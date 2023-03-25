





Atlee won the Region 4B title and made it to the Class 4 state semifinals, and Deep Run did the same with the Region 5C championship and in Class 5. Glen Allen and Mechanicsville were runners-up for their respective regions. Midlothian, Mills Godwin, Maggie Walker, Cosby and J.R. Tucker all made semifinal appearances in their respective regions, as well as Collegiate in VISAA Division I.

All-Metro first-team returners

Madelyn Radtke, senior defender, Midlothian: She provided an offensive threat from the outside back position, assisting on seven goals and scoring one. The first-team all-region selection conceded zero goals from a player on her side of the field all season.

Alexis Pierce, senior midfielder, Deep Run: Pierce contributed to 10 team shutouts while adding two goals and six assists. An all-region first team and second-team all-state selection, she helped her team to a state semifinal appearance.

Olivia Woodson, senior forward, Monacan: The Auburn commit was named all-region first team last season and tallied 14 goals and two assists.

VISAA

In his 10th year, Rob Ukrop’s Collegiate squad is not only coming off a winning record of 13-5-1, but they will also be seeing the return of Kenley Campbell, who was out during the 2022 season due to an ACL injury, and Ryan Lewis, who was also injured for the last half of the season. The Cougars will be under the leadership of seniors Addison Thompson and Virginia Ballowe, who were All-LIS selections last year and will keep the back line secure.

Last year, Trinity Episcopal came in second in the LIS with a record of 11-7-1 and made it to the state tournament for the first time since 2008. The team is hoping to extend its winning season streak to 16, but this year, the Titans will be young, with only one senior on the roster. The team is led by two all-LIS players — senior August Gregory and junior Kate DeRoco — and second team all-state defender junior Sisi Mileski. Katy Verdery scored eight goals as an eighth-grader last season and will be helping Gregory in the attack.

St. Catherine’s will have senior captains Emma Stevens, Sam Urbine, and Lia Wanick as key players to help rebuild the team dynamic after losing seven starters. They will be joined by junior Dru Atkins and sophomore Grace Orrechio. The Saints will have a young roster, but coach Laurie Marshalek wants to build on the explosiveness of the young squad.

Class 6

Former Cosby player Madisen Powell will have a young group in her first year leading the team she once played for, but she has many versatile players that can play in attacking or defensive positions. She will have the help of an experienced group that made an appearance in the regional semifinals. Senior Caitlyn Nottingham will be leading the attack as captain and is committed to playing at Radford; she will be joined on the front line by sophomore Kendall Funk. Senior Naomi Knight will continue to lead the defense and will play collegiately at Mary Washington. Corinne Jenkins is a versatile sophomore that can be found anywhere on the pitch.

A young team with only one senior on the roster, Manchester is looking to make it further in the playoffs after being eliminated in the first round. The lone senior is goalkeeper Peyton Shumate, who will be anchoring the back line. Juniors Lindsay Totty and Vania Hernandez will be leading the front line and midfield along with sophomores Allie Davis, Chesney Beekman and Ella Puckett.

Class 5

Second-year coach Brandon Flowers has a strong core of seven returners this year that helped Midlothian finish 12-3-1 last season. Senior Sophie Stroud will be missing from the lineup following a preseason ACL tear, but there are still plenty of attackers, including junior Megan Dwyer, who scored 11 goals and five assists, and fellow junior Lexi Dinora, who scored eight goals and tallied two assists last season. The back line will be led by seniors Madelyn Radtke and Maame Ampomah as well as junior Carley Varela, who had 11 saves last season.

Sixth-year coach Tabitha Whitlow has an equal split between rookies and returners for Highland Springs. The attack will be led by Paetyn Dragoo, who scored five goals last season. Senior goalkeeper Kishanti Barmoh will be the anchor of the defense and has 62 saves under her belt.

Mills Godwin has no shortage of goal scorers returning. Juniors Katie Britton, Riley Cassidy, Sam Spears and sophomore Riley Shearer all scored last year and were able to dish out multiple assists. They finished 9-3-6 but are looking to make a run for the regional title this season. The defense, led by Sam Spears and Ella Peterson (84 saves), provides a strong platform to build play out of the back.

After winning the region 5A championship and making an appearance in the Class 5 state semifinal, Deep Run is looking to go even further. First-team All-Metro and all-region pick Alexis Pierce will lead the midfield and will be rejoined by Ava LeGault, who missed last season with a knee injury. Junior Gianna Chrapek will also be at full health and will be helping juniors Cara Prior, Crystal McEnhimer and Emma Strieffler in the attack. Third-team all-region selection Kate Finkler can be found between the posts leading the back line, along with senior Bree Fulkerson and Ellie Shriner.

