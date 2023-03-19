Overview

Last season was a historic one across the Richmond-area high school baseball landscape.

The 2022 All-Metro player of the year, Hanover pitcher and shortstop Seth Keller, was drafted and signed by the Atlanta Braves. Keller’s Hawks dominated the commonwealth en route to a 23-2 mark and their fourth state championship in program history. The Class 4 champs’ only two losses came at the hands of California-based teams in a national-level tournament.

Douglas Freeman won its first state title in program history with a 4-0 Class 5 championship victory over another local program finishing a stellar campaign, Glen Allen.

And Manchester won a Region 6A title in its first state tournament appearance in program history.

Who will steal the 804’s headlines on the diamond in 2023?

Returning first-team All-Metro players

Chase Swift, junior pitcher, Thomas Dale: The left-handed Virginia Tech recruit did not allow a single earned run across 42 2/3 innings last year, going 7-1 with two saves, nine hits and 12 walks while fanning 93 of the 153 batters he faced and tossing two no-hitters

Chris Johnson, senior first baseman, Glen Allen: A Longwood recruit, Johnson hit .484 with nine doubles, five home runs and 28 RBIs while playing a sterling first base on his way to Region 5C player of the year and first-team all-state honors.

Aaron Maxie, senior first baseman, Mechanicsville: A first-team all-region and second-team all-state pick, Maxie set a school record with a .539 average out of the Mustangs’ three-spot. He drove in 27 runs, rocked four homers and eight doubles and slugged .879 while stealing 12 bases and scoring 27 runs.

Callum Early, junior shortstop, James River: A sparkplug at second base last year for the Rapids, Early hit .423 and scored 17 runs with eight doubles and eight RBIs en route to first-team all-region and second-team all-state honors.

Class 6

A good few position players with ample varsity experience return for a James River squad that went 12-6-1 and reached the Region 6A semifinal last year. The Rapids enter coach Pete Schumacher’s 14th year with few returning pitchers that got many innings, so some new pieces will step into bigger roles on the mound. Senior first baseman Eli Reid hit .440 and drove in 21 runs last year; his and Early’s are the big bats in the lineup. Juniors Judd Zegarra (3B) and Sean Smith (CF) both hit around .300 and will feature prominently, as will senior right fielder Zane Childress. Senior pitcher Owen Riley had a 2.53 ERA with 24 strikeouts; he’ll be among the Rapids’ top arms, along with junior Sean McCann (3.11 ERA).

Class 5

Douglas Freeman graduated 13 players with ample accolades and more than 135 innings on the mound, but in his 14th year at the helm, coach Ray Moore’s Mavericks are the No. 54 team in the country in MaxPreps’ preseason poll and No. 1 in Virginia. But Freeman still has plenty of players who were part of the title run. Junior outfielder Ryder Warren, senior first baseman Jonah Herbert, junior shortstop and pitcher Lee Sowers (Virginia Tech recruit), junior pitcher and utility player Ryan Bland, senior outfielder and utility man Miguel Martin (Randolph-Macon) and sophomore outfielder Finn Whipple (Virginia) will all play key roles. Bland posted a 2.71 ERA and struck out 25 hitters as a reliever last year, he’ll step into a more prominent role on the bump. Sowers is the main man at the plate, he hit .426 with 20 runs scored and 27 RBIs in 2022. Martin, Bland, Herbert and Warren all hit well over .300 and drove in double-digit runs.

On the heels of a 20-4, state runner-up season, reigning Region 5C champs Glen Allen return four starters including senior first-team all-Region 5C honorees Johnson and catcher Cam Slough. Senior left-sided infielder Andrew Harris, senior pitcher Holden McKinney, senior outfielder Peyton Via and junior pitcher Chad Martin are all key pieces. Martin is a Coastal Carolina commit who won three postseason games in 2022.

