Previewing the area cross country season

Glen Allen: On the girls side, Glen Allen has a pack that can pull a consistent time but will need to make some strides to take on the stronger teams in the area. The team has four returning juniors, led by Megan Cash, Annie Ripol, Sofi Varon and Aaliyah Kinsler. On the boys side, Dorian Frick and Eric Fagan join Hagerich and Morvan.

Goochland: Goochland’s teams have a chance at being top dogs in the James River District but will be tested by competing in Class 3. Grace Juran will try to lead the girls to consecutive district titles, with support from Elizabeth Owens and Taylor Gagnon. Jackson Hoffler is the solid No. 1 for the boys, followed by Reid Dameron and David Johnson.

J.R Tucker: The Tigers combine a solid force of returning runners in Kiersten Witte, Becca Kemp and Veronica Silva with a promising group of underclassmen, including Hailey Walker and Netta Allport.

James River: James River boys returns six of their top seven from last season, including senior Andrew Donaldson, and will benefit from the addition of Quinn Parrish and Mahedeo. Parish, a freshman, qualified for states in the 1,600 and 3,200. The girls team is young but has a strong runner in Hester and benefits from a healthy starting roster that includes sophomore Lily Grace Hester and Katherine Armstrong.