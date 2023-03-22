More history was made on lacrosse fields across the area in 2022, led by Douglas Freeman seizing its second straight Class 5 state championship.

Natural, and regional, rivals such as Deep Run and Mills Godwin look to make history of their own, while, on the private school side, Collegiate and St. Catherine’s are among the teams looking to make deeper runs come VISAA tournament time.

Players to watch

Bridget Wilson, midfield, Douglas Freeman: The reigning All-Metro player of the year returns to drive the Mavericks in their quest for a three-peat. Her 71 goals topped the team in 2022. Wilson will play collegiately at James Madison.

Ella Bowen, attack, Deep Run: Coming off a program-record 88 goals in 2022, Bowen will lead the charge for the Wildcats as they try to dethrone Douglas Freeman. Bowen has committed to play collegiately at Old Dominion.

Grace Moore, midfield, Douglas Freeman: Wilson is not alone as the Mavericks return another first-team All-Metro performer in the East Carolina commit. Moore will look to improve on her 45 goals and 15 assists last season.

Porter Rhoades, attack, St. Catherine’s: A first-team All-Metro selection, Rhoades is part of a large junior class which will try to help the Saints advance past the VISAA state quarterfinals. With an impressive combination of power and finesse, she’ll lead the Saints’ attack.

Kenson Epperly, midfield, Hanover: Epperly was the glue that held a Hanover team that won 11 games and made the Class 4 state quarterfinals in 2022. Her 83 goals and 77 draw controls led the team. Epperly has committed to VCU.

VISAA Division I

Collegiate: Coach Christina Dobson begins her fourth season with a deep senior class led by Sadie Brooks on defense and Daisy Storey on attack. Storey is joined by McKenna Boardman and midfielders Kendall Boggs, a second-team All-Metro selection a year ago, Celie Shield and Heidi Albrecht. The Cougars will rely on returning team speed and athleticism at midfield and in the draw circle.

St. Catherine’s: Nine starters return for second year coach Caitlin Brooks, including Rhoades and fellow first-team All-Metro pick Kennedy Richardson, the only freshman in 2022 to earn that distinction. The Saints also have back Katie Horner, one of the best goalkeepers in the area. Senior Eleanor Cart will lead the defense.

Saint Gertrude: Seniors Payton Horan and Sam Smith bring veteran leadership to the Gators, guided by coach Stacey Sank. Sank is also excited to see the sister tandem of junior Annie Adamson and freshman Ella Adamson work on attack.

VISAA Division II

Steward: The Spartans lose seven starters from 2022, and the leading returning goal scorers, sophomore attack Anna Carpinelli and junior Grace Virginia Deal, each had 19 tallies. Carpinelli was hampered by injuries last season. Coach Lisa Moore brings in nine freshmen, most of whom should get plenty of experience to help Steward build for the future. The future is now for returning sophomore goalkeeper Andy Orgain.

Class 6

Cosby: This will be among coach John Henneberry’s youngest groups, with only two seniors listed on the varsity roster. Mariah Paulus and Ellie Blend will provide leadership to a Titans squad dominated by juniors and sophomores. Cosby defeated rival James River in opening-week action.

Manchester: The Lancers lean on four seniors for leadership: Savannah Hicks, Taylor Beekman, Aspyn Brewer and Ava Bristow. Freshmen Natalie Delisle and Catherine Pavlansky join varsity for coach Ashley Coddington.

Thomas Dale: The Knights only lose two starters from last season. Senior Parrish Taylor and junior Sydney Posey form the defensive backbone, while two sophomores, midfielder Linsay Harris and attacker Nadia Balint, join Michelle Buffkin and Hannah Cimbal in leading the offense.

Class 5

Clover Hill: Coach Rhonda Clopton begins her ninth season with the Cavaliers, and this may be her most experienced squad yet. Seniors Emma Zwblewski (42 goals, 17 assists) and Destiny Smith (28 goals, 21 assists) lead the offense, while fellow senior Caroline Holmes will be called on to anchor a new defense. Clopton notes many of the seniors are now in their fifth season together, hoping that will spark the Cavs to new heights.

