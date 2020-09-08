Former Prince George basketball coach Billy Gray dies after months-long battle with liver cancer

Billy Gray, a long-time middle school and high school basketball coach, passed away Sunday night after a months-long battle with liver cancer and cirrhosis. He was 69.
Mr. Gray was an assistant under Bill Littlepage on the Hopewell boys team, a middle school coach at Luther Memorial, a junior varsity coach at Prince George and the varsity girls coach at Prince George from 2007-2015. He racked up more than 200 wins during his tenure.
But the extra work he undertook to care for his players resonated the loudest, said former player Ariel Stephenson.
When Stephenson's father passed away in 2011, Mr. Gray came to her home and helped her family clean out their garage. He taught Stephenson how to drive and how to cook. He gave her rides to and from practice.
"He was just that thoughtful," Stephenson said.
Then Mr. Gray had an idea for a way to honor Stephenson's father. The team would play a game each year in his memory. They called it the Juan P. Stephenson Classic, and they even had T-shirts made.
Before games, Mr. Gray would cook for his players so they didn't have to go home for dinner. Chicken and dumplings was his specialty.
During Stephenson's four years, Prince George tied for the conference title twice. Stephenson is now a graduate assistant for the George Washington women's basketball team.
"He left a huge impact on my life and really on all his players' lives," she said.
At the end of each season, Mr. Gray hosted awards dinners for his players and built the trophies himself. He also made trophies and plaques for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Richmond Sports Backers scholar-athlete winners as part of his awards and photography business.
The girls locker room at Prince George had gotten old and fallen into disrepair. So over the summer one year, Mr. Gray hired workers to build new lockers.
"He rolled up his sleeves and did it," said former Prince George athletics director Bill Russell.
In the summers, Mr. Gray hosted charity golf tournaments to raise money for cancer patients, the Wounded Warrior Project or the Prince George teams. He recruited former athletes to attend, including Ralph Sampson. The Prince George players would work the events, setting up and handing out water.
Jorden Lykes was a forward on the Prince George team, and Mr. Gray believed in her before she believed in herself, she said. When she was a rising ninth grader, Mr. Gray told her she'd play varsity that year, even though Lykes didn't think she was ready.
"It wasn't a choice," Lykes said. "He saw something in me I didn't see in myself...I appreciate him for that."
In not too long, Lykes was a freshman starting over the seniors on the roster. She graduated in 2010, and a decade later, Mr. Gray was still calling her to check in.
"He was probably the nicest, most caring person that I've ever met," Lykes said.
A visitation will be held Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Home at 2720 Enterprise Parkway in Richmond.
