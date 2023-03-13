Radford High School lost in the VHSL Class 2 boys state basketball championship to powerhouse John Marshall on Saturday, sparking critical postgame comments from Radford's coach.
John Marshall completed its perfect 28-0 season with a 91-34 win over Radford to secure back-to-back Class 2 crowns and a fifth state title in the last 10 years.
In a postgame news conference, Radford coach Rick Cormany called for change. While saying he was not criticizing John Marshall or its team, Cormany said "this is not right."
"We need to figure out something here," said Cormany, the second-winningest boys basketball coach in VHSL history. "Because the purity of the high school game is leaving, because this is going to set an example for others to do the same thing."
The Justices are coached by Ty White, who is also the director of basketball for the Team Loaded VA AAU program. His Team Loaded VA influence is evident with John Marshall; the Justices' roster includes an assortment of the Richmond area's best young talent.
Cormany said early last week he had to tell his son, who is a player on Radford's team, that they had no chance to win.
"Nobody wants to get their head kicked in every time they step out on the floor, and in 2A, 3A, 4A, anybody who plays this group is going to get their head kicked in," Cormany said.
The Justices may get a chance to play in a post-championship national tournament. White said the team was invited to play in The Throne National Championship, a high school tournament put on, in part, by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). The first-year event will take place at Morehouse College in Atlanta at the end of March and will feature schools from around the country.
White said that they were still working through logistics and rules to make sure they can attend the tournament.
“We’ll see how that opportunity shakes out,” he said. “We just have to see the logistics and how it works out in terms of abiding by the rules so we can play.”
John Marshall wins 91-34 in the state championship
Radford forward Luke Woodard (22) rebounds the ball as John Marshall point guard Nico West (1) defends during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) celebrates his dunk during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday in Richmond
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
A Radford player makes a diving pass to forward Luke Woodard (22) during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday in Richmond.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall point guard Dominique Bailey (4) makes a pass to small forward Jason Rivera (23) as Radford point guard Gavin Cormany (14) defends during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) dunks over Radford point guard Gavin Cormany (14) and forward Koreyan Fergusan (40) during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall players celebrate after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Radford forward Elijah Kelly (20) shoots as John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) defends during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall players prepare for a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall point guard Damon Thompson Jr (2) shoots two during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) embraces power forward Latrell Allmond (24) after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) dunks over Radford point guard Gavin Cormany (14) and forward Koreyan Fergusan (40) during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) cries after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall players celebrate after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Jason Rivera (23) makes a pass to small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) as Radford forward Koreyan Fergusan (40) and point guard Gavin Cormany (14) defend during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) celebrates with his teammates after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall players celebrates after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall point guard Dominique Bailey (4) shoots three points during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) shoots two during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) looks on before a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) dunks over Radford point guard Gavin Cormany (14) and forward Koreyan Fergusan (40) during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) cries after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Radford point guard Gavin Cormany (14) shoots over Radford forward Daniel Dehart-Lewis (24) during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
Radford forward Luke Woodard (22) shoots as John Marshall power forward Latrell Allmond (24) defends during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall point guard Dominique Bailey (4) calls a teammate on their medal after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall players celebrate after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall players celebrate after beating Radford in a Class 2 VHSL State championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall small forward Dennis Parker Jr (11) dunks during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
John Marshall point guard Dominique Bailey (4) makes a pass to small forward Jason Rivera (23) as Radford point guard Gavin Cormany (14) defends during a Class 2 VHSL State championship between John Marshall and Radford on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia.
