Previewing the 2022 high school golf season

Monacan High golf coach Scott Thackston loves the fact his team members play multiple sports.

Sophomore Cooper Dillman swims for the Chiefs’ state champion team. Junior Samuel Sims is a shooting guard for the basketball team. Sophomore Grayson Gardner is a striker for the soccer team. Sophomore Aydan Smith pitches for the baseball team, and junior Samantha Labredque plays No. 1 singles on the girls tennis team.

“Achieving success and dealing with adversity builds stronger players no matter the season,” Thackston said. “In August their focus turns to golf. Our practices are competitive. They push each other.”

The Chiefs do have “a golf junkie” playing in the No. 1 position. Sophomore Talon Dingledine earned first-team All-Metro honors as a freshman. He finished second in the Class 4, Region B tournament and led Monacan to its third consecutive region title. He finished fifth in the Class 4 state tournament.

All ready this season, Dingledine was medalist at the season-opening Lake Chesdin High School Golf Invitational with a 3-under-par 69; posted 4-under 68 in a home-course (Stonehenge Golf & Country Club) victory against Powhatan and Hanover; and finished second (74-71-145) in the College Prep Tour Dr. Jack Frable High School Invitational at Independence GC.

The Chiefs’ motto for the season is “One day in October.” The inspiration?

“We are pumped to host the Class 4 state tournament at Stonehenge on Monday, Oct. 10,” Thackston said.

WILDCATS’ WORLD

An inexperienced Deep Run team won the Class 5, Region C tournament for the eighth time in nine years last fall. Senior Ethan Snow became the fifth Deep Run player to be named the All-Metro golfer of the year.

An experienced team (five starters return) is chasing another region championship and a 10th consecutive trip to the Class 5 state tournament this season.

Josh Aldrich, in his 15th season as coach, knows what seniors Caden Sherman and Miles Rhoden and juniors James Oh, Ellis Hobbie and Jason Casullo can do. Sophomore Parker Noonan and freshman Carter Bransford are capable of taking a spot in the top 6.

GETTING STARTED

The Lake Chesdin tournament has opened the high school season for many years and features some of the top teams and players from Virginia High School League Classes 3-6. The event serves as a bellwether for what might come in the region and state tournaments.

Douglas Freeman posted a score of 299 and successfully defended its title from a year ago, but only by a stroke over Monacan. Deep Run shot 303 and finished third, and Mills Godwin (314) was fourth.

Medalist Dingledine won by two strokes over Freeman’s Joseph Winston (71). Sherman, Tee Garner (DF), Sean Acree (Cosby) and Laddie Decker (Atlee) tied for third at 72.

Deep Run (608) captured the team title in the 36-hole Dr. Jack Frable Invitational at Independence GC by two shots over Cosby. Monacan was fourth.

Dingledine was the highest individual finisher (2nd). Oh of Deep Run tied for third; teammate Hobbie tied for fifth; Acree was eighth; Cole Shingleton of Cosby tied for ninth; and Sherman and Cosby’s Stone Swisher tied for 11th.

Cosby’s Lily Holberg claimed the girls division by three shots after posting (77-74-151).

ALL-METRO WATCH LIST

Three of last fall’s All-Metro first team (6 players) were seniors. The three underclassmen – Dingledine, Shingleton and Nick Collins of Mills Godwin – are capable of repeating. Dingledine is a sophomore, Shingleton is a junior and Collins, the reigning Region 5C individual champion, is a senior. Shingleton was the Class 6, Region A winner.

Joseph Weinstein, a senior from Midlothian, and Madison Lehr, a junior from Mechanicsville, were members of last year’s second team and are contenders for a first-team berth this fall. The two were the overall winners of the Richmond Golf Association Junior Boys and Girls tournaments this summer.

Others to follow are Sherman and Oh from Deep Run; Joseph Winston, Charlie White and Garner from Douglas Freeman; Dillman and Sims from Monacan; Acree from Cosby; and Matkins Milligan from Mills Godwin.

Lehr, Holberg and Mills Godwin’s Morgan Mussatt (Eagles’ low scorer, 74, at Lake Chesdin) are the girls to watch.

