Overview

James River (Midlothian) secured the Region 6A title and was a finalist in the Class 6 state tournament, while Powhatan was a finalist in Region 4B and Deep Run did the same in Region 5C. In the fall, St. Christopher’s took home the VISAA Division I title in November and Trinity Episcopal were runners-up, while Steward made an appearance in the Division II semifinals and Veritas did the same in Division III.

NOTE: Private schools play boys soccer in the fall, but girls play in the spring. The boys will still be in consideration for All-Metro teams at the end of the spring season.

Returning All-Metro players

Ka’eo Gonsalves, senior midfield, Cosby: The Titans’ leading scorer with 10 goals and eight assists was a first-team All-Metro pick as well as a first-team All-Region selection. Gonsalves also has international experience as he played for Guam’s U-20 squad.

David Bonjo, senior, Deep Run: Scoring four goals in helping lead his team to the state semifinals, Bonjo was picked for the All-Metro second team.

Class 6

Last season, Cosby’s region-title run ended in the semifinals as it finished the season 13-4-1. The Titans lost six starters but have five returning so they will have plenty of experience. With five starters returning, the team will need to learn how to use their strengths to be able to reach the team’s potential. Gonsalves will be leading the charge as team captain.

James River set the bar high last season after securing the Region 6A title and being state finalists, ending the season 20-1-1. This year, the Rapids are under the new direction of Matt Szucs. The team lost nine starters from last year’s region-championship team. They will have to rebuild with a new starting lineup.

Class 5

Midlothian also has a new coach in Robert Garza. The Trojans are looking to be strong defensively and in the midfield while also being able to add pressure and goals with the addition of more forwards. Garza also added depth to the roster and will be implementing a new system to capitalize on Midlothian’s strengths.

Highland Springs may have a young squad, but with the majority of the players being sophomores, they already have one year of experience under their belt. Last season, the Springers were 7-6. Jose Enrique Martinez-Chavez scored 12 goals as a sophomore last season.

Mills Godwin looks to four juniors for leadership after losing eight starters: Matthew Gavin, Carter Neuman, Dominic Williams and Talon Serafim. The Eagles (7-6-3 in 2022) will need to have several newcomers make an impact.

Graduating nine starters that helped lead the team to a state semifinal will be a challenge for Deep Run, but Bonjo along with three returners will be try to exceed last year’s record of 15-5.

Hermitage has eight starters returning, and the Panthers are looking to build off the momentum from last season after ending 10-2-5.

Second-year coach Matt Miles has his sights set on getting L.C. Bird into regionals this year. With seven starters returning, the Skyhawks have a core group of experienced players. Senior striker Rudy De La Cruz returns after netting four goals last season. The team also boasts versatility with seniors Jonathan Torres and Jose Avalos on offense and defense.

Scott Eley is looking to continue to improve after leading Prince George to the region quarterfinals in his first year as coach. The team has an experienced attack that is capable of scoring goals with senior Landon Wilcha and Luke Rotier as well as Jose Correa. They also have an experienced back line that will be joined by junior goalkeeper Jeremy Jones.

Class 4

Mechanicsville lost six starters off an 11-5-1 team but still boasts plenty of experience with Dale DiNapoli, a second-team all-region pick who scored 16 goals. Buddy Hazelwood will lead the defense along with keeper Nathan Joly. Senior Christian Powell will look to control the midfield with teammate Greyson Parker.

Anthony Espana scored seven goals for Patrick Henry and helped lead the Patriots to the Region 4B semifinals. Espana will be joined by Alex Moore as they try to lead a very young team after losing eight starters.

In his fourth year leading Powhatan, Willie Miles has an experienced group returning, having only lost three starters from a team that made it to the Class 4 quarterfinals. Daniel Fischer scored 20 goals and will be supported by Colton Hiatt, Connor Nickerson, James Davis and Brayden Elzey.

Hanover is starting the season with a small group. Fletcher Waran, Matisse Body and Seth Langford lead the offense. Mitch Palmgren tallied 13 saves last season and will help Waran and Marj Niepraschk lead the defense.

Second-year coach Robert Stickley is excited about the future for a young Henrico group despite coming off an 0-13 season. Seniors Nathaniel Martin and Belen Meherete lead the charge, in addition to junior Evan Carlson, sophomore Anay Abey and freshmen Abulfazl Panahi and Jasper Mubawa.

Matoaca has a young squad and will be led by Selvin San Jose and Carlos Torres. Joey Smith and Luke Hutchins anchor the midfield. Carlos Herrera will be holding down the back line, joined by sophomore Kenyon Kantiok.

Jim Dorton will be celebrating his 26th year at the helm of the J.R. Tucker program and has plenty of veterans returning this season. Senior captain Nate Gainer is the Tigers’ leader. Dorton said that junior Conner Tu and sophomore Iverson Garcia are dangerous on attack, and senior Bilal Dudic will lead the defense.

Atlee has seven returners but are still a young team under the leadership of seniors Evan James, Dimitri Kiam and Nick Ashley. Juniors Will Apostolides, Zach Blaum and Brady Zsori also will be depended on.

Class 3

J.P. McNulty is returning from a four-year retirement to coach an experienced Colonial Heights team. Last year’s Region 3A semifinalists have 10 seniors. Dylan Ruxer held the back line with 30 saves and only allowed three or more goals twice last season. Jacinto Castillo and Bayron Guerra-Hernandez scored five goals each last year.

Leon Williams has 12 players returning and is looking to turn things around for Goochland in his first year as coach after the went 5-13 last year. Williams will look to seniors Conner Doersch, Braedon McKeown, Jack Corral, Gintas Putinas, David Johnson and Drew Meiller.

Class 2

Last season, Thomas Jefferson was 8-2 record and have plenty of returners. Temple Gingras is strong in goal, and Santiago Finch and Immanuel Williams lead the offense.