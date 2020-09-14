Rally at Capitol calls for the return of high school sports in Virginia

About 50 players, parents and coaches assembled Monday afternoon at Capitol Square for the "Let Them Play" rally, a demonstration calling for the return of high school sports.
The event was organized by Leesburg resident Holly Wiles, whose son Billy is a senior quarterback at Stone Bridge High School. Wiles said she spoke with coaches from the Hampton Roads and Richmond areas, and that many share her hope that the VHSL will change its stance on the postponement of fall sports.
But the turnout at Monday's demonstration was far below what Wiles had hoped for. She said people are afraid to speak out for fear of backlash.
"The word on the street is people are afraid to lose their jobs, which I think is absolutely appalling," Wiles said.
"People need to know that we care about sports and that we think they're important to our community."
The Virginia High School League released a statement in response to the rally. The statement said the VHSL supports passion from its high school communities, and is working to devise safe protocols for a return to play.
Almost all demonstrators were from either Stone Bridge or Broad Run high schools in Ashburn. Wiles said some traveled more than four hours to attend the rally.
Wiles and other speakers in attendance argued that high school athletes are in no less danger of contracting and spreading the coronavirus while participating in sports than they would be at home or in school. She added that, without the structure of sports in their lives, many athletes have had their mental health suffer.
Wiles said she's recently attended amateur sporting events with "close to 1,000 people." More than 30 states are playing high school football in some capacity this fall, though participation varies significantly among them.
"There's absolutely no health reason that these kids shouldn't be playing fall sports," Wiles said.
Aaron Grigsby, a Deep Run football coach who played baseball at Thomas Jefferson, was the only demonstrator from the Richmond area.
"It's hard, we can't have team workouts, in-person meetings, it's been challenging," Grigsby said. "It's made us coach a little different."
Grigsby hopes high school football can start by the winter. He worries about the logistics of the postponed season for multi-sport athletes as well as athletes working through the recruiting process -- some in the Richmond area have already opted out of their senior seasons, Grigsby said.
Wiles said the demonstration was held, in part, for kids like Gabe Henderson, the Deep Run football player who died in a boating accident on Lake Anna in April. She said if sports hadn't been canceled, Henderson might have been at football practice at the time the accident occurred.
"I'm here today for kids that are all over our state that won't get an opportunity to run cross country, play football, play field hockey in college because no college coaches are going to see them play," Wiles said.
The VHSL executive committee will meet Thursday to approve and adopt its "Championships + 1" for the 2021 athletics and academic activities season, in which every VHSL sponsored activity is allotted a season during 2021.
“VHSL staff and Executive Committee will continue to work in cooperation the VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to develop a list of recommended guidelines for school divisions as they prepare for the safe reopening of high school sports and activities," the statement read.
(804) 649-6555
Twitter: @ZachJoachim