underclassmen to do the heavy lifting in 2022. Freshman Erin Shaia is coming off an 8-goal, 5-assist season as an eighth grader in 2021. And sophomore Lilly Caldwell returns following 4-goal, 6-assist season. The young duo account for two of the team’s seven returning starters.

Collegiate will try to make a repeat run to the state championship entering Rob Ukrop's ninth year at the helm after coming off a 14-4 season and VISAA runner-up finish. The team returns six starters including senior defenders Cassie Buxbaum and Keaton Rahman, the Cougars will lean on a stout back line. Collegiate will get some help from a trio of talented freshman midfielders in Ryan Lewis, Kate Smigelski and Gabriela Linkonis.

Trinity Episcopal will be led by senior captains Ally Placide and Dakota Bemberis as the Titans return seven starters from a team that went 14-to reach the VISAA Final Four. The Titans have had a winning record each year since 2008 and expect to be right in the mix again this season.

Veritas returns six starters in Sterling Sweeney's ninth year as head coach, led by Lillie Kate Dreut, Grace Kistler and Lilly Parker. Charlotte Dreut is a new name to watch for the Lions.