Record performances spur Cosby

The Cosby High football team didn’t get much going offensively in the spring season or the first two games of this season.
Then the Titans emerged with a couple of school-record performances in last week’s 48-31 victory over Clover Hill.
Back Nazir Coley ran for 319 yards, breaking the single-game record of 245 set by Killian Carey. Receiver Brayden Simpson caught four touchdown passes, eclipsing the mark of three held by Ethan West and Jordan Egerton (quarterbacks Robert LaValle and Carson Lambert threw for three TDs and one TD, respectively, and combined for 156 yards).
On the defensive side, Malcolm O’Neal had three interceptions, tying the record of Brandon Miltenberger and Kier Townsend.
Cosby went 0-6 in the spring. It was shut out four times and scored just 28 points.
The Titans lost 32-0 to Thomas Dale and 28-8 to James River to start this season.
“It was a boost of morale for everybody,” Cosby coach Pete Mutascio said. “We looked good throwing the ball. We looked good running the ball. We do have some things we have to clean up on special teams, but overall it was a very positive night.”
Coley, a junior, is more of a power back at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds who is “quick through the hole” and has good vision, Mutascio said.
His total came on 23 carries, an average of 13.9 yards, although the yardage wasn’t quite enough to make the area’s top 10 for a single game. Hermitage’s Nate Roscoe has the 10th spot with 360 yards (2013), according to The Times-Dispatch’s record book. J.R. Tucker’s Keyonte Thompson has the top spot with 467 yards (2017).
Coley has 493 yards for the season.
“The O-line has been working very hard, and I think that showed this past week,” Mutascio said. “He appreciates them. They were the first ones he reached out to when he knew he had the school record.”
Mutascio said Simpson, a senior who has committed to High Point for baseball, hadn’t played football at Cosby. He contacted Mutascio during the summer about joining the team. He had five catches Friday for 112 yards.
