Quentin Mankin’s three interceptions fuel Dinwiddie's defense in victory over Matoaca

Quentin Mankin’s confidence was a little shaky last year when he made the move from safety to cornerback in Dinwiddie High’s defense.

“Corner is the hardest position on the field in my opinion because you’re guarding the best athlete at receiver,” he said. “One bad play ruins your whole day. Confidence is definitely a big part of playing corner.”

If Thursday is any indication, Mankin has transferred the ruining-the-whole-day thing to opponents this season. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior intercepted three passes – returning one for a touchdown – as the No. 5 Generals’ defense led the way in a 42-0 victory over visiting Matoaca.

Mankin’s first interception set up Dinwiddie at the Matoaca 14 and led to its second touchdown in the first quarter. His second went 58 yards for a TD that put the Generals ahead 28-0 in the second quarter.

It was his first touchdown.

“I didn’t exactly know what to do,” he said with a smile.

His third interception also came in the second quarter. He almost had a fourth in the half, diving toe-drag style to catch a ball that was thrown out of bounds.

Mankin had one interception last year. He said he focused on his technique in the offseason, got faster and stronger, and became more confident in his ability. Practicing against receiver Marquis Smith and the Generals’ scout team – “The scout offense is basically our starting offense,” he said – has helped as well.

“He’s always had the ability,” Dinwiddie coach Billy Mills said. “He’s started since he was a sophomore.

“It’s lonely out there on the corners. He’s really gained confidence and he’s making play after play. … I’ve been real proud of him. He’s a tremendous kid, tremendous grades, tremendous attitude. He’s been a captain for three years. So happy that he’s having the year he’s having because he deserves it.”

Dinwiddie’s defense is having quite a year, although it might be overshadowed by the numbers the offense has racked up. The Generals (5-0) are averaging 52.8 points.

The defense has not allowed more than seven points in a game and just 17 overall. Dinwiddie returned eight starters on that unit, including several three-year guys.

They figured to get a test from Matoaca and QB Ryley Justus, who threw for 308 yards and three TDs in a 28-23 loss to No. 3 Thomas Dale last week. Dinwiddie’s three-man front of Kahlial Parham, Demari Phillps and Chris Bowles, getting blitz help from the linebackers, put frequent pressure on Justus (10 for 23, 83 yards) before he left the game with a left arm injury.

Still, the Generals needed defensive stands more than the score indicated. While quarterback Harry Dalton ran for 164 yards and a TD, and back Raphael Tucker had 104 yards and two TDs, penalties and Matoaca’s defense left Dinwiddie lurching at times.

On their only sustained drive of the first half, the Warriors were the Generals 9 when time ran out in the half. Then fumbles on Dinwiddie’s first two possessions of the second half gave Matoaca the ball at the Generals 33 and 22.

The first resulted in a missed field goal. The second went backward after a personal foul penalty.

“That’s probably why I was a little more conservative tonight than I usually am because we’re playing good defense,” said Mills, whose defense yielded 32 yards rushing. “I didn’t want to put them in bad situations, even though we did in the second half.

“We looked sloppy, the second half definitely,” he added. “But that’s the best defense we’ve seen all year too. They’ve got some players.”

Matoaca 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Dinwiddie 14 14 0 14 -- 42

Din – Dalton 51 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Tucker 1 run (Van Meter kick)

Din – Drumgoole 15 pass from Dalton (Van Meter kick)

Din – Mankin 58 interception return (Van Meter kick)

Din – Drumgoole 15 pass Dalton (Van Meter kick)

Din – Tucker 21 run (Van Meter kick)

RUSHING

Mat – Williams 10-16, Clanton 5-10, Others 7-6; Din –Dalton 19-164, Tucker 21-104, Others 3-12

PASSING

Mat – Justus 10-23-83-0-3; Yates 3-9-18-0-0; Din – Dalton 5-12-40-2-0

RECEIVING

Mat – Yates 5-34, Newton-Short 3-30, Simmons 3-25, Lewis 1-10, Hall 1-2; Din – Drumgoole 4-31, Wiggins 1-9