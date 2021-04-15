Previewing the Monacan and Goochland region championship games

The skinny: Bulldogs quarterback CJ Towles has thrown just one pick this season while completing 58% of his passes for 480 yards and eight touchdowns in five regular-season games. He leads Goochland’s Wing-T attack, which features two primary playmakers: rugged running back Conner Popielarz (six rushing TDs, two receiving) and dynamic receiver Kameron Holman (three receiving TDs, one rushing). But the Bulldogs’ calling card is their defense. They have blanked opponents in three games and not allowed more than 18 points. Senior linebacker Will Stratton leads the team in tackles. Junior edge De’andre Robinson spends ample time in opposing backfields. That unit will face its toughest test of the season in a Lions offense that averages 44 points. Independence quarterback Brian Courtney has run for more than 800 yards and passed for more than 500. Second football meeting between the schools. Goochland won 42-6 in last season’s 3B playoffs. Winner plays at Region A winner, Lafayette or Phoebus, in state semifinals.