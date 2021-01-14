 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prince George big man Chris Allen has moves
0 comments

Prince George big man Chris Allen has moves

{{featured_button_text}}
20190220_SPO_CLASS5BOYS_04

Prince George's Chris Allen (21) is defended by Varina's Jason Nelson (4) and Jordan Hernandez (10) during Class 5B boys regional semifinals at Hermitage High School Tues. Feb. 19, 2019

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Prince George boys basketball coach Travis Carr lists senior forward Chris Allen at 6-2, 299 pounds. That’s an agile 299 pounds.

On one of the Royals’ early possessions against Thomas Dale last week, Allen basically played guard and drove from out front for a basket.

“They brought up two guards to match ours, so we just gave it to Chris and let him go,” Carr said. “Put a spin move on them and let him finish.”

Carr said if Allen had “6 more inches on him, we’d be talking about college basketball. Football is going to be his route.” Allen, a tackle and end on defense, recently visited Christopher Newport, Carr said.

His brother, Curtis, excels in football (running back) and basketball (guard). He’s a 6-3, 200-pound junior.

“He’s going to have some options,” Carr said.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News