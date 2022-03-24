Previewing the 2022 high school softball season

Though shortened for many schools, the 2021 high school softball season featured its fair share of drama around the greater Richmond area.

Cosby went on an unbeaten run to win the Class 6 state title. Hanover and New Kent surged to the Class 4 and 3 championship games, respectively. And an extra-inning thriller of a Region 5B final between Midlothian and Glen Allen featured the Gatorade state player of the year and a walk-off winner.

With many of the area's top players, like All-Metro player of the year and Titans pitcher Taylor Norton (Villanova), Jaguars ace Emerson Aiken (Michigan) and Trojans shortstop Abbie Campbell (James Madison) off to play college ball, the local scene faces ample turnover.

Here's a look at some of the area's top players this spring and an overview for many local teams as the 2022 softball season gets underway.

Players to watch

Cassie Grizzard, senior pitcher, Midlothian: The lefty Louisville recruit racked up 123 strikeouts with a 1.23 ERA over 87 1/3 innings last season while hitting .317 with a .920 OPS. A first team All-Metro honoree, she's already thrown a no-hitter against L.C. Bird.

Julia Cuozzo, junior pitcher, Hanover: Though she only played eight regular-season games in 2021, the Hawks' hurler dazzled, posting a .184 ERA with 62 Ks in 38 innings. She also hit .412 with a pair of homers, three doubles and seven RBIs. Cuozzo was one of two underclassmen on last season's All-Metro first team.

Reagan Hill, senior outfielder, Hanover: A Randolph-Macon recruit and first team All-Metro returner, Hill is coming off a stellar 12-game junior season in which she hit .429 with four home runs, eight doubles, a triple, 10 RBIs and 12 runs scored while playing errorless defense.

Jessica Taggart, senior catcher, New Kent: A .500 hitter through 16 games with 21 RBIs and 18 runs scored, the Trojans' leading lady allowed just five passed balls and five stolen bases behind the plate last season en route to first team All-Region and All-Metro honors.

Kaylee Garner, junior third baseman, Glen Allen: A clutch hitter down the stretch for the Jags, Garner batted .583 with 20 runs and 20 RBIs while playing errorless defense at the hot corner. She was the second of two underclassmen on the 2021 All-Metro team, in addition to Cuozzo.

Alex DiNardo, senior catcher, Cosby: A grand slam in the state championship game made DiNardo the hero for the Titans last spring, she'll feature once again at the plate and move behind it defensively.

Class 6

After winning its first state title since 2012, Cosby lost a bevvy of senior starters. But Ray Jeter's Titans are always strong. They'll build around DiNardo, sophomore shortstop Ellie Talley and senior second baseman Jordan Wise. Talented new contributors include junior centerfielder Blayne Talley, junior first baseman Jessica Purgason and sophomore right fielder Taylor Higgins. Replacing Norton in the circle will be the foremost priority, with junior Carma Williams and freshman Kam Brown stepping into that role.

Three senior outfielders -- Tinsley Porter, Iyanna Fortenberry and Catherine Bodsford -- headline for a James River outfit that will also lean on a group of sophomore starters that includes pitcher Addi Dodson, catcher Brooke Long and infielder Raigan Kelley. Junior infielder Abby Crawford will also feature.

A tight middle infield and dangerous top of the order are the strengths of a Thomas Dale team that's led by seniors Mya Lee and Ashlyn Johnson and junior Claudia Minetree. Three sophomores -- Avery Long, Jaiden Henderson and Kailyn Myrick -- should contribute, as will junior pitcher Elizabeth Hart. Freshman Morgan Burton and sophomore Dayjah Jones are new faces to watch.

Class 5

Coach Tom McIntyre's Atlee program always seems to field a strong side. Though the Raiders lost All-Metro leadoff hitter and emotional leader Kelly Ayer in addition to standout pitcher Kara Hammock, they return a strong core of seniors led by calm and confident ace Carsen Sanders, outfielders Savannah Nash (.325 avg., .500 slugging) and Caroline Tilley (.300 avg, .500 slg), third baseman Danielle Brown and first baseman Caroline Whitfield. Sophomore infielder Bailey Bucholz hit .351 last season and will play a key role, as will sophomore utility player Blake Jamerson. Freshman hurler Sierra Kegley could prove an X-factor.

