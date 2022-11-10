Region cross country roundup: Atlee victorious at 4B meet, while Hanover's Alli Crytser earns career sweep

Atlee swept both team championships at the Class 4, Region B cross country meet at Pole Green Park last Wednesday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville as Hanover senior Alli Crytser recorded a historic victory individually.

Atlee’s girls scored 39 points to edge Hanover (49), which was boosted by a 1-2 finish from Crytser (18:26.90) and sophomore Ellie Agustin (18:38).

The region title was the fourth in a row for the two-time All-Metro runner of the year, meaning Crytser has won every region cross country meet of her high school career.

Freshman Amelia Waggoner led Atlee by finishing third in 19:25.40. The Raiders had four runners place in the top 10. Varina’s Jillian Sisk came in fourth (19:33.80), while Hanover’s Adelynn Carpenter was fifth (19:35.20).

Atlee senior Travis Albon claimed the individual title for the Raiders boys, who scored 32 points and ran away with the team trophy. Albon (16:08.40) crossed the finish line just a step ahead of junior teammate Patrick Allen (16:08.50) for a 1-2 Atlee finish. Senior Andre Chavez (16:37.50) added a fourth-place finish for the Raiders.

Carter Smith (16:29.80) was third for Mechanicsville, which finished runner-up as a team (112 points). Patrick Henry’s Andrew Senfield was fifth (16:49.50).

Boys team standings: 1. Atlee 32, 2. Mechanicsville 112, 3. Courtland 118, 4. Eastern View 126, 5. Patrick Henry 130, 6. Powhatan 135, 7. Hanover 163, 8. King George 195, 9. Monacan 200, 10. Spotsylvania 261, 11. Matoaca 277, 12. Chancellor 281, 13. Dinwiddie 416

Boys top 10 individuals: 1. Travis Albon (Atlee) 16:08.40; 2. Patrick Allen (Atlee) 16:08.50; 3. Carter Smith (Mech) 16:28.80; 4. Andre Chavez (Atlee) 16:37.50; 5. Andrew Senfield (PH) 16:49.50; 6. Christian Reid (Courtland) 16:52.60; 7. Josh Gray (Mech) 17:05.80; 8. Sean Seibel (Pow) 17:14. 40; 9. Jameson Tobin (PH) 17:21.60; 10. Ethan Church (EV) 17:26.

Girls team standings: 1. Atlee 39, 2. Hanover 49, 3. Monacan 111, 4. Eastern View 135, 5. Patrick Henry 137, 6. Powhatan 162, 7. Mechanicsville 179, 8. King George 185, 9. Courtland 215, 10. Matoaca 231, 11. Spotsylvania 284

Girls top 10: 1. Alli Crytser (Han) 18:26.90; 2. Ellie Agustin (Han) 18:38; 3. Amelia Waggoner (Atlee) 19:25.40; 4. Jillian Sisk (Varina) 19:33.80; 5. Adelynn Carpenter (Han) 19:35.20; 6. Addison Crow (Atlee) 19:46.70; 7. Courtney Mudd (Atlee) 19:50.40; 8. Ellen Weimer (Pow) 19:59.80; 9. Teagan Gilhooly (Atlee) 20:02; 10. Madeline Montgomery (Mon) 20:10.50.

Class 6, Region A: James River’s Quinn Parrish and Lily Grace Hester each recorded runner-up performances in their respective races at the 6B meet at Bells Mill Park in Chesapeake on Saturday.

Parrish, a junior, clocked in at 16:11.97 in the boys race. In the boys team standings, Cosby was the top local team in fourth place.

Hester finished in 10:18.98 in the girls race and helped the Rapids place second as a team with 65 points. Manchester junior Jenna Nolen claimed third with a time of 20:21.04.

Boys team standings: 1. Grassfield 44, 2. Ocean Lakes 72, 3. Franklin County 89, 4. Cosby 112, 5. James River 126, 6. Manchester 153, 7. Thomas Dale 196, 8. Kellam 202, 9. Landstown 205, 10. Western Branch 296, 11. Oscar Smith 305.

Boys top 10: 1. Nathan Atchue (FC) 15:25.21; 2. Quinn Parrish (JR) 16:11.97; 3. Nick Pham (OL) 16:32.22; 4. Jackson Price (Kellam) 16:51.83; 5. Caiden Aurelio (Grassfield) 17:08.83; 6. Cameron Putman (Landstown) 17:11.71; 7. Aiden Carlisle (Grassfield) 17:13.87; 8. Benjamin Giffing (Grassfield) 17:18.01; 9. Solomon Lazo (TD) 17:19.49; 10. Eric Hegg (Grassfield) 17:23.92.

Girls team standings: 1. Ocean Lakes 37, 2. James River 65, 3. Kellam 84, 4. Cosby 89, 5. Grassfield 125, 6. Western Branch 143, 7. Franklin County 181

Girls top 10: 1. Lily Hoffman (Kellam) 19:54.44; 2. Lily Grace Hester (JR) 20:18.98; 3. Jenna Nolen (Manchester) 20:21.04; 4. Jane Phillips (Kellam) 20:29.45; 5. Khadija Sissoko (OL) 20:43.06; 6. Madison Henderson (WB) 20:53.76; 7. Grace Thompson (OL) 21:03.96; 8. Lauren Rakov (OL) 21:09.04; 9. Kirsten Morley (Cosby) 21:11.45; 10. Sophia Pommerenk (OL) 21:15.35.

