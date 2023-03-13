Radford High School lost in the VHSL Class 2 boys state basketball championship to powerhouse John Marshall on Saturday, sparking critical postgame comments from Radford's coach.

John Marshall completed its perfect 28-0 season with a 91-34 win over Radford to secure back-to-back Class 2 crowns and a fifth state title in the last 10 years.

In a postgame news conference, Radford coach Rick Cormany called for change. While saying he was not criticizing John Marshall or its team, Cormany said "this is not right."

"We need to figure out something here," said Cormany, the second-winningest boys basketball coach in VHSL history. "Because the purity of the high school game is leaving, because this is going to set an example for others to do the same thing."

The Justices are coached by Ty White, who is also the director of basketball for the Team Loaded VA AAU program. His Team Loaded VA influence is evident with John Marshall; the Justices' roster includes an assortment of the Richmond area's best young talent.

Cormany said early last week he had to tell his son, who is a player on Radford's team, that they had no chance to win.

"Nobody wants to get their head kicked in every time they step out on the floor, and in 2A, 3A, 4A, anybody who plays this group is going to get their head kicked in," Cormany said.

The Justices may get a chance to play in a post-championship national tournament. White said the team was invited to play in The Throne National Championship, a high school tournament put on, in part, by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The first-year event will take place at Morehouse College in Atlanta at the end of March and will feature schools from around the country.

White said that they were still working through logistics and rules to make sure they can attend the tournament.

“We’ll see how that opportunity shakes out,” he said. “We just have to see the logistics and how it works out in terms of abiding by the rules so we can play.”