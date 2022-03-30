Previewing the top teams and athletes for the 2022 outdoor track and field season

BOYS

Teams to watch

L.C. Bird: Jayson Ward is one of the best sprinters in the country, but the Skyhawks have more that make them a well-rounded threat as a team. Makai Lewis was runner-up behind Ward in the Class 5 500 meters, and all of Bird’s relay teams finished among the best in Class 5.

Glen Allen: The Jaguars’ dominance from cross country season translated to some strong performances in the distance events during the winter. That same strength makes Glen Allen’s 4x800-meter relay team one of the best around.

Patrick Henry: The Patriots won the Class 4, Region B indoor title before finishing fourth at the Class 4 state meet. They’re paced by distance runners Trevor Mason and Luke Taylor, who are among the best runners in the state in all of the long-distance events.

Atlee: The Patriots won the region indoor meet, but the Raiders weren’t too far behind, finishing second in the region and fourth in the state. Travis Albon was right in the mix with Mason and Taylor in the long-distance races by the end of the year, and Atlee’s 4x200-meter relay surged at the end of the season and came away with a state title.

Maggie Walker GS: The Green Dragons found points in just about every event during their run to a Class 3, Region B indoor championship. Some of those region standouts need to find one more gear in order to become competitors at the state level.

Athletes to watch

Jayson Ward, L.C. Bird: Ward, a senior, threatened the indoor state records in both the 300- and 500-meter sprints, and he’ll be able to do the same in the 200 and 400 this spring. He’ll be pushing to put his name into the record books along his chase for more championships.

Lamont Victoria, Prince George: Victoria began his indoor season with one of the best high jumps in the country, at 6 feet, 10 inches. The N.C. Central pledge will have one last season to prove his jumping prowess, and he’s also a title-contending sprinter.

Krystian Williams, Collegiate: Like Victoria, Williams’ best mark of the indoor season came early, pacing the country for months with an impressive long jump. He didn’t end the winter on his strongest note, dealing with an injury, but the junior football standout will have plenty of chances to push past that 24-foot mark again.

Victor Oleson, St. Christopher’s: Oleson is one of the best pole vaulters in the state, and he’s only an eighth-grader. He maxed out at 15 feet, 1 inch in the winter, and he’ll have a group of standouts from Woodberry Forest to push him at the VISAA meet at the end of the spring.

Brett Bishop, Douglas Freeman: Bishop, a former All-Metro runner of the year, has a lot of local competition to deal with in his distance races. But he emerged at the end of the year with Class 5 titles in the 1,000 meters and 1,600 meters, making him the distance runner to beat again.

GIRLS

Teams to watch

Thomas Dale: The Knights’ factory of talented jumpers produced another Class 6 title in the indoor season. Dale’s mission becomes more difficult in the spring with more events and teams in the fray by the time the Class 6 outdoor meet comes around, but the starpower provided by sophomore Devyn Parham and senior Madison McConico could be enough to triumph again.

St. Catherine’s: The Saints won the VISAA indoor and field championship behind senior Charlotte Robinson, junior Hampton Turton and a handful of other major contributors. Collegiate’s girls are the defending outdoor champions, so it will take another strong season for the Saints to reclaim the top spot.

Atlee: Jada Foreman’s brilliance brought the Raiders within a point of a Class 4 indoor championship. It’s the third close call for a team title in Foreman’s career at Atlee. She will be impactful across an array of events by the time the end of the season hits. Atlee might have just enough around her to finally seize that team championship.

Glen Allen: The Jaguars finished second behind powerhouse Nansemond River at the Class 5 indoor meet despite finishing fifth at the Class 5, Region C meet. Breakout titles from distance runners Elly Velasquez and Tessa Dobrinski were key, and the Jags’ prowess in the pole vault is unmatched. Highland Springs, the Class 5, Region C champion, could be one of the challengers in a deep and Richmond-centric classification.

Maggie Walker GS: Despite now competing in a higher division than years past, Jim Holdren’s Green Dragons were still formidable in Class 3. Maggie Walker won the Class 3, Region B indoor meet and finished second at the Class 3 state meet. Senior Catherine Garrison is a state-title threat in long-distance races, and the team’s depth always comes through when it counts.

Athletes to watch

Jada Foreman, Atlee: The senior USC pledge just wrapped up an indoor season that resulted in three state titles and a national championship. It’s hard to ask for much more, but she will have the chance to improve on impressive jump marks and trophy cabinet in her final season.

Devyn Parham and Madison McConico, Thomas Dale: Parham and McConico represent the current crop of Knights superstars. Parham, a sophomore, was among the best hurdlers in the state during indoor season, and she is formidable across many other events. McConico ended her indoor season with possibly the greatest triple jump in Virginia history, and she’s no slouch in the long jump either.

Emily Romano, Glen Allen: Romano, a sophomore, won the Class 5 pole vault title, and her clear of 13 feet was the best in Virginia all season. Her teammates, Meredith Baham and sister Sam Romano, were second and third at the state meet. The younger Romano will get a chance to lead her team and push her individual marks forward this spring.

Alli Crytser, Hanover: The junior is one of the best distance runners around, and she added another state title in the 1,600 meters at the Class 4 state meet in February. After health issues interrupted her cross country season, she got back on track in the winter, and she can further build on that in the spring.

Anaya Harris, Deep Run: The senior Wildcat had her best ever shot put to end her indoor season at the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York. She’ll be in contention for a third overall state title in the shot put, and she’ll also have the discus as another way to score points for Deep Run at the end of the year.