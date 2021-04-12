 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Region 5B football title game declared no contest after positive COVID test at Manchester; Highland Springs advances to state
0 comments
breaking

Region 5B football title game declared no contest after positive COVID test at Manchester; Highland Springs advances to state

  • 0
Highland Springs at Manchester high school football

Manchester's Patrick Watson runs away from Highland Springs' Daytione Smith, left, and Malcolm Greene, right, during a 2019 game between the local powerhouses.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

The Class 5, Region B football championship game scheduled for Saturday, April 17 between No. 1 Highland Springs and No. 3 Manchester has been declared a no contest.

Varina director of student activities Kevin Adams, the region's director of football, broke the news in an email Monday evening.

Manchester athletic director Greg Woodle confirmed that the team had a positive COVID test, and will be unable to participate in Saturday's game.

Highland Springs has been declared the Region 5B Champion. The Springers advance to play in the Class 5 state semifinal the weekend of April 24. 

Highland Springs director of athletics Harry Lee Daniel said the Springers could not comment on the situation at this time.

This has been a breaking news update. Please visit Richmond.com later for more information.

ZJoachim@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6555

Twitter: @ZachJoachim

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News