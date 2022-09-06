Previewing the 2022 high school girls volleyball season

It’s hard to believe, but since 2015, only one area girls volleyball team has made a Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championship match appearance: New Kent, who finished as runner-up in Class 3 in the shortened 2020 season.

What teams from the Richmond region have an opportunity to win the first state crown from our area in seven years? The new girls volleyball season is underway, and the battle for postseason supremacy has begun.

CLASS 6

Rachael Workman’s second season at Cosby begins with four returning starters, led by seniors, with outside Megan Thompson and libero Peyton Graff. Juliona Mabie provides solid work in the middle. The Titans look to sophomore newcomers MacKenzie Giordano and Hannah Whaley for contributions.

At James River, standout grad Alexia Wolfe (Randolph-Macon) takes over as the coach, leaning early on seniors Emily Green, Hillary Mills, and Addison Smith. Junior outside Ireland Wolfe contributes at the net, as does junior middle Liza Benton. The Rapids are used to winning, and they have the core to put together a deep postseason run.

Manchester coach Carol Hutchings calls her roster “older, and hopefully, wiser”. The lineup is senior laden with second team All-Region 6A setter Catori Crawford, outside hitters Kennedy Hembrick and Emma Rambo, plus middle Madison Powell. Juniors Molly King and Riley Koscinski are primed to help the veterans improve on last year’s 10-12 record.

CLASS 5

Speaking of senior laden, Deep Run hit the court with seven senior contributors, including second team All-Metro outside Grace Ward, setter Stephanie Greco, middle Jillian Levin and right side Erin McCourt. The Wildcats already hold victories over Atlee and Glen Allen.

The opposite is true at Douglas Freeman, as the Mavericks must replace all starters from last year. Seniors Emily Pinotti and Sophia Smith, and juniors Katherine Pollard and Eva Gardner will look to spark team chemistry for this squad in time for a push to the postseason.

Glen Allen loses five starters from an 11-9 campaign. Also known for her work in the circle at softball, libero Grace Tharp will be the senior leader on the squad. Coach Christine Frank is building for the future with a core of sophomores, led by setter Nyla Green, and outsides Corinne Cook and Madison Ashby.

Hermitage welcomes new coach Alli Eberhart, who returns starters Eden Ramirez and Casey Stapleton. Freshman Lauren Fitzgerald debuts at setter, while juniors Gabi Hill and Machiah Clark will man the middle.

At Highland Springs, the wisdom, and athleticism of three seniors lead the way, according to coach Patrice Franklin. Kayla Tyler, Kendra Higginbottom and Joy Tate will bring along sophomores Kamryn Alexander and Samaya Brown, hoping to improve on their 6-13 mark in 2021.

Jasmine Icalla, and her 227 career assists, provide the foundation at J.R. Tucker, joined by a pair of outside hitters in Sloan-Marie Householder and Katie Ullmann, who are both approaching 100 career kills for the Tigers.

Meadowbrook broke through for a 13-5 mark a season ago, and returns four starters. The Monarchs are strong in the middle with seniors Jaidan Cox and Jayan Patron. Senior setter Genesis Servellon leads the offensive attack.

Midlothian (21-2), a state quarterfinalist a year ago, is loaded, despite losing five starters. Hannah Ball was the only sophomore to make first team All-Metro in 2021, while second team member Tatum Evans returns with great versatility, 174 kills and 304 assists on her career. Halle Phelps and Reagan McAdams will provide middle coverage, while newcomer, senior Brooke Eslinger, takes the libero spot.

Mills Godwin loses All-Metro Player of The Year Kaitlyn McNeel, but returns second team All-Metro setter Jamie Wright. She and fellow setter Sydney Newcomb create “the core of our team” according to coach Chris Wakefield, who has a rebuilding task by Eagles standards, but is optimistic for playoff success.

Clover Hill returns every starter, led by co-captain outside hitters/setters Izzy Carter and Reagan Kruger. Sophomore Sophia Carter fills the libero spot, while Lexi Szlachcic mans the middle.

CLASS 4

Atlee returns first team All-Metro outside Morgan Crawford, the undisputed leader for the Raiders. Setter Ella Balderson and liberos Heidi Engel and Emma Bowes will need to contribute quickly.

Hanover returns senior libero Berkley Holt and outside hitters Lily Hubert, Alexis Currie and Elizabeth Patina. Holt, Hubert, Patina and setter Hayden Shuber are co-captains.

Matoaca only has three seniors on their roster: Mia Neal, Jada Coleman and Emma Arrowood, but the Warriors have always been competitive under coach Tiara Boyd.

Mechanicsville (11-6) welcomes new coach Mick Sladic, who has, perhaps, the youngest team in the region, sporting just one senior in Savanna Abele. Jayna Pendergast, Meg Lavinder and Carley Mann are part of a strong junior core.

Jessica Jones has been very successful at Patrick Henry (15-8), which returns three starters for her fourth season. Libero Abi Hildebrand, middle Emily Hancock and outside Addison Six, all seniors, form the foundation. Look for sophomores Mallie Murray and Kate Balut to make their marks.

CLASS 3

Toni Martin is nine wins away from 250 for her career at Colonial Heights (9-12), and looks to the junior quartet of Alondra Sanjurjo, Kriss Henry, Rylei Buck and Megan Rosenberg. Add in freshman setter Avery Hurley, and Martin believes “we could be a tough out”.

Goochland earned 15 victories last year, great experience for a Bulldog senior foursome of Nicole Brown, Nina Smith, Layla Ford and Laura Lee Baldwin. Setter Adele Wheatley returns for coach Rachel Jacobsen.

The husband/wife team at New Kent (20-5) makes a change as Cynthia Burnett moves to assistant to new coach Stuart Burnett. The tandem has 525 career wins together, and look to seniors Aubrey Hyndshaw (495 kills, 147 aces) and Sophie McLaughlin (247 digs, 83 aces) to lead the push to go further than the Region 3A semifinals.

Thomas Jefferson (8-9) will lean heavily on senior setter Jaineisa Pearson for leadership and production. Sarah Gunn, a sophomore, is called a “serving specialist” by coach Autry Morgan.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Collegiate returns five starters, led by four-year starters Gabby Chen and Taylor Domson. Junior Kyla Coffee heads the middle, while sophomore Caroline Zandler can work as libero or on the outside. Coach Rose White says an LIS Championship and VISAA state tournament berth is “the ultimate goal”.

St. Catherine’s (18-4) is always strong, especially this year with six returning starters. Coach Skip Weston says the Saints will need to retool after losing first team All-Metro Elise Williamson. Every significant contributor save senior middle Bella Lupica are underclassmen. Fielding Croft and Madison Loving can both handle setting responsibilities at a high level.

Steward (9-12) look for middle power from Kyla Johnson, and outside production from Laura Luzzatto and Lucie Tindell. Mikal Banks can set and also contribute from the outside.