Previewing the area cross country season

TEAMS TO WATCH
Girls
Midlothian: First-team All-Metro picks Gabriella Garcia and Kylie Bosner are standouts for the Trojans, who put up top times in the postseason last year. With Chesterfield’s winter season, the team has an indoor track season behind it as well — Bosner placed second in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run at the Class 5, Region B meet.
Deep Run: After winning the Class 5 state meet last year, Deep Run has experience and depth but needs to recover from a 10-month break from action. The team has two second-team All-Metro runners in Sidney Walters and Janie Sanborn.
Boys
Glen Allen: The Jaguars lost two Division I commits in Devin Johnson and Yves Uwimana but still have a solid roster of runners to build off a third-place finish in last year’s Class 5, Region B meet. Ben Hagerich and Jackson Morvan will lead the pack.
Deep Run: The Wildcats will look to come out on top against competitive Glen Allen and Douglas Freeman teams. They claimed top spots in district and regional meets last season but have lost several key runners, including All-Metro selection Jordan Bendura.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
Girls
Alli Crytser, Hanover: Cryster broke 18 minutes as a freshman last year and claimed the Class 4, Region B title with a time of 18:10.80. She recently won Class 4 indoor state titles at 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Rachel Mudd, Atlee: The senior was 34 seconds short of earning her third consecutive Class 5, Region B championship last year with a time of 18:57.60, then placed seventh at the state meet.
Lindsey Hester, James River: Hester made a two-minute jump between her sophomore year and junior year times, giving her an area-best finish at the Class 6, Region A meet.
Boys
Jacob Plummer, L.C. Bird: Plummer had an impressive indoor season and will look to return to a 16-minute finish that earned him third in the Class 5, Region B meet last season.
Trevor Mason, Patrick Henry: The second-team All-Metro member collected a 3,200-meter title in the indoor season and put up a personal best of 16:02.00 for a fourth-place finish at the Pole Green Lower Course 5K in September.
Owen Mahedeo, James River: Mahedeo has a personal best of 15:45 and claimed a title in the indoor 1,600 during the Class 6, Region A meet.
The Times-Dispatch sent out questionnaires to area schools competing in cross country. The programs that responded are part of this preview.
OUTLOOKS
Caroline: The Cavaliers have some young talent they’re hoping to develop this season. Sophomore Dominic Kittle broke 18 minutes in the 5k last year and was the second-fastest freshman in the district. Sophomore Danica Sale hopes to be part of a girls team that breaks a four-year drought in placing at district and regional meets.
Colonial Heights: Its girls team has two freshmen hoping to make strides. Catherine Alderson put up some top finishes as an eighth-grader, and Kendall Ackerman is also expected to have an impact.
Cosby: The Titans lost their top runner in Garrett Shultz but expect experience and camaraderie to bolster their current roster, capped by seniors Eric Dailey and Joe Negron and sophomore Jonathan Ryan. Erin Kerr and Morgan Scudder are returning for the girls team.
Deep Run: In addition to Walters and Sanborn on the girls side, Deep Run has Kenzie Dillman, Claire Nowak, Riley Schindel and Makenzie Steele back. New runners are Bri Howard and Sophie Smith. The boys return Grayson Barber, Joshua Bendura, Owen Lindsay and Michael Tull, and add Mason Hughes and Steve Preda.
Glen Allen: On the girls side, Glen Allen has a pack that can pull a consistent time but will need to make some strides to take on the stronger teams in the area. The team has four returning juniors, led by Megan Cash, Annie Ripol, Sofi Varon and Aaliyah Kinsler. On the boys side, Dorian Frick and Eric Fagan join Hagerich and Morvan.
Goochland: Goochland’s teams have a chance at being top dogs in the James River District but will be tested by competing in Class 3. Grace Juran will try to lead the girls to consecutive district titles, with support from Elizabeth Owens and Taylor Gagnon. Jackson Hoffler is the solid No. 1 for the boys, followed by Reid Dameron and David Johnson.
J.R Tucker: The Tigers combine a solid force of returning runners in Kiersten Witte, Becca Kemp and Veronica Silva with a promising group of underclassmen, including Hailey Walker and Netta Allport.
James River: James River boys returns six of their top seven from last season, including senior Andrew Donaldson, and will benefit from the addition of Quinn Parrish and Mahedeo. Parish, a freshman, qualified for states in the 1,600 and 3,200. The girls team is young but has a strong runner in Hester and benefits from a healthy starting roster that includes sophomore Lily Grace Hester and Katherine Armstrong.
Manchester: The team is rebuilding but returns Jacob Mathes and Kyle Varney for some experience. Freshman Dominic Taylor also shows promise.
Matoaca: Coby Newcomb and Dylan Cree will lead Matoaca and help continue to develop a program whose numbers have doubled since 2018. Juniors Hannah Williams and Sophie Blake return to the girls team.
Mechanicsville: Grayson Clark, Joshua Gray, Austin Runne and Cole Lewis are expected to lead the boys team that should be a contender in Class 4, Region B0. Sierra Puleo and Abby Hughes offer a solid base to the Mechanicsville girls team that finished second but is missing some depth.
New Kent: Caroline Carter, Neveah Clarke, Rosie Gilbride and Peyton Manoley are part of a team heavy on juniors and sophomores.
— Lily Betts