A talented outfield that has a chance to be explosive offensively is the calling card for Clover Hill. Second team All-Region sophomore Addison Thompson hit .419 with 16 RBIs as a freshman, she joins fellow sophomores Angie Rudolph and Alyssa Thompson in the outfield. Junior pitcher Angelina Branch leans on plus accuracy and posted a 3.23 ERA last season. A young infield will look to learn and grow behind senior first baseman Hope Coppedge (.400 avg.) and sophomore shortstop Allana Overby, who's coming off a .364 season at the plate with 10 runs scored.

Region 5B champs Glen Allen will have to replace Aiken in the circle, with junior Grace Tharp and sophomore Ava Lester assuming pitching responsibilities. But eight starters return from a 16-1 team that was explosive offensively, so the Jags should have high expectations again behind Garner, senior shortstop Mia Betts (.304 avg.), senior second baseman Taylor Cochrane (.513), senior first baseman Meredith Collier (.500), junior centerfielder Alyssa Meharg (.368) and sophomore catcher Sam Horn (.333). Sophomores Peyton Simmons and Tyra Christian and senior newcomer Kieran Wrighter round out a speedy outfield for a team looking for more from its defense this season.

A very young Hermitage team is led by a group of sophomores, middle infielder Casey Stapleton, shortstop and catcher Mykhl Young, pitcher Kylie Lovelace and outfielder Sam Rollison. Junior catcher and third baseman Brookelynne Winterson provides some experience. New names to watch include freshmen Alauna Thompson, Mollie Harris and Allison Smith.

Manchester is sophomore heavy and will lean on returning senior starters Brooke Powell (outfield) and Megan Depew (pitcher). Pitcher Bailey Jahna, third baseman Taylor Hendricks and second baseman Sadie Dempster, all sophomores, are returning starters as well. Sophomore first baseman Hailee Gomez, shortstop Mia Woolfolk and catcher Riley Kiscinski will play prominent roles. Freshman outfielder Sarah Connell is a newcomer to keep an eye on.

Meadowbrook returns six starters and is led by a large group of seniors that includes second baseman Mackenzie Kent, catcher Evannya Ward, shortstop Destiny Bailey, third baseman Kamaria Ford and left fielder Ana Soto Valasquez. Two young pitchers, sophomore Chloe Dawson and freshman Makiya Thomas, will be key for the Monarchs in coach Dawn Zepernick's first year at the helm. Junior center fielder Janyah Mayo and sophomore right fielder LaNia Robinson will also step into prominent roles.

Midlothian looked impressive in a 7-0 win over Hanover March 18, Grizzard headlines for a Trojans side with perhaps the area's highest expectations and many ways to attack an opponent with speed and power throughout the lineup. Senior third baseman Ellie Herndon is a Randolph-Macon recruit that hit .333 in 2021. Juniors Ellie Mulligan (.366 avg.), Ryleigh Jones and Tate Swecker will play important roles, as will sophomore outfielder Emma Salzman (.360). Midlo will run the base paths aggressively, and even added some fresh talent in sophomores Kim Jones and Eliana Rodriguez and freshman Marlee Gaskell.

Mills Godwin has lots of power up and down the lineup. The Eagles return five starters from a 10-2 team, they're led by junior third baseman Maggie Hiatt, shortstop Lexi Washington and senior catcher Sydney Shaffer, second baseman Emma Fredenberg and first baseman Abby Bowie. Sophomore center fielder AG Howe will contribute as well, and pitcher Katelyn Hubley will be key to success for a group that's solid defensively and in the circle but wants for team speed, average and depth.

A Prince George program that has at times been elite over the years returns five starters and features four seniors -- outfielder Alaysha McKnight, third baseman Shelby Godfrey and utility players Hailey Fields and Kensley Vohun. Junior first baseman Sara Graham and sophomore shortstop Mackenzie Hamrick will play prominent roles, and a pitching staff comprised of junior Jaylyn Powroznick and sophomores Taylor Moody and Abriel Fields will look to find its rhythm in the circle for a Royals team that went 8-4 in 2021.

Class 4

Hanover were Region 4B champs and state finalists to cap a 15-1 season and return much of that talent, namely Cuozzo and Hill. Senior catcher Jenna Currie (.375 avg., four home runs, 19 RBIs) and sophomore infielders Lilly Parrish (.414, 10 RBIs) and Melissa Acors (.329) highlight a group with a good mix of power and speed. Parrish has shown much promise in the circle and could share time with Cuozzo. New names to watch include sophomore outfielder Emma Slutzah and freshman outfielder Kyleigh Byars.

