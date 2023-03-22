Virginia recruit and All-Metro player of the year Julia Cuozzo dazzled in the circle and at the plate for Hanover.

Morgan Berg recovered from a fractured L5 vertebra the year prior to toss back-to-back shutouts in the state semis and title game for New Kent.

And freshman Kam Brown filled some big shoes at Cosby, seamlessly stepping into a circle previously occupied by an undefeated All-Metro player of the year.

Those three pitchers led the Hawks, Trojans and Titans to the Class 4, 3 and 6 championships, respectively, in a 2022 high school softball season that saw the Richmond region produce its typical crop of championship contenders.

Hanover won its first state title since 2006. New Kent claimed its first championship in program history. And Cosby came inches short of back-to-back Class 6 titles, falling to James Madison 7-6 in the championship game.

Cuozzo, Berg and Brown are among the bevvy of All-Metro honorees who are back for more in 2023.

Who will join them atop the Richmond region's softball hierarchy this spring?

Meet the 2022 All-Metro softball team, led by Hanover pitcher and UVA recruit Julia Cuozzo Cuozzo earned Class 4 player of the year honors while leading her Hawks to a 23-1 record and the program's first state championship since 2006.

Returning first-team All-Metro players

Julia Cuozzo, senior pitcher, Hanover: The reigning All-Metro player of the year went 19-1 with a 0.85 ERA, 181 strikeouts and five no-hitters while batting .367 with six homers and 27 RBIs, including the game-winning runs in the state semifinal and title games.

Morgan Berg, senior pitcher, New Kent: Formidable in the circle and powerful at the plate, Berg went 13-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 82 Ks in 82 innings while hitting .397 with six home runs and 39 RBIs.

Kam Brown, sophomore pitcher, Cosby: The first-team all-state selection went 16-7 with 125 strikeouts and a 2.22 ERA. She also hit .315 with 19 RBIs.

Madalyn Johnson, junior pitcher, Powhatan: An overpowering arm, Johnson fanned 214 hitters over 135 1/3 innings while posting a 0.716 ERA and batting .371 with 16 RBIs.

Maggie Hiatt, senior infielder, Mills Godwin: One of the most feared bats and best defensive third basemen around, Hiatt led the Eagles to a Region 5C title. She hit .406 with seven doubles, eight homers, 31 RBIs and a 1.367 OPS.

Ellie Talley, junior infielder, Cosby: A strong and reliable defensive presence in the Titans' infield, Talley posted a .965 fielding percentage last year while hitting .438 with four long balls, 19 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

Mia Woolfolk, junior infielder, Manchester: An intimidating force at the plate, Woolfolk hit .508 with eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 28 runs scored while slugging 1.015 at the heart of the Lancers' order.

Olivia Golliday, junior infielder, Trinity Episcopal: The first-team all-state first baseman hit an eye-popping .638 with 26 RBIs, 13 doubles, 35 runs scored, 16 stolen bases and a bonkers 1.601 OPS.

Alyssa Thompson, junior outfielder, Clover Hill: The Region 5C runner-up Cavaliers leaned on Thompson's bat. She hit .326 and drove in 18 runs en route to second-team all-state honors.

Emma Slutzah, junior outfielder, Hanover: A Campbell recruit and .433 hitter with three home runs, 29 RBIs and a 1.233 OPS, Slutzah earned first-team all-state honors as part of a fearsome Hawks outfield.

Class 6

In coach Ray Jeter's 17th year at the helm, state runner-up Cosby returns five starters from an 18-7 outfit. With that strong returning core plus the addition of some young talent, Jeter hopes to challenge his Titans with a tough schedule and make another deep playoff run behind Brown in the circle and Talley in the field and at the plate. Senior first baseman Jessica Purgason (.448 average), senior third baseman Blayne Talley (.300) and junior center fielder Taylor Higgins (.300) will prove key pieces. New names to look out for include juniors Leiah Branch and Laney Miller, plus sophomore Jill Bossler.