Una Familia is Hermitage’s motto this season. Spencer Hawthrone is excited to see his young team grow with the addition of a JV team this year. Senior Keyrin Cedillo-Cedillo will be leading the attack this year after scoring nine goals last season. Defensively, seniors Miriam Figueroa, Silvia Bower-Heeg and Youstina Karam will be leading the back line with the help of sophomore Lily Celentano.

Clover Hill will have plenty of experienced players returning to the field, including several midfielders that can score such as juniors Ellie Diehl and Rylee Wampler and seniors Katie Morton and Kayla Pulliam. Senior Mariet Nester will be leading the defense and senior Olivia Bumam will be returning after suffering an injury last season.

J.R. Tucker will finally be able to play at home for the first time in its new stadium. Coach Sarah Dietz is excited for the future of the Tigers, who are on the younger side with only two seniors on the roster and six juniors. Sophomore Simone Kalemdaroglu will be between the posts and will be leading the defense with senior Ryan Matheny and sophomore Ariana Richard. Junior Hailey Walker will be leading the forwards, and sophomore Isabel Russo and freshman Tess Vithoulkas can be found in the midfield.

Kerry Cornin will be leading L.C. Bird’s program for the first time this year. She is looking to improve their record from last season of 4-11. There will be lots of experience on the field with three seniors, Aicha Lo, Sarahi Guzman Acevedo, and Valerya Brenes Carrasco. They will also be relying on the juniors, including Karlyn Quillian and Michelle Mastache in the midfield, and they will be joined by freshman Charlotte Walton.

Second-year Glen Allen coach Abbie Dixon said the team will have leadership from several key players, including senior Rhys Caplinger, who has committed to play at Seton Hill, and junior Mackenzie Fitzgerald, who will play at Georgia State. Olivia Ewing will also be securing the back line, along with Caplinger, and is even versatile in the attack, scoring two goals and two assists. Sophomore Emma Sicat scored six goals and three assists last season.

Class 4

Last year, Mechanicsville was a very young team with a lot of unknowns. This year the Mustangs are building on everything they learned from last year’s 14-5 season. Senior Kristina Watson will be leading the backline.. Sophomores Baliley Altizer, Julia Proost and Munira Dunn will be leading the attack and the midfield this sesason.

Monacan will not only have a new coach this year with Sean Hollingshead taking over for Brian Yazinski but will not be playing on their home field because of turf replacement. They have strong senior leadership overall, highlighted by captains Olivia Woodson, Natalie Troup, and Kaitlyn Wirt. The midfield with be anchored by Grace Minton while Troupe and Ava Lozada take charge in the back. Both keepers, senior Grady Smith and sophomore Addy Kelley, will see action.

In his eighth year at Powhatan, coach Jared Rottmund is looking forward to his team showing off its chemistry. Seniors Sarah Barnett, Rachel Webb and Ella Chitty will be holding the back line, while Morgan Oliver will be leading the midfield. Juniors Mary Hazel Davis and Bella Russell will be leading the attack as forwards.

Riley Wichmann is taking charge at Hanover. The front line will be led by juniors Samantha Krines, who scored 16 goals last season, and Taylor Grubb, who scored eight. They will be supported in the midfield by junior Ava Olson, who also scored eight goals, and Estella Gajarsky-Prado, who added two goals. The backline will be led by Hailey Gilchrest and Lucy Harrington.

Matoaca will be led by a few first- and second-team all-region members, including seniors Allyson Booth, who had 17 goals and 16 assists, and Abbey Follis, who had 24 goals and 10 assists. Senior Kylie Booth and junior Clarity Johnson will be leading the back line. They will be joined by freshman forward Rosie Cosgrove and goalkeeper Kayla Dodd.

Steve D’Adamo’s Atlee team will have the entire offense from last year returning in Brooke Davidson, Georgia Skelton, and Libbie Chittum, who helped lead the team to the state semifinals. They will also have senior Emily Neff leading the back line, joined by junior Emma Hyde and Sara Robinson in goal.

Class 3

In her second year coaching Colonial Heights, Sarah Crinkley is looking to rebuild a young team that lost 10 starters last season. Senior Jessica Sprouse and junior Rylei Buck bring offensive experience, along with Heather Claytor, who will be in the midfield. The defense will be led by senior Mackenzie Stratton and junior keeper Savannah Stephenson. They will be joined by freshman Nyasia Watkins.

Lucas Veale is in his first year coaching at Maggie Walker and has inhertited a team that went to the second round of the regional tournament. Senior keeper Caraline Kennedy will be leading the defense. Junior Caroline DeGuenther and sophomore Erin Neary will anchor the midfield. Senior Sophia Isaacs, junior Alice Bowman, and sophomore Kaci Johnson will all be leading the attack.

Goochland will be fielding a young team and may have six freshmen in the starting lineup. Senior Malia Hickman will be joined by juniors Holly Bermingham and Perry Nuckols, who will be securing the midfield.