Seven starting sophomores will headline for a Matoaca team that will lean on the starting pitching duo of senior Brianna Branch, who posted a 1.34 ERA with 50 Ks in 2021 while hitting .421, and sophomore Elisia Gonzalez-Pettis. The Warriors will look for collective improvement defensively and should be strong at the plate behind junior Lynsey Butts (.300 avg.) and sophomores Jessica Kurtz (.378), Chloie Bickhart (.487), Gonzalez-Pettis (.412) and Camryn Henn.

First-year coach Casey Caldwell helms a Mechanicsville program led by senior third baseman Leanna Bartrug and pitcher and shortstop Kiley Lamberth. Three sophomores -- second baseman Kendall Wilkinson, outfielder and pitcher McKinley Duke and catcher Maddie Goad will play key roles. Sophomore Kaitlin Amos could see some time in the circle. Newcomers to watch include freshman right fielder Baylor Hughes and sophomore catcher Meg Coble.

Junior pitcher Viana McKinley is committed to play at New Haven, she's one of the area's stronger arms for a Monacan program under first-year coach Lynne Gilbert that also features three seniors in the field -- outfielders Molly Ecroyd and Ashlyn Moore and shortstop Eden Miles.

Marie Crump enters her 41st season in charge at Powhatan looking to rebuild and replace six starters from an 8-3 2021 side. Senior first baseman and pitcher Joy Johnson will be key, as will sophomore hurler Madalyn Johnson (3-1, 1.6 ERA), senior infielder Emma Phillips and senior catcher Payton George. Senior outfielders Savannah Johnson (.448 batting average) and Carsen Hogston feature offensively.

Class 3

Senior ace Grace Shannon spearheads a Caroline program led by first-year coach Dena Kappler. Senior shortstop and former catcher Madison Taylor will direct the infield. An entirely new outfield, led by talented freshman Rylee Chinault, will need to grow up fast. With updated field conditions and a new head coach, the Cavaliers hope to leave their mark on the Battlefield District.

After stints at Godwin and Glen Allen, 33rd-year local coach Wayland Colwell enters his second season at Goochland with a deep Bulldogs team led by senior pitcher and shortstop Jasmine Price. Junior Jayden Staton will see time at short and in the circle as well, and sophomore Chelsey Farthing rounds out the pitching staff. Junior corner infielder Madison Duke and utility players Maya Jandzinzki, Brookelyn Green and outfielders Laura Lee Baldwin and Abrielle White will feature along with senior first baseman Karsyn Martin.

Last year's Class 3 runner up, New Kent is tasked with replacing first team All-Metro pitcher and longtime ace Gracie Ellis, now at Randolph-Macon. But coach Maria Bates' Trojans should be a power again behind Taggart with six starters returning from a 15-2 squad plus a crop of talented underclassmen. Also a standout basketball player for region finalist New Kent, center fielder and Bridgewater signee McKenna Mueller hit .392 with 17 RBIs. Left fielder Norah Murray was a .404 hitter with 18 RBIs. Senior Haley Baker leads the infield. Junior Morgan Berg could fill Ellis' shoes in the circle.

VISAA

Collegiate returns its starting battery of sophomore pitcher Samantha Rao and junior catcher Lily Hartley (.439 avg., 11 RBIs). Brennan Harbour will also contribute in the circle, and Rao will play some shortstop and anchor the middle of the order. Hartley threw out nine runners attempting to steal last season, her presence behind the plate will be vital for a Cougars outfit that will also lean on the bat of junior first baseman Jordan Gross (.490 avg., 14 runs, 14 RBIs) and leadership of senior outfielder and captain Maria Bonwell.

Six of St. Catherine's 11 players are in eighth or ninth grade, so Karin Trice's Saints will be focused on development behind the leadership of three returning starters -- sophomore center fielder Dresden Mattingly (.296 avg., two doubles, eight runs), freshman first baseman Alice Kottkamp (.353 avg., six runs) and junior second baseman Kayton Buerlein. Freshman catcher Oakley Cotropia is a new name to watch with a strong arm and bat.

First-year coach Stan Thorne leads a young Saint Gertrude outfit that features senior pitcher and infielder Leah Robinson and sophomore catcher and shortstop Audrey Munro.