Deep Run: Always a perennial area favorite, the Wildcats have watched rival Douglas Freeman become top dog with two state championships. Along with Bowen, fellow seniors Maddie Albanese (2022 second-team All-Metro, 85 career goals, 45 assists), Maggie Brogan (42 assists, 69 draw controls in 2022) and defender Aubri Ellis look to help coach Laura Coleman get Deep Run back to the top. Watch out for sophomore Georgia Swarr, coming off a 50-goal freshman campaign.

Douglas Freeman: The two-time defending state champions return Wilson and Moore, but that’s not all. Goalkeeper Zara Issak is back, coming off a 100-save season, while Wofford commit Ella Davis looks to best her 43-goal output last year. The defense is deep, led by senior Meg Pollard in front of Issak.

Glen Allen: Coach Mackenzie Flemmons has two honorable mention All-Metro returnees in goalkeeper Evelyn Tull-Springer and attacker Kendall Von Herbulis. The Jaguars earned the number two seed in Class 5, Region C but were eliminated in the region semifinal round by Deep Run.

Midlothian: Second-team All-Metro member Reagan Underwood returns for the Trojans, who will rely on a pair of sophomores between the pipes in Olivia Owings and Gracen Talmadge. Coach Shannon Longworth has a deep roster, including attackers Berkeley Hill and Gabby Ross, with Grace Lucero joining Underwood in the midfield.

Mills Godwin: Five senior captains lead the charge for coach Hanna Slough. Midfielder Addi Schmidt and defender Nora DeShazo were honorable mention All-Metro and second-team All-State in Class 5 in 2022. Three of four starting defenders are back, and sophomore Lakelyn Bostian has the potential to become an elite draw control specialist. The Eagles have to replace the 113 points of Caty Benton, now at Randolph-Macon.

Class 4

Atlee: Veteran coach Bill Karn has some holes to fill as the Raiders graduated 11 seniors last year. Junior Olivia Ritter, a second-team All-Metro honoree in 2022 and a James Madison commit, is one of two midfield anchors for the Raiders, along with sophomore Sophia Bennett, an honorable mention All-Metro member. Lora Chandler and Kara Willis provide great experience on defense in front of new goalkeeper Megan Pettyjohn.

Hanover: In his sixth season with the Hawks, coach Matt Ellinghaus looks to build on an 11-4 season last year with tons of returning talent. In addition to Epperly, senior attacker Tatum Zyglocke provides a 1-2 offensive punch. Olivia Griffin and Kinsley Bajer join Epperly at midfield, while the senior trio of Gabi Greth, Abby Seiders and Parker Bond anchor the defense, with Greth in goal.

Mechanicsville: Isabelle Stafford takes over as the Mustangs’ coach, looking to bring the program back to the postseason. Seniors dot the field with goalkeeper Bella Testerman, Rose Woody on defense and Aneli Williams, an honorable mention All-Metro selection last season, at midfield. Mechanicsville is happy to welcome back junior Hailey Pierce from injury to aid Williams. Look for freshmen Noelle LaCharite and Avery Pierce to provide extra offensive spark.

Monacan: The Chiefs lost 10 seniors, so there’s opportunity for quality minutes for the entire roster. Sophomore Emily Miller, second on the team in goals in 2022 with 26, headlines the midfield with senior Hailey Wilson. Parker Higgins, Janet Weis and Jordan Stiltoner anchor the attack, while Cameron Persinger leads the defense. Watch for Ruby Friedrichs to be used all over the field.

Powhatan: The Indians look to build on an historic 2022 season, qualifying for the Class 4 state playoffs for the first time and claiming Class 4, Region A runner-up honors. Senior attackers Kate Adams and Sophie Payne bring leadership and experience, while there’s a youth movement at midfield with sophomores Caroline Camp, Erica Krauss and Chloe Holt joining junior Grace Hayden. Coach Laura Camp is excited about the prospects of MacKenzie Halfon taking over in goal, as she led junior varsity to an unbeaten campaign a year ago.