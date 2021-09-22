Record performances spur Cosby

The Cosby High football team didn’t get much going offensively in the spring season or the first two games of this season.

Then the Titans emerged with a couple of school-record performances in last week’s 48-31 victory over Clover Hill.

Back Nazir Coley ran for 319 yards, breaking the single-game record of 245 set by Killian Carey. Receiver Brayden Simpson caught four touchdown passes, eclipsing the mark of three held by Ethan West and Jordan Egerton (quarterbacks Robert LaValle and Carson Lambert threw for three TDs and one TD, respectively, and combined for 156 yards).

On the defensive side, Malcolm O’Neal had three interceptions, tying the record of Brandon Miltenberger and Kier Townsend.

Cosby went 0-6 in the spring. It was shut out four times and scored just 28 points.

The Titans lost 32-0 to Thomas Dale and 28-8 to James River to start this season.

“It was a boost of morale for everybody,” Cosby coach Pete Mutascio said. “We looked good throwing the ball. We looked good running the ball. We do have some things we have to clean up on special teams, but overall it was a very positive night.”