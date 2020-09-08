Former Prince George basketball coach Billy Gray dies after months-long battle with liver cancer

"He left a huge impact on my life and really on all his players' lives," she said.

At the end of each season, Mr. Gray hosted awards dinners for his players and built the trophies himself. He also made trophies and plaques for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Sports Backers scholar-athlete winners as part of his awards and photography business.

The girls locker room at Prince George had gotten old and fallen into disrepair. So over the summer one year, Mr. Gray hired workers to build new lockers.

"He rolled up his sleeves and did it," said former Prince George athletics director Bill Russell.

In the summers, Mr. Gray hosted charity golf tournaments to raise money for cancer patients, the Wounded Warrior Project or the Prince George teams. He recruited former athletes to attend, including Ralph Sampson. The Prince George players would work the events, setting up and handing out water.

Jorden Lykes was a forward on the Prince George team, and Mr. Gray believed in her before she believed in herself, she said. When she was a rising ninth grader, Mr. Gray told her she'd play varsity that year, even though Lykes didn't think she was ready.