Woolfolk is the anchor at the heart of a Manchester lineup with eight returners from a 14-10 season. Fourth-year coach Will Willis said his Lancers hit their stride late last year, and are hungry to continue that momentum this spring. He added that his team has depth in the circle, experience at all positions and fuel to take a step forward collectively. Junior shortstop Taylor Hendricks, junior catcher Riley Koscinski, junior pitcher Bailey Jahna and senior second baseman Sadie Dempster are all featured pieces that made big contributions last year. Junior center fielder Eliana Rodriguez and freshman pitcher Camryn Winiarski are new faces to look out for.

Class 5

Four-year assistant coach Lacey Sullivan enters her first full season in charge of last year's upstart Region 5C runner-up Clover Hill with seven returning starters, all the core pieces of that 18-5 Cavaliers squad which started five sophomores and two freshmen. Junior corner outfielders and twin sisters Addison and Alyssa Thompson drove in 19 runs apiece last year, they join junior center fielder Angie Rudolph to form one of the area's best outfields. Senior pitcher Angelina Branch went 18-5 with a 1.84 ERA and 173 strikeouts en route to second-team All-Metro honors, she's among the area's top returning arms. The Cavaliers look primed to take another step forward.

First-year coach Tabby Dabney takes over a Deep Run program that returns five starters from an 11-9 team. The Wildcats are centered around senior Elon recruit and catcher / utility player Teagan Baulsir, one of the area's top bats last year with a .509 average, five homers and 30 RBIs. Infielders Charlotte Boswell and Jessica Kolkhorst had 42 hits and 27 RBIs between them, they're key contributors as part of a foundational junior class that also includes outfielders Alana Collier and Lilly Zehmer. Dabney said there's depth in the circle between junior Reese Roberson, sophomore Brooke Wommack and freshmen Emily Plank and Hope Tate. The coach said her Wildcats have a chance to be explosive offensively, and posses the talent to be very good defensively.

Senior pitcher Allie Hazlegrove missed last year with a torn ACL, her return along with lots of underclassmen talent and the transfer of sophomore infielder Oakley Cotropia from St. Catherine's give Douglas Freeman a fresh look in coach Becky Milton's seventh year. The Mavericks went 4-16 in 2022. But Milton returns six starters, many of whom had never played softball before last season and gained valuable experience that has Milton excited about their development and work ethic. Junior catcher Kate Sanne (.404 average) will be a leading figure, along with seniors Abby Darter and Ellie Clements plus sophomore Sarah Chilton, all of whom hit better than .300 last year. Darter has some experience in the circle as well to add depth behind Hazlegrove. Freshmen Ryleigh Perks, Kayleigh Perks and Allison Campbell could contribute.

Though Glen Allen went 13-5 and reached the Region 5C semifinals in 2022, third-year coach Chris Cauthorne said that finish was disappointing relative to his Jaguars' expectations. But they're feeling good about this season with six veteran returners including senior shortstop Kaylee Garner (.388 avg., 16 RBIs) and senior pitcher Grace Tharp (2.66 ERA, 90 strikeouts). Senior center fielder Alyssa Meharg (.333 avg., 10 RBIs), junior left fielder Sam Horn (.463 avg., 14 RBIs) and junior catcher Tyra Christian (.457 avg., 19 RBIs) will all feature. Junior Ava Lester and freshman Jaidyn Tillman are expected to provide good depth behind Tharp in the circle. Freshman second baseman Ashton Limbach and sophomore third baseman Alison Via will step into big roles to replace graduated starters, their growth will be vital to Glen Allen's success.

Junior third baseman Paige Faulcon and senior center fielder Kirah Aylor headline for an L.C. Bird program off a 5-14 year. In her fourth year, coach Angela Petrini lauded her Skyhawks' teamwork, heart, communication and fundamentals. She added that, with six returning upperclassmen, she's bullish on Bird's prospects this year. Freshman catcher Jordan Tate and junior shortstop and pitcher Chloe Dawson will play featured roles alongside Aylor and Faulcon. Renee Davis and Courtney Spence could see time in the circle, and junior outfielder Angel Broyles is a new player to watch.