Rob Netherland enters his first year at the helm of a J.R. Tucker program that went 10-10 and reached the region quarterfinals last year. The Tigers return six starters from that squad. Senior Peyton Hinton hit .363 last year and can play all over the field. Senior pitcher/middle infielder Justin Helberg and senior outfielder/pitcher Caden Ballum will be key defensively and on the bump. Senior corner infielder and pitcher Josh Gilliam hit .354, he’ll be a big part of the offensive production. Sophomore outfielder and pitcher Caleb Wood hit .314 as a freshman, and went 4-2 with 38 Ks, Netherland said he’s garnering college interest after earning all-region honors in his first year. New faces to look out for include junior pitcher Aaron Procious, sophomore Yamal Ferguson and freshmen Joey Noel and Kamren Watkins.

First-year coach Izzy Castorena takes over a young L.C. Bird program in a rebuilding phase. Freshman center fielder and pitcher Nate Reed is an exciting talent, Castorena said. The coach added that the Skyhawks have a high baseball IQ, are led by a senior class hungry to prove itself and have come together as a team. Senior center fielder and pitcher Ryan Marshall, senior third baseman and pitcher Etham Kelly, senior shortstop and reliever Logan Benton and senior first baseman Walter Daniels are all important pieces, along with junior left fielder and pitcher Tony Jones Jr. Reed, Marshll and Jones Jr. will see most of the innings on the mound for a Bird team that went 4-17 in 2022.

Mechanicsville returns lots of its offensive production centered around Maxie, but only 14% of innings thrown for coach Tyler Johnson’s eighth year at the helm. Senior middle infielder Jacob Koenig was a first-team all-region selection, and junior catcher/outfielder Cam Lamb earned second-team all-region honors. Grayson James, senior infielder Grayson Moore and senior Nathan Westfall fill out the lineup along with newcomers Hayden Ways, a junior pitcher and outfielder, and Bryson Blake, a junior catcher. Sophomore Kaleb Smith, Westfall, juniors Braxton Pope and Andrew Johnson and senior AJ Faverau will all see time on the mound for a Mustangs side coming off a 16-5 campaign that ended in the region semifinals.

Midlothian returns seven starters from a squad that went 12-10-1 and lost in the region semifinals to eventual state champs Douglas Freeman. In his sixth year, coach Brad Chambers is excited about his young talent. Senior third baseman and George Mason recruit Cole Feldman leads the charge offensively, Chambers said he’s one of the best players in the state. Feldman hit .390 with 22 RBIs in 2022. Leadoff man Chase Chambers will look to set the table along with Evan Miller, both hit over .300 last year. Sophomore outfielder Brady Paul will be key as protection for Feldman hitting behind him. Football standouts Cooper Meads and Conor Harrington bring lots of speed to the lineup, they stole 19 bases between them last season. Hampden-Sydney recruit Hank Blanton and Bridgewater commit Spencer Lloyd are the top pitching options. Chambers said, if his Trojans can establish a consistent third arm, they’ll be tough to beat and have a state-tournament-level ceiling.

Entering his third year leading a Mills Godwin program that went 14-7 last season, coach Josh Gentry is extremely excited about his group’s potential with a lot of young arms coming up from JV, a few previous contributors looking to take big steps forward and a bevy of college recruits on the roster. Senior first baseman and pitcher Garrett Mason (Virginia Tech recruit) and sophomore outfielder and pitcher Luke Smyers (Alabama) are the top options on the mound, followed by two William & Mary commits, Zach Boyd and Hunter Ross. Juniors Hank Piersol and Charlie Gunn add further depth to the rotation. Offensively, senior Longwood pledgee Juice Tobin, senior Mary Washington recruit Cole Powers, Jake Harris (Bridgewater), Caelan Funk and Drew Spears are the key bats for a lineup with a good mix of speed and power. Tobin, a middle infielder, hit .365 with three homers, 17 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 14 stolen bases last season.

