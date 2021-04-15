Previewing the Monacan and Goochland region championship games

Friday’s football Playoff games
Class 4, Region B
Teams: No. 2 King George (7-0) at No. 1 Monacan (7-0), 7 p.m.
Streaming: Check Monacan’s social media athletics sites
The skinny: Monacan hasn’t scored more than 34 points but hasn’t scored fewer than 26 while controlling games. The largest margin of victory is 34-7 over James River. Trying to contain the passing game will be a focal point for both teams. Monacan quarterback Tyler Hensley has thrown for 1,414 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions. Kyjuan Pettus has 32 catches for 602 yards and eight TDs, and Elijah McLeod has 29 catches for 470 yards and 4 TDs. Running back Keshawn Jefferson has 750 yards and 10 TDs. King George quarterback Charles Mutter has thrown for 1,647 yards, with 19 TDs and five interceptions. Javon Campbell, who switched from running back to receiver this season, has 45 catches for 778 yards and 11 TDs. The Foxes had close wins early (19-14, 24-21) before starting to roll. First football meeting between the schools. Winner plays at Region A winner, Lake Taylor or Churchland, in the state semifinals.
Class 3, Region B
Teams: No. 2 Independence (4-1) at No. 1 Goochland (6-0), 7 p.m.
Streaming: NFHS Network (subscription)
The skinny: Bulldogs quarterback CJ Towles has thrown just one pick this season while completing 58% of his passes for 480 yards and eight touchdowns in five regular-season games. He leads Goochland’s Wing-T attack, which features two primary playmakers: rugged running back Conner Popielarz (six rushing TDs, two receiving) and dynamic receiver Kameron Holman (three receiving TDs, one rushing). But the Bulldogs’ calling card is their defense. They have blanked opponents in three games and not allowed more than 18 points. Senior linebacker Will Stratton leads the team in tackles. Junior edge De’andre Robinson spends ample time in opposing backfields. That unit will face its toughest test of the season in a Lions offense that averages 44 points. Independence quarterback Brian Courtney has run for more than 800 yards and passed for more than 500. Second football meeting between the schools. Goochland won 42-6 in last season’s 3B playoffs. Winner plays at Region A winner, Lafayette or Phoebus, in state semifinals.
— Zach Joachim and Tim Pearrell