Rachel and Grant Northcutt medically retired from running, but they found purpose through their pain

The hours and days spent getting blood transfusions helped Rachel to realize the type of impact she could have away from running. She was inspired by her nurse, who Rachel would look forward to seeing every week despite the illness, as well as the children she saw fighting other blood disorders and forms of cancer. She’s on a pre-med track in hopes of a career in nursing — preferably in hematology.

Through her own hardships, she found a purpose in life beyond running. What remained was officially giving up the competitive sport. Consultations with her family and coaches forced her hand, but relief quickly followed.

“This is probably the happiest I've ever been in my life,” Rachel said. “This was change I needed. My whole family needed it. ... I realized that you can’t have anything in life if you don’t have your health.”

Both Rachel and Grant are content with the challenges they had to go through in order to reach this point, and they were particularly glad to have had each other in those moments, when it felt neither of them could vocalize what they were going through. The ability to talk about their struggles and failures is something they think all young athletes should find comfort in.