Class 4

In coach Tyler Kane’s fifth year, Hanover will lean on its elite defense and speed with senior outfielders and pitchers Cole Elrod and Nolan Williams leading the charge. Elrod hit .412 with a 1.367 OPS, three homers and 19 RBIs. Two more seniors, outfielder Jack Bowles and utility man Darryl Husband, will feature, as will sophomore shortstop TJ Woodson. Sophomore Evan Nix joins Elrod and Williamson as top options on the mound. He’s a newcomer to keep an eye on in addition to junior infielder Tavis Spiller.

Henrico coach Rashaad Harris is excited about his Warriors’ underclassmen talent, but juniors Dylan Connell (INF/P) and Ronald Harvey (OF) will lead the way. Sophomore infielder/pitcher Zavion Jackson and sophomore utility man Christian Barrett are set to play key roles. Harris said both are drawing some college interest. The coach added that Henrico has more pitching depth and experience than in years past. Freshmen Camden Nogueras (INF/P), Aladin Simms (Utility) and Darren Williams (Utility) will contribute right off the bat for a program that went 3-16 in 2022 and graduated five starters.

In coach Fred Stoots’ 14th year in charge, Matoaca returns every starter from a scrappy, aggressive outfit that went 10-7 last year. Stoots said every player has improved drastically, and a deep pitching staff led by seniors Ryan Watson and Seth Harrison, junior lefty Connor Valerio and Caymon Wilkinson will have plenty of innings to go around. Returners Harrison, Landon Brown, senior utility player Pierce Butler, sophomore infielder Gray Thacker, junior shortstop Gavin Kennedy, sophomore infielder Jordan Brown and sophomore center fielder Lucas Edwards are all set to contribute offensively, and Parker Wells, Aiden Zimmerman, Ethyn Jones and Gabe Claynton in the mix for plate appearances as well.

A young Monacan outfit will lean on its pitching and defense, plus four seniors led by third baseman and pitcher Reid Ivy as coach Bryan Miltenberger enters his fourth year. The Chiefs went 13-13 and reached the state semifinals last year. They return four starters from that team. Junior shortstop and pitcher Turner Johnson and sophomore second baseman and pitcher Aydan Smith are positioned for prominent roles. Ivy and Johnson will get most of the innings on the mound. Sophomore outfielder and pitcher Jack Sams is a new player to watch.

Senior infielder/pitcher Patrick Brizendine (William & Mary commit) and senior outfielder/pitcher Cole Simmons (Randolph-Macon) are the cornerstones for Patrick Henry in coach Sammy Hart’s 26th year in charge. Senior outfielder Brandton Atkins hit .321 with 13 runs and 11 driven in last year; he’ll be an important bat in the order, as will sophomore infielder Zach Zelazny, who drove in 10 runs as a freshman. Brizendine struck out 75 hitters in 53 2/3 innings last year. Junior utility man Grayson Johnson is a newcomer who could contribute for a PH team that went 9-11 in 2022.

Leadoff man and shortstop Andrew Shiflett is the only everyday starter returning for a Powhatan team that went 10-9-1 last year and graduated 11 seniors. The Indians have solid pitching depth and plus team speed. Coach Duane Partusch added that his group is meshing very well, so chemistry will be a boon. Junior center fielder William Tuttle, junior pitcher/utility man Matthew Layman, senior pitcher/first baseman Luke Burkhart and sophomore pitcher/infielder Conner Hedgepeth are the big names to watch. Layman, Hedgepeth and Burkhart are the leading options on the mound. Junior Ethan Sargent is a newcomer who could contribute.

Class 3

Colonial Heights is coming off a 13-10 campaign that concluded in the Region 3A semifinal. Five college recruits — senior pitcher/catcher Gray Ellenburg (Marymount), senior utility man Zach Miller (Virginia Wesleyan), senior middle infielders Jasckon Oates (Hampden-Sydney) and Mason Warren (Averett) and senior pitcher/utility Charlie White (Bluffton) — headline for a Colonials team that returns seven starters. Ellenburg hit .424 and drove in 17 runs last year, while Warren, Miller and Oates combined for 51 RBIs. Miller (3.98 ERA), Ellenburg (0.00 in 11 innings with 23 strikeouts) and junior Hunter Santilli (2.74 ERA, 26 Ks in 15 1/3 innings) will feature on the mound.

