Region 5B football title game declared no contest after positive COVID test at Manchester; Highland Springs advances to state

The Class 5, Region B football championship game scheduled for Saturday, April 17 between No. 1 Highland Springs and No. 3 Manchester has been declared a no contest.

Varina director of student activities Kevin Adams, the region's director of football, broke the news in an email Monday evening.

Manchester athletic director Greg Woodle confirmed that the team had a positive COVID test, and will be unable to participate in Saturday's game.

Highland Springs has been declared the Region 5B Champion. The Springers advance to play in the Class 5 state semifinal the weekend of April 24.

Highland Springs director of athletics Harry Lee Daniel said the Springers could not comment on the situation at this time.