Senior Delaware recruit and center fielder Ellie Mulligan headlines for a Midlothian team that went 17-5 and reached the region semifinals in 2022. The Trojans will look to an experienced senior class for leadership, a group that also includes catcher Ryleigh Jones, second baseman Tate Swecker and Lisa Broussard. Fourth-year coach Adam Layton said this Midlo squad can beat teams with its speed and or power. And the Trojans are excited about sophomores Marlee Gaskell and Charlotte Daniels filling the void left by the graduated Cassie Grizzard (Louisville) in the circle. Two juniors, Emma Salzman (OF) and Kimberly Jones (Utility), will make important contributions after garnering all-region accolades. Sophomores Erin Fiege and Mackenzie Aird, plus freshmen Bella Moussa and Erika Fiege, make up a talented crop of underclassmen that could be called on.

Reigning Region 5C champs Mills Godwin return six starters, including Hiatt, and shortstop Lexi Washington. The Eagles have lots of power in the one through four spots, and more team speed than they've possessed in years passed, said third-year coach Keith Wagner, who called Hiatt the best player in the state. Junior pitcher Anna Grace Howe and junior utility player Rebecca Williams will play big parts, as will sophomore pitcher and first baseman Katelyn Hubley, an all-state selection last year who's currently limited with a back injury. Wagner said his Eagles are quite young outside their core. Four freshmen -- Bella Ross, Delilah Smith, Carter Dunham and Avery Fankhauser -- could be asked to contribute.

First-year coach Megan Beck takes over a Prince George program that went 10-9 last season and loses seven starters, but is only a few years removed from its first-ever state title in 2018. The Royals are led by junior shortstop Taylor Moody, junior catcher Allyson Jones, senior corner infielder Sara Graham and sophomore outfielder Emily Powroznik. Two juniors, Alexsandra Smith and Abriel Fields, are set to compete for time in the circle. Junior utility player Morgan Burton and sophomore second baseman Kacie Catlett are new names to look out for.

Class 4

First-year coach Rasheeda Crews takes over a traditionally strong Atlee program that returns four starters from a 15-5 squad. The Raiders have a strong defensive side with standout speed and work ethic, Crews said. Though they're also young and don't have a whole lot of game experience, the coach said she hopes what she expects to be a well-rounded team can compete among the best in its classification. Senior third baseman Kaitlyn Crenshaw leads the way offensively, she hit .349 in 2022. Three sophomores -- Sierra Kegley, Casey Hughes and Mikaela Cannon -- are the top options in the circle.

Jerry Perkinson's fourth year in charge at Dinwiddie brings with it eight returning starters after the Generals went 16-5 and reached the Region 4B semifinal, where they lost to eventual state champs Hanover. Junior catcher Morgan Tucker hit .542 with 25 RBIs, two home runs and 27 runs scored on her way to second-team All-Metro honors. She's the cornerstone of a powerful lineup that also includes junior right fielder Kaitlyn Williams (.510 avg., 12 RBIs, 18 runs), junior first baseman Bryce Everett (.518 avg., 13 RBIs, 26 runs) and senior center fielder Lauren Parham (.463 avg, 10 RBIs, 32 runs, 26 stolen bases). Sadie Hudson is the top arm, and new names to watch include Kimball Crowder and Addison Williams.

With Cuozzo and Slutzah leading the way, Hanover is positioned to contend with the state's best once again in coach Tommy Evans' second year. Sophomore outfielder Kaileigh Byars hit .356 with five home runs and 20 RBIs, while junior third baseman and North Carolina recruit Lillian Parish hit .333 with four homers and 22 runs driven in, they'll add to a lineup that's formidable at the top. Evans expects a big year for Byars in particular, lauding her work ethic and talent. He added that his Hawks will be young and inexperienced in some spots. Juniors Olivia Gibson and Meghan Deshazo, plus freshman Brie Wheeler, could step into prominent roles.

A young Patrick Henry team nonetheless has some talented pieces with lots of travel ball experience playing together, said first-year coach Chris Hughes. The Patriots went 9-11 in 2022 and return six starters from that side. PH is set to start three juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen, Hughes said, adding that his squad has a chance to be very competitive but may have to work through some growing pains. Sophomore shortstop Mackenzie Yates leads the charge, along with sophomores Anna Nidermaier and Kenzie Holloway, junior Edie Jennings and freshman Morgan Hughes. Hughes and sophomore Isabel Gonzalez are positioned to compete for time in the circle. Freshman Hannah Six could make a big contribution at the plate.