A strong defense with lots of returners in the field is the calling card for Goochland in coach Wes Farkas’s 17th year. Newcomers Will Johns (freshman catcher/third base), Jackson Bell (freshman first base/DH) and DJ Jones (sophomore utility/pitcher) should have an immediate impact. Seniors AJ Condrey, Graham Michael Fletcher-Mintz and Chase Breedlove are set to feature in the pitching rotation. Senior utility man Mason Gregory hit .410 and drove in 10 runs last year; he’ll be a key weapon offensively. And senior outfielder Reese Vincent will contribute in the outfield and on the mound.

Coming off a 21-3, region title-winning campaign that ended in the state quarterfinals, New Kent graduated ample talent. But third-year coach Trevor Ronan said his young pieces have stepped up in the offseason and the goal is to compete with the best in Class 3 once more. Senior catcher Brayden Heath, senior infielder Parker Haynes, junior outfielder/pitcher Carson Seely, junior pitcher/infielder Thomas Wilson, sophomore first baseman Michael Hetzel and sophomore outfielder/pitcher Nile Gammon will all feature. Wilson, Seely and Gammon are the top options on the mound. New players to watch include sophomore outfielder/pitcher Robert Gentry, sophomore infielder Tyler Warren, junior infielder/pitcher Dillon Mickles and freshman utility player Lane Boyette.

In his 21st year at the helm for Thomas Jefferson, coach Harold Henry returns six starters and has three solid newcomers for a team he expects will take a big step forward. Henry said the Vikings should score plenty of runs, but finding pitching and defensive consistency will be key. Senior Quinton Wallace hit .410 and drove in eight runs in 2022. He’ll be a featured bat, along with juniors Elijah Rice, Treron Thurston and John Blease, plus sophomore Ben Coppola. Rice and Thurston both hit over .300 and had nine RBIs and 13 runs between them. Coppola hit .400 with six RBIs and 12 runs. Rice, Blease and Wallace should all see innings on the mound. Junior Wayne Rachel and freshmen Markus Ingram and Graeme Cox are the new names to watch.

Class 2

John Marshall hopes to build on momentum from last year with six returning starters and some new key pieces in coach Brent Butler’s sixth year. Junior pitcher and shortstop Avi Greene hit .386 last season, he’s the big bat in the Justices’ lineup. Senior pitcher/utility player Iceon Hogan, junior pitcher, catcher and third baseman Zerihun Prescott and sophomore pitcher/utility man Jackson Cobb are primed to contribute. Greene went 5-2 with 70 strikeouts last year. He’ll lead the charge on the mound as well along with Cobb and Prescott for a Jayem side that returns six starters from a 6-14 team.

New coach Mark Granger takes over a relatively young King William program coming off a 7-10 campaign. The Cavaliers return three starters and will lean on senior pitcher and third baseman Chris Wimmer, junior outfielder and leadoff man Daniel Howell, plus a strong sophomore class that includes pitcher Colton Maiorana, shortstop/pitcher Jack Longest, pitcher/utility player Andrew Lee and pitcher/first baseman Daniel Burton. Senior pitcher and outfielder Seth Curry could play a key role, as could newcomers Dustin Bevins, Brandon Seal and Timmy West, all sophomores.

VISAA

Winners of three of the past five Division I state titles, Benedictine went 15-12 and reached the state quarterfinal in 2022. In his 20th year at the helm, coach Sean Ryan has some of the best depth he’s ever had, four D-I college recruits to lead a pitching staff with a high ceiling, and some talented newcomers including sophomore hurler Jake Wise, who had 10 strikeouts in his first start. Junior shortstop/third baseman Jorden Olivera (.338 average, four home runs, 15 RBIs last year) will be key at the plate, as will junior middle infielder Collin Clarkson (.559 avg., three doubles, eight RBIs). Senior first baseman Riley Roarty and senior middle infielder Terrence Rhodes drove in 27 runs between them last year. Ryan said the Cadets need to improve their offensive production overall.

