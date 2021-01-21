Rasheed Daniels' 32 points help No. 10 Monacan bounce back against No. 1 Manchester

Monacan guard Rasheed Daniels had trouble sleeping Tuesday night after the Chiefs absorbed a 30-point beating by Manchester.
Wednesday night should be a more dreamy state for the sophomore.
Playing the top-ranked Lancers on the second of back-to-back nights, Daniels announced himself as a player to watch by pouring in 32 points as No. 10 Monacan turned the tables with a 66-54 victory at Monacan.
Manchester (3-1) won 75-45 on Tuesday. Daniels said the Chiefs (4-2) were in a group text afterward telling each other to keep their heads up and bounce back.
“I couldn’t go down like that, so I had to come back,” he said.
Daniels had 15 points Tuesday. He scored 11 in the first quarter Wednesday as Monacan assumed a 14-4 lead. He had 16 by halftime.
After Jeremiah Hutton (26 points) helped Manchester whittle away at a game-long deficit and forge a 43-43 tie going into fourth quarter, Daniels restored order for the Chiefs with a 3-pointer. He and Jamais Werts (16 points) combined for 19 points in the final period as part of a 23-11 finishing kick.
Daniels made 5 of 7 3-pointers and was perfect on nine free throws. The 6-foot-8 Werts, whom Monacan coach R.J. Spelsberg likes to keep on the wing late because of his shooting, free throws and ball handling, was 9 of 9 at the line. Monacan went 23 of 26 in a game that featured a lot of whistles and a lot of turnovers.
The 6-foot Daniels was on the varsity last season as a freshman but didn’t play much while learning from experienced players on a 20-6 team that went to the Class 4 state tournament. Spelsberg, though, knew Daniels would make an impact this season.
Spelsberg called Daniels “one of the best sophomores in the area, possibly in the state,” though he’s somewhat under the radar.
“He’s not a real big AAU guy,” said Spelsberg, who picked up his 100th win in his sixth season at Monacan and his 170th career win. “He’s probably going to get a lot of attention when people catch wind of him because he is a dynamic scorer.
“He can make big shots, and he can separate himself from defenders on his own and still get the 3 off. He’s deadly when he gets hot.”
Daniels has made 51.4% of his 3-pointers (19 of 37). He is averaging 19.8 points.
Monacan had another big difference-maker on Wednesday: a 2-3 zone.
That’s been a staple for the Chiefs, but they haven’t used it much this season while Spelsberg tries to “figure out what buttons are going to work" with an inexperienced group.
Monacan played man-to-man and 1-3-1 zone in Tuesday’s loss. The Chiefs switched to the 2-3 on Wednesday, and it frustrated Manchester. Monacan defenders knocked down passes inside the zone and got steals, or the Lancers settled for 3-pointers.
“We couldn’t get going,” said Manchester coach Josh Karlson, whose team assumed the top spot in The Times-Dispatch Top 10 after beating previously top-ranked L.C. Bird last week.
“We never got ourselves into a true rhythm. We just seemed sluggish out of the gate, and we were just trying to get back into it, get back into it, get back into it, and the wheels fell off in the fourth quarter.”
Manchester 4 20 19 11 -- 54
Monacan 14 16 13 23 -- 66
Manchester – D. Jackson 2, Richardson-Keys 6, Johnson 5, Hutton 26, Kearse 11, Byerson 2, McNeely 2.
Monacan – Warren 6, Wittenbraker 5, Daniels 32, Johnson 3, Werts 16, Moore 4.
