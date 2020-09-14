Rally at Capitol calls for the return of high school sports in Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 50 players, parents and coaches assembled Monday afternoon at Capitol Square for the "Let Them Play" rally, a demonstration calling for the return of high school sports.

The event was organized by Leesburg resident Holly Wiles, whose son Billy is a senior quarterback at Stone Bridge High School. Wiles said she spoke with coaches from the Hampton Roads and Richmond areas, and that many share her hope that the VHSL will change its stance on the postponement of fall sports.

But the turnout at Monday's demonstration was far below what Wiles had hoped for. She said people are afraid to speak out for fear of backlash.

"The word on the street is people are afraid to lose their jobs, which I think is absolutely appalling," Wiles said.

"People need to know that we care about sports and that we think they're important to our community."

The Virginia High School League released a statement in response to the rally. The statement said the VHSL supports passion from its high school communities, and is working to devise safe protocols for a return to play.

Almost all demonstrators were from either Stone Bridge or Broad Run high schools in Ashburn. Wiles said some traveled more than four hours to attend the rally.