Class 5, Region C: Mills Godwin’s Berkley Nance secured a third consecutive 5C title, while Glen Allen’s boys and Deep Run’s girls split the top team honors at Pole Green Park.

Nance, who will attempt to defend his Class 5 title on Saturday at the Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg, took the win in 15:45.

In second was Glen Allen senior Carson Rackley, who finished in 15:50.50. Rackley’s Jaguars had all five runners place in the top 10 overall and tallied 35 points. Clover Hill, paced by third-place finisher Andrew Bennett (16:20.90), claimed runner-up as a team with 50 points.

Glen Allen sophomore Elly Velasquez earned her first region title in her first try with a time of 18:41.90. Sidney Walters was second (18:51.50) for a Deep Run team that took five of the top eight spots. The Wildcats will vie to defend their 2021 state title Saturday.

Midlothian senior Kylie Bonser was third in 19:08.90. Glen Allen was second as a team with 37 points.

Boys team standings: 1. Glen Allen 35, 2. Clover Hill 50, 3. Deep Run 99, 4. Mills Godwin 103, 5. Douglas Freeman 130, 6. J.R. Tucker 186, 7. Midlothian 187, 8. Hermitage 203, 9. L.C. Bird 219, 10. Prince George 311, 11. Highland Springs 312

Boys top 10: 1. Berkley Nance (MG) 15:45; 2. Carson Rackley (GA) 15:50.50; 3. Andrew Bennett (CH) 16:20.90; 4. Aidan Cassidy (DF) 16:32; 5. Connor Hennesey (MG) 16:36.10; 6. Dorian Frick (GA) 16:37.20; 7. Caleb Wilcox (CH) 16:38.70; 8. Eric Fagan (GA) 16:42.30; 9. Gunnar Mancuso (GA) 16:43.60; 10. Trevor Lawson (GA) 16:43.70.

Girls team standings: 1. Deep Run 26, 2. Glen Allen 37, 3. Douglas Freeman 98, 4. J.R. Tucker 103, 5. Midlothian 131, 6. Mills Godwin 156, 7. Hermitage 209, 8. Clover Hill 216

Girls top 10: 1. Elly Velasquez (GA) 18:41.90; 2. Sidney Walters (DR) 18:51.50; 3. Kylie Bonser (Midlo) 19:08.90; 4. Ella Joy Jacobs (DR) 19:48.60; 5. Julia Fabiato (DR) 19:58.30; 6. Kayla Boughton (GA) 20:07.60; 7. Hannah Cook (DR) 20:11.20; 8. Peyton Walker (DR) 20:17.30; 9. Riley Humphries (PG) 20:21.20; 10. Kelsey Boughton (GA) 20:26.90.

Class 3, Region B: The Maggie Walker GS boys claimed a team title, while the Green Dragons girls finished a rare second at Pole Green Park.

Meridian scored 49 points to win the girls team title, edging Maggie Walker by just 2. Maggie Walker’s girls hadn’t lost a region meet in cross country or track and field since the VHSL’s realignment to six classifications in 2013.

Junior Rehaan Jain paced the boys (40 points) with a third-place finish in 17:33.30. Junior Patrick Doherty was fifth (17:40).

Boys team standings: 1. Maggie Walker GS 40, 2. William Monroe 60, 3. Meridian 73, 4. Warren County 107, 5. Skyline 122, 6. Caroline 147, 7. Goochland 189, 8. James Monroe 197, 9. Brentsville District 230, 10. Culpeper 245

Boys top 10: 1. Evan Young (WM) 17:23.90; 2. Clayton Rankin (WC) 17:25.60; 3. Rehaan Jain (MWGS) 17:33.30; 4. Shea Henson (WC) 17:38.90; 5. Patrick Doherty (MWGS) 17:40; 6. Schuyler Nitzsche (WM) 17:46.50; 7. Aiden Dumas (WM) 17:50.70; 8. Zachary Kuhn (MWGS) 17:53.90; 9. Tucker Albaugh (Meridian) 17:59.30; 10. Louden Schucker (Skyline) 18:01.40.

Girls team standings: 1. Meridian 49, 2. Maggie Walker GS 51, 3. Warren County 81, 4. Skyline 105, 5. Culpeper 112, 6. Brentsville District 118, 7. William Monroe 202, 8. Goochland 214

Girls top 10: 1. Ava Bordner (Skyline) 18:37.50; 2. Grace Crum (Meridian) 19:51.20; 3. Molly Moore (Meridian) 20:08.70; 4. Taylor Hill (BD) 20:13.80; 5. Isabella Hardaway (Culpeper) 20:22.30; 6. Riley French (BD) 20:46.20; 7. Gray Pershing (MWGS) 20:46.90; 8. Brenna Luczak (MWGS) 20:51.30; 9. Lydia Shields (MWGS) 20:57.70; 10. Allyson Phillips (MWGS) 21:02.50.