After hovering on the verge of a championship for years, the Atlee Raiders finally kicked the door down, winning the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Class 4 crown last June, while on the private school scene, St. Christopher’s won two thrillers over rival Collegiate before falling in state semifinal play.

Will a Richmond-area team hoist a championship trophy in 2023?

Players to watch

Miles Harvey, Midfield, St. Christopher’s: Coach John Burke says Harvey is “poised to have a terrific season, a very hard worker who has the potential to create matchup problems for defenses.” The leading returning goal scorer for the Saints, Harvey has committed to High Point University of the Big South Conference.

Kevin Miller, Attack, Atlee: Last year brought 57 goals and 87 assists for the now-senior who propelled his Raiders to that elusive state championship. Miller and teammates Cam Ash and Ryan Miller combined for 142 goals and 153 assists in 2022. Miller will continue the Atlee pipeline to Division III power Christopher Newport University.

Eli Petty, Defense, Collegiate: He may be listed as a defender, but the senior flies all over the field, making tons of impact for the Cougars. He will provide key leadership as new coach Zack Schroeder takes over for Andrew Stanley, now in administration at Collegiate. Petty will continue his career at the University of Virginia.

Wit Rader, Midfield, Douglas Freeman: Rader, along with the aforementioned players, were all First Team All-Metro in 2022. One of four captains for this season, Rader will lead a veteran group of midfielders for the Mavericks.

Rock Schraa, Attack, Hanover: The Randolph-Macon commit led the Hawks with 41 goals and 31 assists in their 12-3 campaign in 2022. Schraa, an honorable mention All-Metro member, will be the focal point of the Hanover offense.

Teams (in alphabetical order):

VISAA:

Division I:

Collegiate: Petty is one of six returning starters for the Cougars, who fell to rival St. Christopher’s 10-9 in the VISAA state quarterfinals last May. Randolph Campbell (38 goals, 26 assists) and Warner Lewis (47 goals, 35 assists) lead the attack, while Adam Sulanke transfers from Cosby to supplement Petty on the defensive end. Schroeder’s biggest tasks are to find a top faceoff specialist and a new goalkeeper.

St. Christopher’s: The defending Prep League champions and VISAA Division I state semifinalists will lean on their experience at midfield and on defense. Senior Reid Felton takes over in goal from 2022 All-Metro Player of The Year Kent Goode. In his 35th season at the helm, coach John Burke knows his attack is inexperienced, but believes their talent will get them up to speed quickly.

Steward: The fulcrum of the Spartans is in goal, as fourth-year starter Cole Tyler returns for head coach Jim Tyler. Junior Bryson Creager will spur the offense, which will rely on three freshmen to learn fast. Midfielder Gates Orgain, a midfielder, will take over at faceoff, while Pierce Chapman, P.J. Joassin and Kyle Jurkuta lead the defense.

Trinity Episcopal: The Titans continue to rebuild under second year coach Dave Daly. Their hopes to rebound begin between the pipes with junior Caden Clark, who had 184 saves in 2022. Veterans Henry Caudle and Oliver Mudd anchor the defense, while Taylor Benson, Zach Pruitt and William Hoffler will be counted on to crank up the offense.

VHSL:

Class 6:

Cosby: Only losing two starters from a team that went 14-3 in 2022, winning the Class 6, Region A crown, the Titans are poised for a deep run in the state tourney. It’s a senior-laden squad with Cole Oprandi leading the attack, Logan Cardwell and Matt English taking care of the middle, while Christian Flemming anchors the defense. Watch for sophomore Stephen Parsons in the faceoff position for fourth year coach Eric Hall.

James River: New coach Ryne Johnson said the Rapids program still faces headwinds due to the pandemic’s effects. On top of that, James River lost ten players to graduation. Seniors Parker Forest and Peter Falls will be asked to lead a very young squad into action.

Manchester: Coming off nine wins and a number two seed in the Class 6, Region A playoffs, coach John Poss says “this is the strongest team Manchester High School has ever had.” The roster is dominated by seniors, all eleven of them, led by goalkeeper Tyler Poss, long stick middle Camden McMahon, attacker Cole Morrow and defender Griffin Smith. Interestingly, three sophomores have made their way to captain status: Tristan Smith, Haden Dunnavant and Landon Poss.

Class 5:

Clover Hill: The build of the Cavalier program continues as head coach Rodney Braziel has twenty players on his roster without any lacrosse experience. Thus, he’ll lean on his returnees to guide them along, beginning with goalkeeper Liam King, just a sophomore himself. Cameron McCann, a senior, had 31 goals last year and will be Clover Hill’s top scoring threat.

