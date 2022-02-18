Region swimming roundup: Mills Godwin, Monacan, Cosby, Maggie Walker GS claim titles

Mills Godwin and Deep Run were in a dead heat entering the meet-finale girls 400-yard freestyle relay at the Class 5, Region C swim meet last weekend.

The Eagles edged the Wildcats by just over one second in the relay. They earned 40 points to the Wildcats’ 34, and that 6-point margin was the difference in the final standings.

“I will tell you, I’ve never screamed so loud than when it was announced the girls won,” said Godwin coach Katrina Gauntt.

That final push earned the Eagles a sweep of the girls and boys titles at the region meet at the Collegiate School Aquatics Center in Chesterfield. The Godwin girls (355) edged Deep Run (349) and Douglas Freeman (301), while the boys (359) beat out Midlothian (298) and Deep Run (284).

Zoe Dixon, a senior committed to swim at Florida, paced Godwin’s girls at the top with wins in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard butterfly. She also anchored the winning 400 free relay.

Gauntt said Dixon will be gunning for state records at the Class 5 state meet, particularly in the 200 IM.

“She joked … She came up to me and said, ‘I’m really tired of that event.’ And I said, ‘Well, do you want to swim it at states?’ And she said, ‘Of course I want to swim it at states, coach,’” Gauntt said. Dixon will also be participating in the 100 backstroke at the state meet.

Other major contributors included Zoe Gallagher, a George Mason pledge who won the 100 freestyle, and Brooke Nelson, a Youngstown State pledge who won the 100 breaststroke.

While seniors carried much of the girls’ success, a freshman led the way for the boys. Eric Lambert won the 200 IM and was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke. Lambert and the boys also won every relay.

“Eric is 100% focused all the time, I really have never had a kid so young and in the zone as he is,” Gauntt said, adding that the seniors and freshmen have a complementary and competitive relationship that has paid dividends in events like the relays.

First Colonial is among the primary competitors for all of the schools from Richmond trying to reach the top at this weekend’s Class 5 state meet. The diving portion began Thursday in Stafford, while the swimming portion takes place Saturday.

Class 4, Region B: A sister duo leading the Monacan swim team has become a sibling trio that resulted in great success at the Class 4, Region B championships.

With senior Shannah Dillman and junior Carleigh Dillman leading the girls and freshman Cooper Dillman boosting the boys, the Chiefs swept both team titles at the region meet hosted by Hanover High School.

The girls dominated their standings with 502 points, while the boys earned the win with 329 points, beating out Atlee, Courtland and Hanover.

The Dillman sisters were part of the previous state championship teams at Monacan, and they’ve helped maintain that standard this year. Shannah won the 200 free and came in second in the 500 free, while Carleigh won the 100 butterfly.

But Cooper also made an impact in his first region meet with the team. He finished second in the boys 200 IM behind Atlee senior Brock Rempe, who will swim at William & Mary.

“The two girls have obviously been an important piece of the puzzle for our team success, and I think they were really excited to have young baby brother join the team,” said coach Brian Singleton. “He kinda came in, not a whole lot of expectations, but he blended in with our boys team and hasn’t missed a beat.”

Senior Rachael Brown joined in the girls’ region revelry, with a 100 breaststroke win, along with two freshmen, Reagan Canada and Piper Price.

Canada, who was Monacan’s top cross country runner in the fall, won the 50 free and 100 free, with Singleton comparing her to Shannah Dillman because of their freestyle speed. Singleton swam on the same team as Canada’s mother in the past, and he was excited to see Canada’s “very special talent” at the championship level.

Singleton considered Price to be more like Carleigh Dillman because of their versatility. She was second in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 fly. Both were a part of various relay wins.

“There’s not a race Piper can’t do,” he said.

Junior Ryan Hufford helped pace the Monacan boys. He won the 100 free and placed second in the 100 fly. Another key contributor was Marc Macomson, who earned points individually and was part of the winning 200 free relay squad just weeks after recovering from two broken arms - a fractured wrist in one arm and a broken elbow in the other.

“The team totally rallied around him,” Singleton said. “He was voted by the kids as a team captain this year. … I think that helped motivate him to make it back and be a contributor.”

Class 6, Region A: Sparked by a star group helmed by senior Claire Dafoe and sophomore Lexi Stephens, Cosby took home the team championship at the Class 6, Region A swim meet held in Virginia Beach.

Dafoe and Stephens were perfect in their events. Dafoe, an Olympic Trials qualifier who is committed to swim at South Carolina, was victorious in the 200 free and 400 free, while Stephens won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

Junior Allison Dodd joined both of them on the winning 400 free relay and 200 medley relay teams. Cosby coach Colleen Weitzel said Dodd has the ability and will to fit in wherever the Titans need her, something Weitzel doesn't take for granted.

“We are extremely blessed that all of our swimmers, all of our girls, any time we ask them what they’d like to swim, their first answer is, ‘Whatever you need me to,’” Weitzel said.

Senior Cynthia Huang and freshman Audrey Sivak will also be key contributors for the girls at the state level.

Eric Watson (100 butterfly winner) led the boys team to a second-place finish in a difficult division the Titans have found considerable success in since swimming became a VHSL sport in Chesterfield - the boys won region titles in their first three years.

Weitzel and the Cosby staff is working on getting the boys back to that level.

"After graduating several of our top-notch boys, we're kind of looking at we've got now, and trying to move around pieces, knowing that we still have some depth, but we don't quite have our top swimmers anymore," Weitzel said. "So we're looking at where we can move in our younger boys so they can be those top swimmers going forward."

The swimming portion of the Class 6 state meet is Friday in Stafford.

Class 3, Region B: For his senior year, James Puzon set out to do what few swimmers do, no matter how talented. The senior swimmer began to learn diving, just for a chance to contribute more for Maggie Walker by the end of the season.

His head-first dive into uncharted territory paid off: Puzon and the Green Dragons swept the Class 3, Region B team titles.

Puzon won the 1-meter dive at the meet in just his third time participating in the event.

“They have to do that outside of our school … because our facilities don’t have diving facilities. So that’s really a student going above and beyond,” said coach Heather Kemmerly.

He also helped Maggie Walker win the 200 medley relay and come in second in the 200 free relay, while placing third in the 100 breaststroke. Another point of pride for Kemmerly: Puzon's diving performance was the second best of multiple meets hosting their dive portions at the same time.

"I'd say that's kind of amazing, and he's humble about it," Kemmerly said. "He's just a great, great kid."

Senior Bryce Mortimer won the 100 breaststroke, junior Devin Naoroz won the 100 butterfly and sophomore Crash Ackerley took the 100 backstroke for the boys.

Junior Ala Killen (200 IM), junior Colleen Blakeney (100 breaststroke), sophomore Christine Datovech (100 backstroke, 50 free), freshman Elizabeth O’Shea (200 free, 500 free) collected region titles on the girls side.