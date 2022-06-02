Region track roundup: Highland Springs breaks up L.C. Bird sweep at 5C meet

Highland Springs beat out L.C. Bird by just a half point, preventing a Skyhawks sweep and bringing home the Class 5, Region C girls track and field championship on Saturday at Glen Allen High School.

The Springers girls totaled 102.5 points to the Skyhawks’ 102. Deep Run was third with 87.5 points.

In the boys competition, L.C. Bird scored 157 points and ran away with the team championship. Glen Allen was second with 112, and Deep Run third with 89.

Pryncess Jackson’s overall contributions were key in Highland Springs’ championship. She won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches, and she finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.81), 300-meter hurdles (46.38), triple jump (38-10.5) and long jump (18-2.5). Springers teammate Channie Jefferson won the 300 hurdles (45.25) and was third in the long jump and 100-meter dash.

Kaitlyn Cook paced Bird’s girls with titles in the triple jump (41-3) and long jump (18-3). Cook’s triple jump currently ranks as the best in Virginia this outdoor season.

Prince George’s Brooklyn Robinson won the 100-meter dash (12.29) and 100-meter hurdles (14.73).

Jayson Ward was the tone-setter for the Skyhawks boys, winning the 200 (21.39) and 400 (48.20), while finishing runner-up in the 100 dash (10.82).

Prince George’s Lamont Victoria claimed gold in the 100 dash (10.69) and high jump (6-2). Highland Springs’ Jeremy Jones took the long jump (22-0) and triple jump (44-5.25).

Class 6, Region A: Thomas Dale sophomore Devyn Parham earned two titles, and the Knights finished fourth in the girls competition in a tightly contested Class 6, Region A meet at Landstown High in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Oscar Smith won the girls title with 101 points. Grassfield was second with 97, Kellam was third with 92 and Dale was right behind with 88. Western Branch (135) edged Grassfield (132) for the boys title, while Thomas Dale (80) placed third and Manchester (76) was fourth.

Parham won the girls triple jump (37-10.5) and high jump (5-6), and she was runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles (14.60). Knights teammate Shantell McAfee won the long jump (17-10.75).

Cosby earned victories via Jackson Jordan in the 400 (58.17) and Mekayla Wilson in the 800 (2:22.13).

Dale’s boys earned gold in the 4x100-meter relay (43.29), and Stephon Hicks won the high jump (6-6). He was also second in the long jump (22-0).

The Class 5 and 6 state meets are Friday-Saturday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

Class 3, Region B: Maggie Walker GS swept the boys and girls team titles at the 3B meet at Caroline High School last Thursday.

The Maggie Walker boys scored 140 points and the girls tallied 197.5 in their victories.

Ben Roberts won two titles for the Green Dragons boys, taking the 1,600 (4:37.22) and 3,200 (10:27.11).

Maggie Walker’s Catherine Garrison came away with wins in the girls 1,600 (5:01.33) and 3,200 (11:10.99).

Goochland’s Jadelyn Taylor swept the two hurdles, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.08 and the 300-meter hurdles in 49.50.

Class 3, Region A: New Kent’s Ellis Branch won the boys high jump (5-10) and triple jump (42-7.5) at the 3A meet, which was held May 20-21 in Portsmouth.

New Kent was third in the boys team competition, finishing behind champion Lafayette and runner-up Tabb. The Trojans were runners-up for the girls title, with Tabb finishing in front.

Hopewell’s Mason Cumbie won the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.42).

New Kent’s Kori Massey won the girls high jump, clearing 4-10.