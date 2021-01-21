Rasheed Daniels' 32 points help No. 10 Monacan bounce back against No. 1 Manchester

The 6-foot Daniels was on the varsity last season as a freshman but didn’t play much while learning from experienced players on a 20-6 team that went to the Class 4 state tournament. Spelsberg, though, knew Daniels would make an impact this season.

Spelsberg called Daniels “one of the best sophomores in the area, possibly in the state,” though he’s somewhat under the radar.

“He’s not a real big AAU guy,” said Spelsberg, who picked up his 100th win in his sixth season at Monacan and his 170th career win. “He’s probably going to get a lot of attention when people catch wind of him because he is a dynamic scorer.

“He can make big shots, and he can separate himself from defenders on his own and still get the 3 off. He’s deadly when he gets hot.”

Daniels has made 51.4% of his 3-pointers (19 of 37). He is averaging 19.8 points.

Monacan had another big difference-maker on Wednesday: a 2-3 zone.

That’s been a staple for the Chiefs, but they haven’t used it much this season while Spelsberg tries to “figure out what buttons are going to work" with an inexperienced group.