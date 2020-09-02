Prince George football coach Bruce Carroll moves to athletic director for school system

After 11 seasons as the football coach at Prince George High, Bruce Carroll has been named the athletic director for the county’s school division.

Carroll said the current staff will run the football program until a new coach is hired. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia High School League rescheduled the start of the football season to sometime in February.

Carroll became the head coach at Prince George in 2009. The Royals’ best season under Carroll was last year, when they went 7-4 and made the first round of the Class 5, Region B playoffs.