Seniors Hank Shield and Hayden Rollison lead the charge for Collegiate in center field and at third base, respectively, in coach Andrew Slater’s 15th year. The Cougars went 17-8 and reached the Division I semifinals in 2022, and this year will hang their hat on experienced position players with plus strength and athleticism. Senior utility man Collin Kimball Mckavish, and juniors Hartley Rahman (SS, James Madison recruit) and Will Slater (catcher, VMI recruit) will feature prominently. Rollison, Shield and fellow seniors Silas Gwathmey are the top options on the mound, where Collegiate will have lots of new faces after losing 88 innings from the Class of 2022.

In just its second year as a varsity program, coach Will Greene’s New Community teasm returns its whole roster from a group that went 6-7-1 last year. Greene’s squad plays a tougher schedule this time around, and the coach said his group has a chance to make noise in the state tournament this year. Senior second-team all-state selection Wyatt Alridge, a shortstop, hit .423 and stole nine bases last season. Junior third baseman Nate Gobble hit .419 and swiped 12 bags, and senior pitcher Thomas Peters hit .419 and drove in 16 runs while going 3-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Gobble will see some innings on the mound as well. Junior pitcher and center fielder Jack Raggio is a new name to keep an eye on.

In his 19th year leading Steward, coach Bruce Secrest’s Spartans return five starters from a team that went 13-10 and reached the Division II semifnals. Secrest said his squad’s strength is its lineup, while the Spartans may take some time to get a young crop of arms on track. Senior pitcher/outfielder Michael Lewis is committed to Swarthmore, and senior pitcher Zach Williams will play at Eastern Mennonite. Lewis hit .365 last year; he’ll be key offensively along with senior shortstop Sam Roberson, who hit .400 in 2022. Senior first baseman and catcher Nate Kumper hit .319, he helps fill out the order along with senior outfielder Callan Hartman, sophomore catcher Brian Archer and senior third baseman/outfielder Michael Moore. Lewis and Williams should see lots of innings on the mound. Sophomores Cayden Diatelevi and Caden Procter are among the new names to look out for, along with senior Conner Robbins and junior Wesley Walsh.

St. Christopher’s won the Prep League and reached the Division I semifinals in 2022. In his 36th year leading the Saints, coach Tony Szymendera said his squad may want for experience but not talent. A group of seniors with limited experience will step into bigger roles, and a promising group of sophomores will play key parts. Senior shortstop Bradley Garner and senior third baseman/outfielder Charlie Knighton are the big bats in a lineup that’s solid one through nine and has a little pop. Garner hit .353 with 16 RBIs and 25 runs scored last year, he’s committed to USC Upstate. Knighton hit .348 with 17 RBIs and 22 runs scored, he’s headed to Washington College (Md.). St. Chris will pitch by committee, but junior VMI recruit Jim Douthat could emerge as a leading arm. The Saints will have some sorting out of roles to do defensively in the early goings, and Szymendera said his team may look very different by the end of the year. Sophomores Willie Hurt, Bryce Neely and Joe Conner are newcomers to look out for.

Solid senior leadership and some youthful exuberance have fifth-year coach Tim Merry excited about his Trinity Episcopal team’s prospects following an 8-14 campaign. The Titans return five starters, and senior Randolph-Macon recruit Carter Schuma returns from injury. Senior infielder/pitcher Logan Janney is headed to Longwood; he’ll play a big role along with senior outfielder/pitcher JD Stemhagen (Manhattan), senior infielder Daniel Miller (Chatham) and senior first baseman Will Carter. Two freshmen, Jalen German and Lawson McLeod, could see significant innings on the mound. Football standouts Brennan Ridley and Cornell Allen are among the newcomers to watch.

— Zach Joachim