Record-breaking freshman Elle Scott guiding Collegiate through swimming postseason

Collegiate’s Elle Scott toppled a pair of league records and matched one of the best swimmers in the state for co-MVP honors at the LIS swimming meet two weekends ago at St. Catherine’s.

And she did it all as a freshman.

The Cougars took the team title at the LIS meet, scoring 522 points and defeating runner-up St. Catherine’s (407.50) and third-place Norfolk Academy (396.50). St. Christopher’s came away with the Prep League championship, scoring 488 points and outpacing Collegiate (429.50) and Norfolk Academy (342).

Scott, who also swims at NOVA, won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:03.45 and the 200-yard individual medley in 2:02.73, beating both records by almost two seconds. She also anchored two winning relay teams, and her 40 total points matched Norfolk Academy’s Kayla Wilson, a senior committed to swim at Stanford.

“She also set our school record in the 50 free, and pretty much has done anything she wants to swim at this point,” said Collegiate coach Mike Peters. “She has no real weak point.”

Scott began year-round swimming at age 11, later than many indoctrinated early into the realm of competitive swimming, and joined the Cougars as a seventh-grader. She’s grown taller in the past couple years, which has helped her in the pool, but Peters said her main asset is just her “immense amount of speed.”

Peters said she’s always been able to get out fast but would struggle to maintain that speed late. Now, he said the back stretch of her 100 breaststroke could be her best.

“For her, the sky is the limit, as far as talent and ability, but also because of the work she’s willing to put in,” Peters said, saying she will already have a shot at the state 100 breaststroke record this weekend.

Scott is one of six talented freshmen that Collegiate will have at the VISAA state meet, which begins Friday in Sterling. That group, along with other standouts like senior Mackenzie Ferguson, junior Emily Kantner and eighth-grader Emory DeGuenther, will once again be asked to hold off Wilson-led Norfolk State and St. Catherine’s, led by sophomore Elizabeth Goodwin-Birnie and freshman Mary-Stuart Hawkins.

St. Christopher’s continued success on the Prep League side was buoyed by its considerable depth. The Saints’ only event win came when Alex Gertner took the 100-yard butterfly (51.69), but their swimmers racked up points throughout the competition with high-scoring finishes in nearly every event. St. Christopher’s has been dominant at the VISAA level, most recently with a team title in 2020.

Collegiate’s top-level talent in seniors Christian Mayr, Dalton Jobe and Aaron Moore could make the competition for the boys state title “razor thin,” according to Peters.