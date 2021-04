Previewing Thomas Dale-Oscar Smith in Class 6, Region A championship football game

The skinny: Thomas Dale has outscored some teams (56-22, 39-34, 41-31) and won some lower-scoring games (20-17, 19-14). On the defensive side, Jonathan Martinez has 46 assists and 10 solo tackles; Hazzon Ellis has 46 assists and 11 solos; Brandon Cammarasana has 45 assists and 16 solos; and Shamus Jones has 37 assists and 21 solos. He also has 13 catches for 184 yards and 2 TDs. Oscar Smith sports some players with Division I offers: defensive back Sherrod Covil Jr., whose list includes Virginia Tech, UVA, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Clemson, Alabama and others; receiver/safety Amonte Jones; offensive lineman Maarten Woudsma (6-5, 290); and quarterback Ethan Vasko (6-4, 205). Winner plays host to Region B winner, Massaponax or Patriot, in state semifinals.