Deep Run: The top seed in Class 5, Region C in last year’s playoffs, the Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to rival Douglas Freeman in the title game. Six starters have departed. Look for seniors Hunter Drake, Alden Schindler and Bobby Paster to lead this year’s squad, as Paster moves from close-defense pole to midfield shortie. Drake has committed to play collegiately at Randolph-Macon. Watch for junior Jack McNally to take on a bigger role at attack.

Douglas Freeman: The Mavericks look to avenge a close loss in the Class 5 state semifinals last June, but must replace sixteen seniors, including four All-Americans, three of which were first team All-Metro. Rader will be joined by fellow senior Charlie Bernhardt on the offensive end, as Max Vest and Pierce Bruce lead the defense in front of new goalkeeper, senior Colin Chewning, who studied behind Seth Holtz for two years. The Mavericks are thrilled to welcome back senior midfielder Andrew Escobar from injury that sidelined him last year.

Glen Allen: The Jaguars took another step forward as a program in 2022 with a 9-7 mark and a berth in the Class 5, Region C semifinals. Coach Scott Shriver builds around senior midfielder Landon Honig (59 goals, 26 assists), a Hampden-Sydney commit, and faceoff specialist Braxton Snead, who will play at Shenandoah. The junior trio of midfielder Parker Hicks and defenders Jack Poe and Cole Stein are drawing significant college interest. Cole Reitzer leads the attack.

Highland Springs: Only five players were underclassmen for coach Steve Shoul last year, so a rebuild is underway. The thirteen newcomers are new to the sport as well as the program. Shoul notes that “they are hungry to learn the game. We are building for the future.” Madjou Ba returns in goal, while Darren Jones will lead the attack.

Midlothian: Veteran coach Greg Barnard is excited about his 2023 Trojans, beginning with Knox Berry at faceoff. Eight starters return, including Landon Locke and Andy Baker on offense. The duo produced more than 170 points in 2022. Seniors Wes Hazzard, Maxx Lawton and Scott Johnson have experience in the middle, while Hayden Reagan returns in goal. Brock Naiman will anchor the Midlothian defense.

Mills Godwin: Losing just three starters, the Eagles feel they can take the new step in Region 5C this season. Luke Seaman (152 saves) returns between the pipes, while Tim Hedrick (29 goals, 10 assists) and Patrick Barbier (18 goals, 12 assists) spark the offense, along with sophomore Brody Milne. Jed Johnson, Lawrence Belcher and Connor Boyd will play important roles defensively.

Class 4:

Atlee: The defending (finally) state champions return seven starters, including three First Team All-Metro honorees Miller, Ash, and senior defender Garrett Bralley. Bralley will join Miller at Christopher Newport, while Ash will head to the University of Lynchburg. Coach Fielding Crawford is excited to welcome back faceoff specialist Connor Bade, limited to eight games last season due to injury. Bralley is joined defensively by sophomore Reed Taylor. Crawford has assembled what he calls “the toughest schedule the program has ever played” to prepare them for a championship run.

Hanover: A 12-3 season was ended by the rivals down the road, and now, new head coach James Mahan enters with a senior-laden squad at his disposal. Beyond Schraa, Grady Fahed and Connor Ellinghaus anchor the defense, while Henry Montgomery and Carter Grizzard will join Schraa on the offensive side. Nate Snellings returns in goal for the Hawks.

Mechanicsville: The Mustangs turned in a 7-7 mark in 2022, respectable when realizing four of their matches are always against Atlee and Hanover. Coach Roy Ashbaugh says low numbers in the program may hurt them a bit this year, but that the junior varsity is loaded, and “the future is very bright”. Junior James Doss leads the attack for Mechanicsville, while Chase Hudes and Jonah Volles will anchor the middle.

Powhatan: The Indians already have their first win for new coach Sean Bates, defeating James River 14-12 on Monday. Bates navigates a program that returns four starters from a 6-7 squad a year ago. Senior Conner Walters and junior Luka Blevins combined for 72 goals a season ago, while junior long stick middle Thomas Menting will look to force turnovers and get the ball to Walters and Blevins.

Goochland: While a Class 3 school in other sports, this new varsity program will compete in Class 4, as there are only three championships in boys lacrosse. Head Coach Matt Leynes has sixteen players who played on junior varsity in 2022, including senior Adger Cardani, who scored 55 goals last season, and Tyler Black, a sophomore with eighteen tallies. Nolan Strong and Zeek Weimer return defensively, joined by newcomers Martin Mendoza and Caden Snader-Baker.