PLAY DATES

The VHSL tournament schedule looks like this:

Region tournaments start Sept. 26 and must be completed by Oct. 4.

State tournaments are set for Oct. 10 and 11. Classes 2, 4 and 6 play on the 10th and Classes 1, 3 and 5 play on the 11th.

Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg is the venue for Classes 5 and 6. Stonehenge in Midlothian is home to Classes 3 and 4, and Olde Mill Resort in Laurel Hill welcomes Classes 1 and 2.

Two teams and three individuals from each class/region will advance to the state tournaments.

Girls Open qualifiers are scheduled for Oct. 17-18. The Girls Open is set for Oct. 24 at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton.

CLASS 6

Shingleton, Acree and Holberg give Cosby a strong core. The Titans also get good play from Caden Boyd, Stone Swisher and Dylan Taylor.

Cosby’s chief Class 6 rival through the years has been James River, but the Rapids lost three seniors who were second-team All-Metro selections in 2021 and are rebuilding. Manchester is led by Ivan Chan.

CLASS 5

Douglas Freeman was the Region 5C runner-up to Deep Run last year. The Mavericks graduated nine seniors, but the returnees -- Joseph and Jack Winston, Garner and White – welcomed new coach Ray Moore with a victory at the Lake Chesdin Invitational. Moore is better known as Douglas Freeman’s baseball coach. He guided the Mavericks to the Class 5 state championship last spring.

Mills Godwin has a senior-laden, experienced squad led by All-Metro first-teamer Collins. Seniors Morgan Mussatt, Lawrence Belcher, Lily Davis and Dylan Hudson return as does junior Matkins Milligan, who finished third in the RGA Junior Boys Championship in July and has been a match medalist this season. The Eagles have lost to Douglas Freeman and beaten the Mavericks in the early going.

Weinstein is Midlothian’s star, but fellow senior Dylan Barker was the Trojans’ low scorer (74) at Lake Chesdin. Weinstein did not play. Junior Charlie Wilkerson, freshman Jackson Wright and senior Brady Cox are capable of getting hot.

J.R. Tucker coach Jim Dorton is counting on seniors Caden Ballum, Charlie Robbins, Ryan Matheny and Peyton Hinton, juniors Jake Heider and Gabe Cadena and freshman Kayla Aguiar to carry the load for the Tigers.

Sophomore William Fitz-Hugh has a bright future according to L.C. Bird coach Joshua Dutton. Senior Braydon Fields and junior Jensen Harris are the Skyhawks’ returning starters.

CLASS 4

Region B is one of the largest in the commonwealth with 17 members. The region tournament is a two-day event with all teams playing the first day and the top eight moving on to determine the teams and individuals who qualify for the state tournament.

Veteran Matoaca coach John Hall says “We feel we will be very competitive in the region although we are all looking up at Monacan.”

The Warriors return four starters from last year including state tournament qualifiers Peyton Jones (senior) and Trent Willis (sophomore). Another sophomore, Jon Gates, has been the Warriors’ top player in the early going this year. Gates is the placekicker for the football team and is a standout on the soccer team. Juniors Parker Wells and Justin Phillips give Matoaca a solid top 5.

Patrick Henry is rebuilding after five seniors, including All-Metro first-team selection Daniel Ailor, graduated. Ailor was the Region 4B individual champion. Senior Jackson Burr is the team leader. Junior Ryder Duncan and sophomores Colton Behnke and Tyler Baucom have earned their spots in the lineup.

Atlee has a new coach in Alan Myers and just one starter returning, but sophomore Laddie Decker is a talented one. Decker shot 72 and tied for third at the Lake Chesdin tournament. He is the son of University of Richmond men’s golf team coach Adam Decker. Freshman Evan Spalska posted Atlee’s second low score at Lake Chesdin.

Powhatan tied for second with Patrick Henry in last fall’s region tournament and won a one-hole playoff to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2013. Jack Debord, Luke McDaniels, Carter Estep and Conner Hedgepeth are the top returnees.

Hanover’s lineup features Walker McLamb, Paul McNally, Trevor Yager, Alex Wratchford and Jackson Moore. The Hawks finished sixth in the Dr. Jack Frable Invitational.