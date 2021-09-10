Previews for independent schools boys soccer: St. Christopher's coach Jay Wood builds on 400 wins

Jay Wood is a little uncomfortable with attention on his coaching record. So it was fine when his 400th win as the boys soccer coach at St. Christopher’s went somewhat unnoticed last spring as teams were dealing with the pandemic.

“At 300, my family kind of made a big deal about it,” he said. “That was exciting. I don’t think it seemed like the right thing or time to do it [last spring].”

Wood is in his 31st season as the Saints’ head coach. With a win in the season opener last week, his record is 401-125-53.

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association hasn’t kept a list of coaching records. Among public schools in the Virginia High School League, four boys or girls coaches have surpassed 400 wins, according to the VHSL record book: Shelley Blumenthal (545 at Blacksburg), Mike Webb (501 at Courtland and Chancellor) and Pete Scouras (433 at Martinsville) on the boys side; and Jim Rike (504 at James Robinson) on the girls side.

“As you know, it’s also a sign of age more than it is about anything,” Wood said. “It’s more about the kids than it is the coach. Glad to be associated with it, but I don’t think that’s why anybody is playing or coaching.

“I teach and coach because I enjoy working with the kids. I find that rewarding.”