The Richmond area's longest-tenured high school softball coach, Marie Crump, enters her 43rd year in charge at Powhatan following a 16-6 season that ended in the Region 4B semifinals. Only three starters return from that team, but Johnson is the cornerstone as one of the area's top arms. Crump said her lineup has lots of youth and still needs some feeling out at a few positions. The Indians do have lots of defensive versatility, but the offense will need to grow up fast to support Johnson, who's got depth behind her in the circle in junior Mackenzie Flora and freshman Brooklyn Narbut. Much will be asked of junior utility player Ashlee Cates and sophomore infielder Ava Harper, both of whom hit .338 last season, and junior outfielder Kendra Hogston. Sophomore Addison Elliot and freshmen Mazie Harmon and Cassidy Moser could take on bigger roles as the season progresses.

Junior ace and Christopher recruit Newport Hailey Butler returns to headline for a young Varina team with limited experience but high hopes, according to fifth-year coach Debra Clarke. Butler struck out 120 hitters last year while batting .404 herself. Junior catcher Willow Nash, speedy junior center fielder Jordan Walker and senior third baseman Makayla Shearon are set to play big roles. Freshman middle infielder Desiree Smiley is a new player to watch, she'll compete with sophomore Tahairah Turner for time at shortstop for a Blue Devils program that went 6-13 in 2022 and returns six starters.

Class 3

First-year coach Dan Allen said his Goochland squad will lean on its pitching and defense as the Bulldogs return five starters from a 7-11 team. He's confident in senior Jayden Staton and junior Chelsey Farthing in the circle, and added that sophomore Kyndall Shapiro and freshman Emma Whaley could add depth to the pitching rotation. Senior catcher Brookelyn Green has a big arm and provides experience behind the plate. Senior third baseman Madison Duke, already a strong defender, is primed for a breakout offensive campaign, Allen said. Sophomore utility player Sadie Grimes has the top returning batting average after hitting .400 last year.

Reigning state champ New Kent lost five starters, but Berg and Co. are sure to have high expectations again in coach Maria Bates's seventh year at the helm. First-team all-state shortstop Hannah Tober hit .431 with four home runs and 29 RBIs, she features in a powerful lineup that also includes all-region picks Hannah Perkins (.367 batting avg.) and Alline Alexander (.462 avg.), plus sophomore pitcher and first baseman Abbie Kegley (.407 avg., three homers). Bates said a talented crop of underclassmen could have an impact in the field and add depth and power at the plate. That group includes sophomore Libby Britt and freshmen Mariah Leonard and Leah Rounds.

Class 2

Junior pitcher and first baseman Taylor Johnson, a left-handed James Madison recruit, headlines for a King William program that went 14-4 in 2022 and will be looking to fill the void left by six seniors in coach Elizabeth Welshonce's seventh year in charge. Welshonce said her Cavaliers will have plenty of youth, but that could prove more an asset than a deficit as some exciting underclassmen provide pop at the plate and defensive versatility. Freshman Jillian Smith and sophomore Payton Lewis make for good depth in the circle behind Johnson, who hit .579 with four homers, 18 RBIs and 28 runs scored last year at the heart of the Cavaliers' order. Junior Samantha Childress, sophomore Skylar Meriwether, senior Regan Richardson, freshman Hollyn Krukowski and Natalie Reid will all play significant parts in KW's success.

VISAA

Collegiate will have to fill the void left by senior Jordan Gross, the team leader in most offensive categories, after she suffered an injury during the basketball season. Senior captain and four-year starting catcher Lily Hartley (Dickinson College recruit) will be a leading offensive presence and key behind the plate, as 13th-year coach Robby Turner tasks her with bringing along three new pitchers in sophomores Harper Murphy and Kana Sakagami, plus eighth-grader Cabel Berkeyheiser. Senior center fielder and first baseman Annabel Eastep will play a big role, as well eighth-grade shortstop and catcher Olivia Tull. The Cougars went 7-16 and reached the state quarterfinals in 2022.

*NOTE: Teams included in previews reflect forms returned to The Times-Dispatch. If your team is not here, it's because your coach did not submit a form.

PHOTOS: Hanover advances to the Class 4 finals