Prince George big man Chris Allen has moves

Prince George boys basketball coach Travis Carr lists senior forward Chris Allen at 6-2, 299 pounds. That’s an agile 299 pounds.

On one of the Royals’ early possessions against Thomas Dale last week, Allen basically played guard and drove from out front for a basket.

“They brought up two guards to match ours, so we just gave it to Chris and let him go,” Carr said. “Put a spin move on them and let him finish.”

Carr said if Allen had “6 more inches on him, we’d be talking about college basketball. Football is going to be his route.” Allen, a tackle and end on defense, recently visited Christopher Newport, Carr said.

His brother, Curtis, excels in football (running back) and basketball (guard). He’s a 6-3, 200-pound junior.

“He’s going to have some options,” Carr said.